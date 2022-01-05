You are here

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
The 10th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours endurance race will take see 15 cars take part at Yas Marina Circuit. (Yas Marina Circuit)
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
  • Race on reconfigured track is highlight of motorsport action in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 6-8
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Marina Circuit will host the 10th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours endurance race as part of motorsport action taking place in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 6-8.

The grid will consist of 15 cars, with 12 GT3 cars and 3 GT4 machines lining up at the start. The 15 cars are made up of 10 teams representing six manufacturers, including Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren.

The traditional 12-hour endurance GT race, split into two six-hour sessions, will take place around the new circuit layout at Yas Marina Circuit.

Three new sections on the track — reconfigured for the first time since 2009 ahead of the recent Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — will test drivers and provide more opportunities for overtaking, wheel-to-wheel racing and a faster-flowing race.

Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We’re delighted to have the Gulf 12 Hour endurance race returning to our circuit for an exciting 10th event, with incredible teams, cars and drivers announced to line up on the starting grid. We saw some of the track changes at Yas Marina Circuit create some exciting moments during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we look forward to seeing how this plays out in an endurance race, too. We anticipate many exciting moments.”

Gulf 12 Hours was first held at the Abu Dhabi circuit in January 2012. The most recent event, held in December 2019, was won by Audi, which scored its first win with the Attempto Racing car driven by Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor and Rinat Salikhov.

Andrea Ficarelli, director of race promoter Driving Force Events, said: “The starting grid once again demonstrates the world-class teams and drivers that are attracted to the Gulf 12 Hours. We look forward to celebrating our 10th edition with a memorable event.”

Topics: Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi UAE racing Gulf 12 Hours

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal
  • Liverpool closed their training ground on Wednesday
  • Manager Jurgen Klopp, assistant Pepijn Lijnders and several players presently isolating due to positive tests
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool’s League Cup semifinal first leg match with Arsenal, scheduled to be played on Thursday, has been postponed due to a surfeit of Covid-19 cases, Liverpool announced on their website.
Liverpool closed their training ground on Wednesday and have manager Jurgen Klopp, assistant Pepijn Lijnders and several players presently isolating due to positive tests.
Klopp and three players — Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino — were already isolating before the latest wave of infections.
“The club’s submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff,” read a club statement.
According to the club, Tuesday’s test results presented a stark picture.
“The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium,” the club said.
“The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled.”
The two-legged tie will now see Liverpool host the first leg instead.
“The first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on Thursday January 13, kick-off 7.45pm (1945GMT). The return will take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday January 20, also getting under way at 7.45pm.”
Liverpool have other personnel issues, with a number of players, including Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, all absent through injury, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Topics: Arsenal Liverpool Juergen Klopp COVID-19

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup
Updated 05 January 2022
John Duerden

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup
  • While Daniel Ramos can dream of 2nd piece of silverware for struggling Al-Faisaly, Leonardo Jardim knows defeat could spell end of reign at Saudi, Asian champions
Updated 05 January 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Saudi Super Cup has only been around since 2013 but already seems like part of the football furniture with the latest instalment seeing champions Al-Hilal take on King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

In its seven editions, the Super Cup has been won four times by the league to three by the cup holders, and while the smart money is on Al-Hilal adding to their bulging trophy cabinet, Al-Faisaly are also desperate for another major trophy for reasons of their own.

Al-Hilal have lifted the prize twice before, in 2013 and 2018, but also know what it is like to be on the losing side; in 2016 and last year when they crashed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr. Two weeks later coach Razvan Lucescu was out of a job.

Current coach Leonardo Jardim also needs to be careful. Defeat on Thursday would be dangerous for a boss whose job is not quite as secure as he would like.

Jardim may have won the AFC Champions League in November but results since then have been patchy. Indeed, last Friday’s 3-2 league win over Al-Faisaly was necessary as it followed a run of two points from the previous four games. At 2-0 down, the champions were in danger of dropping out of the title race altogether and as everyone in Saudi Arabian and Asian football knows, that could have spelt the end for the ex-Monaco manager.

Despite the continental crown, the league is Al-Hilal’s bread and butter and there is work to do for the powerhouse to get back in the title race. There is still a long way to go but sitting eight points behind the in-form leaders Al-Ittihad is far from ideal. Defeat on Friday will add extra fuel to the debate that surrounds Jardim’s future at the four-time continental champions.

The criticism is that Jardim is not getting the best out of what is surely the strongest team in Saudi Arabia and probably Asia. So often this season, Al-Hilal have relied on a moment of brilliance from one of their major stars such as Bafetimbi Gomis, Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega, or Salman Al-Faraj to get the points rather than the coach lifting the quality of the team as a whole.

There have also been questions asked about Matheus Pereira. The Brazilian playmaker shone last year in the English Premier League despite playing for West Bromwich Albion, a team that ended up getting relegated. Despite playing for the Saudi and Asian champions, the 25-year-old, who was chased by a number of clubs in England’s top tier as well as elsewhere in Europe, has yet to really stand out.

The Super Cup then is an opportunity to start the new year with a new trophy and Jardim will be pleased to welcome back South Korean defensive stalwart Jang Hyun-soo and midfield lynchpin Al-Faraj from injury.

Compared to the rarefied air at the top of the Saudi Pro League, there is less pressure at Al-Faisaly though that does not mean that their coach Daniel Ramos can relax when he comes up against his Portuguese compatriot for the second time in seven days. The King’s Cup win last year was the club’s first major trophy and to lift a second piece of silverware on Friday would be a huge deal.

Ramos has taken his players to a training camp in Dubai in order to prepare as well as possible.

The 51-year-old said: “In Dubai, we are working hard for the upcoming games. This does not just mean the Super Cup but also upcoming league games as well as the AFC Champions League. We are working hard to improve our performance both offensively and defensively.

“The Saudi Pro League is difficult, and we have seen clubs near the bottom win against the top teams and the strength of competition strengthens everyone’s desire to collect points,” he added.

His words are correct. Al-Faisaly have struggled this season in the league and losing their last three games has put them just a place and a point above the relegation zone. Winning the Super Cup would be a prize in itself but could also be a turning point in the season for the club and coach even if they are very much the underdogs.

“It is normal for everyone to expect Al-Hilal to win the Super Cup because they are a great team and Asian champions, but we are ready to give our best performance and surprise them,” Ramos said.

Ultimately, Ramos, who is working outside Portugal for the first time in his 20-year coaching career, knows in Saudi Arabia that losing important games can result in an early exit. “The large number of dismissals of coaches causes pressure for any coach, and I will do my best to get the best possible results in the coming period,” he added.

While the coach was at pains to point out that the team is not reliant on one player, it is understandable that Al-Faisaly were keen to delay the departure of Julio Tavares to the Africa Cup of Nations. The striker has scored six goals, 40 percent of the team’s tally this season, but has been called up by Cape Verde and is unlikely to be allowed to delay his departure. With French midfielder Romain Amalfitano battling for fitness, there is plenty of work for Al-Faisaly to do but a second major trophy is still in sight.

While Al-Faisaly would love to win the Super Cup, Al-Hilal simply need to. It should be quite a game.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID

Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID

Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID
  • First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff
  • Injuries and players having left for African Cup of Nations are affecting player availability for the first-leg match at Emirates Stadium
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool has requested the postponement of Thursday’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals because of more suspected COVID-19 cases at the club.
First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff.
Liverpool said other factors impacting selection, such as injuries and players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah having left for the African Cup of Nations, are affecting player availability for the first-leg match at Emirates Stadium.
“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled,” Liverpool said Tuesday.
The English Football League said it would make a decision “as soon as possible once the circumstances have been fully reviewed.”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those currently isolating after contracting the virus.
England has seen the most disruption caused by the coronavirus. Eighteen Premier League games have been postponed in recent weeks while other major European leagues have been on planned winter breaks, just as the omicron variant was sending case numbers surging on the continent.
 

Topics: Liverpool Arsenal COVID-19 English League Cup

Scandinavian star Square De Luynes on track for Saudi Cup success

Square De Luynes is preparing in Dubai ahead of a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup. (Steven Cargill)
Square De Luynes is preparing in Dubai ahead of a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup. (Steven Cargill)
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Scandinavian star Square De Luynes on track for Saudi Cup success

Square De Luynes is preparing in Dubai ahead of a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup. (Steven Cargill)
  • Trainer Niels Petersen harbors global ambitions for ‘Frankel of the Fjords’ with preparation in Dubai before heading to Riyadh next month
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Scandinavian star Square De Luynes is on course for a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup meeting next month.

Nicknamed “Frankel of the Fjords” by his fans, the three-time winner of the prestigious Stockholm Cup International is being prepared in Dubai for the $1.5 million contest over 2,100 m on Saturday, Feb. 26 by trainer Niels Petersen.

The seven-year-old could be joined by stablemates Kick On and King David at the Saudi Cup meeting, who are both aiming at the $500,000 Saudi International Handicap on Friday, Feb. 25 — a race restricted to horses trained in International Federation of Horseracing Authorities-registered Part II and III racing countries, like Norway. 

There is no doubt Square De Luynes is the star of the trainer’s potential Saudi raiding party, and Petersen, a Dane based in Norway, said: “Square De Luynes is the best horse in Scandinavia — by the figures, by his performances, by everything. He’s the star of the show here — he’s such a popular horse.

“He’s got a high cruising speed. He can run over anything from 1,800 m to 2,400 m and he’s as good on soft ground as he is on fast. He can also go from the front or come from behind, it doesn’t matter. He beat the track record at Ovrevoll by a good margin over 1,800 m in August after 11 months off the track,” he said.

“I think the track in Saudi will suit him — left-handed, two bends, it should be spot on — and the 2,100 m distance should be ideal,” Petersen added. “That’s why we are targeting the Saudi Cup meeting. Looking at last year’s Neom Turf Cup, he should be good enough and he’s so well in himself.”

It had been Petersen’s plan to run Square De Luynes, among others, at last year’s Saudi Cup meeting, but the harsh Norwegian winter threw a spanner in the works.

This time he was able to ship a select team to Dubai. The horses have been in the UAE several weeks and all three of Petersen’s Saudi hopes will have prep-runs at Meydan.

“We’ve been lucky with the weather in Norway this year as we’ve been able to train them up until we left, so that’s a big plus. Normally we get a lot of rain in the autumn,” said Petersen. “When that happens and it freezes, you lose everything as the track turns to concrete.

“This year it just turned cold and they were able to get a lot of salt on the track,” he said. “They also put a lot of new sand down so we could work horses on it — you couldn’t race on it but you could do a good canter. It meant we could maintain the horses’ fitness which we’ve been unable to do in other years.

“That’s why we couldn’t go to Saudi last year. There was no point as it was a hard winter here and the horses lost too much of their condition. You don’t take chances with these horses — you need to do it right.”

Square De Luynes is owned by the Stall Power Girls — a syndicate made up of some of his owners’ wives, including Petersen’s own wife. Their distinctive pink colours will certainly stand out on Saudi Cup day.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup 2022 Saudi Cup

Italian league set to resume despite 10 percent of players positive

Italian league set to resume despite 10 percent of players positive
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

Italian league set to resume despite 10 percent of players positive

Italian league set to resume despite 10 percent of players positive
  • Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19
  • Even former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now back with Parma in Serie B, has tested positive
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

ROME: One out of every 10 players in Serie A is positive with the coronavirus as the Italian league prepares to resume after a two-week break for the holidays.
Still, despite about 60 players reported as having contracted COVID-19, full slates of 10 matches involving all 20 clubs are scheduled to be played both Thursday and Sunday.
Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19, while clubs like Inter Milan (Edin Dzeko), Napoli (Victor Osimhen) and Juventus (Giorgio Chiellini) are each missing leading players because of the virus.
Even former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now back with Parma in Serie B, has tested positive.
Inter and Juventus had reportedly sought to postpone the Italian Super Cup scheduled for next week at the San Siro in Milan but the Italian league decided to keep the game in place.
Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks.
There is still a question about whether the decree requires all Serie A players to be vaccinated but that debate could end if the government requires all workers in the country to be vaccinated by Feb. 1.
While nearly all Serie A players have been vaccinated — about 98 percent — nearly 30 players have reportedly been resisting the vaccine.
Players on foreign clubs traveling to play Italian teams would likely be exempt from the vaccination requirement.
GERMANY
Bayern Munich players Leroy Sané and Dayot Upamecano have both tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the club’s current number of confirmed cases to seven.
“Both players are well and are self-isolating,” Bayern said Tuesday.
Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards, as well as assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, were already in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Bayern is scheduled to play in the Bundesliga on Friday against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which has also reported players out with infections.
Also, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marius Wolf will miss Saturday’s game at former club Eintracht Frankfurt.
Dortmund said the 26-year-old Wolf tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from vacation in Austria. Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou was already in quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Frankfurt also has players in quarantine.

Topics: Italy Serie A COVID-19 Inter Milan

