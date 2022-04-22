You are here

  Maddie's parents say 'welcome news' on probe into suspect

Maddie’s parents say ‘welcome news’ on probe into suspect

Maddie’s parents say ‘welcome news’ on probe into suspect
Images of Madeleine McCann's parents and the beach resort in Portugal where she disappeared as well as a garden that was searched in Germany in 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • The girl's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, said in a statement on their website that the announcement was a reflection of "progress in the investigation"
  • Portuguese public prosecutors announced late Thursday that a man had been named as an "arguido", or formal suspect in the high-profile case
LONDON: The parents of British toddler Madeleine McCann, who went missing while on holiday in 2007, said Friday they “welcome the news” that Portuguese authorities and German prosecutors have declared a convicted German rapist the prime suspect in her disappearance.
The girl’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, said in a statement on their website that the announcement was a reflection of “progress in the investigation” into the “disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine.”
“Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her,” they added, however.
Portuguese public prosecutors announced late Thursday that a man had been named as an “arguido,” or formal suspect in the high-profile case.
While they did not name the suspect, it is understood to be Christian B., the same person German prosecutors in Brunswick are investigating on suspicion of murdering “Maddie.”
No charges have been brought yet against Christian B. in either country however, and nobody has been found.
The McCanns said in their statement that it “is important to note the ‘arguido’ has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance.”
Christian B.’s lawyer, Friedrich Fuelscher, told AFP the Portuguese announcement “should not be overrated.”
He said the “arguido” move appeared to be linked to Portugal’s 15-year statute of limitation for certain crimes.
“I assume that the statute of limitations was interrupted by this step,” Fuelscher said.
Brunswick prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters also suggested the step was a formality and unlikely to indicate a major breakthrough in the Portuguese probe.
“Portugal apparently by now also sees reason to suspect” Christian B., Wolters said.
But he said he would be “surprised” if the Portuguese probe was further along than the German one.
Portuguese prosecutors said they were working “in cooperation with English and German authorities.”
Christian B. is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Oldenburg, northern Germany, for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal’s Praia da Luz in 2005.
Madeleine McCann, then aged three, went missing from the same seaside resort on May 3, 2007.
Her disappearance sparked a huge manhunt and international media frenzy, with photographs of Maddie plastered across billboards and news bulletins.
Maddie’s parents Gerry and Kate were at one point also declared “arguidos” in the Portuguese investigation, before the status was lifted for both of them.
The latest step “is related to the statute of limitations,” agreed ex-police inspector Goncalo Amaral, who led the inquiry into Maddie’s disappearance in Portugal in 2007.
“It’s a procedural trick by the public prosecutors,” he said.
Amaral was sued by Kate and Gerry McCann over a 2008 book in which he accused them of concealing her body after she died accidentally.
Portuguese police shelved their controversial investigation — which saw Amaral sacked — in 2008, but reopened it five years later citing “new elements.”
British police opened their own inquiry in July 2013, but on-site excavations in Praia da Luz yielded no evidence.
The case appeared to have gone cold until Brunswick prosecutors made the stunning revelation in June 2020 that they were certain Maddie was dead and that they believed Christian B. killed her.
Christian B. was at that time already serving a jail sentence for drug trafficking in Kiel, northern Germany.
He has a long criminal history including sex offenses and convictions for child sexual abuse.
Christian B. lived just a few kilometers (miles) away from Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve region at the time Maddie vanished from her family’s holiday accommodation, according to Brunswick prosecutors.
Wolters said his team was currently also investigating Christian B. on suspicion of raping an Irish woman in 2004 and over suspected cases of child abuse in Portugal.
Wolters said he hoped to complete those probes soon, while the Maddie investigation “could take a while longer.”

VIENNA: The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Chernobyl next week as the organization ramps up efforts to “prevent the danger of a nuclear accident,” a statement said Friday.
Chernobyl, the scene of the worst nuclear disaster in history, fell into Russian hands on the first day of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, and suffered a power and communications outage.
Russian soldiers withdrew from the plant at the end of March, Kyiv said. Since then, the situation has gradually returned to normal, according to daily reports from the IAEA based on information from the Ukrainian regulator.
However, in mid-April, Ukrainian authorities said they could not restore radiation monitoring at the site.
Rafael Grossi will arrive on April 26, the anniversary of the 1986 disaster, with a team of experts from the UN body to carry out radiation checks and deliver essential kit.
“Based on our scientific measurements and technical evaluations, we will be able to better understand the radiological situation there,” he said.
The plant’s staff, who were forced to work non-stop for weeks, are now on rotation. But damaged bridges and de-mining activities have made it difficult to operate in the area, Ukraine told the IAEA this week.
Grossi praised staff and said he looked forward to being able to speak with them.
“They have been through more than we can imagine, and they deserve our full respect and admiration for preserving the safety and security of the site despite the dire situation,” he said.
During their visit, the experts will also repair remote monitoring systems that stopped sending data back to the agency’s headquarters in Vienna.
In March, Grossi traveled to Ukraine to lay the groundwork of an agreement for providing technical help. He visited a nuclear power plant in the south of the country, before meeting senior Russian officials in Kaliningrad.
“The military conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger,” he warned at the time.
Ukraine has 15 reactors in four operating plants, as well as waste repositories such as Chernobyl. The IAEA plans further inspections in the coming weeks.
The Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest in Europe, is still occupied by the Russians. Artillery strikes in early March caused a fire in nearby buildings and raised fears of a catastrophe.

Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP)
KYIV: Satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of Mariupol brought the horrors of the war increasingly into focus, as Russia pounded away Friday at Ukrainian holdouts in the city’s steel mill and other targets in a drive to seize the country’s industrial east.
“Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, said of the besieged steelworks. “Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop.”
Cities elsewhere in the Donbas also came under Russian fire overnight, and the attacks interfered with attempts to evacuate civilians.
The region, home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories, is bracing for what could be a decisive campaign as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to salvage a victory from the 8-week-old war widely seen as a blunder and a humanitarian disaster.
On Thursday, Putin claimed victory in the battle for the strategic southern port city of Mariupol, even though an estimated 2,000 Ukrainians remained holed up at the sprawling steelworks, which have bombarded for weeks. Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off.
At the same time, Maxar Technologies released new satellite images that it said showed more than 200 graves in a town near Mariupol, and Andryushchenko accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians there.
“The graves have been dug up and corpses are still being dumped there,” he said. Initial estimates from the Ukrainians said the apparent mass graves could hold 9,000 bodies, but Andryushenko said there could be more.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations would be open in Ukraine on Friday because it was too dangerous. She urged civilians to “be patient” and “hang in there.”
“The Russians refuse to open a corridor for civilians, cynically pretending that they do not understand the difference between a corridor for the military to surrender and a humanitarian corridor to evacuate the civilians,” Vereshchuk said.
Days into the Russian offensive to take the east, the campaign has yet to become a full-out assault, with military analysts saying Moscow’s forces are still ramping up. Scattered towns in the east have experienced the thud of incoming shells that drive citizens out in panic.
Slovyansk, a city of about 100,000 in eastern Ukraine, came under fire during the night, according to Mayor Vadym Lyakh, who said no injuries were reported. But he urged residents to leave and said a convoy of buses would be organized. In Rubizhne, Russian fire prevented attempts to bring buses in, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said.
Intensive shelling was also heard overnight in Kharkiv, a northeastern city that lies outside of the Donbas but is seen one of the gateways the Russians intend to use to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas from the north, the south and the east.
If successful, the campaign would give Putin a vital piece of the country and a badly needed victory to show the Russian people amid the war’s mounting casualties and the economic hardship caused by Western sanctions.
But analysts say Russian forces have yet to have any major breakthroughs in the Donbas. A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Ukrainians were hindering the Russian effort to push south from Izyum, which lies outside of the Donbas.
“Russian forces continued offensive operations in eastern Ukraine but made only marginal gains,” according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.
On Friday, Rustam Minnekayev, a senior Russian military official, outlined Russian war aims that appeared to be wider than what the Kremlin has disclosed in recent weeks. He said Russia’s forces aim to take full control of not just eastern Ukraine but southern too.
He said such a move would open the way to the nation of Moldova, where Russia backs the breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldovan officials are warily watching Putin’s actions in Ukraine.
The battle for Mariupol has been seen as key to the eastern assault. Its capture would free up Russian forces to take part in the larger campaign in the east. But the institute said that Russian troops in the city were probably heavily damaged and that Moscow would struggle to redeploy them quickly.
Mariupol has seen some of the worst suffering of the war, and the satellite images released Thursday hinted at even more.
In the images, long rows of dirt mounds stretch away from an existing cemetery in Manhush, outside Mariupol. Local officials accused Russia of using the graves to try to conceal the slaughter taking place in the city.
There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin on the satellite pictures. When mass graves and hundreds of dead civilians were discovered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russian troops retreated three weeks ago, Russian officials denied their soldiers killed any civilians there and falsely accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.
The UN Human Rights office again condemned the Russian invasion.
“Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.
People fleeing Mariupol have described being trapped in horrible conditions. Yuriy and Polina Lulac said they spent nearly two months living in a basement with at least a dozen other people with no running water and little food.
“What was happening there was so horrible that you can’t describe it,” said Yuriy Lulac, who used a derogatory word for the Russian troops, saying they were “killing people for nothing.”
“Mariupol is gone. In the courtyards there are just graves and crosses,” he said.

  • ‘The rhetoric has moved from the margins to the center,’ professor tells Arab News
  • ‘In most cases, Muslims are excluded from debates that affect them,’ lawyer tells Arab News
LONDON: French politics has normalized anti-Muslim sentiment as the country’s Muslim population finds itself de-platformed in the run-up to Sunday’s presidential election.

Polls suggest that Emmanuel Macron will narrowly secure a second term against the far right’s Marine Le Pen.

But for the domestic Muslim population, a vote for Macron will be a pragmatic one rather than a vote for hope, with the incumbent seen as the lesser of two evils.

Jocelyne Cesari, visiting professor of religion, violence and peacebuilding at Harvard Divinity School, told Arab News that while anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant talk is nothing new, with “this idea that France would be Muslim within 20 years” having been peppered around since the turn of the century, what is new is that the discourse has become “central.”

She said: “The rhetoric has moved from the margins to the center. But more than this, when it comes to the legitimacy of Islam, the left is also very much on its case. They’re pro-immigration, but women wearing the hijab and the legitimacy of halal meat … this change in the past 20 years is very, very worrisome.

“Worse still, on some issues it’s very hard to see any difference between Macron and Le Pen, especially on the visibility of Muslims. Some of Macron’s ministers have been even more excessive than she has on this matter.”

Last year, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin caught Le Pen off guard, describing her as weak on Islam.

Dr. Paul Smith, associate professor and section lead in French and Francophone studies, modern languages and cultures at the University of Nottingham, agrees that anti-Muslim rhetoric has become “normalized,” although he believes there is some nuance to Darmanin’s comment.

“Darmanin cut his teeth under (former President Nicolas) Sarkozy,” Smith told Arab News. “Sarkozy was hard, but he was also trying to create a framework for Islam to exist happily in France.

“I believe Darmanin’s comment was intended to suggest that Le Pen talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk. In this election though, she hasn’t had to as (candidate Eric) Zemmour has been out there saying it all for her. Next to Zemmour she looks like she’s organizing a Sunday school outing. Her anti-Islamic views have been more oblique — that doesn’t mean she’s changed her program. Should she win, she’ll seek to enforce a version of French identity that’s very much Catholic Christianity.”

Smith believes French Muslims could be key players in the election’s outcome, noting that their first-round vote, particularly in the city of Marseille, went to left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Be that as it may, French lawyer and doctoral candidate Maitre Rajnish Karim Laouini said a major stumbling block for galvanizing the Muslim vote has been that while Muslims remain the subject of political discussion, they themselves are excluded from it.

“In most cases, Muslims are excluded from debates that affect them,” Laouini told Arab News. “When they aren’t excluded, those who participate aren’t seen as people who bring their voices. Their interventions are perceived as counter-productive or reinforcing the discredit that’s already brought upon them.

“Excluding Muslims who are able to bring voices from the debate only creates a climate of suspicion among some Muslims, who end up thinking France would rather see them as a problem than part of the solution.”

Cesari takes the point further, suggesting that French Muslims have not been de-platformed. “Rather, it’s just the case that they simply aren’t there,” she said.

“The French and Germans share this in Europe — they have the least presence of Muslims in any political or public structures. There’s been no political integration, and this can’t be put down to education. We know this isn’t true — we have in some instances fourth, fifth-generation Muslim families.

“We’re just behind. Look at the UK — this week it appointed its first hijab-wearing criminal barrister to the Queen’s Counsel. There, they have Muslims in high office.”

Cesari, Laouini and Smith all share substantive concerns should Le Pen pull off an upset during Sunday’s vote.

Laouini said should she do it, France would “take the risk of becoming the first Western democracy to ban the hijab in public spaces,” which Cesari said amounts to the erosion of democracy “as an impediment to religious freedom.” That this is only being mobilized against Muslims leaves her equally as concerned.

However, Smith said there remains a lot of uncertainties. Under the French system, the public first elect a president before going to the polls in June to elect the legislature.

Should Le Pen win the presidential election but lose the general election — “her victory could create a wave of opposition” — she would be a lame-duck president.

This, he said, could lead to violence from the far right, who tried to stir up violence during the first lockdowns with claims of “no-go zones” patrolled by Muslims — “for their part, French Muslims behaved impeccably, not responding to provocations.” He added: “We’re in unchartered waters if she wins.” 

  • ‘It’s not only about securing contracts with government but getting jobs and resources for schools,’ says Rep. Cyril Nichols
  • ‘Arab-Americans pay their taxes, are law abiding citizens, yet are excluded from the US Census, and various benefits,’ argues Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce
CHICAGO: Illinois Rep. Cyril Nichols has said he will introduce legislation in the state’s General Assembly to add Arab business members as a recognized minority, giving them an improved opportunity to compete for billions of dollars in contracts.

Nichols, during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday, said the “Minority Set-Aside” program requires that at least 20 percent of state contracts be awarded to businesses owned by minorities, a category that currently includes Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asians, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders, and women.

Similar laws have already been approved by other states including Michigan, Nichols argued.

“I wanted to make sure the Arab community gets the respect that the other communities want in day-to-day operations in this country,” Nichols said.

“So, I was approached and they said is it possible that you can look at making sure we get the minority status. I said yes, let me look at it. In Detroit Michigan, one of the largest populations of Arab Americans they have this status ... We realized they had legislation in place. We took the same legislation and I said to my staff, look at this and see if this is what we are looking at.”

Nichols said the issue of approving the minority designation for Arab-American entrepreneurs came up while he was addressing a gathering of Arabs and Muslims during an open-air prayer meeting at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview.

“Many Arabs and Muslims came up to me asking for help. I told them, I am not only here to represent your voice, but I am also here to bring proper respect to your community. And I decided to do what I can to help them,” Nichols said.

Nichols explained the purpose of the Minority Set-Aside program was to give ethnic and national groups, that are often excluded, the opportunity to compete for contracts on a level playing field.

“That’s my job to represent the Arab community, the Black community, the White community, the Irish Community. I am representing the district. We have a very diverse district,” Nichols said.

“Everybody must be respected regardless of culture, regardless of race. Everybody has an opportunity and this actually gives you guys opportunity … to get help.”

The Minority Set-Aside program was first introduced by states in the 1960s to help ethnic groups that have been marginalized from state government contracts primarily Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and women.

It’s not only about securing contracts with government, Nichols explained. “It’s about getting jobs. There is a Set-Aside for jobs for minority groups. There are resources for schools.”

Arabs, he acknowledged, have been among the most marginalized in America. In addition to often being the target of racism and discrimination, Arabs are not included in the US Census which determines an ethnic community’s political power base. They are often excluded from being appointed to top government agencies.

Nichols said that must change and every ethnic and religious and racial group must be all on the same “equal level.”

Nichols said he has support from other legislators and the bill will be presented for consideration at an upcoming meeting.

“I have sent it over to the chamber and they asked for it. And they are looking over it with their lawyers and right now they say it is a thumbs up and it is ready to go. I will be talking to a couple of people (legislators) the rest of this week and then we will file it,” Nichols said. The bill only needs the support of a majority of the 118 members of the State House, the Senate, before being signed into law by the governor, he said.

“It actually opens the door for a lot of services. It opens the door to be counted in the census. The right way, the proper way. It opens the door for contract negotiations. Now you can go MBW. There are so many doors that will open with this simple legislation which (has) already been done in Michigan.”

Nichols emphasized that Arabs who do not want to compete as a minority group for state contracts can continue to apply and compete with the larger business community, adding: “I am going to fight to get it passed.”

Nichols has a long history of helping communities in need. He served as a former executive director of the YMCA, and as the coordinator for the Chicago Youth Centers before being appointed to the Illinois General Assembly on April 8, 2021 representing the 32nd District. Nichols also worked for the Cabrini Green community base organization, Park District, Cunningham Children’s home, Benedictine University, University of St. Francis, as well as City Colleges of Chicago.

Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, which has fought to defend the rights of more than 150 Arab businesses that were closed last summer by Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said that the minority designation to qualify for state contracts is welcomed by the community.

“Arab-Americans pay their taxes. They are law-abiding citizens of this country and this state and yet we are excluded from the US Census, and marginalized by local and state governments who exclude us from the benefits that we pay for through our taxes and our hard work,” Nijem said.

“We deserve the opportunity to receive contracts for our businesses so that we can share in the state government pie that everyone else enjoys except us.”

If the bill is approved by a majority of the state’s House members, it would then be sent to the Senate’s 59 members for approval before being sent to the governor to be signed into law.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show, hosted by the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, is broadcast each week live on Wednesdays in Detroit, Washington D.C., Ontario and rebroadcast on Thursday in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080 radio. For more information on the show and podcasts visit ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

  • Daesh claimed the bomb blast that tore through the Seh Dokan mosque during midday prayers
KABUL: Taliban forces have arrested a suspected Daesh militant who planned a bomb attack that killed at least 12 worshippers at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan, police said on Friday.
Daesh claimed the bomb blast that tore through the Seh Dokan mosque during midday prayers in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday.
The attack also wounded 58 people.
Balkh province’s police spokesman Asif Waziri said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was a key operative of Daesh.
“He was the mastermind of yesterday’s attack on the mosque,” Waziri said. The interior ministry also reported the arrest of Sangaryar, an Afghan national.
“He played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation,” Waziri said.
Daesh also claimed a separate bomb attack in another northern city of Kunduz on Thursday that killed four people and wounded 18 people.
The group has taken responsibility for deadly attacks in Afghanistan, often against Shiite targets, even as the number of bombings have fallen since the Taliban seized power in August last year.
Shiite Afghans are mostly from the ethnic Hazara community and make up between 10 and 20 percent of the country’s 38 million people. They have long been the target of the Daesh, who consider them heretics.
Earlier this week, at least six people were killed in twin blasts that hit a boys’ school in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul.
No group has so far claimed that attack.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the militant group is a key security challenge.
The Taliban have regularly raided suspected Daesh hideouts, especially in eastern Nangarhar province — a bastion of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), the local wing of the militant group.
The biggest ideological difference between the two Sunni Islamist groups is that the Taliban sought only an Afghanistan free of foreign forces, whereas Daesh wants an Islamic caliphate stretching from Turkey to Pakistan and beyond.

