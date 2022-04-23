You are here

Lack of Muslim burial places raises concerns in Berlin

Berlin is home to Germany’s largest Muslim community, but places to bury its dead are becoming increasingly hard to find. (Shutterstock)
Berlin is home to Germany’s largest Muslim community, but places to bury its dead are becoming increasingly hard to find. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 April 2022
David Kampmann

Lack of Muslim burial places raises concerns in Berlin

Berlin is home to Germany’s largest Muslim community, but places to bury its dead are becoming increasingly hard to find. (Shutterstock)
  • ‘All of a sudden there was just no possibility of burying Muslims in Berlin,’ funeral parlor owner tells Arab News
Updated 23 April 2022
David Kampmann

FRANKFURT: Berlin is home to Germany’s largest Muslim community. And as Isikali Karayel, who manages the funeral parlor Markaz, noted: “The first generation of immigrants from countries with a Muslim majority to come to Germany is getting older.”

That means there is a rising demand for Muslim funerals, and for Muslim burial places. But the latter are becoming increasingly hard to find, according to Karayel.

Markaz, which Karayel has been managing since 2013, is one of around a dozen Islamic funeral parlors in Berlin, where between 250,000 to 300,000 of Germany’s estimated five million Muslims live. Karayel estimates that around half of the Muslim families in the city choose to have their loved ones repatriated when they die — despite the high costs of doing so — while the other half choose to bury their family members in Berlin.

Karayel told Arab News that finding Muslim burial plots in Berlin has been an issue ever since he started work in the funeral business in 2008, but the crisis came to a head just a couple of months ago. “There was no space left,” he said. “All of a sudden there was just no possibility of burying Muslims in Berlin.”

The lack of graves for Muslims in Berlin has been a problem for decades. Web designer Katja Neppert remembers how she was confronted with the issue around 10 years ago when she was volunteering in the city’s Neukölln quarter, which has a large Arab community. Neppert befriended many Muslims, and learned that one of their major concerns was the lack of graves in the city.

“Many gave a high priority to the issue of Muslim cemeteries in Berlin,” Neppert told Arab News. She has since committed herself to the cause. “I am deeply convinced of it. A last resting place for a loved one is a basic human need.” Neppert helped to launch a campaign for more graves for Muslims in Berlin, a campaign that has achieved some success, but also suffered several setbacks.

The main problem is one of space: To accommodate more graves, more space is needed. The city’s old Tempelhof airport, which was shut down in 2008, seemed like a perfect solution, with plenty of room for redevelopment, but a citizen’s initiative put an end to that possibility and the area is now a public park.

So Neppert and her fellow campaigners began to lobby the then-local district mayor Franziska Giffey (now Governing Mayor of Berlin) to create a Muslim cemetery in Neukölln itself. In 2016, they began a series of protests in which they carried symbolic coffins through the streets. Their efforts bore fruit and a local cemetery with enough room for around 1,000 graves was made available. However, within three years, all that space was taken.

According to the Senate Department for the Environment, Urban Mobility, Consumer Protection, and Climate Action of Berlin, there are six cemeteries in the city that provide space for Muslim graves. Currently, however, Gatow Cemetery in the city’s Spandau borough is the only one with any room left for Muslims. And, as Karayel pointed out, its location is far from ideal — Spandau is the westernmost borough of Berlin and is comparatively hard to reach.  

“That is not exactly ideal for a widow who lives in Neukölln,” Karayel said. “It would take her almost an hour to visit the grave of her late husband.”

Karayel said he regularly has to convey disappointing messages to already mourning families.

“Today, for example, I made the arrangements for a funeral that will take place only next week due to the lack of room,” he said. Such delays can cause great distress for relatives.

Karayel is disappointed by local politicians, who have failed to address a long-standing problem. “In the past 10 years everyone promised to do something, but nothing happened,” he said.

But he also was also critical of Muslim organizations in Berlin, especially for their lack of collective action, saying, “They all want the success for themselves and, in the end, they cannot agree on anything.”

Karayel fears that someday soon he will be forced to tell grieving family members that there is simply nowhere to bury their loved ones in Berlin — a situation he finds unacceptable.

“This is not just any town in the country,” he said. “It is the capital!”

In a display of Ramadan kindness, Pakistani greengrocer gives up profit as food prices soar

In a display of Ramadan kindness, Pakistani greengrocer gives up profit as food prices soar
Updated 23 April 2022

In a display of Ramadan kindness, Pakistani greengrocer gives up profit as food prices soar

In a display of Ramadan kindness, Pakistani greengrocer gives up profit as food prices soar
  • Haji Sultan Muhammad sells vegetables in Ramadan for at least 10 percent less than their official rates
  • Prices of fruit and vegetables in Pakistan have risen sharply over the past couple of years
Updated 23 April 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Customers walking into Haji Sultan Muhammad’s vegetable shop in Quetta are hungry and thirsty. They have been fasting all day in the city’s unbearable heat.

But there comes an unexpected relief when they count their money to pay: the price is less than expected.

During Ramadan, the festive season when Muslims around the world look forward to gatherings with friends and family and feasts that begin after sundown, grocery sellers across Pakistan usually jack up prices of fruits and vegetables. Muhammad does the opposite. He cuts the bill by at least 10 percent.

He is the only known vegetable vendor in Pakistan who does so. 

“Where people assume Ramadan to be a season of income, I believe it is the season of goodness as well,” Muhammad told Arab News at his shop at the historical Sabzi Mandi vegetable market in the capital city of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

“For 11 months, we are in pursuit of profit. What (is the harm) if we let go of extra money for just one month?” asked the 40-year-old, who runs the shop his grandfather established six decades ago.

Prices of produce are fixed in Pakistan, but many sellers do not obey the rules and charge people more, as they too have been burdened by increasing costs of transportation and soaring inflation. But customers find it a weak excuse.

Maula Dad Kakar, who was buying vegetables at Muhammad’s shop, said that in Europe and the Gulf countries it is common that food prices are lower during Muslim festivals, but in Pakistan sellers do the exact opposite.

“The provincial government and the Price Control Committee should take strict measures against vendors who have been looting the poor masses during Ramadan,” he said.

The authorities have been trying to do that. The Price Control Committee of Balochistan has closed more than 100 shops in the province during the first two weeks of Ramadan for violating the government’s price lists.

And alongside punitive measures, they are also trying to encourage generosity. Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson of the government of Balochistan, told Arab News that Muhammad’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“The deputy commissioner had visited Muhammad’s shop last week and showed his appreciation for his initiative,” she said. “The provincial government will continue supporting shop owners selling food edibles at cheap rates and setting positive precedents in society.”

According to the government pricelist plastered in Muhammad’s shop, lemons are sold for 780 rupees ($4) per kg. Muhammad sells them for Rs700. The official price for tomatoes is 60 rupees per kg, but he sells them for 50 rupees.

Faqeer Muhammad, a retired 62-year-old railway employee, has been buying vegetables from him for the past 15 years.

“There are rare people in Quetta like Haji Sultan, who know the actual meaning and obligations of Ramadan,” he told Arab News.

The vegetable vendor knows it. “Being a Muslim, I believe that Ramadan is a month of blessing,” he said. “Instead of causing (extra) problems, we should provide comfort and relief for others.”

’I want to see the sun’ begs child in Mariupol steel works

’I want to see the sun’ begs child in Mariupol steel works
Updated 23 April 2022
Reuters

’I want to see the sun’ begs child in Mariupol steel works

’I want to see the sun’ begs child in Mariupol steel works
  • The video shows soldiers bringing food for civilians who the battalion says are sheltering in the Azovstal complex
  • "I want to see the sun because in here it's dim, not like outside," said one unnamed boy in the video
Updated 23 April 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Women and children sheltering in a giant steel works in Mariupol that is the last holdout of Ukrainian defenders of the southern port city, said in a video released on Saturday they are desperate to get out and are running out of food.
The video was released by the Azov battalion, which was set up by pro-Ukrainian nationalists in 2014, later incorporated as a regiment in Ukraine’s national guard and has played a prominent role in the defense of Mariupol.
Reuters could not independently verify where or when the video was shot. Somebody speaking in the video mentions that the date is April 21.
The video shows soldiers bringing food for civilians who the battalion says are sheltering in the Azovstal complex.
A woman holding a toddler said people in the plant were running out of food: “We really want to go home,” she said.
Russian forces were hitting the Azovstal complex with air strikes and trying to storm it, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday, although Moscow had said this week that it would blockade the plant and not attempt to take it. More than 1,000 civilians are in the plant along with troops defending it, according to Ukrainian authorities.
One unnamed boy in the video said he was desperate to get out after being in the plant for two months.
“I want to see the sun because in here it’s dim, not like outside. When our houses are rebuilt we can live in peace. Let Ukraine win because Ukraine is our native home,” he said.
The video showed women wearing uniforms with the Azovstal design, which Reuters verified, matched in file images.
One woman said she had been sheltering in the steel works since Feb. 27, just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
“We are relatives of the workers. But this seemed to be the safest place at the time we came here, this was when our house came under fire and became uninhabitable,” she said.
Russian forces have besieged and bombarded Mariupol since the early days of the war, leaving a city that is usually home to more than 400,000 people in ruins. A new attempt to evacuate civilians failed on Saturday, an aide to Mariupol’s mayor said.

Former British Army captain told to cooperate with inquiry into Iraqi fatalities

Rachel Webster, 53, served in the Army for 24 years, including four tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Rachel Webster, 53, served in the Army for 24 years, including four tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

Former British Army captain told to cooperate with inquiry into Iraqi fatalities

Rachel Webster, 53, served in the Army for 24 years, including four tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. (Screenshot/YouTube)
  • Rachel Webster could face jail if she fails to assist investigations into deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali in 2003
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A former captain in the British Army could be jailed if she refuses to assist an inquiry into the deaths of two Iraqi men in British custody in 2003.

Rachel Webster, 53, served in the Army for 24 years, including four tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, and received a Commanders’ Commendation for work with rape victims in Kosovo.

She has received a summons to help an inquiry brought by the Iraq Fatality Investigations unit, led by Baroness Heather Hallett, into the deaths of Radhi Nama and Mousa Ali, who died within five days of each other in May that year after the US-led coalition took control of the country.

Webster, a sergeant in the Royal Military Police at the time, says she was not present when either man died, but was previously arrested and investigated by the Ministry of Defense’s Iraq Historic Allegations Team in 2014.

She was later awarded compensation and an apology for wrongful arrest after a two-and-a-half-year investigation, and is currently suing the MoD.

Webster told the Telegraph that the experience of being arrested by the IHAT had left her emotionally vulnerable and requiring therapy, and that the summons, sent via letter to her elderly parents, with the accompanying threat of imprisonment for noncompliance, had a profound effect on her.

“The idea I could face imprisonment is terrifying,” she said. “The IHAT inquiry was a farce and this has brought it all back. It has left me distraught. It is upsetting for me and also for my mum, who is 77 and who went through it all with me the first time when I was arrested. Just the threat of imprisonment is so worrying. It is really distressing.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, but this letter has brought it all back, and inevitably people will raise questions over my integrity.

“I have worked really hard on my mental and physical health and then I got this,” Webster added. “It makes me paranoid. You get this worry that what they did to me last time will happen again. I just have this fear they will come and arrest me again.”

The IFI investigation into the deaths of Nama and Ali was launched in 2020.

In the letter to Webster, the IFI said: “It is believed that you can assist Baroness Hallett by providing evidence to her investigation concerned with establishing the immediate and wider facts and circumstances of the deaths.” 

Despite the threat of imprisonment for noncompliance, the investigation “is not concerned with determining civil or criminal liability” for either death.

Nama was detained on May 8, 2003 by British soldiers. His family were told he died in custody of a heart attack and had been taken to a hospital for treatment, but relatives claim his body was returned to them with cuts and bruises, and with a boot mark left on his chest.

Ali’s family claimed he had been beaten “with fists and a rifle to the head” after his detention five days later, having been hooded and handcuffed. His cause of death was listed as heart failure “in the street,” despite him dying in military custody. Both deaths were investigated by IHAT before the unit was shut down in 2017.

Webster’s solicitor, Hilary Meredith, said: “These investigations just go on and on and on. Rachel is only a witness. Is it right to bring this all back for people like Rachel? This cannot happen again. It is pretty shocking that after all this time she has received an official letter like this sent to her elderly parents. From Rachel’s point of view everything is shut and closed, and this has caused yet more trauma for Rachel.”

Johnny Mercer MP, the former soldier and former minister for veterans who led the inquiry that resulted in IHAT’s closure, said: “It is hard to believe these inquiries are still going on.

“If I was still in post, I would be asking serious questions about how this individual has been contacted out of the blue, and without any support at all from the department, something I was repeatedly assured over the years would not happen any more.

“Some troops operated unlawfully in Iraq — I have always called this out and lamented the MoD’s consistent and ongoing inability to hold its people to account. But this endless persecution of what, in my experience, usually turns out to be the wrong people anyway is manifestly unfair.”

Ukrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland

Ukrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
Updated 23 April 2022
Reuters

Ukrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland

Ukrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
  • Charities in Switzerland say many Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were turning to them for food, clothing and medical treatment
  • "We come here to take food because we need it," said Kristina, 42, who did not gave her family name
Updated 23 April 2022
Reuters

ZURICH: Hundreds of Ukrainians lined up for food handouts in central Zurich on Saturday as wealthy Switzerland struggles to cope with the arrival of around 40,000 refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
Refugees in official accommodation receive some financial support from the state, although this is often not enough to live on in a country where the cost of living is among the highest in the world. Those staying with private host families — around half the arrivals, according to the authorities — are falling through the cracks of the welfare system altogether.
Charities in Switzerland say many Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were turning to them for food, clothing and medical treatment, as was evident from the long line outside a Zurich charity’s food bank on Saturday.
Among people lined up outside an Essen fuer Alle (Food for All) food distribution center along railroad tracks was Kristina and her 7-year-old daughter who arrived from Kyiv on March 3 to stay with a Ukrainian family friend in Zurich.
“We come here to take food because we need it,” said Kristina, 42, who did not gave her family name. “Our volunteer (host) cannot give food every time. She’s tired and she also doesn’t have too much money.”
Ariane Stocklin of Christian aid project incontro told Reuters that hers is a common story.
“Some refugees stay with families who can no longer pay for their food. Others are in asylum centers, where the food is insufficient. We see a lot of demand,” Stocklin said.
Even before the Ukraine crisis, welfare payments to refugees were not enough to live on in some areas of Switzerland.
Voters in Zurich decided in 2017 to lower welfare payments to refugees to around 500 Swiss francs ($522) per month, 30 percent below standard social welfare levels.
Heike Isselhorst, a spokesperson for Zurich’s social service department, said people housed by the authorities had basic needs covered.
However, there was no procedure for aiding refugees staying with host families, she said.
Gaby Szoelloesy, who coordinates cantonal social welfare departments, apologized this week to host families who feel left in the lurch.
“But it is simply very, very difficult if we don’t even know of the host family’s commitment because it did not go via official channels,” she told a news conference.
While the government has taken the unusual step of allowing Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency and work permits, this does little to address the present needs of the struggling refugees staying with host families.
One Ukrainian refugee named Anna, 38, arrived in the Zurich suburb of Winterthur in late February with her two young children and her mother. They live in the apartment of a friend’s parents.
“We slept in a refugee center when we arrived, but it was not a good place for the children, no privacy, no good food. They even searched us every time we came back from outside,” she said.
($1 = 0.9571 Swiss francs)

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says
Updated 23 April 2022
Reuters

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says

New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says
  • The case, a 31-year old male, was detected in the city of Mbandaka, capital of Congo's Equateur province
  • “Time is not on our side,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Regional Director for Africa
Updated 23 April 2022
Reuters

KINSHASA: A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the National Institute of Biomedical Research said on Saturday, four months after the end of the country’s last outbreak.
The case, a 31-year old male, was detected in the city of Mbandaka, capital of Congo’s Equateur province, the institute said. A health ministry spokesperson confirmed the discovery.
The patient began showing symptoms on April 5, but did not seek treatment for more than a week. He was admitted to an Ebola treatment center on April 21 and died later that day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
“Time is not on our side,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up.”
Mbandaka, a crowded trading hub on the banks of the Congo River, has contended with two previous outbreaks — in 2018 and in 2020. It is a city where people live in close proximity, with road, water and air links to the capital Kinshasa.
The WHO said that efforts to contain the disease are already underway in Mbandaka, and that a vaccination campaign will begin in the coming days.
Congo has seen 13 previous outbreaks of Ebola, including one in 2018-2020 in the east that killed nearly 2,300 people, the second highest toll recorded in the history of the hemorrhagic fever.
The last outbreak, also in the east, infected 11 people between October and December and killed six of them.

