Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity records over SR1.9bn in donations

There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign. (SPA)
There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity records over SR1.9bn in donations

There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign. (SPA)
  • Nearly 5 million people have benefited so far
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: More than SR1.9 billion ($507 million) has been donated to the National Platform for Charitable Work, also known as Ehsan, since its Ramadan campaign was launched earlier this month.

The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a SR20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This year’s Ramadan campaign has so far raised SR1,902,353,926 for those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, and the elderly.
Nearly 5 million people have so far benefited from the campaign, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The campaign is an extension of the crown prince’s interest in supporting and developing the charity sector by making every effort to organize it, enable its activities, and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.

HIGHLIGHT

The platform receives donations from individuals, companies and banks via the platform’s website and application /https://ehsan.sa and the benefactor call center 8001247000, as well as via SMS.

This focus and support have had a significant impact on Ehsan in its efficiency and credibility in delivering donations to those most deserving of them.
It has been developed to be easily accessible to people living in the Kingdom by allowing them to donate to various causes such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients, covering education tuition and supplies for orphans, and to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.
The platform receives donations from individuals, companies and banks via the platform’s website and application /https://ehsan.sa and the benefactor call center 8001247000, as well as via SMS.
Ehsan is monitored by a committee of 11 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq.
There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign.
During the first Ramadan campaign last year, the king and the crown prince made multiple donations through Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total funds past the SR1 billion mark.
Launched in 2021, Ehsan aims to promote the values of charitable work in Saudi society and develop the country’s nonprofit sector by increasing its efficiency and reliability, encouraging donations through the transparency of charitable and development activities, and working with different government agencies and sectors.

Topics: Ehsan charity Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2022

King Salman, crown prince donate $13.3m to Ehsan charity
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince donate $13.3m to Ehsan charity
More than 4.63 million people have so far benefited from the campaign. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Ehsan charity platform records over $492m in donations

Umrah package prices soar, tour operators double rates amid Ramadan rush

Pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah, Tawaf, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers as the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after two years. (File photo)
Pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah, Tawaf, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers as the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after two years. (File photo)
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Umrah package prices soar, tour operators double rates amid Ramadan rush

Pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah, Tawaf, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers as the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after two years. (File photo)
  • Worshipers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in spiritual scenes after the end of social distancing measures for prayers and tawaf
  • Grand Mosque receives worshippers at full capacity post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Umrah travel operators in Riyadh have doubled the price of the pilgrim’s tour package from the regular price of SR110 ($30) to SR200 for each person, and this will triple in anticipation of a heavy rush during the Ramadan season.

This will further increase to SR300 during the Qiyam Al-Layl, the last ten days of the holy month, said tour operators in the Saudi capital.

“The huge rush was due to the holy month of Ramadan since most of the people want to spend these days in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah,” a leading Umrah operator in the city told Arab News.

“The hike in the package prices is due to the rush of pilgrims during Ramadan,” said the operator. They also cited an increase in VAT to 15 percent as one of the reasons for soaring prices this year.

Umrah package prices rise every year during the month of Ramadan. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it used to increase up to SR200 till 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the rush was limited due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but with things back to normal this year the Umrah package prices soared up to SR300 due to the rush of pilgrims.

Worshipers and Umrah pilgrims returned to the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah in full capacity last month after Saudi authorities announced the lifting of COVID-19 precautionary measures and the return to normalcy in the Kingdom.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has reactivated its operational plans for full-capacity worship, with its field teams removing social distancing stickers.

Worshipers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in spiritual scenes after the end of social distancing measures for prayers and tawaf.

These preparations by the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque came ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammed Wakil Ahmed, a faculty member at King Saud University who went for Umrah with his family last Thursday, told Arab News: "The travel operators are now charging SR200 per person for a Thursday to Saturday Umrah trip as against SR100 to SR110 before the Ramadan season.”

The weekend packages for trips to Makkah and Madinah start at 4 p.m; from Riyadh on Thursday and finish at midnight on Saturday, he said.

He added that each family is given a large room, while single men must share a room with three other pilgrims.

There are about 100 Umrah travel operators spread throughout the capital, with a concentration of them in Hai Al-Wizarat and Batha districts.

Arab News went to various tour operators to check Umrah package prices. Anwar Badr Travel was charging SR250 for last week’s trip and SR300 for this week, Al-Saria said they charged SR230 for last week and SR280 to SR300 for this week, Al-Jiad travel said they charged SR190, SR230 for the weekend trip last week and SR280 for this week, while Al-Rushd travel charged SR250 for last week and SR300 for this week.

Rates tend not to vary greatly among Umrah tour operators in Riyadh. Buses leave from Hai Al-Wizarat and Batha districts with stops at the central bus terminal so that authorities can take a tally of the number of pilgrims.

During the journey, coaches stop at three points for Maghreb prayers, Isha prayers, and for dinner. Pilgrims change into their ihram at Meeqat in Taif, where they are given half an hour to don their ihrams at the Meeqat point, and they can perform Fajr prayers in the holy city of Makkah.

There are ample mosques, food outlets and boutiques along the routes from Riyadh to Makkah.

Flights from Riyadh to Jeddah are also filling up. According to a leading airline ticketing company in Riyadh, air ticket prices also spiked and ranged between SR1,500 to SR2000.

There are comparatively cheaper tickets for odd timings, but they too will total around SR1,000, operators said.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Ramadan Umrah Makkah Madinah

Paramedics from the Saudi Red Crescent are on the Al-Hijra Road in Friday morning, moments before the injured were taken to several hospitals in al-Madinah al-Munawwarah. (Supplied/ SRCA)
Saudi Arabia
Umrah pilgrims killed in traffic accident en route to Madinah
Saudi Arabia's Eatmarna app promises safe & smooth Umrah experience
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia's Eatmarna app promises safe & smooth Umrah experience

Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide

Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 58 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide

Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide. (SPA)
  • KSrelief has handed more than 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan
Updated 1 min 58 sec ago
SPA

DUSHANBE: Saudi Arabia has supported almost 1 million people throughout the Muslim world with charitable aid during Ramadan.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has distributed 911 Ramadan food baskets in several regions of Tajikistan, benefiting 6,705 individuals.

The initiative provides basic food needs to more than 51,000 people in need in Tajikistan during the blessed month.

The Saudi Ramadan “Eta’am” initiative is distributing 156,993 food baskets weighing 8,430 tons in 19 countries, benefiting more than 900,000 people during Ramadan.

KSrelief has handed more than 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

The aid was given to Pakistani officials by the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.

The center also offered 50 tons of dates as a gift to Djibouti..

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, through the Saudi Embassy in Vietnam, distributed Ramadan baskets as part of the King Salman iftar program, implemented by the ministry in 34 countries.

The baskets were distributed in the Cambodian governorate of Bentai Mangai to about 3,234 beneficiaries.

KSrelief distributed more than 16 tons of food baskets to people in need in the Al-Buraiqeh district in the Yemeni governorate of Aden, benefiting 900 people.

The center also handed out 2,000 food baskets to needy families in Bangladesh, benefiting 10,000 people.

These are all part of relief and humanitarian projects being implemented by the government of King Salman, represented by KSrelief, in many developing countries.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi aid agency runs Yemen, Sudan Ramadan projects. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency runs Yemen, Sudan Ramadan projects
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, inaugurated the SR37 million ($10 million) "Eta'am" initiative on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency launches Ramadan project in 19 countries

New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia fall below 100 mark

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia fall below 100 mark

General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • More than 740,467 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday recorded one new COVID-19 death, with 91 people testing positive and 223 recoveries.

Of the new infections, 24 were recorded in Jeddah, 17 in Riyadh, 13 in Madinah and 12 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,332 COVID-19 infections and 9,076 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran via Bahrain.

More than 740,467 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry announced that 3,798 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that more than 10,000 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 45 people were in critical condition.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those who experience fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia registers 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Saudi Arabia registers 4,535 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 4,535 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Smart watch initiative to help parents locate children lost in crowds at Makkah Grand Mosque

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais launches smart wristbands help parents locate lost children in crowds. (SPA)
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais launches smart wristbands help parents locate lost children in crowds. (SPA)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Smart watch initiative to help parents locate children lost in crowds at Makkah Grand Mosque

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais launches smart wristbands help parents locate lost children in crowds. (SPA)
  • The presidency distributed nearly 7,000 umbrellas to Umrah performers and visitors to the Grand Mosque
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

MAKKAH: Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, launched a wristbands for children initiative, with communication data of relatives inscribed to make it easier for authorities to communicate quickly with parents.
The initiative will distribute bracelets to children accompanying their parents to perform Umrah in case they get lost in crowds at the Grand Mosque.
The undersecretary-general for social and voluntary services, Amjad bin Ayed Al-Hazmi, said the presidency is keen to provide the best services to the Grand Mosque’s visitors.
Meanwhile, the presidency distributed nearly 7,000 umbrellas to Umrah performers and visitors to the Grand Mosque. This initiative “Your Umbrella is in Your Hands” comes to protect Umrah performers from the heat of the sun during Tawaf, and employees who serve the worshippers.

 

Topics: wristbands for children Grand Mosque in Makkah

Visitors enjoy playing games with friends and others at Fawanees in Makkah. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Fawanees event for families begins in Makkah

Jeddah Season announces Cirque du Soleil shows to begin May 2

Jeddah Season announces Cirque du Soleil shows to begin May 2
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

Jeddah Season announces Cirque du Soleil shows to begin May 2

Jeddah Season announces Cirque du Soleil shows to begin May 2
  • The circus activities will run from May 2 to June 28 in the King Abdullah Sports City
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Jeddah Season 2022 announced the dates of Canadian circus company Cirque du Soleil’s FUZION show on Saturday, which is set to begin on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the management said.
The circus activities, which will run from May 2 to June 28, will be held in the King Abdullah Sports City, and features many exciting acrobatic performances, various theatrical activities, and exciting performing arts, to suit all family members.
The circus event will witness an exclusive and special show for the Jeddah Season for the first time in the Kingdom, and it includes many surprises for visitors.
Reservation points for shows are available at Virgin showrooms in Roshana Mall, Red Sea Mall, and Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, Al-Nakheel Mall in Jeddah, Panorama Mall, Hayat Mall, and Riyadh Park in Riyadh, and Dhahran Mall in Dhahran.
The second edition of Jeddah Season is set to begin in early May and follows the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Season 2022 Eid Al-Fitr Cirque du Soleil

Special Jeddah Season 2022: Saudi city's festival of culture and entertainment to return with promise of 'lovely days'  photos
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season 2022: Saudi city's festival of culture and entertainment to return with promise of 'lovely days' 
Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming commitment to region
Corporate News
Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming commitment to region

Umrah package prices soar, tour operators double rates amid Ramadan rush
Pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah, Tawaf, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers as the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after two years. (File photo)
Saudi Arabia arrests 13,615 illegals in one week
Saudi police have arrested thousands of illegal expats for breaching residency. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide
Saudi aid agency continues food aid projects worldwide. (SPA)
New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia fall below 100 mark
General view of Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Smart watch initiative to help parents locate children lost in crowds at Makkah Grand Mosque
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais launches smart wristbands help parents locate lost children in crowds. (SPA)

