Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity records over SR1.9bn in donations

RIYADH: More than SR1.9 billion ($507 million) has been donated to the National Platform for Charitable Work, also known as Ehsan, since its Ramadan campaign was launched earlier this month.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a SR20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This year’s Ramadan campaign has so far raised SR1,902,353,926 for those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, and the elderly.
Nearly 5 million people have so far benefited from the campaign, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The campaign is an extension of the crown prince’s interest in supporting and developing the charity sector by making every effort to organize it, enable its activities, and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.
The platform receives donations from individuals, companies and banks via the platform’s website and application /https://ehsan.sa and the benefactor call center 8001247000, as well as via SMS.
This focus and support have had a significant impact on Ehsan in its efficiency and credibility in delivering donations to those most deserving of them.
It has been developed to be easily accessible to people living in the Kingdom by allowing them to donate to various causes such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients, covering education tuition and supplies for orphans, and to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.
Ehsan is monitored by a committee of 11 government agencies and a Shariah committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq.
There have been more than 25 million donation transactions for the current campaign.
During the first Ramadan campaign last year, the king and the crown prince made multiple donations through Ehsan that pushed the platform’s total funds past the SR1 billion mark.
Launched in 2021, Ehsan aims to promote the values of charitable work in Saudi society and develop the country’s nonprofit sector by increasing its efficiency and reliability, encouraging donations through the transparency of charitable and development activities, and working with different government agencies and sectors.