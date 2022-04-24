Lion seen in car on busy Baghdad street 

You are here

A screengrab taken from avideo posted by Iraq's local Al-Mada Newspaper shows the lion popping his head out of a car window. (Twitter/ @madanewspaper)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Driving in Baghdad is an eventful experience most of the time, but even the most experienced local motorists were left somewhat amazed when they saw a lion leaning out of a car window.

The jaw-dropping moment was captured on video and has been doing the rounds on social media ever since. 

But not all have reacted favorably to the shocking sight, with some saying the lion’s owner had shown a “disregard for other peoples’ lives” by taking the wild animal on a car ride.  

Others called on the authorities to intervene and to punish the driver.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad lion

Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

  • The music of British rock band Queen is popular in South Korea
  • "I started emailing Queen's company in 2014 asking for a rights approval" to erect the statue, Baek told AFP
JEJU, South Korea: A die-hard Queen fan unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Freddie Mercury on Thursday on South Korea’s resort island of Jeju, after an eight-year quest to honor his late hero.
The music of British rock band Queen is popular in South Korea, a country more associated with home-grown K-pop dance bands, including global megastars BTS.
Jeju businessman and Queen superfan Baek Soon-yeob, 57, used to listen to bootleg recordings of Freddie Mercury — who died of AIDS-related complications in 1991.
Queen’s music was banned in South Korea in the 1970s by then-military dictator Park Chung-hee’s regime, which considered it “unsuitable” in an era when men were also barred from growing their hair.
Mercury’s songs “kept me going despite many hurdles along the way,” Baek told AFP, adding it had been an emotional eight-year effort to build the statue.
“I started emailing Queen’s company in 2014 asking for a rights approval” to erect the statue, Baek told AFP.
He wrote an email every month but did not get a reply for seven years.
In early 2020, he finally received a response ahead of Queen’s first ever South Korean concert — band members and label officials were prepared to meet him in Seoul.
That concert was a result of South Korea’s recent fervent embrace of Queen, after nearly 10 million people watched the 2018 Oscar-winning biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” starring Rami Malek.
In a country of 51 million people, that means approximately a fifth of the population watched the movie in cinemas, where it grossed $70 million and sat atop box office lists for weeks.
After receiving approval in 2020, Baek spent 50 million won ($40,000) commissioning the 177-centimeter statue of Mercury clenching his fist, which was finally unveiled Thursday on the scenic Jeju coast.
It is the second statue of the late singer approved by Queen’s label — the first is in Montreux, Switzerland, where Mercury lived and recorded Queen albums.
Despite Queen’s popularity in South Korea, Baek faced protests over his project, with some people complaining about him erecting a “statue of a homosexual.”
Although the 2018 biopic was not censored in cinemas, local TV station SBS was in hot water last year when it deleted a scene in which actor Malek kisses a man.
Baek said he hoped the statue would help “make those critical of sexual minorities reconsider their perceptions.”
South Korean Queen fans made a pilgrimage to Jeju Island to attend the Thursday event.
“I am very honored to be here today to mark the unveiling of the world’s second statue of Freddie,” said Kim Pan-jun, who runs a Queen-themed bar in Seoul.
“I am sure Freddie is giving his blessing from up there in heaven.”
Queen guitarist Brian May, clutching a model of the statue Baek had sent him, told fans via video message that he was with them “in spirit” on Jeju, and that Mercury would like the tribute.
“I know he would be happy with it,” he said.

Topics: South Korea Freddie Mercury statue rock Queen

Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

  • Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is being honored with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.
Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.
Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.
The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

Topics: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Barbie Platinum Jubilee

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

  • Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia court and said Heard's behavior changed
  • Asked to describe the violence, Depp said Heard would "strike out"
DUBAI: Actor Johnny Depp, testifying on Wednesday in a $50 million defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard, said she was the one who became violent when their relationship soured, hurling insults that at times escalated into a slap or a shove.
After detailing their early romance during testimony on Tuesday, Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia court and said Heard’s behavior changed. The couple had frequent arguments that included “demeaning name calling” and “bullying” by her, Depp said.
“It seemed like pure hatred for me,” Depp said. “If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did.”
Asked to describe the violence, Depp said Heard would “strike out.”
“It could begin with a slap. It could begin with a shove. It could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face,” Depp said.
“She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence,” Depp added. “It erupts out of nowhere.”
Heard “would tell me what a bad father I was, that I had no idea how to parent,” said Depp, who has two children from a previous relationship.
Depp said he would remove himself from the situation, sometimes locking himself in the bathroom, and never struck Heard. “In all of these situations, my main goal was to retreat,” he said.
“The Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.
Depp has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.
The article never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors a week ago that it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man.
Attorneys for Heard have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected as free speech under the US Constitution’s First Amendment. In opening arguments, Heard’s attorneys said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while abusing drugs and alcohol.
A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks.
Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.
Depp’s lawyers have said they filed the case in Fairfax County, a suburb of the US capital, because the Washington Post is printed at a facility there. The Washington Post is not a defendant in the case.
The United States is a difficult forum for libel plaintiffs, especially public figures like Depp, who must prove by clear and convincing evidence that Heard knowingly made false claims.
Heard, known for roles in “Aquaman” and “Justice League,” has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.
Heard’s counterclaim, seeking $100 million in damages, will be decided as part of the trial.

Topics: Johnny Depp defamation Amber Heard court bullying

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

  • Harry and his wife Meghan met the queen at Windsor Castle on their first trip to Britain since quitting royal duties in March 2020
  • "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he said
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry said he made sure that Queen Elizabeth had the “right people around her” and was “protected” when he met the British monarch during a rare visit to Europe last week.
He also hoped security issues are resolved so he can return.
Harry and his wife Meghan met the queen at Windsor Castle on their first trip to Britain since quitting royal duties in March 2020 and after an Oprah Winfrey interview with the couple last year sent shockwaves through the royal family.
“Being with her, it was great,” Harry said in an interview with US media outlet NBC News’ Today program during the Invictus Games in The Hague.
“I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her,” he said. “You know, home — home for me, now, is ...for the time being, in the States.”
Harry, Meghan and their two young children live in California. Harry had returned to Britain for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral a year ago, but did not attend a recent memorial service due to a dispute with the government over security.
Harry has challenged a UK government decision to deny him protection even if he covers the cost, which could keep him from attending Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations from June 2-5.
He told NBC he wanted to attend the event, but: “There are a lot of things, with security issues and everything else.”
Resolving the issue would also make it possible to return to Britain with his children, he added.
Queen Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, has largely avoided the spotlight after spending a night in hospital in October for an unspecified ailment and being ordered to rest. She tested positive for COVID in February.
While continuing to hold meetings online, she has missed several large events, such as the Remembrance Sunday gathering and Easter service.
“It was just so nice to see her,” Harry said. “She’s on great form. “She’s always got a great sense of humor with me.”

Topics: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Prince Harry Meghan Markle Security

Updated 20 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: The past frequently collides with the present in Cairo, with traffic snarling next to ancient sites.
Cars in the city can take a beating — between soaring temperatures, insidious desert dust and the crowded streets. Classic models are not uncommon, but they often languish in dusty alleys or garages. One man, however, has decided to try to preserve a slice of Egypt’s four-wheeled history.
Car collector Mohamed Wahdan says he has accumulated more than 250 vintage, antique and classic cars. Most of them he discovered inside the country.
A fleet of this size would rank him among the world’s top classic car collectors. Experts typically classify vehicles as vintage, antique or classic depending on their year of production.
The 52-year-old Wahdan runs a tourist company taking visitors to Egypt’s famous landmarks. But he’s devoted to his hobby. He owns several different garages to keep all of them, and employs a full time team of mechanics for maintenance.
He says one of the challenges is in getting the cars license plates. Government employees often aren’t sure how to classify them.
Wahdan’s oldest, a 1924 Model T Ford that belonged to Egypt’s last monarch, King Farouk, is a museum piece, complete with a velvet rope to mark its parking place in his garage.
The country’s layered history makes it a treasure trove for antiques. Egypt, a former British protectorate, was a destination for Europeans in the late 19th Century and the first half of the 20th century. Italian, Greek, and Jewish communities once flourished in Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Its historic markets, or souqs, sell many reminders of times gone by, replicas and genuine.
Wahdan has collected many of them. Rotary-dial telephones, gramophones, and old newspapers and stamps also fascinate him.
Recently, his cars have also made a name for themselves, with one appearing in a TV series set in the 1930s. He’s noticed that interest in car collecting is growing among Egyptians, as more flock to classic car shows where his vehicles are displayed.
One of his dearest items is his first purchase, a 1970s Mercedes. Like his other cars, he doesn’t drive it often. But he says he would never sell any of his collection.
“Anyone who is passionate about those cars is unable to do without them,” he said.

Topics: Egypt cars vintage

