Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets with US counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen and supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber met with Chargé d’Affairs of the US embassy in the Kingdom Martina Strong, and her counterpart from the US embassy in Yemen Cathy Westley.
During the meeting, both sides stressed their support of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, which was sworn in on Tuesday in the southern port city of Aden, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The swearing-in took place before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the US and UN envoys to Yemen, SABA news agency said.
The Saudi and US ambassadors discussed joint efforts to ensure the current truce, which includes a cease-fire in Yemen and the start of the political process, successfully holds.
The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years. It came amid concerted international and regional efforts to find a settlement to the conflict that devastated the Arab World’s poorest country and pushed it to the brink of famine.
(With AP)
