You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m
Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East (Arab National Bank)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9xup

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has posted a 12 percent increase in profit during the first quarter of 2022.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR650 million ($173 million), compared to SR582 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to higher gains from special commissions, financing and investment activities, along with a rise in net exchange and trading income.

The value of the bank’s assets grew by 15 percent on the year to SR205 billion, with deposits rising 18 percent.

Founded in 1979, Riyadh-based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the Kingdom.

Topics: Arab National Bank

Related

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: An economic rebound and higher oil prices have prompted Moody’s to change outlook for the banking systems of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain from negative to stable. 

Many banks in the Gulf region will see increasing profitability and accelerating credit growth as operating conditions improve after the pandemic, according to the global rating agency. 

"We have changed banking outlooks in Gulf Cooperation Council states as the jump in oil prices is boosting economic activity and economies are recovering after the coronavirus shock," said Vice-president senior credit officer, Nitish Bhojnagarwala. 

"Non-oil activities including tourism will also contribute to the improvement in some areas,” he added.

Saudi Arabian banks will see increasing profitability and faster credit growth, as high oil prices boost the economy, and as the government’s capacity to support lenders in a crisis will remain intact. 

The pick-up in lending growth will partly offset pressure on banks’ loan quality, as central bank loan repayment deferral programmes end, Moody’s explained. 

Banks in Oman and UAE are expected to maintain steady profitability and solid capital buffers. 

In Qatar, increased tourism around the FIFA World Cup to be held there this year is expected to support the economy. 

Kuwait’s gross domestic product growth in the non-oil sectors, where the banks do most of their business, is expected to be 4 percent in 2022 and 2023, after the 5 percent in 2021, according to Moody’s.  

Topics: Moody's Banks Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Business & Economy
Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Moody’s affirms the ratings of UAE’s DEWA after IPO announcement
Business & Economy
Moody’s affirms the ratings of UAE’s DEWA after IPO announcement

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Emirati property developer DAMAC Group has announced plans to launch into the metaverse — a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection — and build its own digital cities.

The company plans to invest capital up to $100 million for the project, Zawya reported.

“In an attempt to mold to the progressive trends of business, we are expanding our offerings into the metaverse realm to avail of the many opportunities it presents. We are keen to pioneer the possibilities that the metaverse offers in ways which allow us to be more connected and involved with our customers and their interests,” Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC said. 

Meanwhile, a Dubai property brokerage is planning to sell the region's first metaverse mansions, where buyers can own a non-fungible token, known as NFT, with and without the bricks and mortar asset.

The digital mansions will enable buyers to view their properties in augmented reality, Union Square House said in a statement on Monday.

“Our foray into the metaverse stems from our strong belief in a prevalent virtual world that is set to transform many sectors, top of which is real estate,” Gaurav Aidasani, founder and managing director of USH said. 

Aidasani added: “We believe digital real estate has already gone mainstream. Lenders are even offering mortgages to support customers in buying virtual properties. All these developments give momentum to digital properties, presenting investors in the metaverse with an opportunity to multiply the value of their virtual assets,” he said. 

The company is aiming to launch the first set of NFTs in July and only ultra-luxury properties will be sold, with a focus on micro markets such as The Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, District One, Dubai Hills Estates and others. 

While the project will start in Dubai, the company plans to expand to Abu Dhabi and other major cities, according to Thenationalnews.com

Topics: DAMAC Group Metaverse

Related

UAE Developer Damac converts to a private firm
Business & Economy
UAE Developer Damac converts to a private firm

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Cyber Security Authority, known as NCA, has called on all entities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that provide cybersecurity solutions, services, or products to register their information via NCA’s website.

This step comes as a part of NCA’s efforts to regulate the cybersecurity sector in the Kingdom. 

The Authority also stated that registration will be a regulatory requirement for any entity that provides cybersecurity solutions, services, or products in the Kingdom as of August 1, 2022.

Topics: cyber security

Related

Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia

World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
AFP

World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank
  • "This amounts to the largest commodity shock we've experienced since the 1970s," said Indermit Gill
  • The shock -- which is expected to push energy prices up 50 percent this year -- is being aggravated by trade restrictions and rising prices for food, fuel and fertilizers
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Energy prices have surged since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and, along with other commodities, are likely to remain at “historically high” levels through 2024, endangering economic growth, the World Bank warned Tuesday.
“This amounts to the largest commodity shock we’ve experienced since the 1970s,” said Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions.
The shock — which is expected to push energy prices up 50 percent this year — is being aggravated by trade restrictions and rising prices for food, fuel and fertilizers.
“These developments have started to raise the specter of stagflation,” Gill warned in a statement on the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook report.
Echoing the call from other officials at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in recent days, he urged governments to “take every opportunity to increase economic growth at home and avoid actions that will bring harm to the global economy.”
The report said the increases in energy prices in the past two years have been the largest since the 1973 oil crisis when the OPEC group of oil-producing countries declared an embargo.
Amid the war and Western sanctions on Moscow, the price of Brent crude is expected to average $100 a barrel this year, the highest since 2013, the report said.
European natural gas prices are expected to be double what they were in 2021 and — along with coal — hitting record levels, it added.
Prices for grain, of which Russia and Ukraine are large producers, and fertilizers have seen the biggest price jumps since 2008, with wheat prices reaching an all-time high this year.
Overall, non-energy commodity prices, including agriculture and metals, are projected to jump 20 percent this year before easing, but will remain above their five-year average, according to the World Bank.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict World Bank energy commodities

Related

Lebanon expects deal with World Bank on food security
Middle-East
Lebanon expects deal with World Bank on food security

Morocco joins Digital Cooperation Organization 

Morocco joins Digital Cooperation Organization 
Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco joins Digital Cooperation Organization 

Morocco joins Digital Cooperation Organization 
Updated 35 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization, today, has announced the accession of Morocco as its ninth member state.

The accession will help Morocco strengthen and expand its initiatives to empower more women, youth and entrepreneurs, to realize the potential of the digital economy.

Other members of DCO, dedicated to the pursuit of digital prosperity are Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, and Rwanda.

Morocco has a population of 37 million and a GDP of $114 billion. The country’s accession increases the DCO’s collective GDP to more than $2 trillion, and a population of over half a billion.

“We are delighted to join the DCO, and our membership builds on Morocco’s significant investment in developing our local digital infrastructure,” said Ghita Mezzour, Morocco’s minister delegate of digital transition and administration reform.

 

Topics: Morocco

Latest updates

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m
Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
France condemns life sentence for Turkey’s Kavala
France condemns life sentence for Turkey’s Kavala
DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities
DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.