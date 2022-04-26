You are here

Growing GCC ownership of electric vehicles bodes well for a zero-emissions future

Consumers in the GCC region are drawn to electric vehicles for their advanced engineering, but obstacles remain experts warn. (Madinah Municipality)
Consumers in the GCC region are drawn to electric vehicles for their advanced engineering, but obstacles remain experts warn. (Madinah Municipality)
Updated 27 April 2022
Jumana Khamis

  • Regional consumers drawn to electric vehicles for their advanced engineering and lower carbon emissions
  • Surge in the popularity of EVs is bringing GCC trends closer to those reigning in Western markets
DUBAI: Among the many industries facing pressure to make fundamental changes to their production processes is the automobile sector, a major emitter of greenhouse gases blamed for global warming.

Once in use, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

This assumes the average gasoline-driven vehicle on the road today has a fuel economy of about 22 miles (35.5 kilometers) per gallon (4.5 liters) and drives 11,500 miles (18,507 kilometers) per year. Every gallon (4.5 liters) of gasoline burned adds some 8,887 grams of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Such numbers raise the question of whether it is even possible for the titans of the automobile industry to significantly reduce their carbon footprints so that they can meet their environmental, social and governance criteria.

Fortunately, a surge in the popularity of EVs in the relatively affluent GCC countries is bringing the region closer to trends that characterize Western markets.

Growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade, the global EV market was valued at $370.86 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach over $1.2 trillion by 2027.

Additionally, global sales of EVs have more than doubled to $6.6 million in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency, with green mobility making up 9 percent market share of the global car industry. This is more than double the share it commanded in 2020 and triple of what it had in 2019.

In the Middle East, interest in eco-friendly alternatives to the internal combustion engine vehicle is slowly growing as automobile manufacturers race to bring more EV models to the market every year.

Saudi Arabia aims for at least 30 percent of its cars to be electric powered by 2030, following its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Last year, EV manufacturer Lucid announced a long-term plan to build the first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, targeting 150,000 vehicles per year at the King Abdullah Economic City.




Saudi Arabia is planning new electric vehicles production plants capable of building 150,000 models per year and an EV infrastructure to support them. (Madinah Municipality)

Meanwhile, the UAE is pushing for 42,000 EVs to be on its streets within the next decade. To meet the rise in demand for green mobility, the UAE opened its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City last month, built at a total cost of $408 million. The facility is expected to produce 55,000 cars per year.

There is strong competition for a share of the GCC region’s EV market, with brands such as Tesla leading the charge and others including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz in close pursuit.

Noor Hajir, head of transport planning and mobility at WSP Middle East, says there are positive signals in the Gulf marketplace, with many developers, particularly those in Saudi Arabia, embracing greener alternatives and future mobility solutions such as EVs to help them achieve their future net-zero targets.

“We’re seeing a trend of private developers leveraging EV charging stations as a branding and customer incentivization tool within assets such as major malls and business districts,” she said.

Still, Hajir believes the region has a long way to go before the infrastructure required to make widespread private and public EV adoption a reality is in place.

“The Middle East may be behind the curve compared with more developed economies in providing roadside infrastructure to facilitate and incentivize widespread private EV ownership, which relies heavily on public sector endorsement,” she told Arab News.




Beyond the challenge of having enough charging stations, EVs must also tackle the region's host and arid climate. (AFP)

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East, said infrastructure development for EVs in the region varies from country to country, resulting in different rates of adoption across markets.

But like many other experts in the field, he believes the region’s overall direction is clear. Greener modes of transport are a key part of the sustainability visions set by governments, and mass adoption of electrified vehicles per market is “a matter of when, not if.”

Haqparwar says during the current “transition” phase the region is witnessing a wider range of EVs enter its markets, confirming that manufacturers will continue to expand their EV portfolio.

“This growth of supply, along with expansion of the required infrastructure, will gradually increase the demand in the Middle East,” he told Arab News. “I would expect EV sales to see more growth in the next five years.” 

As desirable as the viability of EVs in the Middle East market may be, it is not without its challenges.

INNUMBERS

* 33% Environmental damage caused by an automobile before it is sold and driven. 

* 3% Hybrid and EVs’ share of total new vehicle sales in KSA. 

* 8% Saudis who think EVs will be increasingly common in the future.

One of the main gaps exists in the regulatory framework, both at the base economy and local authority levels, according to Hajir of WSP Middle East.

For example, in Saudi Arabia, where EV rollout is still in its initial stages, updates to these regulatory frameworks are required to streamline certification processes and encourage uptake, she told Arab News.

Additionally, she cited global-supply chain issues and the consequent lag time in manufacturing as a major challenge currently facing vehicle manufacturers.

The delays are likely to have a knock-on effect on some of the immediate EV projects being implemented in the Middle East.

“Average procurement and delivery of EVs can take anywhere between six and 18 months,” said Hajir, pointing out that adequate implementation planning and early engagement of both operators and manufacturers need to be considered by mobility service providers.

Then there is the Middle East’s hot, arid climate, which might adversely affect the longevity of battery life in EVs. Hajir says more Middle East-centric data concerning the full impact of heat on EV batteries is urgently needed.

For this as well as many other reasons, internal combustion engines are certainly still going to be on our roads, says Haqparwar of BMW Group Middle East. In his opinion, driving will continue to be a huge part of people’s lives in the GCC.




Global sales of EVs have more than doubled to $6.6 million in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency. (AFP)

“Where other parts of the globe will see less cars on the road, this region is more likely to see new environmentally friendly models on our roads as individual mobility steps into a new era,” he said.

Haqparwar pointed out that while industry wide growth in EV sales is in line with evolving sustainability driven values of the region’s young demographic, emotional sentiments still play a major role in their purchasing decisions.

At the same time, the region’s younger generation’s growing environmental consciousness is reflected in online conversations surrounding EVs in the GCC.

Rami Deeb, marketing manager CEEMEA at Talkwalker, the industry leading consumer intelligence platform, believes that real-time data will play a critical role in the development of the regional EV industry.

The company, which tracks conversations on blogs, social media, videos, audio, forums, and reviews sites in six countries — KSA, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman — reports a positive trend around EVs in the GCC region over the last 13 months.




Noor Hajir (L), head of transport planning and mobility at WSP Middle East and Dr. Hamid Haqparwar (R), managing director of BMW Group Middle East. (Supplied)

During this time, there were more than 133,000 online conversations around EVs in the GCC region, 21 percent of which have positive sentiment and revolve around government pledges to become net-zero in the near future.

Those who fall within the 25-34 age group discussed the latest technological innovations and mainly engaged with video customer reviews of EVs.

The 18-24 age group mostly shared their enthusiasm about the future and how technology companies like Apple and Sony are exploring the EV space with concept cars and 3D renders, said Deeb.

The same age group also discussed the harmful environmental impact of battery manufacturing and lithium mining.

In a study conducted in the Kingdom by the consulting firm Kearney late last year, 15 percent of the Saudi nationals polled said they intended to own an EV in the next three years, while 33 percent said the availability of more charging stations would increase their interest in buying one.

Another 23 percent said that the provision of more information and government fee exemptions could make ownership of an EV more appealing.

“GCC consumers are reacting positively to the potential of EVs in reducing carbon emissions, as well as the level of innovation they bring to the table,” said Deeb.

Simultaneously, “major car manufacturers around the world are developing a clear road map to fit their factories into an EV future and announcing their plans to only build EV cars,” he said.

In a handful of countries, several incentives are being implemented to increase consumer demand and interest, like dedicated free EV parking spaces, free toll tags, and free charging through the public EV charging network.

Given the abundance of market signals, Deeb believes the real “threat” to the industry would be any resistance to change or disregard for consumer preferences.

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
  • Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Officials in Poland and Bulgaria said Tuesday that Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries after they refused to pay for their supplies in Russian rubles.
The governments of the two European Union and NATO members said Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting the gas supplies starting Wednesday.
The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros. No country, except Hungary, has agreed to pay in bules.
If Gazprom suspends supplies to other countries, it could cause economic pain to Europe, causing gas prices to rise and possibly leading to rationing. Germany is particularly vulnerable due to its heavy dependence on Russian gas. But cutoffs would also deal a blow to Russia’s own economy.
Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion. It is a transit point for weapons the United States and other Western nations have provided Ukraine.
The Polish government confirmed this week that it was sending tanks to Ukraine’s army. On Tuesday, it announced a sanctions list targeting 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom.
Bulgaria, once one of Moscow’s closest allies, has cut many of its old ties with Russia after a new liberal government took the reigns last fall and after Putin’s military invaded Ukraine. It has supported sanctions against Russia and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Bulgaria has been hesitant to provide military aid to Ukraine, but Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and members of his coalition government are heading to Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with Ukrainian officials about further aid to the country.
Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was informed by Gazprom that its deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday morning.
Later, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry said it was notified that Bulgaria’s supplies of Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline would cease on Wednesday as well.
Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine.
Around 60 percent of imports are paid in euros, and the rest in dollars. Putin’s demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency amid the Western sanctions imposed over the war.
European leaders said they would not comply with the rubles requirement, arguing that it violated the terms of contracts and their sanctions against Russia.
The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Poland has been receiving some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually, fulfilling some 45 percent of the country’s needs.
Poland’s gas company said it was considering legal action over the Russian payment demand. But Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa stressed that Poland was prepared for such a situation after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources.
Several years ago it opened its first terminal for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in Swinoujscie, on the Baltic Sea coast, while later this year a pipeline bringing gas from Norway, called “Baltic Pipe,” is to become operational.
“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” Moskwa tweeted.
Bulgaria said the new gas payment system created considerable risks for the country and that it was working with state gas companies to find alternative sources to replace the supplies it gets from Russia. .
But the Bulgarian government said no restrictions on domestic gas consumption would be imposed for now even though the Balkan country of 6.5 million meets over 90 percent of its gas needs with Russian imports.
In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the UShad been preparing for such a move by Russia “in anticipation of the possibility of this happening or a decrease in what they’re providing.”
“Some of that has been asking some countries in Asia who have excess supply to provide that to Europe. We’ve done that in some cases, and it’s been an ongoing effort,” Psaki said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Poland Bulgaria

Cloud computing helps power strong Microsoft quarter

Cloud computing helps power strong Microsoft quarter
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

Cloud computing helps power strong Microsoft quarter

Cloud computing helps power strong Microsoft quarter
Updated 27 April 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday reported strong quarterly earnings, powered by demand for cloud computing.
The tech titan said it made a profit of $16.7 billion on revenue of $49.4 billion in the first three months of this year, eight percent and 18 percent, respectively, more than in the period a year earlier.
“Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world’s economic output,” said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.
“Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less.”
Microsoft shares rose more than four percent to $282.44 on the earnings figures, which came with an optimistic outlook for the current financial quarter.
Revenue in the company’s “intelligent cloud” unit that meshes datacenter-hosted software with artificial intelligence surged from the same period a year earlier, Microsoft reported.
“Continued customer commitment to our cloud platform and strong sales execution drove better-than-expected commercial bookings growth” along with cloud computing revenue, Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said in the earnings release.
The pandemic accelerated a shift to relying on the Internet for work, education, shopping, socializing and entertainment, with Microsoft seemingly positioned to benefit from lifestyle changes that will remain even as people return to being out and about.
A business and productivity unit at Microsoft that includes its online suite of Office 365 software saw revenue grow with the help of a 34 percent increase in money taken in by career-focused online social network LinkedIn, the earnings report showed.
“Growth for LinkedIn was the most surprising,” CFRA equity research vice president John Freeman told AFP.
“LinkedIn continued to be Microsoft’s lower profile success story. That acquisition is looking better and better every year and every quarter.”
Microsoft bought LinkedIn for slightly more than $26 billion in 2016.
Money taken in for content and services at Microsoft’s Xbox video game division rose four percent in the recently ended quarter as the company works to beef up its cloud-based games subscription offering.
Microsoft is seeking regulatory approval for its $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard.
Merging with troubled Activision will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, it said, a major shift in the booming world of games.
Activision, the California-based maker of “Candy Crush,” has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment.
“Acquiring Activision will help jump start Microsoft’s broader gaming endeavors and ultimately its move into the metaverse with gaming the first monetization piece of the metaverse in our opinion,” Wedbush analysts said after the news broke.

Topics: Microsoft

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Economists predicted on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s economy would grow by 6.3 percent in 2022, an increase on their 5.7 percent forecast three months ago and the fastest growth since 2011.
Economic growth in the six Gulf states will average 5.9 percent this year, the fastest since 2012, according to economic analysts polled by the Reuters news agency.
The expected growth in Kuwait at 6.4 percent, and in the UAE at 5.6 percent, would be the fastest in about a decade.
Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain are expected to grow around 4 percent, also the fastest in several years.
“GCC economies have seen a relatively strong start to 2022. The hydrocarbons sectors have benefited from increased oil production so far this year, with crude oil production up 12 percent for the UAE and 19 percent for Saudi Arabia,” said Khatija Haque, chief economist at Emirates NBD.
“Survey data for the first quarter of the year point to a solid expansion in non-oil sectors as well, with strong growth in business activity and new work in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.”
However, the economists sounded a note of caution on the threat of inflation.
Although modest in comparison to many other countries, GCC inflation is expected to rise above 2 percent this year, with the highest median forecast for Qatar at 3.5 percent, and the lowest for Saudi Arabia at 2.5 percent.
“In the face of higher commodity and global food prices, we have revised our 2022 inflation forecast for the GCC region to be about 3.5 percent from around 2.5 percent,” said Ilker Domac, regional head of economics at Citi.
“Since GCC countries import 85 percent of their food, a sustained upward pressure on international food prices could pose a challenge for policymakers.”

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Government of Saudi Arabia announced that it has signed an agreement with Lucid Motors to purchase a minimum of 50,000 electric vehicles and up to 100,000 electric vehicles over a ten-year period in an effort to diversify its fleet to be more environmentally friendly.  

“This agreement is a significant move that supports the key objectives of Vision 2030 including diversifying and transforming the economy, society and lives of the people of Saudi Arabia, building new sectors fit for the future and creating skilled jobs for future generations. It also comes in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative,” the Saudi ministry of finance said in a statement. 

Read More: Riyadh to see its 30% EVs target possible with Kingdom's 1st Lucid plant

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, also known as the PIF, owns a considerable stake in Lucid, which has been selected, according to the ministry of finance, “as they are building a factory to assemble these vehicles within the Kingdom, which will transition over time to full production.”

Saudi Arabia is setting up its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country with Lucid as the government plans to ensure 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city Riyadh run on electricity by 2030.

The plant — ithe first for Lucid outside the US in Saudi Arabia —  will have a capacity to produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles every year.

The ministry of finance said in the statement that this plant will support “the government’s local content drive, diversify the economy, provide thousands of highly skilled job opportunities and provide economic benefit to the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.” 

It will also help Saudi Arabia realize its ambition to be a major regional and global manufacturing base for the next generation of electric vehicles, the statement added.

“Saudi Arabia is placing this order now, as demand for electric vehicles is high, many other governments are considering taking orders. This also provides Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to work with Lucid on the development of new models and vehicles to suit the government’s vehicular needs.”

 
 

 

Topics: Lucid Motors PIF Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Vision2030 SaudiVision 2030 Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030 electric vehicles

Cloud-seeding operation begins in skies over Saudi Arabia

Cloud-seeding operation begins in skies over Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Cloud-seeding operation begins in skies over Saudi Arabia

Cloud-seeding operation begins in skies over Saudi Arabia
  • The first phase of the effort to increase rainfall is taking place in the Riyadh, Qassim and Hail regions; phase two will include Asir, Al-Baha and Taif regions
  • The project, launched by the environment minister, is using advanced meteorological equipment and techniques, including ‘environmentally friendly’ materials to stimulate precipitation
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The first phase of a cloud-seeding operation was officially launched on Tuesday by Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and chair of the National Center of Meteorology. It is taking place in the skies over Riyadh, Qassim and Hail regions.

The Council of Ministers approved the artificial seeding project recently in an effort to increase the amount of rainfall in the Kingdom, one of the driest countries in the world, which currently stands at less that 100 millimeters a year.

Ayman Ghulam, the CEO of the NCM and supervisor of the cloud-seeding program, said that its operations room opened on Monday at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh and the first flights took place in the region surrounding the capital. They achieved their goals, he added, in terms of the results and timing of the seeding operations, and the center will issue periodic updates on progress.

Work will continue around the clock in the operations room, he said, which uses the most advanced meteorological equipment and techniques and is staffed by international cloud-seeding experts and technical and logistical support workers. It will monitor cloud formations over the Kingdom to determine the best locations for seeding efforts, using “environmentally friendly” materials, to stimulate precipitation in targeted areas, Ghulam added.

It is hoped that the project, which utilizes a safe, flexible and cost-effective technology, will play its part in efforts to maintain the water balance in Saudi Arabia, he said. The second phase will include Asir, Al-Baha and Taif regions. The program also includes research, the evaluation of expertise, localization efforts and transfer of knowledge in the field.

The cloud-seeding operation is one of the results of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, which took place in October, following the announcement of the initiative by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March last year. It is part of a series of integrated national and regional projects that aim to promote sustainable development, preserve the environment, secure new water resources and increase the Kingdom’s natural capabilities. It is also designed to reduce desertification and increase green spaces in accordance with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cloud seeding Middle East Green Initiative National Center of Meteorology (NCM)

