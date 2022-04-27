You are here

US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'

A Muslim man watches from his house after a shop was demolished in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi's northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood, in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2022. (AP)
A Muslim man watches from his house after a shop was demolished in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi's northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood, in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

US panel says India religious freedom worsens 'significantly'

A Muslim man watches from his house after a shop was demolished in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious
  • In India, the commission pointed to “numerous” attacks on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, in 2021 as PM Narendra Modi’s government promoted “its ideological vision of a Hindu state” through policies hostile to minorities
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Religious freedom has deteriorated “significantly” in India under the Hindu nationalist government, a US commission said Monday as it again recommended targeted sanctions over abuses.
It was the third straight year that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom asked that India be placed on a list of “countries of particular concern” — a recommendation that has angered New Delhi and is virtually certain to be dismissed by the State Department.
In an annual report, the panel — which is appointed to offer recommendations but does not set US policy — voiced wide concern about South Asia and also backed the State Department’s inclusion of Pakistan on the blacklist.
In India, the commission pointed to “numerous” attacks on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, in 2021 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government promoted “its ideological vision of a Hindu state” through policies hostile to minorities.
“Religious freedom conditions in India significantly worsened,” the report said.
It pointed to a “culture of impunity for nationwide campaigns of threats and violence by mobs and vigilante groups” and arrests of journalists and human rights advocates.
In a shift from the past two years, no one on the panel dissented from the recommendation on India, commissioner Anurima Bhargava told reporters.
The Indian government in previous years has angrily rejected the commission’s findings, accusing it of bias.
President Joe Biden, like Donald Trump before him, has sought to increase ties with India, seeing common cause in the face of a rising China.
Biden is expected to meet Modi next month in Tokyo as part of a four-way summit of the “Quad” with Japan and Australia.
The commission also recommended adding Afghanistan to the blacklist following the triumph of the Taliban and relisting Nigeria, which was removed by the Biden administration.

Topics: Religious freedom in India

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’
Updated 27 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the US eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days, said the vice president’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen. Harris had been scheduled to attend Biden’s Tuesday morning Presidential Daily Brief but was not present, the White House said.
She had returned Monday from a weeklong trip to the West Coast. The last time she saw Biden was the previous Monday, April 18.
“I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines,” Harris tweeted. “I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”
After consulting with her physicians, Harris, 57, was prescribed and is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill, her office said late Tuesday. The drug, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring about a 90 percent reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.
Biden phoned Harris Tuesday afternoon to make sure she “has everything she needs” while working from home, the White House said.
Harris, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.
Harris’ diagnosis comes a month after her husband, Doug Emhoff, recovered from the virus, as a wave of cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant has spread through Washington’s political class, infecting Cabinet members, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, tested positive on Tuesday.
Allen said Harris would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “and the advice of her physicians.” It was not immediately clear whether she is being prescribed any antiviral treatments.
The White House has put in place strict COVID-19 protocols around the president, vice president and their spouses, including daily testing for those expected to be in close contact with them. Biden is tested regularly on the advice of his physician, the White House has said, and last tested negative on Monday.
“We have a very very contagious variant out there,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Aashish Jha on Tuesday. “It is going to be hard to ensure that no one gets COVID in America. That’s not even a policy goal.” He said the administration’s goal is to make sure people don’t get seriously ill.
Jha added that despite the precautions it is possible that Biden himself will come down with the virus at some point.
“I wouldn’t say it’s just a matter of time, but of course it is possible that the president, like any other American, could get COVID,” he said. “There is no 100 percent anything.”
Psaki said she “would not expect” any changes to White House protocols.
After more than two years and nearly a million deaths in the US, the virus is still killing more than 300 people a day in the US, according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at a far greater risk, more than twice as likely to test positive and nine times as likely to die from the virus as those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.
Harris’ diagnosis comes as the Biden administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving Paxlovid, reassuring doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
In addition to her husband’s diagnosis, Harris was identified as a “close contact” after her communications director tested positive on April 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “close contact” with an infected person as spending 15 minutes or more with them over a 24-hour period. The CDC says people with “close contact” do not need to quarantine if they are up to date on their vaccines but should wear well-fitting masks around other people for 10 days after the contact.

Topics: Kamala Harris Coronavirus

Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police

Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police
Updated 26 April 2022
Ellie Aben

Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police

Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police
  • Mainstreaming former fighters into the security forces part of the peace process
Updated 26 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 5,000 former fighters who fought for Filipino Muslim autonomy in the southern Philippines will join the country’s police force as part of government efforts to sustain peace in one of Southeast Asia’s most conflict-torn regions.

The peace process in Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao, has been underway for nearly a decade since the government struck a permanent ceasefire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front after almost 40 years of conflict.

An armed breakaway group of the Moro National Liberation Front — the oldest Muslim separatist movement in Mindanao — MILF continued to fight when its parent organization reached a peace agreement with the Philippine government in the 1990s. Only in 2014 did MILF fighters agree to turn over their firearms in exchange for the establishment of a self-administered Bangsamoro.

As part of the peace process, the region’s inhabitants voted for its greater autonomy in a referendum held in 2019. The transition period will culminate in 2025, when Bangsamoro will elect its legislature and executive. 

FASTFACT

The peace process in Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao, has been underway for nearly a decade since the government struck a permanent ceasefire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front after almost 40 years of conflict.

Mainstreaming former fighters into the national security forces is part of the autonomy project. The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process announced last week that 11,000 former combatants from MILF and MNLF will sit for exams in late May to join the Philippine police force.

About 5,060 of the best candidates are expected to be admitted, initially as patrolmen and patrolwomen.

“The entry of MILF and MNLF members into the PNP (Philippine National Police) is a crucial step in sustaining and building on the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process,” Wilben Mayor, assistant secretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, told Arab News on Tuesday.

“Once they are integrated into the PNP, the MILF and MNLF members will be part of the police force that will ensure peace and security not only in the Bangsamoro, but throughout the country,” he added. “They are now considered peacekeepers and peacebuilders.”

The induction of former fighter into the police follows an agreement signed earlier this month by the National Police Commission and Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, the MILF chairman who serves as the interim chief minister Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We are happy that we are finally taking the first step into making this provision a reality,” Ebrahim said at the time.

The integration process is also expected to help uplift the local community.

“The lives of the 5,060 individuals and their families can change for the better as they benefit from a stable career in the police service,” National Police Commission Vice Chairperson Alberto Bernardo told the media after signing the agreement with Ebrahim.

Decades of conflict have hampered development and kept these parts of Mindanao among the poorest regions not only in the Philippines, but also in Asia.

Topics: Philippine Filipino Muslims Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)

UK announces £25 million aid package for Somalia, supporting almost 1m people

UK announces £25 million aid package for Somalia, supporting almost 1m people
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

UK announces £25 million aid package for Somalia, supporting almost 1m people

UK announces £25 million aid package for Somalia, supporting almost 1m people
  • Minister for Africa Vicky Ford did a virtual visit to Baidoa in Somalia
  • Somalia facing prospect of widespread famine, with 350,000 children’s lives at risk, Foreign Office says
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford has announced a new £25 million ($31.4 million) aid package to provide vital services to almost a million people in Somalia, as the country teeters on the brink of widespread famine, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a roundtable event organized by UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ford announced the package of lifesaving food, water, nutrition and emergency health support and called on other international donors to step up.
“The UK is stepping up our support with an additional £25 million, taking our support to almost £40 million in 2022 alone,” Ford said. “After a quarter of a million people needlessly died from hunger in Somalia in 2011, we said never again. Now is the time for the international community to fulfill that commitment and stand with the people of Somalia.”

 


After three failed rainy seasons, approximately half the population require life-saving aid due to the ongoing drought, the UK Foreign Office said, adding forecasts suggest a fourth failed rain is likely. The UN estimate that there are pockets of famine in the county now, with more than one million people on the edge.
The minister also announced a groundbreaking partnership with Qatar, which will see the Qatari government invest $1.5 million with the UK toward the emergency response and resilience-building in Somalia.
On Monday, the Minister conducted a virtual visit to Baidoa in Somalia where the UK is supporting almost 120,000 people with food and water support. She met with representatives from the Norwegian Refugee Council, a UK partner on the ground, and heard from communities affected.
The UK Government committed an initial £14.5 million of support for Somalia earlier this year, which is expected to support almost 500,000 people to access clean water and afford food supplies.

 

Topics: United Kingdom Somalia Famine Vicky Ford Britain

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian's execution

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution
Updated 26 April 2022
KAMLES KUMAR

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian's execution

Singapore court dismisses final appeal to halt Malaysian’s execution
  • Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam’s execution is planned for Wednesday
  • Activists, lawyers say his mother’s plea was heard without legal representation
Updated 26 April 2022
KAMLES KUMAR

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed a last-minute plea filed by the mother of a Malaysian death row inmate, paving the way for his execution on Wednesday.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 34, has been on death row for more than a decade after trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world’s strictest drug laws.

Dharmalingam’s lawyers had filed multiple appeals against his execution, arguing that his IQ was found to be at 69 — a level recognized as an intellectual disability.

In a last-ditch effort to halt the execution, Dharmalingam’s mother, Panchalai Supermaniam accused Singapore’s chief justice, Sundaresh Menon, over a possible conflict of interest. Menon served as attorney general when Dharmalingam was convicted.

The mother’s plea was dismissed on Tuesday.

“Nagaenthran’s final appeal was just dismissed in appalling circumstances. His mother’s pleas to be allowed to appoint a lawyer were ignored by the court,” Dharmalingam’s Malaysian lawyer, N. Surendran, told Arab News.

“The verdict (was) given without hearing from Nagaenthran’s side at all.”

The case has put a spotlight on Singapore’s use of capital punishment and sparked an international outcry, with pressure coming from the UN, the EU and Malaysia’s prime minister to commute his death sentence.

Dobby Chew, executive director of the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, said that Supermaniam’s appeal “must be fully explored and addressed in the court.”

“Anything short of that would cast further doubt on the legitimacy of the legal processes,” he told Arab News.

On the eve of Dharmalingam’s planned execution, some were still hoping Singaporean President Halimah Yacob would grant him clemency.

“We are disappointed with the verdict and hope the president will intervene to spare Nagaenthran’s life. It’s not too late to commute his sentence,” Amnesty International’s Brian Yap said.

“The world is waiting anxiously to see if Singapore will do the right thing and stop the execution of an intellectually disabled person.”

Topics: Singapore Malaysia Execution

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
  • For the second day in a row, mysterious explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova
  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help is on the way for Ukraine
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

TORETSK, Ukraine: Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the US promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow’s warnings that such support could trigger a wider war.
For the second day in a row, mysterious explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border and further heightening fears of a broader conflict erupting across Europe. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links the southern Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.
The attack on the bridge — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appears to mark a major shift in Russia’s approach. Up to now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.
Southern Ukraine and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open to the way to the Trans-Dniester.
Two months into the devastating war, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help is on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from around 40 countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said in his opening remarks. He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital early in the war, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for washing up and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
“It’s bad. Very bad. Hopeless,” said Andriy Cheromushkin. “You feel so helpless that you don’t know what you should do or shouldn’t do. Because if you want to do something, you need some money; and there is no money now.”
In its latest assessment of the fighting, the British Defense Ministry reported Russian advances and heavy fighting in the Donbas, with one town, Kreminna, apparently falling after days of street-by-street fighting.
In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
“Russia has drastically intensified strikes over the past 24 hours and is using heavy bunker bombs,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. “The number of those wounded will be clear once the rubble is cleared.”
He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route it had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.
Beyond Mariupol, local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded in Russian attacks on towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Ukraine’s military also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies outside the Donbas but is seen as key to Russia’s apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.
In the south, Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region, while Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the state-run Ukrainian Railways, said there were no injuries in the Russian attack on the railroad bridge in the Odesa region.
It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the US has repeatedly warned that Russian forces could launch “false-flag” operations to create a pretext for invading other countries. About 1,500 troops are based in Transnistria, a strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the US and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will deliver Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.
Austin, the American defense secretary, noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the US in sending security assistance to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.
Amid the talk of arms shipments, diplomatic efforts to seek an end to the fighting also continued. UN Secretary-General António Guterres met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and called again for a cease-fire. The UN chief was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
But Lavrov warned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.
A day earlier, Lavrov accused NATO of “pouring oil on the fire” with its support for Ukraine. He also warned against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”
“A nuclear war cannot be won and it shouldn’t be fought,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby responded in an interview with CNN. “That kind of rhetoric is clearly not called for in the current scenario. What is called for is Mr. Putin ending this war.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

