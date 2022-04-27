You are here

El-Sisi calls for comprehensive dialogue on Egyptian national plan

El-Sisi calls for comprehensive dialogue on Egyptian national plan
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • ‘Challenges are great, but our successes are greater,’ president tells family iftar ceremony
  • Greater role for private sector and expanded industrial base among initiatives to confront economic malaise
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called on the National Youth Congress management to carry out a comprehensive political dialogue on priorities for a national plan of action.

The call, made during an annual “Egyptian Family Iftar” meeting on Tuesday, seeks a political dialogue with all national forces “without exception,” with findings to be submitted to the president.

El-Sisi announced that work will be done to reactivate the presidential pardon committee formed as a result of the 2016 National Youth Conference, and voiced his happiness at the release of a number of prisoners by Egyptian authorities in recent days.

“The nation accommodates all, and differences of opinion do not spoil the nation’s cause,” he said.

“My covenant with you is always honesty and sincerity in work and intentions.”

During the iftar, El-Sisi welcomed politician and former presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi, journalist Khaled Daoud and film director Khaled Youssef.

Ministers and heads of political parties joined public figures at the iftar ceremony.
 
“Our determination is unrelenting in order to achieve the survival and construction of our dear Egypt,” El-Sisi said.

“The challenges are great, but our successes are greater.”

El-Sisi has previously announced to plans to strengthen the role of the private sector and expand Egypt’s industrial base in order to confront an economic crisis worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Egyptian citizen has borne the consequences of implementing an ambitious and necessary program of economic reform, in parallel with rebuilding and developing the state’s infrastructure,” he said.

El-Sisi said that he has instructed the government to “announce a program for the participation of the private sector in state-owned assets, with a target of $10 billion annually for a period of four years.”

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Hamdeen Sabahi

Landmines in Libya capital kill 130 over two years: HRW

TRIPOLI: At least 130 people, mainly civilians, have been killed by land mines and other explosives left after heavy fighting in 2020 around the Libyan capital, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.
The explosives, including banned antipersonnel land mines and booby-trapped explosives, were scattered in the suburbs of Tripoli during heavy fighting in 2019-2020, when the powerful eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar tried to capture the capital.
While Haftar withdrew from Tripoli in June 2020, with Libya’s rival camps signing a cease-fire later that year, the dangerous legacy remains.
“Forces allied with Khalifa Haftar laid land mines and improvised explosive devices that have killed and maimed several hundred civilians including children, and hinder southern Tripoli residents from returning home,” said HRW’s Libya director Hanan Salah.
“Antipersonnel mines are banned because they indiscriminately kill civilians both during fighting and long after the conflict ends.”
HRW, quoting figures from the defense ministry’s Libyan Mine Action Center, said at least 130 people had been killed, 200 people injured, and thousands forced to leave their homes.
It calculated that land mines and other explosive ordnance had “contaminated” some 720 square kilometers (209 square miles) in southern Tripoli.
The North African country was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Fighting drew in regional powers and foreign mercenaries.
Turkey sent in troops as well as pro-Ankara militia units from Syria to shore up the Tripoli government, while Russia’s Wagner group deployed mercenaries backing Haftar.
“So far, no commanders or Libyan and foreign fighters responsible for serious abuses during the 2019-2020 Tripoli war have been held to account,” Salah said. “International action is needed for credible prosecutions to happen.”
Clearing the land mines is a major challenge.
As well as funding shortfalls and a lack of expertise, efforts to remove the land mines have been hampered by “fragmented governance and insufficient coordination among government agencies and humanitarian groups,” HRW said.
Libya remains split between rival forces, with two opposing executives in place since February.
Earlier this month, a rival government selected by parliament in the east met for the first time, challenging a cabinet brokered by the UN and based in the capital Tripoli in the west.

Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor

Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor
Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor

Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: governor
  • West Darfur has been gripped by days of deadly fighting largely centred in Krink
  • "This massive crime left around 201 killed and 103 wounded" on Sunday alone, said West Darfur governor Khamees Abkar in a video published late Tuesday
KHARTOUM: At least 213 people were killed in three days of violence between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan’s West Darfur, the state governor said, giving the first official toll for recent clashes.
West Darfur has been gripped by days of deadly fighting largely centered in Krink, a locality of nearly 500,000 people and mostly inhabited by the African Massalit tribe.
“This massive crime left around 201 killed and 103 wounded” on Sunday alone, said West Darfur governor Khamees Abkar in a video published late Tuesday.
The violence first broke out on Friday and escalated when armed men attacked villages of the non-Arab Massalit in retaliation for the killing of two tribesmen, according to the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an independent aid group.
At least eight people were killed on Friday, Abkar said, confirming a death toll for that day already reported by the aid group.
The state governor blamed government forces tasked with securing Krink and its environs for “withdrawing without any justification” as the main attacks began early Sunday.
Krink town “was completely destroyed including government institutions,” Abkar said. “It is a crime against humanity.”
The fighting on Monday spread to Geneina, the provincial capital of West Darfur.
Witnesses have accused the Janjaweed militia of orchestrating the violence.
The Janjaweed was an Arab militia which gained notoriety for its role in the repression of an ethnic minority rebellion in Darfur in the early 2000s under then autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
According to rights groups, many of its members were later integrated into the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, now de facto deputy leader of Sudan.
The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur on Monday reported a combined death toll of 180 for the fighting around Krink and in Geneina, including four killed in the state capital on Monday.
Abkar on Wednesday confirmed to AFP that four were killed on Monday, taking the total toll to at least 213.
On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders, known by the French acronym MSF, said several medical workers were killed in the fighting as hospitals were attacked.
Consequently, “MSF teams have not been able to reach the health facilities we support nor conduct mobile clinic activities” in Geneina and cannot return to Krink, the aid group said in a statement.
The conflict in Darfur that began in 2003 killed more than 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, according to the UN.
The region remains awash with weapons and has seen a renewed spike in deadly violence in recent months triggered by disputes mainly over land, livestock and access to water and grazing.
The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with fallout from a coup in October last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Topics: Sudan West Darfur clashes Displaced

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 
Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 
DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates airline is expecting a high number of travelers during the upcoming long holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

The airline expects an increase in waiting time at check‑in due to coronavirus travel requirement checks and safety procedures, a report by Al-Khaleej Times said. 

The airline has encouraged passengers traveling during this time to check in early and have all their relevant documents ready.

Topics: Emirates UAE Dubai Airport

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 
Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 
CAIRO: Egypt has extended a previously-set time for holding Eid al-Fitr prayers, allowing mosques to open half an hour before prayer time. 

The statement by the ministry of endowments extends a previously announced timing that set 10 minutes for holding eid prayers.

However, the ministry said the prayers are to be held in major mosques only, and that it won't be allowed in open public spaces this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Topics: Egypt Eid Al-Fitr

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  
Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  

Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  
CAIRO: Egypt’s Food Safety Authority has given Indomie Egypt 48 hours to pull some of its products from Egyptian markets saying they are unsafe for human consumption. 

The authority announced on Tuesday that Indomie’s chicken and vegetable flavored instant noodles, as well as instant noodles with chili packs “are unfit for human consumption,” Ahram Online reported. 

Food safety tests found that Indomie’s chili packets and the chicken and vegetable flavor packets contained “aflatoxins and pesticide residues in quantities that exceeded safe limits.” 

But other than those three products, Indomie instant noodles were generally found to be safe for human consumption.

Topics: Egypt Indomie noodle

