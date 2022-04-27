Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health

Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih is the deputy minister for e-health and digital transformation at the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Prior to joining the ministry, he held strategic development roles at numerous consulting and health agencies.

From 2018 to 2020, he was managing director for health and public services in the Middle East with professional services company Accenture responsible for developing business management consultation that offered clients interactive solutions via technology and operations.

Between 1998 and 2018, he worked as chief information officer of health informatics services at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs helping strengthen clinical care through special training programs using cutting-edge technology. He also acted as vice president of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics.

In February, Al-Ramaih participated in the launch of a national platform for health information exchange services in Saudi Arabia aimed at improving and developing healthcare by building and managing health service platforms such as Sehaty.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, a master’s degree in computer and information networks from the University of Essex, in the UK, and a master’s degree in general management and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.