Who's Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health
Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health

Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Health
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ramaih is the deputy minister for e-health and digital transformation at the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Prior to joining the ministry, he held strategic development roles at numerous consulting and health agencies.

From 2018 to 2020, he was managing director for health and public services in the Middle East with professional services company Accenture responsible for developing business management consultation that offered clients interactive solutions via technology and operations.

Between 1998 and 2018, he worked as chief information officer of health informatics services at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs helping strengthen clinical care through special training programs using cutting-edge technology. He also acted as vice president of the Saudi Association for Health Informatics.

In February, Al-Ramaih participated in the launch of a national platform for health information exchange services in Saudi Arabia aimed at improving and developing healthcare by building and managing health service platforms such as Sehaty.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Saud University, a master’s degree in computer and information networks from the University of Essex, in the UK, and a master’s degree in general management and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call
Updated 24 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call

Saudi and Greek foreign ministers discuss relations during call
Updated 24 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop coordination frameworks on issues of common interest, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments.

 

 

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state
Updated 58 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state
  • Charge d’affaires of the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN Counselor Mohammed Al-Ateeq made the call in an address to the UNSC
  • Al-Ateeq: Ramadan has witnessed the Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking defenseless worshippers
Updated 58 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reaffirmed to the UN its stance over Palestine calling for end to the Israeli occupation, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the guaranteed right of return for refugees.

The message came during a speech to a UN Security Council session — to discuss the Middle East and Palestinian situation — by Counselor Mohammed Al-Ateeq, charge d’affaires of the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN.

He highlighted the importance of comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East as a strategic option to end the conflict, on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international references, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, return of refugees, and putting an end to Israel’s occupation of all Arab territories.

Al-Ateeq said: “The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan has witnessed the Israeli occupation forces storming Al-Aqsa Mosque, closing its gates, and attacking defenseless worshippers inside the mosque and in its outer courtyards.”

He noted that the Kingdom strongly condemned the Israeli actions describing them as a blatant attack on the Islamic nation and a violation of international resolutions.

The Saudi diplomat called on the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to hold Israel fully responsible for its continued violations against Palestinian people and their territories which, he pointed out, would only lead to more violence and security tensions in the region.

Addressing delegates, Al-Ateeq also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of recent attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on civilian targets in the Kingdom. He told the session that it was his country’s sovereign right to take all necessary measures to defend its territories and citizens, in accordance with its obligations under international law.

Saudi Arabia, he added, welcomed and supported the transfer of power by former Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to a new presidential council in Aden that would hopefully help to bring security and stability to Yemen.

Saudi authorities foil plot to smuggle thousands of amphetamine pills in Riyadh

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets and arrested three people in Riyadh. (SPA)
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets and arrested three people in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil plot to smuggle thousands of amphetamine pills in Riyadh

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets and arrested three people in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle tens of thousands of amphetamine tablets in the capital, Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that during a security follow-up of the drug smuggling and distribution networks targeting the Kingdom, officials seized 197,570 amphetamine tablets.
They were in the possession of two Syrian residents and a Saudi national in Riyadh, he added.
Al-Nujaidi said the operation was done in cooperation with the directorate’s counterpart agencies in Oman and the UAE, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the Kingdom.
He also said that all three have been arrested, initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Saudi Hajj ministry tightens screws against erring Umrah service providers amid spike in complaints

Saudi Hajj ministry tightens screws against erring Umrah service providers amid spike in complaints
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Hajj ministry tightens screws against erring Umrah service providers amid spike in complaints

Saudi Hajj ministry tightens screws against erring Umrah service providers amid spike in complaints
  • Violating companies can be banned from working, and one company has been suspended during Ramadan
Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has carried out more than 1,469 inspection tours since the start of Ramadan in Madinah and Makkah.

Hesham Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services, said that the ministry has also observed violations and shortcomings in service providers and companies.

Saeed told Arab News that the ministry is committed to providing the highest standards of services for pilgrims and will not tolerate any negligence. The ministry has taken measures and issued fines amounting to SR50,000 ($13,000) to more than 10 Umrah companies. 

Violating companies can be banned from working, and one company has been suspended during Ramadan.

Saeed said that most violations were issued with regard to housing and transportation services; 165 violations were in Makkah and 391 in Madinah, and legal measures have been taken to hold the defaulters accountable.

He said: “Saudi Umrah companies licensed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah are committed to providing all services for pilgrims, from their arrival until their departure.”

“Umrah companies provide housing, transportation and field services – and sometimes subsistence services – and if pilgrims do not receive the level of services as per the precontract the ministry will intervene and protect the pilgrims’ rights.”

Saeed noted that the ministry’s inspection teams are working around the clock to observe violations and shortcomings.

He stressed that pilgrims and visitors can contact the ministry through its social media platforms and over the phone number 920002814.

The ministry has received more than 72,000 calls, and field teams continue to carry out inspection tours, follow up on complaints and take the appropriate measures to serve pilgrims.

Yemen's new leader arrives in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on official visit

Yemen’s new leader arrives in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on official visit
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen’s new leader arrives in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on official visit

Yemen’s new leader arrives in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on official visit
  • Rashad Al-Alimi arrived in the Kingdom from the temporary capital, Aden
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the newly established Yemeni presidential council arrived in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah on Wednesday, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, state-run news agency SPA reported.
Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Al-Alimi was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman and governor of Makkah, and Mohammed Al Jaber, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, along with a number of other officials.
Al-Alimi arrived in the Kingdom from the temporary capital, Aden, on an official visit, Yemen’s SABA news agency reported.
Yemen’s internationally recognized presidential council was sworn in last week in the southern port city of Aden, before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the US and UN envoys to Yemen, SABA had said.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Al-Alimi in a phone call and encouraged the new leader to work toward a lasting peace amid rare bright spots after seven years of devastating war.
Blinken voiced support for a UN-brokered two-month truce between the government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels that has largely held since April 2, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The presidential council was appointed earlier this month after former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped aside. Hadi transferred his powers and those of his vice president to the council, which will run the country and lead peace talks with the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
(With AFP and AP)

