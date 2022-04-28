You are here

At least nine killed by bomb blasts on minibuses in Afghan city

Smoke rises following a bomb explosion in November 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan where police said 2 bomb blasts on separate minibuses killed over 9 people on Thursday in Mazar-i-Sharif. (AP)
Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

  • The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power last August
  • Thursday's blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif
AFP

KABUL: Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people Thursday in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, a week after a deadly explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in the northern city.
The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power last August, but the Sunni Daesh group has continued to target Shiites, whom they view as heretics.
A string of deadly bombings targeting members of the minority communities has convulsed the country in the past two weeks of the fasting month of Ramadan, killing and wounding dozens.
Thursday’s blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif as commuters were heading home to break their dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fast, Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP.
“The targets appear to be Shiite passengers,” he said, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts.
“The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people.”
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Images posted on social media showed one minibus engulfed in fire, while the other was mangled with Taliban fighters transporting victims from the vehicle to hospitals.
The blasts came a week after a deadly bomb attack at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.
That explosion was followed a day later by a separate bomb attack at another mosque in the northern city of Kunduz targeting the minority Sufi community.
It killed at least 36 people during Friday prayers.
In another attack, also targeting Shiites, two bombs detonated at a school in Kabul, killing six students.
Daesh claimed the mosque attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, but no group has so far taken responsibility for the bombing in Kunduz and at the Kabul school.
Shiite Afghans, who are mostly from the Hazara community, make up between 10 and 20 percent of Afghanistan’s population of 38 million.
The regional branch of Daesh in Sunni-majority Afghanistan has repeatedly targeted Shiites and minorities such as Sufis, who follow a mystical branch of Islam.
Daesh is a Sunni group, like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals.
The biggest ideological difference is that the Taliban sought only an Afghanistan free of foreign forces, whereas Daesh wants an Islamic caliphate stretching from Turkey to Pakistan and beyond.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge.
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP earlier Thursday that several arrests had been made in connection with recent attacks.
“These attacks targeted places that did not have enough security like mosques and a school, but now we have stepped up security in such places,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Daesh Blast mazar-i-sharif

Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

  • Washington hopes Ukrainian forces can repel Russia’s assault on the east
Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces stepped up their offensive in the east of Ukraine on Thursday as US President Joe Biden planned a new $20 billion package of weapons and ammunition for Kyiv.
“The enemy is increasing the pace of the offensive operation. The Russian occupiers are exerting intense fire in almost all directions,” Ukraine’s military general staff said.
It identified Russia’s main attack as near the towns of Slobozhanske and Donets, along a strategic frontline highway linking Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv with the Russian-occupied city of Izyum.
The Kharkiv regional governor said Russian forces were ratcheting up attacks from Izyum, but Ukrainian troops were holding their ground. Kharkiv regional prosecutors said two civilians were killed and seven wounded in Russian shelling of the village of Pokotilovka.
Responding to repeated Ukrainian pleas to Western leaders for supplies of heavier weaponry and equipment, Biden asked the US Congress for $33 billion to support Kyiv, a massive jump in funding that includes over $20 billion for weapons and ammunition and other military aid.
The package, also entailing $8.5 billion in direct economic assistance and $3 billion in humanitarian and food security aid, forms part of US efforts to isolate and punish Russia for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has flattened cities and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad.
Washington hopes Ukrainian forces can repel Russia’s assault on the east and weaken its military so that it can no longer menace neighbors. After being beaten back in efforts to capture the capital Kyiv in the north, Russia has shifted forces eastward to capture the Donbas provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk in a battle that may prove a decisive turning point in the war.
The US mission to the OSCE security body said the Kremlin might attempt “sham referendums” in southern and eastern areas it had captured since the invasion, using “a well-worn playbook that steals from history’s darkest chapters.”
It said: “These falsified, illegitimate referendums will undoubtedly be accompanied by a wave of abuses against those who seek to oppose or undermine Moscow’s plans. The international community must make clear that any such referendum will never be recognized as legitimate.”
Inside Russia, there were more explosions in the city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has objected to statements from NATO member Britain that it was legitimate for Ukraine to target Russian logistics.
“In the West, they are openly calling on Kyiv to attack Russia with the use of weapons received from NATO countries,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “I don’t advise you to test our patience further.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 29 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

  • People in more than 25 countries took part in the annual Fast for Unity, which is organized by the New York-based World Hijab Day Organization
  • This year it is raising money to support efforts to foster healthy environments for Muslim students in the US
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Non-Muslims around the world took part in two Ramadan challenges this month designed to show solidarity with Muslims against a rising tide of Islamophobia, and improve religious tolerance and understanding.

People from more than 25 countries took part in the annual Fast For Unity and the 30-Day Ramadan Hijab Challenge initiatives, both of which are organized by the World Hijab Day Organization, a non-profit group that aims to counter discrimination against Muslims. They began on the first day of Ramadan, which this year fell on April 2.

The fasting challenge “invites non-Muslims to fast for a day, two, 10 or all 30 to experience how Muslims fast and go on a spiritual journey of self-reflection, self-discipline, and take a stand against Islamophobia,” the organization told Arab News.

British Singer Kate Stables was one of the non-Muslims who took part in the challenge. In a message posted on Instagram, she said this is the second year she has done so and added: “I’ve found that there’s a lot to learn from changing gear completely for a month and taking the time and space to think about what I’m doing and how I’m doing it, and the world and people around me.

“And as the name suggests, #FastForUnity is an initiative to dismantle Islamophobia and to join us together in our communities regardless of religion or differences. More acceptance and empathy everyone, please.”

The hijab challenge, also known as the #Hijab30, was launched in 2014. It invites “women of all ethnic backgrounds to don the hijab for 30 days to take a stand to end discrimination against women in hijabs and respect individual choices.”

The organization behind the challenges is based in New York and was founded in 2013. It organizes World Hijab Day on Feb. 1 each year, in recognition of the millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the traditional head covering, along with a number of other initiatives.

For example, it has also launched a campaign to raise money to support efforts to foster healthy environments for Muslim students in the US, and said that there has been an increase in donations during the last 10 days of Ramadan. These final days of the holy month hold special significance for Muslims, who believe that the Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad on one of those days.

The World Hijab Day Organization said that a report published in 2021 by the Massachusetts branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations “revealed that 61 percent of Muslim students in the US have been mocked, verbally harassed or physically abused for their Muslim faith.”

Meanwhile the American Muslim Poll, carried by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding in 2020, found that “30 percent of Muslim students said that a teacher or other school official was the source of the bullying.”

The donations will go toward “creating educational workshops for schools to promote a safe, healthy and inclusive environment for Muslim students,” and provide “school administrators and teachers with tools to shatter bigotry, discrimination and prejudice, which will ultimately help their whole classroom learn better.”

Topics: Ramadan World Hijab Day fasting non-Muslims Islamophobia Muslims hijab Ramadan 2022

Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

  • Limiting planetary warming to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will stave off such a catastrophe, said the paper's authors
  • The authors used ecophysiological modeling to weigh species' physical limits with projected marine temperatures and depletion of oxygen levels
AFP

WASHINGTON: By the year 2300, life in the oceans faces a mass die-off rivaling the great extinctions of Earth’s deep past if humanity fails to curb greenhouse gas emissions, a study in the journal Science said Thursday.
But limiting planetary warming to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will stave off such a catastrophe, said the paper’s authors, Justin Penn and Curtis Deutsch, both affiliated with the University of Washington and Princeton University.
The authors used ecophysiological modeling to weigh species’ physical limits with projected marine temperatures and depletion of oxygen levels — a task that was particularly challenging given a lack of previous work in the area.
The results were alarming: under “business as usual” warming, marine ecosystems planetwide could experience a mass extinction comparable to that of the end-Permian extinction, known as the “Great Dying.”
This occurred 250 million years ago and led to the demise of more than two-thirds of marine animals, because of warming and oxygen depletion, similar conditions that are occurring today.
While the tropical oceans would lose the most species, many from these areas would migrate to higher latitudes in order to survive.
On the other hand, polar species would disappear en masse, since their types of habitat would disappear from the planet entirely.
Limiting warming to 2C, the upper limit of goal set by the Paris agreement, “would cut the severity of extinctions by >70 percent, avoiding a marine mass extinction,” the paper said.
The preferred goal, of limiting warming to 1.5C, is impossible to achieve with current international commitments, according to UN climate experts.
“Because marine extinctions have not progressed as far as those on land, society has time to turn the tide in favor of ocean life,” wrote scientists Malin Pinsky and Alexa Fredston in an accompanying commentary.
“Exactly where the future falls between the best-case and worst-case scenarios will be determined by the choices that society makes not only about climate change, but also about habitat destruction, overfishing, and coastal pollution.”

Topics: oceans Earth humanity

Updated 28 April 2022
Roel Raymond

  • Workers say they will stage a larger protest on May 6 if their demands are unmet
  • Island nation is about to default on its debts amid worst economic crisis since independence
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Most Sri Lankan businesses and schools were closed, and public transport was interrupted on Thursday as workers joined a general strike calling for the president to step down over the island’s growing economic and political crisis.

Angry over skyrocketing inflation, stalled imports of fuel, medicines and food, and hours of daily power cuts, people across Sri Lanka have been protesting since last month, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government.

The United Trade Unions and Mass Organizations, which represents public and private sector workers’ groups, said in a statement on Wednesday that it was seeking the removal of the government, which had made “life difficult for the general public.”

Bankers, teachers, public transport workers and other professionals arrived at the main protest site next to the president’s office in the capital Colombo, where demonstrators have gathered for weeks.

“Today we embarked on a one-day token strike. We are made up of employees from 54 banking organizations,” Channa Dissanayake, president of the Ceylon Bank Employees Union, told Arab News.

“What began as an economic breakdown became a political breakdown, and now has become a social breakdown. The newly appointed governor of the central bank has temporarily halted debt servicing. Although no one wants to say it, what this means is that we are bankrupt. What is there left to talk about? We absolutely need a reformation.”

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 and is about to default on its debts. The country of 22 million has suspended repayment on its foreign debts, $7 billion of which was due this year, and currently has foreign reserves of less than $1 billion.

Government officials say they have been discussing rescue plans and loan repayment with the International Monetary Fund.

According to bankers, it is too late.

“This is a great tragedy that has unfolded in the country. Economists warned for a long time that this would happen, but they didn’t listen. Economists said to go to the IMF, but they didn’t. Now everything has broken down,” Dissanayake said.

“As a responsible trade union, we have stepped in to say we want a system change.”

Medical workers also joined the strike, but did not suspend their services.

“Although we have decided not to stop work today, we are picketing and demonstrating, and are fully in support of trade union action,” Dr. Naveen De Soyza, assistant secretary to the Government Medical Officers Association, told Arab News.

Doctors went on strike only for two hours during their lunch break.

“The only reason we didn’t stop work is because it is the patients who will suffer. They are already facing shortages of medicines and other supplies. But if the government doesn’t listen to the people, we will have to consider the next option and make a hard decision,” De Soyza said.

“The government should listen to what the people are saying. The people want the government to step down.”

Striking unions have announced they will stage a larger protest on May 6 if their demands are unmet.

Rajapaksa reshuffled his Cabinet and offered a unity government in a bid to quell protests, but opposition parties refused to be part of a setup headed by the president and his brother.

The Rajapaksas are the country’s most influential political dynasty. The president’s elder brother, Mahinda, is serving as prime minister, while the younger brother, Basil, was finance minister until he resigned earlier this month.

Topics: Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa

Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

  • A close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe
  • Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also lashed out, writing on Twitter: "This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!"
AFP

KYIV: Russian strikes slammed into central Kyiv on Thursday as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting, wounding three in the first such attack on the capital since mid-April, the mayor said.
AFP correspondents saw a building in flames and black smoke pouring into the air with a heavy presence of police and rescuers in the area, a residential neighborhood on the western side of the city.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been “two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district,” with one hitting “the lower floors of a residential building.”
He said three people had been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
A close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe.
The move prompted a furious response from Ukraine’s government, with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba denouncing it as a “heinous act of barbarism” which demonstrated Russia’s “attitude toward Ukraine, Europe and the world.”
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also lashed out, writing on Twitter: “This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!“
The strikes came just two days after Guterres held talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin, with the Russian leader telling him he remained hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.
The irony of the timing was not lost on Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelensky aide.
“Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head,” he tweeted.
Earlier, on his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, Guterres toured several towns and villages near Kyiv where Russian forces are accused of killing civilians.
“War is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil,” he said after visiting places including Bucha where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found, some with their hands bound and others buried in shallow graves.
Later at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Zelensky, Guterres admitted the Security Council had failed to go far enough in its efforts to “prevent and end” Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky UN Antonio Guterres Kyiv

