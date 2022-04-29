You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Jeddah’s University of Business and Technology also scored a new international achievement by ranking on the list of the top 400 universities worldwide. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jr8bc

Updated 15 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
  • The Times list, which placed the Saudi Electronic University 401 out of 600 globally recognized institutions, measured the university’s performance according to the 17 UN SDGs
Updated 15 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: The Saudi Electronic University has joined the list of global universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for the first time.

The Times list, which placed the Saudi Electronic University 401 out of 600 globally recognized institutions, measured the university’s performance according to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including “ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong opportunities for all.”

In entering the rankings for the first time, the SEU placed among the top 300 universities in the world in the 17th SDG, which seeks to strengthen and revitalize global partnerships for sustainable development.

It also ranked 101 out of 200 in the fourth goal regarding “quality education,” 201 out of 300 in the 10th goal of “reducing inequalities,” and in the third SDG, “good health and well-being,”  placed 301 out of 400.

The fifth SDG focusing on gender equality and the empowerment of women saw SEU place 301 out of 400.

In July 2020, Hamad Al-Sheikh, the Saudi minister of education, appointed Lilac Al-Safadi as president of the Saudi Electronic University. The appointment made Al-Safadi the first women president of a Saudi coed university.

Al-Safadi said that the university had achieved several important objectives as part of its strategy plan, including “building a leading regional role in e-learning” and the “inclusion of the university in the indicators of world university rankings.”

Jeddah’s University of Business and Technology also scored a new international achievement by ranking on the list of the top 400 universities worldwide.

The achievement was due to the university’s contribution to the UN goals of reducing inequalities, procuring adequate work and achieving economic growth.

The university’s policies resulted in empowering both genders, especially women, who make up 40 percent of the university’s senior leaders and 54 percent of the university’s labor committee (7 out of 13 members are women). The committee was one of the first established in a private university in the Kingdom.

In addition, the university supports initiatives that contribute to creating a unique work environment to attract talent, including providing an appropriate environment for people with special needs.

Abdullah Dahlan, chairman of the board of trustees of UBT, and Osama bin Ahmed Janadi, president of the university, expressed their pride in the continuous efforts made by university employees to strengthen integration and positively impact society. They said the combined effort strengthened the status of the university at the local and international levels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Times Higher Education Impact Rankings The Saudi Electronic University (SEU)

Related

Special 14 Saudi universities in global university rankings 2022
Saudi Arabia
14 Saudi universities in global university rankings 2022
Somali minister visits Naif Arab University for Security Sciences
Saudi Arabia
Somali minister visits Naif Arab University for Security Sciences

Charities compete to provide quality services to the needy

Charities compete to provide quality services to the needy
Updated 7 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Charities compete to provide quality services to the needy

Charities compete to provide quality services to the needy
  • Programs include food, medicines, women’s empowerment initiatives
Updated 7 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Charitable organizations in Saudi Arabia are racing to provide their services to beneficiaries through various means, especially during Ramadan.

While some foundations provide medicine free of charge to people with chronic diseases, others seek to empower women in small and micro businesses, with one association launching a social investment company in March.

Medicine Charitable Society (Dawaa) in Makkah aims to provide necessary medicines for about 3,000 poor and needy people during Ramadan, at a cost of nearly SR500,000 ($133,336).

Abdel Nasser Batouq, chairman of the society’s board of directors, said: “Currently, the charity foundation has five programs that include patients with kidney (issues), diabetes, digestive system (issues), brain and nerve (issues), hypertension, and cardiovascular patients, and we are working closely to create a program for oncology patients.”

The charity recently launched a service for delivering medicines to the homes of beneficiaries who do not have the ability to reach its headquarters.

The Family Building Center (Jana), in cooperation with the National Agricultural Co., launched the Natural Soap Program in Al-Jawf, which focused on training women to make natural soap according to high-quality specifications and standards.

Mahmoud Alshami, CEO of Jana, described the results as wonderful, “as the volume of production exceeded the market’s need and household sales reached more than SR40,000 per month.”

Jana is one of the programs of the Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Foundation for Development Finance, one of the charitable institutions affiliated with the Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Endowment, which is one of the largest endowments in the world.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Medicine Charitable Society (Dawaa) in Makkah aims to provide necessary medicines for about 3,000 poor and needy people during Ramadan, at a cost of nearly SR500,000 ($133,336).
  • The Family Building Center (Jana), in cooperation with the National Agricultural Co., launched the Natural Soap Program in Al-Jawf, which focused on training women to make natural soap according to high-quality specifications and standards.

The center has so far been able to support more than 180,000 women through 21 branches of the center spread around the Kingdom, with a cumulative loan portfolio estimated at SR1.8 billion, with a sustainability of more than 99 percent.

The Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Subaie and Sons Charitable Foundation (Ghoroos) gives the month of Ramadan priority in its work, as special preparations are made for it several months in advance, said the foundation’s secretary-general, Abdul-Wahhab Al-Fayez.

The distribution of dates is one of the charitable programs that Ghoroos implements annually, “because it is a strategic national product linked to the history and culture of Saudi Arabia.

“One of its economic resources, the dates are one of the most important food sources and main meals for people in the region,” he explained.

Al-Fayez pointed out the diversity in the month of Ramadan, which extends to include a number of charitable works, including preparing its mosques for worshippers and those in repentance, securing Ramadan baskets for families in their homes, and paying some debts according to certain conditions.

Ghoroos established the Namaal Social Investment Co. in March 2022, and concluded several agreements, one of which is with the Red Sea Development Co., aiming to “promote the agricultural sector in the Red Sea Project area, provide various social and economic opportunities for the local community.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 charity Saudi Arabia

Related

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
Ehsan charity records SR2bn in donations
Saudi Arabia
Ehsan charity records SR2bn in donations

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga

Close friends, family lighten up Ramadan nights by celebrating Ghabga
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Every year Ramadan comes with its activities and vibes that family and friends anticipate as it reminds them of traditions.

One of the most important events that usually happens during the holy month, especially in Gulf countries, is called Ghabga.

Ghabga gatherings take place at night during Ramadan, usually after Tarawih prayers or before sahoor. It consists of sharing the types of food that Ramadan is famous for.

The Ghabga is a long-standing Kuwaiti ritual that later spread to other Gulf nations. The word comes from the Arabic Ghubooq and refers to a late-night period before sahoor when people drink laban (fermented milk) and eat dates.

Ghadi Ibrahim, a Saudi citizen who hosts Ghabga, noted that the occasion normally involved family members and their in-laws. Friends and neighbors often join in too, and more recently other groups such as work colleagues have attended.

Ibrahim said: “Ghabga is usually on the last three weeks of Ramadan. We decorate the house in ancient heritage decoration from different regions. For example, our Ghabga was decorated with Najdi, Hijazi, southern, and eastern regional styles.

“Every person who visited us would bring any old dish, such as iced Vimto, balila (chickpeas), or a basket of jasmine blossoms necklaces. They also bring giveaways, such as traditional makeup including eyeliner and lipstick.”

With traditional songs, laughter fills homes as family members play old games and enjoy refreshments. As the holy month nears its end, Ghabga keeps alive through social communication.

(Supplied)

In recent years, large public Ghabga gatherings have been seen by some to erode the beauty and simplicity of the event.

“It’s true that after the coronavirus pandemic and not gathering for two years, people went an extra mile to create a luxury style for Ghabga. But this was not the purpose of Ghabga because it should remind us of the simple old days,” Ibrahim added.

Nouf Al-Hayazi, another citizen who enjoys hosting Ghabga, said social media had affected how people perceived the event.

“Ghabga is an essential thing in Ramadan. It gives a beautiful atmosphere in terms of sensing old times, combining the past and the present, and bringing together loved ones.

“It brings the family together, we like to make a competition about who wore the best traditional outfit, and it reminds us of our past and the beautiful and simple things that our ancestors lived through.

“However, because social media has made everyone addicted to taking pictures and posting, people started to exaggerate by inviting many people, making it look more like a small wedding with high-end cakes and decorations,” Al-Hayazi added.

Model Bella, a mother of five, said Ghabga has lost its vibe.

“It lost its prestige when people began to make Ghabqa throughout Ramadan. For example, if there is a group of 10 people, each day, one of them hosts Ghabga, so the point of it becomes boring and becomes a showoff of which one’sGhabga was the best and, of course, to record it and post it on social media.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022

Related

Thousands flock to Al-Balad for Ramadan festival photos
Saudi Arabia
Thousands flock to Al-Balad for Ramadan festival
Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
  • Presidency uses newest technologies to optimally handle situations
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques has worked on helping the lost quickly find their way back to their families through smart wristbands.

This is thanks to the information in the smart wristbands as well as guidance codes for non-Arabic speakers.

The undersecretary-general for social and voluntary services, Amjad bin Ayed Al-Hazmi, said that the presidency is keen to provide the best services to visitors to the Grand Mosque, to raise the level of social responsibility and activate the role of external visits.

Al-Hazmi said that the presidency is making continuous efforts to serve young visitors and provide quality services to ensure that they are not lost, or are returned quickly to their families.

The wristbands contain contact details of relatives to make it easier for authorities to communicate quickly with parents.

The presidency has also activated a guidance codes program to welcome children, and to provided codes for non-Arabic speakers and wristbands to avoid getting lost in crowds.

The head of the department for young pilgrims, Fahd bin Salem Al-Hatrishi, said that his department is keen to take care of young visitors and provide them with all services, including guidance codes and smart wristbands.

He explained that lost children are taken care of until they are returned to their families; special teams of male and female workers are deployed throughout the Grand Mosque and at the entrances and exits to ensure children are returned to their parents as soon as possible.

Al-Hatrishi said that the presidency had acquired broad experience dealing with the lost, employing the newest technologies to optimally handle such situations.

This social-community initiative comes with the aim of helping pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and comfort and enhancing social responsibility among all employees of the presidency as well as social values among members of society.

It also raises awareness among the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque about solidarity and compassion while providing them with the needed services, using state-of-the-art technologies, and in several languages.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah

Related

Worshipers fill Makkah, Madinah mosques for sacred Ramadan night prayers
Saudi Arabia
Worshipers fill Makkah, Madinah mosques for sacred Ramadan night prayers
Pilgrims enjoy historical and cultural sites of Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims enjoy historical and cultural sites of Makkah

Turkish president Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit

Turkish president Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish president Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit

Turkish president Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for his first visit to the Kingdom since 2017.

Erdogan arrived at at King Abdulaziz International airport in Jeddah and was received by Governor of Makkah region Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported,

“All aspects of the relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be reviewed, and steps aimed at enhancing the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed at the talks to be held as part of the visit. Besides bilateral relations, views on regional and international matters will be exchanged,” a Turkish statement said.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan has also been working to mend his ties with other countries in the region as he faces domestic challenges at home brought on by an economy grappling with a currency crash and soaring inflation.

“My visit reflects our joint will to start a new era of cooperation as the two brotherly countries. We will be making efforts in order to start a new era of enhanced relations between our two countries in all respects including politics, military, economy and culture,” Erdogan said.

“Saudi Arabia holds a special place for Turkey in terms of trade and investments as well as the large-scale projects implemented by our contractors.

“The total value of the projects our contractors have undertaken in Saudi Arabia reaches $24 billion.

“The complementary nature of our economies is the primary factor that attracts Saudi investors to the dynamic environment in Turkey,” Erdogan added.

“I see and believe that it is in our joint interest to boost our cooperation with Saudi Arabia in such areas as healthcare, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defense industry and finance. It seems that we have significant potential particularly in renewable and green energy. We will hopefully discuss and thoroughly evaluate these issues.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia video
Saudi Arabia
Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni council head meets King Salman, crown prince in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni council head meets King Salman, crown prince in Jeddah

Coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners in ‘humanitarian initiative’

Coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners in ‘humanitarian initiative’
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners in ‘humanitarian initiative’

Coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners in ‘humanitarian initiative’
  • Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said move aims to strengthen efforts to maintain April 2 truce
  • Tuce in Yemen which began on first day of Ramadan has held for the most part
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Thursday that it would release 163 Houthi prisoners who participated in combat operations against the Kingdom in a “humanitarian initiative,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The release falls within the context of the Kingdom’s previous humanitarian initiatives and aims to support efforts that seek to end the crisis in Yemen and achieve peace, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

He added that the move also aims to strengthen UN efforts to maintain a truce, which went into effect on April 2, as well as to create a means of dialogue among the parties involved in the Yemen conflict and facilitate finalizing the prisoners’ and detainees’ issue in line with Muslim values and international principles.

“The Arab Coalition began finalizing the procedure to release all 163 prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross to transfer them to Sanaa,” Al-Maliki said.

He added that the Kingdom was keen on addressing and finalizing the issue of prisoners and detainees on a humanitarian basis “away from political and military gains and calculations.”

The truce which began on the first day of Ramadan has held for the most part.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen

Related

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at Houthi positions, Marib, Yemen, Mar. 9, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Houthis gather more forces outside Yemen’s Marib city 
Update Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held by Houthis in Yemen
Middle-East
Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held by Houthis in Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Saudi universities join global institutions in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Non-Muslims around the world take on Ramadan fasting challenge to help tackle Islamophobia
Non-Muslims around the world take on Ramadan fasting challenge to help tackle Islamophobia
Charities in Saudi Arabia compete to provide quality services to the needy
Charities in Saudi Arabia compete to provide quality services to the needy
Ramadan Recipes: Za’atar cheese twists
Ramadan Recipes: Za’atar cheese twists
Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19
Jordanians enjoy Ramadan as normalcy returns after COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.