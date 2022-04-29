Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO, blames Kyiv for talks deadlock

You are here

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said he viewed NATO as being
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said he viewed NATO as being "in essence" engaged in a proxy war with Russia. (Screenshot)
Updated 29 April 2022
Agencies

  • Lavrov appeared to have dismissed the need for the UN to help secure humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine
Updated 29 April 2022
Agencies

MOSCOW: Russia does not consider itself to be at war with NATO over Ukraine since such a development would increase the risks of a nuclear war, RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

RIA also said Lavrov told Al Arabiya channel that Ukraine was at fault for stalled peace talks with Russia, blaming what he said was Kyiv's changing negotiating positions.

Lavrov appeared to have dismissed the need for the UN to help secure humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine’s besieged cities, striking a tough line a day after the U.N. chief toured war-wracked Kyiv with that very aim.

As an interviewer at Al-Arabiya tried to ask Lavrov about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians, Lavrov cut him off.

“There is no need. I know, I know,” an irritated Lavrov said. “There is no need for anybody to provide help to open humanitarian corridors. There is only one problem … humanitarian corridors are being ignored by Ukrainian ultra-nationals,” he said.

“We appreciate the interest of the secretary-general to be helpful,” he added. “(We have) explained … what is the mechanism for them to monitor how the humanitarian corridors are announced.”

During the hourlong interview, Lavrov also accused the West of sabotaging Russia’s peace talks with Ukraine. He claimed that thorny negotiations in Istanbul last month had been progressing on issues of Russian territorial claims and security guarantees until Ukrainian diplomats backtracked at the behest of the West.

“We are stuck because of their desire to play games all the time,” Lavrov said. “Because of the instructions they get Washington, from London, from some other capitals, not to accelerate the negotiations.”

When asked about the risks of war spilling into neighboring Moldova after a series of explosions rattled a breakaway border region within the country, Lavrov struck an ominous tone.

“Moldova should worry about their own future,” he said. “Because they’re being pulled into NATO.”

* With Reuters and AP

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull
Updated 30 April 2022

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull
  • Deserted during the Muslim fasting month for two consecutive years, when coronavirus restrictions forced businesses to offer only takeaway food, the street is now again bustling with food stalls
Updated 30 April 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

RAWALPINDI: After two years of a pandemic-induced lull, the tantalizing aromas of Pakistani delicacies and the sights and sounds of bustling crowds have returned to Kartarpura Street, the area in Rawalpindi, Islamabad’s twin city, most favored by the capital’s residents for their predawn sahoor meal during Ramadan.

In the 19th century, Kartarpura Street was part of Rawalpindi’s Sikh neighborhood and the city’s main commercial area, but for the past few decades it has been known as “sahoor food street,” famous for treats such as tender beef or mutton meat with bone marrow, known as nihari, and siri paya, a traditional breakfast dish of cow or goat head and trotters cooked overnight.

Deserted during the Muslim fasting month for two consecutive years, when coronavirus restrictions forced businesses to offer only takeaway food, the street is now again bustling with food stalls and teeming with people waiting in long queues for their turn.

As Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month, vendors are clad in colorful traditional festive clothing, and serving their specials.

“This Ramadan we prepared more food every day but (it was) all sold out even before the end of sahoor time,” Akbar Ali, who arrived from Lahore to sell nihari in Kartarpura Street, told Arab News. “This year our business has increased more than three times.”

Visitors are coming not only from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but also from other nearby cities.

Abdul Rauf, who sells pathora, or fluffy deep-fried leavened sourdough bread, said his profits in Kartarpura Street are a few times more than at his stall in another part of Rawalpindi.

“I am selling pathora to around 500 people daily this year, which is more than double (the) last two years,” he said. “I have a stall in Saddar, Rawalpindi, but earned here in one day what (I) used to earn there in a week during normal days.”

Vendors say the real feel of Kartarpura Street has returned this Ramadan.

Shehbaz Ahmed, a photographer from Azad Kashmir, who sells lassi, a traditional buttermilk drink, has observed that more people are now coming to the area than before the pandemic.

“The whole street remains full of people daily, from 12 a.m. till the end of sahoor time,” he said.

Customers, too, are happy to be back. Saima Ahmed, whose family comes to the historic food street every year, said it felt good to see all the festivity and life return to normal.

“We missed it,” she told Arab News.

Some visitors, like Saqib Zeeshan, a software engineer from Islamabad, have come to Kartarpura street for the first time.

“We have heard a lot about Kartarpura street and came from Islamabad to experience this,” he said. “We’ve had a phenomenal experience here, the atmosphere is amazing, with very good food.”

Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

  • Battle rages for Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Donbas
  • Western analysts say Russian gains limited
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine admitted on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia’s assault in the east, but said Russia’s losses were even worse.
Having failed in an assault on Kyiv in the north of Ukraine last month, Russia is now trying to fully capture the two eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbas region.
Ukraine has acknowledged losing control of some towns and villages there since the assault began last week, but says Moscow’s gains have come at a massive cost to a Russian force already worn down from its earlier defeat near the capital.
“We have serious losses but the Russians’ losses are much, much bigger ... they have colossal losses,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said. Western officials said Russia had been suffering fewer casualties after narrowing the scale of its invasion but numbers were still “quite high.”
Ukrainian officials said Russia was pounding the whole front line in Donetsk with rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft to prevent Ukrainian forces from regrouping.
However, the Russian offensive in Donbas appeared to be behind schedule.
“Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces,” the British Defense Ministry said.
The bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war have been in Mariupol, an eastern port reduced to a wasteland by two months of Russian bombardment and siege.
Ukraine says 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which is mostly occupied by Russia. Hundreds of civilians are holed up with the last remaining defenders in bunkers beneath a steel works.

Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

  • The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry
  • The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

KABUL: A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, who said the official confirmed death toll was 10.
The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr — an act of religious remembrance practiced by some Muslims but seen as heretical by some hard-line Sunni groups.
Sayed Fazil Agha, the head of the mosque, said someone they believed was a suicide bomber joined them in the ceremony and detonated explosives.
“Black smoke rose and spread everywhere, dead bodies were everywhere,” he told Reuters, adding that his nephews were among the dead. “I myself survived, but lost my beloved ones.”
Resident Mohammad Sabir said he had seen wounded people being loaded into ambulances.
“The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked,” he said.
A health source said hospitals had received 66 dead bodies and 78 wounded people so far.
The United States and the United Nations’ mission to Afghanistan condemned the attack, with the latter saying it was part of an uptick in violence in recent weeks targeting minorities and adding that at least two UN staff members and their families were in the mosque at the time of the attack.
“No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act,” said Mette Knudsen, the UN secretary general’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan.
Emergency Hospital in downtown Kabul said it was treating 21 patients and two were dead on arrival. A worker at another hospital treating attack patients said it had received 49 patients and around five bodies. Ten of the patients were in critical condition, the source added, and almost 20 had been admitted to the burns unit.
A spokesman for the ruling Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, released a statement condemning the blast and saying the perpetrators would be found and punished.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by Daesh.
Emergency Hospital said it had treated more than 100 patients wounded in attacks in Kabul in April alone. The latest attack came on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan in which most Muslims fast, and before the religious holiday of Eid next week.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August and largely eliminated Daesh’s local offshoot, but international officials and analysts say the risk of resurgence in militancy remains.
Many of the attacks have targeted the Shiite minority, however Sunni mosques have also been attacked.
Bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shiite Muslims in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, killing at least nine people. Last Friday, a blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the city of Kunduz, killing 33.

Updated 30 April 2022

  • Last month was the hottest March that India has had in decades
  • World Meteorological Organization warns extreme heat building in the region is affecting health of millions
Updated 30 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The extreme heat that has battered India for weeks has affected 70 percent of the country, the weather department said on Friday, with scorching temperatures affecting the livelihoods of millions in the region.

Heat waves are common in India, especially in May and June, but the increase in temperatures started earlier this year. Last month was the hottest March that the country has experienced in decades, with heat waves sweeping the Indian subcontinent for weeks.

The World Meteorological Organization warned earlier this week that extreme heat driven by climate change in India and Pakistan was affecting the health of millions of people, animals and crops.

“Seventy percent of India and 30 percent of Pakistan are affected by the severe heat wave,” Dr. R. K. Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, told Arab News. “Compared to past temperatures in March, this year was the highest in the last 72 years. April has also been very extreme compared to the past and many stations recorded temperatures of 45 to 46 degrees Celsius — much higher than normal.”

The heat wave has affected power supplies in parts of the country. Authorities in the national capital region of Delhi, where the mercury level rose above 40 C, warned that a power crisis is imminent.

In the western state of Gujarat, the health secretary Manoj Aggarwal told media on Friday: “We have issued an advisory to hospitals to set up special wards for heat stroke and other heat-related diseases due to the rise in temperatures.”

 

Akshit Sangomla of the Center for Science and Environment, a New Delhi-based think-tank, told Arab News that agriculture has already been affected by the heat in 16 of India’s 28 states.  

“Wheat crops in the northern state of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab have already suffered,” he said. “The heat wave caused the grain to shrivel.”

In cities, the heat is making it difficult for residents to go about their daily lives.

“It’s very tough to venture out on the street and fulfill professional commitments,” Rajat Sharma, a food delivery worker, said. “I have never experienced this kind of heat in April.”

While the Met forecast that the weather should improve next week, the current situation is unprecedented.

“Earlier, heat waves (affected smaller areas), like north India or east India, but this time the heat wave is covering large parts of the country simultaneously, and this is not normal at this time (of year),” G. P. Sharma, the main weather forecaster at Noida-based Skymet Weather Services, told Arab News. 

“This might turn out to be one of the hottest Aprils on record.” 

Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

  • US District Judge T.S. Ellis in Alexandria, Virginia, held an emotionally charged sentencing hearing for London-born Alexanda Kotey
  • Hostages held by Kotey and his fellow militants nicknamed them "The Beatles" for their British accents
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Friday imposed a lifetime prison sentence on a member of a Daesh militant group nicknamed “The Beatles” that beheaded American hostages, at a hearing where one victim’s mother told the defendant, “I will not hate you.”
US District Judge T.S. Ellis in Alexandria, Virginia, held an emotionally charged sentencing hearing for London-born Alexanda Kotey, 38, who pleaded guilty to murdering US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.
Hostages held by Kotey and his fellow militants nicknamed them “The Beatles” for their British accents. The hearing included testimony from victims’ relatives.
Family members described the dread of knowing loved ones were in captivity, and the grief they felt in the aftermath of their deaths.
“I will not hate you,” Kassig’s mother, Paula Kassig, said to Kotey during the hearing. “It would give sadness, pain and bitterness too much power over me. I choose to let my heart be broken open, not broken apart.”
Kotey’s lawyer said during the court hearing that, in an effort to “make amends,” Kotey is meeting with some family members of victims.
Ellis agreed to keep Kotey detained in Alexandria until July and said that arrangement would facilitate those meetings.
Kotey was a citizen of the United Kingdom, but the British government withdrew his citizenship. His Daesh cell took journalists and aid workers hostage, tortured them and circulated videotapes of gruesome beheadings on the Internet.
Kotey admitted to inflicting torture on hostages, including waterboarding and electric shocks with a stun gun.
Kotey’s lawyers had asked the judge to make a recommendation that Kotey not be sent to Supermax prison in Colorado known as ADX Florence, home to some of the world’s most dangerous criminals, including the Mexican drug kingpin, El Chapo.
Ellis declined to make any recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons about where Kotey will eventually be sent. That means Kotey is likely heading to ADX Florence, but the federal Bureau of Prisons has yet to determine where to send Kotey.
US authorities had advised British officials that prosecutors would not seek the death penalty. As part of Kotey’s plea agreement, US authorities have also agreed to make their best efforts to transfer him to a prison in the United Kingdom after 15 years.

