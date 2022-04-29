Saudi iftar program benefits over 1m people

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in cooperation with the Kingdom’s embassies, has completed its King Salman program that saw the distribution of food to needy people in 34 countries around the globe.
Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, more than 97,063 food baskets and 37,180 iftar meals have been distributed to 1,060,475 individuals.
The ministry also organized more than 24 group iftars in several countries.
Islamic Minister Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for continuing to support the world’s poor. The minister said that this year’s aid was considerably more than last year’s because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the ministry, there were Ramadan baskets distributed in several countries, including 10 in Asia, 16 in Africa, four in Europe, and three in Latin America and Australia.
Jordan received 990 Ramadan baskets, distributed to 9,900 beneficiaries, while in India, 30,000 food baskets were distributed to 300,000 beneficiaries.
A total of 7,016 food baskets were distributed in Pakistan benefiting 70,160 fasting people, and in Thailand, 3,000 baskets were distributed to 30,000 beneficiaries.
A group iftar was held for 15,000 fasting people in Malaysia, and 12,500 food baskets were distributed in Indonesia, in addition to 5,000 meals for 130,000 people.
In Kazakhstan, 350 food baskets were distributed to 3,500 beneficiaries, and 3,500 in the Philippines for 35,000 fasting people.
The ministry also distributed food in nations including Mali, Djibouti, South Africa, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Kosovo, Argentina and Tajoura.
The ministry stated that it would continue to support Muslims during Ramadan and other times of the year.
British Umrah pilgrim expresses joy at returning for Ramadan post pandemic
Haramain High Speed Railway has greatly reduced travelling time between holy cities, Dr. Hussain Anwar said
He described the hospitality of locals as “amazing,” and was given food by strangers to break his fast
Updated 30 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji
LONDON: A British pilgrim who performed Umrah in Ramadan described the experience as “overwhelming,” and said it was “great” to be back at the Grand Mosque in Makkah following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions in Saudi Arabia, Muslims from around the world have flocked to the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah during Ramadan. The minor pilgrimage is believed to carry the same reward as Hajj when performed in the holy month.
Dr. Hussain Anwar, 27, performed Umrah on the 27th night of Ramadan which could have been Laylatul Qadr, the night on which the Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammed in Makkah more than 14 centuries ago.
Its exact date is unknown and it is believed to fall on an odd night during the last third of Ramadan.
Many Muslims consider the 27th night of Ramadan to be Laylatul Qadr, and thus, the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah witness a surge in worshippers on the night.
It took 4 hours 30 minutes in total for Dr. Anwar to perform Umrah due to the amount of worshippers, and “there were people praying in the streets well beyond the boundary of the mosque” because it was “filled to the brim.”
Speaking to Arab News from the rooftop of the Grand Mosque on Thursday, he said that hearing the taraweeh and tahajjud prayers while performing his rituals was beautiful.
“Just being able to listen to the Qur’an while doing tawaf was an incredible feeling. By the time we started sa’ee, the tahajjud prayer was taking place so, again we were able to listen to the Qur’an being recited,” he said.
“That’s the main thing I missed all these years, being able to be here, perform prayers in the Grand Mosque, and listen to the Qur’an being recited beautifully — it’s great,” he added.
Anwar arrived in Makkah on Wednesday from Madinah, and was forced to break his fast in a taxi as roads were blocked off to control the crowds entering the Grand Mosque ahead of the 27th night of Ramadan.
He described the hospitality of locals as “amazing,” and was given food by strangers to break his fast.
“There were people walking around offering those who were stuck in their cars dates and water — eventually someone came to the car and gave us six burgers, so that was our iftar and suhoor sorted,” he said.
He had previously spent a few days in Madinah and said that breaking his fast at the Prophet’s Mosque was a beautiful experience.
“Even though Madinah was busy, there’s always a sense of tranquility and peace in the city and there’s always an air of calmness despite the amount of people,” Anwar said.
“The people of Madinah are so nice and generous and at iftar time you get people pulling you to come and eat on their sufra to break your fast with them.”
He added that there have been significant changes in the way that people pay their respects to the Prophet in Madinah post-pandemic, which has made the process much easier for visitors.
“It’s a lot more organized and you have to join a queue. There is also another queue to visit the noble Rawdah,” he said.
Anwar used the Haramain High Speed Railway to travel between the two holy cities, and also from Jeddah to Madinah when he first arrived in the Kingdom.
“The Haramain High Speed Railway is absolutely brilliant. It got us from Madinah to Makkah within 2 hours 30 minutes,” he said.
“We also used the train to get from Jeddah to Madinah when we landed. It was an amazing experience, very quick — it took us from Jeddah to Madinah in 1 hour 40 minutes, it’s incredible.”
Anwar has previously spent Ramadan in the two holy cities and said that the same journey had taken him between 4-5 hours in the past by road.
“This seems like a much safer and quicker option. The Haramain High Speed Railway is very comfortable and it was a very nice experience. So we opted to use the train again to travel from Madinah to Makkah,” he said.
“The economy class was completely filled out so we traveled in business class. It’s a very popular option amongst Umrah pilgrims and visitors because it’s a lot easier, you just sit on a train and it takes you straight there. There’s no stopping and starting, there’s no worrying about traffic, it takes you straight to the station so it’s great,” he added.
Anwar also commended the increase in women working in shops, hotels, train stations, and airports across the Kingdom.
“Before, employees would be predominantly men, but there are a lot more women working in Saudi Arabia now. At Jeddah airport, lots of the security personnel and Border Force staff were women and this is a good example of inclusion,” he said.
Ivory Coast President visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
Updated 29 April 2022
SPA
MADINAH: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara visited the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on Friday where he performed prayers.
He also performed Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The president left Madinah at the end of his visit to the Kingdom and was seen off at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by the undersecretary of the Madinah region, Wahib bin Mohammed Al-Sahli, and civil and military officials.
The president arrived in Jeddah on a five-day visit to the Kingdom, with Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal welcoming him at the airport.
Authorities urge people to be cautious with their data
Updated 30 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has renewed its warning about cyber fraud, urging people to be cautious with their data and ensuring the websites they use are trustworthy.
SAMA has repeated these warnings several times recently as people come forward with their stories about scams and financial losses.
Wedad, a teacher, summed up her experience. “My money was stolen in two installments from the bank,” she said.
She was waiting for a shipment from a UAE warehouse when she got a text message. “The name was close to the original delivery company,” she told Arab News.
A second text arrived minutes later from the original delivery company, telling her to click on a link and pay the amount of money specified.
“Indeed, I received a message and the activation code came from the original delivery company, with evidence of its sequence, I mean from the official messages that I received from the company I use to deal with for parcels. So I trusted (it) and took the activation code and registered it.”
The amount withdrawn in the beginning was only SR16 ($4.26). She was used to paying through the app, but this time she received a form. She filled it in with her bank details. “Unfortunately I paid the amount. I was somewhat surprised that the process (looked) as if it had not been completed even though I received the phrase ‘loading’ twice. The first time was SR740, and the second (was) SR1,480.”
Fraudsters blackmailed people emotionally and Saudis were emotional to a large extent, according to Dr. Jamal Al-Tuwairqi, a consultant psychiatrist at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh.
He said people were deceived by fraudsters for several reasons, including curiosity, a lack of attention, and some people thinking their awareness of criminals’ tricks made them continue the communication. Some people also claimed they were able to confront fraudsters or uncover their deception.
Fraudsters resorted to various tricks, playing on people’s emotional side in particular. They communicated with Muslims during Ramadan and Christians during their holidays, taking advantage of people’s emotions.
Al-Tuwairqi said there should be an educational awareness program for the community featuring real stories and showing that the issue was more serious than people thought.
Social engineering and phishing were some of the most widespread operations faced by technology users because of the strong connection between financial transactions and the internet and people’s leniency in the procedures for keeping their data private. “This leads to the exposure of users to the theft of their money or private data,” said Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of Tuwaiq Academy.
He believed that one of the main reasons for exposure to financial fraud through technology was that banking operations were linked with technology and there was an ease in banking because of this link.
But many people were ignorant about digital security and tolerated interaction with fake links, anonymous emails, and even calls from people claiming to be bank representatives.
Al-Hammadi, who has spent more than two decades in the technology sector mostly in telecommunications and networks, said there were many signs of theft. The most important were unauthorized bank card withdrawals, even if the amounts were small.
Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 45 people were in critical condition
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,086.
Saudi health authorities confirmed 99 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 753,921 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the new infections, 27 were recorded in Jeddah, 18 in Riyadh, 12 in Madinah and 12 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 45 people were in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 151 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 741,540.
The ministry said that 3,295 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,947 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.
More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.