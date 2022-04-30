You are here

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots
European Leagues chairman Claus Thomsen attends a press conference during a general assembly in Istanbul on April 29, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots
  • The competition is due to expand from 32 to 36 teams with two slots set aside for teams with a strong five-season European record
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Europe's domestic leagues told UEFA on Friday to scale back the number of Champions League matches intended in the new expanded format and scrap plans to help teams qualify based on their historical performances in the competition.

“An increase of more than 50 percent of games will hurt the vast majority of clubs and benefit very few,” European Leagues organization chairman Claus Thomsen said after a meeting in Istanbul. “We need to have a lower number of rounds.”

The divisions within European soccer come a year after UEFA united with the leagues to thwart a Super League breakaway by elite clubs, which would still benefit from the changes planned to the Champions League from 2024.

The competition is due to expand from 32 to 36 teams with two slots set aside for teams with a strong five-season European record who fail to qualify based on their domestic league position.

The European Leagues group met to formalize its opposition to the safety-net places for the biggest clubs, telling UEFA that all Champions League spots must be based on qualification secured from the previous season's domestic results.

“Sporting merit must be the sole criteria to qualify for UEFA club competitions,” Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said. “We are against the introduction of the so-called European performance spot coefficient system, which would provide an unjustified second chance for some clubs.”

UEFA has been urged ahead of key meetings in Vienna next month that it must roll back the enlargement of the group stage, so it grows only from six to eight games per team rather than the 10 envisaged from 2024 based around a single standings format.

The proposed places for two teams based on their UEFA “coefficient” points are worth tens of millions of dollars in prize money and would reward an elite team having a poor season and also ensure broadcasters can still show the biggest teams in the Champions League. Those teams would still have to finish in a Europa League qualification spot — or win their domestic cup — to make the jump up to the Champions League rather than finishing lower and leapfrogging higher-placed rivals.

But the European Leagues group wants the historical performance places stripped completely from the format to ensure all spots are earned by sporting merit the previous season.

The exemption is the place set aside, as now, for the actual Champions League winner if it fails to qualify through its domestic league.

“On the whole European Super League issue we saw football in Europe coming together and agreeing on certain things including that it is sporting merit that takes us from one level to the next, and we should not have closed tournaments and that we should not move in that direction," Thomsen said. “You could argue it is only two places and now no leapfrogging but you are leaving the basic principle, and in the end I trust UEFA will move in that direction as well.”

Thomsen, who is chief executive of the Danish league, sits on the UEFA club competitions committee, which will meet on May 10. The committee makes formal proposals for approval by the executive committee, which will meet later that day in Vienna.

Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Grizzlies in another Houdini act as Wolves collapse again to advance in NBA playoffs

Grizzlies in another Houdini act as Wolves collapse again to advance in NBA playoffs
  • Memphis now face a mouth-watering Western Conference semifinal series against the resurgent Golden State Warriors starting on Sunday
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Desmond Bane scored 23 points as the Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves with another late fourth quarter rally to score a series-clinching 114-106 victory in the NBA playoffs on Friday.

Bane made nine of 15 shots from the field including a crucial go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as the second seeds completed a 4-2 series win to silence Minnesota’s Target Center crowd in Minneapolis.

It was another shattering loss for Minnesota, who for the third time in the series were unable to close out a victory after building a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota had pulled into an 84-74 lead at the end of the third quarter but were blown away down the stretch by the Grizzlies, who outscored the Timberwolves 40-22 in the final period to snatch a dramatic win.

Bane nailed a three-pointer to give Memphis their first lead of the second half while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points in the fourth to help the Grizzlies get over the line.

Memphis star Ja Morant had been effectively bottled up by the Minnesota defense in the first half with just four points, but ultimately finished with 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies now face a mouth-watering Western Conference semifinal series against the resurgent Golden State Warriors starting on Sunday.

“It’s big-time for us man, super excited,” Morant said afterwards.

“We got it done. It was ugly but we battled through, battled back and got the win. We got the four wins, but we’ve got to be better in the next round — we can’t come out again like we did in this series.”

Morant said the Grizzlies’ ability to overturn a hefty fourth-quarter deficit once again was testimony to the resilience of his team.

“We’ve got a lot of dogs on this team, guys who want to prove stuff, and have got a chip on their shoulder,” Morant said.

“We’ve got that never-satisfied mindset and we know that the game’s not over until the clock is showing all zeroes at the end of the fourth.

“We just stick together, battle back and we were able to come out with some big-time wins.

“We’ll enjoy this moment in the locker room tonight and then we’ll flip the page and start getting ready for Golden State.”

Bane said the latest in a series of Memphis Houdini acts was too close for comfort.

“I don’t want to be in that hole, I promise you,” Bane said. “We don’t mind it but we’d like to start games a little bit better.

“Our resiliency really showed in this series. I think pretty much every game we won we were trailing at some point. It’s a gritty group.”

Bane’s 23-point haul was matched by 23 from Dillon Brooks, while Jackson Jr. finished with 18.

Morant and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points apiece, Tyus Jones chipping in with 10 points off the bench.

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota scorers with 30 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jaden McDaniels added 24 off the bench.

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league
  • Draw moves Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, who can regain second place when they host Mallorca on Sunday
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

MADRID: Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1 on Friday.

The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, who can regain second place when they host Mallorca on Sunday. Sevilla are three points ahead of Atlético Madrid, who hold the final Champions League place. Atlético visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Leaders Real Madrid are 14 points clear at the top and need  a draw from their last five matches to clinch their second league title in three seasons. Their first chance to lift the trophy is on Saturday against Espanyol at home.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead with a header in the seventh minute at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, but the visitors equalized with a well-struck free kick taken by Lucas Pérez in the 66th.

Cádiz stayed two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend matches. It can be overtaken by Granada, who host  Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Cádiz lost two of their last four league matches, with a win at Barcelona two rounds ago.

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg
  • Strasbourg, who last year finished two points above the relegation zone, move into fifth place to provisionally take the Europa Conference League playoff spot
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

STRASBOURG, France: Kylian Mbappe notched two goals and an assist but Paris Saint-Germain still felt the hangover from a record-tying 10th French league title as they blew a two-goal lead to draw with Strasbourg 3-3 on Friday.

PSG won the league last weekend.

“We are not relaxing, the season is not over,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We have the desire to play until the end of the season.”

Strasbourg, who last year finished two points above the relegation zone, moved into fifth place to provisionally take the Europa Conference League playoff spot.

“We first played to secure safety, then we played to finish in the top 10, and now we have the chance to maybe get a European spot,” Strasbourg's Anthony Caci said.

Kevin Gameiro scored against his former team to put Strasbourg ahead in the third minute. The veteran forward outpaced Presnel Kimpembe to chase a long ball from Lucas Perrin before shooting past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a tight angle.

The hosts nearly doubled the lead in the 10th, but Adrien Thomasson’s goal was disallowed for a marginal offside from Ludovic Ajorque in the buildup.

PSG capitalized on a fast break in the 23rd to level with their first chance. Neymar played Mbappe clean through on goal and the France striker slipped the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Neymar was the architect of the second Parisian goal in the 64th, finding Mbappe, who notched his league-leading 15th assist by setting up Morocco international Achraf Hakimi for a tap-in.

Mbappe made it 3-1 in the 68th by pouncing on a sloppy back pass from Alexander Djiku to beat Sels for his league-leading 24th goal.

Strasbourg pulled one back in the 75th when Marco Verratti diverted into his own net a header from Habib Diallo off a corner.

Sels kept Strasbourg in the game by parrying a powerful strike from Lionel Messi in the 89th.

Strasbourg substitute Caci equalized in the second minute of stoppage time by volleying home a cross from Dimitri Lienard.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Liverpool clashes in coming years will be title deciders

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Liverpool clashes in coming years will be title deciders
Updated 29 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Liverpool clashes in coming years will be title deciders

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Liverpool clashes in coming years will be title deciders
  • The Magpies host Jurgen Klopp’s side at St. James’ Park on Saturday having turned their season around, while the visitors are chasing an unprecedented quadruple
  • Ten wins in their past 14 games has catapulted the Magpies from the prospect of a desperate fight for Premier League survival to the top half
Updated 29 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe hopes that in seasons to come, games between Newcastle United and Liverpool will prove to be potential title-deciders for both teams and not, as is the case this season, just one of them.
The Reds travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday hoping to take another step forward in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple. Having already bagged the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s men are still in the hunt for the top flight title, have booked their spot in the FA Cup final and have one foot in the Champions League final after a 2-0 victory over Villarreal at Anfield in the first leg of their semifinal midweek.
Newcastle’s ambitions are, for now, somewhat different. Howe was plunged into a relegation battle when he was appointed coach by the club’s new ownership late last year. While many, including Howe himself, predicted a fight for survival until the last day of the season, the turnaround in Newcastle’s fortunes under the former Bournemouth boss has been nothing short of spectacular.
Ten wins in their past 14 games has catapulted the Magpies from the prospect of a desperate fight for Premier League survival to the top half of the league and the fringes of the fight for European places.
Howe is hopeful that the seasons to come for Newcastle will be filled with glory and title successes, rather than merely hopes of survival.
“Hopefully it is in the future,” he said of a potential title decider one day between his team and Klopp’s.
“It’s very difficult to take yourself away from where we are right now; there’s no use or benefit in doing that. Hopefully, in the future it is something we aspire to be. But at the moment, we are where we are and we need to try to compete and give our best.
“My aim is to improve today, to be better tomorrow. Of course I am looking and planning for the future, as you have to do in my position. But to give direct timescales on anything in football is almost impossible. I think the search is for improvement from day one and I continue to do that until someone tells me not to.”
Next up after Liverpool’s visit to Tyneside this weekend, United will line up at the Etihad Stadium on May 8 to take on Manchester City, who currently sit top of the table a point ahead of the Reds. Therefore the Magpies could have a big say in the final destination of the top flight trophy this season. Howe was reluctant to make any prediction about the eventual champions, however.
“It’s very difficult to say. I think we’re very fortunate to see two outstanding teams fighting it out,” he said. “It’s great to see, as a neutral watching and learning from both teams. Tactically, they’re so different but so consistent and get incredible results.
“Liverpool and Manchester City are the two tests; the league table tells you that they give you the biggest examination. Our home form has been excellent. The atmosphere, the feel around the ground, has been absolutely brilliant to be a part of, and I anticipate the atmosphere tomorrow will be electric at the start of the game. We have to feed off that and try to use that to galvanize us against a world-class team.
“I won’t make a prediction but I’ll certainly enjoy watching.”

Fabian Schar 'absolutely delighted' to stay at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar ‘absolutely delighted’ to stay at Newcastle United
Updated 29 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Fabian Schar ‘absolutely delighted’ to stay at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar ‘absolutely delighted’ to stay at Newcastle United
  • Fifteen months ago, Swiss international looked to be on his way out at St. James’ Park
  • Change of fortune after Saudi-led takeover, Eddie Howe appointment, has seen Schar secure 2-year contract
Updated 29 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: From bags packed at Newcastle Airport on transfer deadline day to a new deal and a brighter future as a mainstay of Newcastle United’s new-look defense.
The last 15 months have been quite a journey for Fabian Schar.
Under Steve Bruce the Switzerland international looked set for the Newcastle exit door, with games hard to come by and a number of Italian giants, including A.C. Milan, keen to secure his services in January 2021.
However, with the landscape dramatically changing at St. James’ Park at the back end of last year, so too did the prospects of a Schar revival. And so the defender stepped out of the departure lounge, and into the driving seat with Eddie Howe, as the recent Magpies’ stand-in skipper has been handed a fresh two-year deal on Tyneside.
Expressing his joy at the news, Schar told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s what I always wanted — to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.
“Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable. It’s like a second home and now to stay here for some more years — I’m delighted.”
More years is exactly what it looked like Schar would not be given under the guidance of Bruce.
Not trusted by the former Manchester United legend, Schar was left on the fringes of Newcastle squads and only called upon when injury crises struck among Bruce’s favored defenders.
Schar’s seeming Newcastle stay of execution was only extended when then owner, Mike Ashley, activated a one-year extension to his old deal, with the understanding he was edging closer to a club sale, and had no intention of sanctioning a Bruce summer clear out and signing spree.
Fast forward just a few months and with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia takeover of United, Howe was dropped in to save the Magpies from a Bruce-induced coma.
And save them he has, as well as Schar’s United career.
Schar said: “For the last few months, I knew my contract was ending and I advised my agent that I wanted to stay, if Newcastle wanted me to stay as well.
“Since the new manager walked in, Eddie, I have felt so much difference in this club right now. It is everything I am looking for,” he said. “I want to see where this club can go in the next few years.
“That’s why I haven’t spoken to other clubs. Newcastle was always my first choice.”
When asked exactly what has changed under Howe from the time of Bruce, the 30-year-old former Deportivo center-back said with a smile: “Well, I mean ... almost everything.
“They walked in (and changed) the style of football we play now. And there is a positivity about the team, even in the difficult situations.
“From the first day we saw changes, even if the results did not change in the first two or three games.
“I think all of the players feel more positive. You see what we do in training and now on the pitch. What we have done so far since they’ve come in is great. I don’t think anyone expected us to be in the position we are now, climbing up the table,” said Schar.
“I am just really looking forward to everything that’s coming.
“I got a new opportunity with the manager and I have taken it. I have been able to show everyone who I am as a player. I think this is a reward for all that I am doing.
“The confidence he gave me since day one. He came in and spoke to me. I knew him from before as we had contact even before I was at Newcastle, so I know he probably quite liked the style of player I am. His style suits me.
“That’s what I needed on that day. I was struggling and not playing my best as I was not playing. He gave me exactly what I needed. He told me to just play my game. My strength is on the ball.”
The 66-capped international has been a key part of Howe’s team this season, playing the full 90 minutes in 22 of the head coach’s first 24 league and cup matches in charge.
In total, Schar, a signing made by ex-boss Rafa Benitez during his five years with United, has made 98 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring nine goals.
Speaking about the player, Howe said: “I’ve been delighted with Fabian’s form. He is the ultimate professional and a hugely important player in our dressing room.
“I’m delighted he has committed himself to the club. He is very driven for future success and I’m pleased he will be a part of our future.”
 

