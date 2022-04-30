Egypt COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 79.5%

CAIRO: Acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced that the vaccination rate against COVID-19 in Egypt has reached 79.53 doses per 100 citizens — the highest according to the World Health Organization.
The minister added that 81.4 million doses have been administered to citizens and residents of Egypt.
The total number of citizens who are fully vaccinated has reached 34.3 million citizens, while those who have received booster doses number 2.5 million.
Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the ministry’s efforts over the past months — including the expansion of vaccination sites and a campaign for in-home vaccinations titled “Knocking on doors” — have led to an increase in vaccination rates, which has been key to the stability of the epidemiological and health situation in Egypt.
Over the past weeks, Egypt has witnessed a steady decrease in the rate of COVID-19 infections, recording in the last week an average of 89 new cases daily, while average daily COVID-19-related deaths reached six.
Two months ago, Egypt stopped reporting daily new COVID-19 cases and instead started issuing a weekly report.
The health minister stressed that Egypt is committed to the prevention of infectious diseases through vaccination and the implementation of comprehensive health strategies that integrate local programs and awareness-raising campaigns aimed at educating the public on the benefits of immunization.