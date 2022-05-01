Egypt launches major religious tourism project in South Sinai

CAIRO: Egypt is preparing to open one of the largest religious projects in the world, the “Great Transfiguration,” in the governorate of South Sinai, Gov. Maj. Gen. Khaled Fouda has said.

The area is a sacred site for the world’s three major monotheistic religions and includes Saint Catherine’s Monastery as well as Mount Sinai, where, according to the Bible, God spoke to Moses.

In an interview with the House of Representatives, Fouda said: “The Great Transfiguration project includes unique things and will completely change the city, and is being implemented within the framework of the political leaders’ interest in developing the tourism sector.”

The project aims to establish a spiritual shrine above the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley, making it a destination for spiritual, healing and environmental tourism worldwide. It also aims to provide recreational services for visitors while preserving local nature.

The Great Transfiguration will include the establishment of more than 14 projects in the mountains surrounding Wadi Towa in the South Sinai Governorate, with the aim of transforming the region into a major religious tourism hub.

The governor said that the project is being implemented in two phases at a cost of 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($216 million). The first phase will be completed in May and the second at the end of 2022.

Fouda said: “The world will witness the city of Saint Catherine’s in her new dress in just a year.”

He added that a new residential area in Zaytouna will be established, comprising 580 housing units. The project will also launch a new 216-room eco-lodge, the redevelopment of an existing eco-lodge, as well as the establishment of a desert garden and mountain hotel.

Fousa said that a “Darb Musa” walk will be established that replicates the historical path of Moses through Wadi Al-Raha to Mount Sinai.

A Peace Square will also be built as part of the Great Transfiguration project. The square includes a plaza for outdoor celebrations, a museum building, theater, conference hall, cafeteria and meeting rooms. A hotel and new administrative complex will also be constructed.

The area will also be developed through the establishment a commercial area with bazaars, a youth center and the redevelopment of the historic town center.