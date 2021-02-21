You are here

Egypt to begin implementation of Sinai spiritual shrine project
Egypt is to begin implementing a spiritual shrine project in the Sinai Peninsula. (Shutterstock)
  • The project will link the city with the rest of the extended coastal area between El-Tor, Sharm El-Sheikh and Dahab
CAIRO: Egypt is to begin implementing a spiritual shrine project in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Greater Transfiguration Project will develop the Monastery of Saint Catherine, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in cooperation with stakeholders in the region.

The city of Saint Catherine is located in South Sinai amid a mountain range, the most famous of which is Jabal Mousa as well as Mount Catherine, and the Monastery of Saint Catherine is one of the oldest in the world.

Egyptian Housing Minister Assem El-Gazzar instructed officials to quickly implement the project, saying the project's site was unique and that the country’s political leadership was following the project’s implementation.

He added that the project aimed to establish a spiritual shrine on the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley in light of the city’s position, which represented a destination for spiritual tourism and provided tourism and entertainment services to visitors. 

The project will link the city with the rest of the extended coastal area between El-Tor, Sharm El-Sheikh and Dahab.

The development work would not interfere with the Holy Valley or the main part of the nature reserve, he said, and there would be no buildings on these sites in order to preserve their sanctity and archeological value.

The western part of the Monastery of Saint Catherine's library, which has the second largest collection of early codices and manuscripts in the world, is currently being restored. There is also restoration work being carried out on some churches inside the monastery, such as the Church of Saint John and Saint Stephen.

El-Gazzar said that, in order to preserve the spirituality of Saint Catherine,  the project aimed to develop the city and its surroundings while at the same time preserve the environment. 

The plan is to accommodate the largest possible number of visitors in the vicinity of Saint Catherine, and to provide accommodation for the employees working on Saint Catherine projects.

  • IAEA chief ‘looks forward to success’
JEDDAH: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog arrived in Tehran for crisis talks on Saturday as the clock ticked down on an Iranian ultimatum for a US return to the deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he would “meet with senior Iranian officials to find a mutually agreeable solution, compatible with Iranian law, so that the IAEA can continue essential verification activities in Iran.” He added: “I am looking forward to success — this is in everybody’s interest.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and began reimposing sanctions, Iran has incrementally breached its obligations under the JCPOA, enriching uranium to prohibited levels of purity.

Rafael Mariano Grossi (right) Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks with spokesman of Iran's atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi upon his arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, on Feb. 20, 2021. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

In its latest ultimatum, Tehran set a deadline of Feb. 23 for the US to return to full compliance with the agreement. If not, Iran will refuse to comply with a section of the JCPOA that permits unannounced snap inspections by the IAEA. The deadline, set in a law passed by the Iranian parliament, has fueled international concern about a possible expulsion of UN inspectors.

Iran has told the IAEA that it will suspend “voluntary transparency measures,” notably inspection visits to non-nuclear sites, including military sites suspected of nuclear-related activity.

“If the other side has not fulfilled its obligations to lift the sanctions, inspections beyond safeguard measures will be suspended,” Iran’s atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden on Friday urged European powers to work together to curb Iran’s “destabilizing activities.” He said: “The threat of nuclear proliferation also continues to require careful diplomacy and cooperation among us. That’s why we have said we’re prepared to re-engage in negotiations … on Iran’s nuclear program.”

The US insists Iran must comply with the JCPOA before it will consider easing sanctions, but Tehran says sanctions must be lifted first. In an opening gesture, the Biden administration has dropped a push for more sanctions proposed by Trump and removed restrictions on Iranian diplomats accredited to the UN.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Saturday that Tehran’s nuclear deadline would not prevent it from responding to any US show of goodwill.

“We predict with confidence that diplomatic initiatives will result in a favorable outcome despite the diplomatic wrangling, which is a natural prelude to the return of the parties to their commitments, including the lifting of all sanctions in the near future,” he said.

  • Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu exposed abuse of female detainees in Turkish prisons
ANKARA: The Erdogan regime faced widespread condemnation on Saturday after an activist member of parliament who exposed human rights abuses was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Turkey’s Court of Appeal upheld the sentence on Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Gergerlioglu was convicted on charges of “making terrorist propaganda” for retweeting a news story about the Kurdish conflict and the collapse of the peace process. His conviction over a social media post had the “hallmark of an attempt to silence him,” Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner Milena Buyum told Arab News.

“The extent of the dissenting opinion of the appeal court judge confirms this concern,” she said. “No one should be subjected to judicial harassment for highlighting allegations of human rights violations.”

Gergerlioglu reported last December that female suspects and detainees had been subjected to humiliating strip searches by police in provinces across Turkey. His allegations were supported by thousands of prisoners who described their experiences of systematic sexual violence at the hands of the police, but Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu denied them and accused the MP of being a “terrorist.”

Gergerlioglu is also a doctor, but was dismissed from the profession by presidential decree. His son Salih told Arab News: “After my dad was dismissed from the medical profession a couple of years ago, he was punched in the middle of the street by someone who claimed that he was a terrorist. I remember very well the big bruise on his face. He was so calm but I wasn’t. He explains to everyone that he was on the right track.”

The regime had “instrumentalized statehood for consolidating its power” rather than reaching out to people in need, and had criminalized dissent, Salih said. “We need to communicate with every vulnerable segment of society, be it Armenians or Kurds, in order to heal these fault lines in society. It is a must.”

Iraqi forces search the area in Tarmiyah, 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Baghdad on February 20, 2021, following clashes with Islamic State group fighters. (AFP)
  • The new raid comes nearly one month to the day after twin suicide bombers killed more than 30 people in the packed Tayaran Square, the bloodiest such attack in Baghdad in three years
TARMIYAH: Iraqi security forces clashed with Daesh north of Baghdad on Saturday, leaving at least five extremists and two security personnel dead.
A joint force of army troops and state-sponsored tribal fighters raided a Daesh hideout in the leafy plains of Tarmiyah, according to a statement from the military.
“We had learnt that Daesh was holding a meeting there to plan for attacks on the capital Baghdad,” Ahmad Salim, head of the Baghdad Operations Command, said near the site of the fighting.
Ensuing clashes killed five Daesh terrorists and two tribal pro-government forces, the military statement said.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with top military commanders as troops combed the fields and agricultural lands around Tarmiyah.
The new raid comes nearly one month to the day after twin suicide bombers killed more than 30 people in the packed Tayaran Square, the bloodiest such attack in Baghdad in three years.
Security sources said the two terrorists had infiltrated the city from the north.
A few days later, nearly a dozen fighters from Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi, a powerful network of state-sponsored groups, were killed in a Daesh ambush — also north of the capital.
Since then, security forces have ramped up their efforts to hunt Daesh sleeper cells there, with Al-Kadhemi announcing the killing of Abu Yasser Al-Issawi, identified as the top IS figure in Iraq, on January 28.
In early February, security forces killed another IS leader who they believed helped transport the twin bombers into Baghdad.
Iraq declared Daesh territorially defeated in late 2017 after a three-year fight aided by US-led coalition air strikes and military advisers.
Daesh attacks in urban areas have dramatically dropped since then, but Iraqi troops have continued to battle sleeper cells in the country’s mountainous and desert areas.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas upon arriving to head the Palestinian leadership meeting at his headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
  • The PA is struggling with financial crisis and failure to reach a peace deal with Israel to create Palestinian statehood
GAZA CITY: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree ordering the respect of freedom of expression ahead of legislative elections in May, a step demanded by Palestinian factions who discussed the polls in Egypt-hosted talks this month.
The decree dispels some of the doubts overshadowing what would be the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, although other hurdles remain unsolved.
The presidential decree bans all police pursuits and detentions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, for “reasons related to freedom of expression and political affiliation.” Prisoners held on such justifications must be freed, says the decree.
The elections on May 22 are hoped to be the first in the Palestinian territories since the Hamas movement won the last vote in the Palestinian territories in 2006.
A year later, Hamas fought deadly street battles with pro-Abbas forces, culminating with Hamas taking over Gaza and separating it politically from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority administers autonomous enclaves.
Through 14 years of division, rights groups accused Hamas and the PA of cracking down on each side’s adversaries and opponents.

Hamas has urged the halt of all politically related arrests in the West Bank, and Abbas’ Fatah party demanded the same in Gaza.
The call for elections came in response to a series of crises Fatah and Hamas face that weakened the standing of the Palestinian cause in the turbulent regional and international spectrum.
The PA is struggling with financial crisis and failure to reach a peace deal with Israel to create Palestinian statehood.
In Gaza, Hamas has held power under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade meant to isolate it and weaken its weaponry, rendering it unable to deliver the minimum of basic services.
Palestinian factions are heading to Cairo next month for another round of talks in a bid to settle thorny issues that have blocked them from mending their rift, including security, employees, judiciary and expanding the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Lebanese security forces gather during a protest in August last year at the vicinity of the parliament in central Beirut following a huge chemical explosion. (File/AFP)
  • Poll pressure grows on the caretaker government as vacant parliamentary seats spark legal doubts
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker government is under mounting pressure to hold by-elections to fill 10 vacancies in the country’s parliament caused by resignations and the recent deaths of two MPs from COVID-19.

In recent months the parliament has lost 10 of its 128 members, raising doubts about legal issues in calculating the quorum, especially with regard to critical sessions, since there is an imbalance of the pact.
Eight MPs submitted a collective resignation in protest against the corruption of the ruling authority after the Beirut port explosion.
Three of the eight were Kataeb (Phalanges) MPs, while the others were either independent or had left their parliamentary blocs.
Two MPs, Michel Murr and Jean Obeid, recently died from COVID-19 complications.
The majority of the MPs who have left parliament are Christians, while one is Druze. Of the remaining 118 parliamentarians, 63 are Muslims and 55 Christian.
By-elections were supposed to take place within two months of parliament accepting the resignations of Marwan Hamadeh, Henri Helou, Paula Yacoubian, Nadim Gemayel, Samy Gemayel, Elias Hankach, Nehmeh Afram and Michel Moawad in the wake of the Beirut port blast.
However, by-elections have not been held despite caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi signing a decree inviting electoral bodies to organize the polls.
The caretaker government did not sign the decree, which led to a constitutional violation.
However, with the deaths of the two MPs, there has been renewed talk of the need to hold by-elections to fill the vacant seats.
Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri said this week that he hoped the by-elections could take place in the spring.
Two missions face Lebanon in the coming year, the first in May 2022 to elect a new parliament to carry out the second Lebanese mission, which is to elect the president.
President Michel Aoun’s term ends in October 2022.
Fahmi responded to Berri’s request to submit a letter to the prime minister, setting the end of March as the deadline for elections.
The issue comes amid a growing dispute between President Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) on the one hand and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and his supporters on the other over the formation of the government.
The political deadlock is the source of mounting concern and anger as the country’s economic and health crisis worsens.
Legal expert Antoine Sfeir said that if by-elections are not held, parliamentary elections are unlikely to take place in the coming year.
He added that “there is fear that the current parliament, with its 118 members — if there are no new deaths — will elect the next president of the republic at the end of Aoun’s term.”

If a decision is made to hold by-elections, the polls will take place under current electoral law and according to the majority system in Achrafieh in Beirut as well as Tripoli, Zgharta, Keserwan, Chouf and Alyeh.
However, they will also be held according to the proportional system in Matn (three seats), where there are diverse Christian parties, including the Kataeb (Phalange) Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dasgnaks), the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces, and Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), along with the civil society.
The electoral battles will be mainly confined to Matn, which means a test of the popularity of the parties in this Christian environment. Whereas in the other electoral districts, the results will be almost certain, due to the absence of party competition and the absence of a bloc or coalition of independent civil groups, with the exception of Achrafieh, where elections are linked to alliances.
Political analysts suggest that MP Marwan Hamadeh will be succeeded by his son Karim, and that the late MP Jean Obeid will be succeeded by his son Suleiman.
The media spokesman for the Lebanese Forces Party, Charles Jabbour, said: “If the current (ruling) authority is able to hold by-elections now, then it is capable of holding general elections, so why not hold these general elections now to reduce the simultaneity of the elections that will take place next year?
“I think that the ruling authority is afraid of early and upcoming elections because the people’s resentment will be seen in the ballot boxes, and this does not suit the authority that wants to extend the current parliament so that it can reproduce itself.”
Jabbour said that “by-elections are imposed by the constitution, so will they take place? In any case, it is forbidden to extend the current parliament, and we are on the lookout.”

