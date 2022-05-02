You are here

  • Home
  • Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations

Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations

Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations
Iraq’s ancient heritage has been decimated by conflict, destruction and looting, especially since after the 2003 US invasion of the country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwfxm

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations

Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations
  • Tour group accused of attempting to smuggle precious artifacts from Iraq
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British tour guide leading a multinational group in Iraq has died under police observation in hospital amid fears that a fellow Briton in his tour group could be executed for smuggling national treasures.

Geoff Hann, 85, from West Yorkshire in northern England, suffered a stroke and died after Iraqi authorities blocked his exit from the country when members of his tour group were accused of attempting to smuggle precious artifacts from Iraq.

Jim Fitton, 66, a geologist from Bath, Somerset, who was on Hann’s tour is now facing a trial this month for attempting to smuggle pieces of ancient pottery found in luggage at Baghdad airport.

A diplomatic scuffle has erupted over the incident, with Fitton’s family accusing the British government of preferring not to anger the Iraqi judicial authorities. A petition has now been launched urging the Foreign Office to assist the family, and it has so far attracted 95,000 signatures.

The trip had always been set to be Hann’s final tour following a glittering international guiding career, including visits to Baghdad, Mosul, and the ancient cities of Mesopotamia.

Fitton’s 31-year-old daughter Leila Fitton said that the tour group visited a site at Eridu, the ancient Sumerian city south of modern Tall Al-Muqayyar.

Describing the scenario that led to her father’s arrest, she said: “There are no guards present, no signage warning against removal of any of the detritus, and indeed neither the Ministry of Tourism representative with them nor the experienced tour guide team led by Geoff gave even a hint of warning that these items were considered valuable.”

She added: “Jim and others on the tour inquired whether they would be OK to take home a few shards from the site to remember the trip by and were told that this would be perfectly fine as the debris had no economic or historical value.”

But Hann was not fully guiding throughout the trip. Ahead of his tragic hospital death, he reported feeling unwell during the tour, spending significant portions resting on the bus while a trainee guide led the group. On March 20, he was blocked from boarding a flight home at Baghdad airport and suffered an apparent stroke.

A German on the tour party and Fitton stayed to assist him but were arrested after pottery shards were found in their luggage.

Fitton’s daughter said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office urged them against speaking publicly about the case for “fear of upsetting the Iraqi authorities.”

She added: “It is our view that the entire FCDO political hierarchy has abandoned Jim to his fate, all the way up to the prime minister.”

Fitton, who used his geological expertise in a global career in the gas and oil industry, now resides in Malaysia.

Laith Hussein, head of antiquities and heritage in Iraq, said: “The British man was detained at the airport after the customs found in his luggage different pieces of antiques from several sites.”

Amanda Milling, the British minister for Asia and the Middle East, said: “We understand the urgency of the case, and have already raised our concerns with the Iraqi authorities regarding the possible imposition of the death penalty in Mr. Fitton’s case and the UK’s opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances as a matter of principle.”

Topics: Iraq

Related

Special Iraq receives hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon
Middle-East
Iraq receives hundreds of trafficked antiquities from Lebanon
Special Could the discovery and preservation of ancient Mesopotamian sites and artifacts help reconcile a divided nation? (AFP) video
Middle-East
Can Iraq’s archaeological renaissance help forge a stronger national identity?

Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks

Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks

Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks
  • Israel: ‘Unforgivable’ comments by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
  • ‘Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean anything’
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
TEL AVIV: Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
It was a steep decline in the ties between the two countries at a time when Israel has sought to stake out a neutral position between Russia and Ukraine and remain in Russia’s good stead for its security needs in the Middle East.
Asked in an interview with an Italian news channel about Russian claims that it invaded Ukraine to “denazify” the country, Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including the country’s president, were Jewish.
“Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean anything,” he said, speaking to the station in Russian, dubbed over by an Italian translation.
In some of the harshest remarks since the start of the war in Ukraine, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov’s statement “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.”
“The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust,” Lapid said. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism.”
Israel’s Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem called the remarks “absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation.”
“Lavrov is propagating the inversion of the Holocaust — turning the victims into the criminals on the basis of promoting a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent,” it said in a statement.
“Equally serious is calling the Ukrainians in general, and President (Volodymyr) Zelensky in particular, Nazis. This, among other things, is a complete distortion of the history and an affront to the victims of Nazism.”
Nazism has featured prominently in Russia’s war aims and narrative as it fights in Ukraine. In his bid to legitimize the war to Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin has portrayed the battle as a struggle against Nazis in Ukraine, even though the country has a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose relatives were killed in the Holocaust.
Ukraine also condemned Lavrov’s remarks.
“By trying to rewrite history, Moscow is simply looking for arguments to justify the mass murders of Ukrainians,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.
World War II, in which the Soviet Union lost an estimated 27 million people and helped defeat Nazi Germany, is a linchpin of Russia’s national identity. Repeatedly reaching for the historical narrative that places Russia as a savior against evil forces has helped the Kremlin rally Russians around the war.
For Israel, the Holocaust is central to its national ethos and it has positioned itself at the center of global efforts to remember the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.
But those aims sometimes clash with its other national interests. Russia has a military presence in neighboring Syria, and Israel, which carries out frequent strikes on enemy targets in the country, relies on Russia for security coordination there. That has forced Israel to tread lightly in its criticism of the war in Ukraine.
While it has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and expressed support for its people, Israel has been measured in its criticism of Russia and has not joined international sanctions against it. That paved the way for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to be able to try to mediate between the sides, an effort which appears to have stalled as Israel deals with its own internal unrest.
The Holocaust and the constant manipulation of its history during the conflict has sparked outrage in Israel before.
In a speech to Israeli legislators in March, Zelensky compared Russia’s invasion of his country to the actions of Nazi Germany, accusing Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine. The comparisons drew an angry condemnation from Yad Vashem, which said Zelensky was trivializing the Holocaust.

Moroccan king pardons 29 jailed for ‘terrorism’ offenses

Moroccan king pardons 29 jailed for ‘terrorism’ offenses
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Moroccan king pardons 29 jailed for ‘terrorism’ offenses

Moroccan king pardons 29 jailed for ‘terrorism’ offenses
  • The 29 are part of a total of 958 people sentenced by various courts across the country
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s king pardoned 29 people jailed for “terrorism or extremism” offenses in a gesture marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the justice ministry announced.
The 29 prisoners were pardoned “after having officially expressed their attachment to the... sacredness of the nation and to national institutions, revised their ideological orientations and rejected extremism and terrorism,” said a justice ministry statement issued late Sunday.
Of those pardoned, 23 will be freed while the remaining six will have their sentences reduced.
The 29 are part of a total of 958 people sentenced by various courts across the country that Morocco’s King Mohammed VI pardoned to mark the Eid Al-Fitr holiday at the end of Ramadan.
In 2017, the North African nation launched a reintegration program called “Moussalaha,” or “Reconciliation,” in its prisons, targeting inmates convicted of “terrorism” who were willing to question their beliefs.
Since 2022, the security services have dismantled more than 2,000 extremist cells and made over 3,500 arrests linked to terrorism, according to official figures.
The country has largely been spared jihadist attacks since 2003, when five suicide attacks killed 33 people and wounded scores more in the economic capital Casablanca.
But in 2018, two Scandinavian tourists were murdered by militants linked to the Daesh group during a hiking trip in the High Atlas mountains.

Topics: Morocco King Mohammed VI

Related

Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco
Business & Economy
Algeria warns Spain against re-exporting its LNG flows to Morocco

Yemeni leader: We are adhering to the truce despite Houthi violations

Yemeni leader: We are adhering to the truce despite Houthi violations
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

Yemeni leader: We are adhering to the truce despite Houthi violations

Yemeni leader: We are adhering to the truce despite Houthi violations
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of Yemen’s leadership council said that his government is respecting the cease-fire in the country despite the Houthi militia’s disregard for it.

Rashad Al-Alimi said: “We confirm our adherence to the truce, despite all Houthi militia’s violations.”

He said his council will preserve the consensus and the partnership to help the country.

Al-Alimi also thanked Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their support for the Yemeni people.

The two-month truce, which began at the start of Ramadan, has been repeatedly violated by the Iran-back militia, particularly in Marib where they are using the halt in fighting to gain a strategic military advantage as they aim to take the resource-rich province from government control.

Topics: Yemen

Related

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at Houthi positions, Marib, Yemen, Mar. 9, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Houthis gather more forces outside Yemen’s Marib city 
Fighting rages outside Marib as Houthis mount new attacks
Middle-East
Fighting rages outside Marib as Houthis mount new attacks

Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN

Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN

Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN
  • Over 23 million people — or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population — now need assistance, says UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen David Gressly
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

SANAA: The United Nations has warned of a “worsening” humanitarian situation in Yemen but said a fragile two-month truce since early April could help reverse the situation.
“The worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen is a reality that we need to urgently address,” UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, said in a statement released late Saturday.
“Over 23 million people — or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population — now need assistance... an increase of almost three million people from 2021,” he said.
Gressly urged donors to take advantage of a UN-brokered truce that has largely held since April 2.
“The UN-led truce is a vital opportunity for aid agencies to scale up life-saving assistance and to reach more people in acute need quickly, including in areas where access was limited due to armed conflict and insecurity,” he said.
“For aid agencies to immediately step up efforts, we count on sufficient donor funding. Otherwise, the aid operation will collapse despite the positive momentum we are seeing in Yemen today,” Gressly warned.
He said the UN needs around $4.3 billion for its 2022 humanitarian response plan for Yemen “to reverse a steady deterioration of the humanitarian situation.”
The plan aims to target 17.3 million people, he said, adding that nearly 13 million people “are already facing acute levels of need.”
Eighty percent of the 30 million population is dependent on aid.
The truce, which can be renewed, has provided the impoverished country with a rare respite from violence.
It has also seen oil tankers begin arriving at the port of Hodeida, potentially easing fuel shortages in Sanaa and elsewhere.
The truce also involved a deal to resume commercial flights out of Sanaa’s airport for the first time in six years, though the inaugural flight planned for late April was postponed indefinitely, with each side blaming the other for holding it up.

Topics: Yemen David Gressly United Nations (UN)

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince vows to support Yemen during talks with new leader
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince vows to support Yemen during talks with new leader
KSRelief continues food, education projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continues food, education projects in Yemen

Iraq yet again hit by dust storm

An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Iraq yet again hit by dust storm

An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
  • Dozens were hospitalized with respiratory problems in the center and the west of the country
  • Flights were grounded due to poor visibility at airports serving Baghdad and Najaf
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday was yet again covered in a thick sheet of orange as it suffered the latest in a series of dust storms that have become increasingly common.
Dozens were hospitalized with respiratory problems in the center and the west of the country.
A thick layer of orange dust settled across streets and vehicles, seeping into people’s homes in the capital Baghdad.
Flights were grounded due to poor visibility at airports serving Baghdad and the Shiite holy city of Najaf, with the phenomenon expected to continue into Monday, according to the weather service.
“Flights have been interrupted at the airports of Baghdad and Najaf due to the dust storm,” the spokesman for the civil aviation authority, Jihad Al-Diwan, told AFP.
Visibility was cited at less than 500 meters (550 yards), with flights expected to resume once weather improves.
Hospitals in Najaf received 63 people suffering from respiratory problems as a result of the storm, a health official said, adding that the majority had left after receiving appropriate treatment.
Another 30 hospitalizations were reported in the mostly-desert province of Anbar in the west of the country.
Iraq was hammered by a series of such storms in April, grounding flights in Baghdad, Najaf and Irbil and leaving dozens hospitalized.
Amer Al-Jabri, of Iraq’s meteorological office, previously told AFP that the weather phenomenon is expected to become increasingly frequent “due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall.”
Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.
Experts have said these factors threaten to bring social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.
In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq could suffer a 20-percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.
In early April, environment ministry official Issa Al-Fayad had warned that Iraq could face “272 days of dust” a year in coming decades, according to the state news agency INA.
The ministry said the weather phenomenon could be addressed by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks.”

Topics: Iraq dust storms

Related

Six missiles fall near oil refinery in Iraq’s Irbil — statement
Middle-East
Six missiles fall near oil refinery in Iraq’s Irbil — statement
UK government urged to secure release of geologist facing execution in Iraq
World
UK government urged to secure release of geologist facing execution in Iraq

Latest updates

Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations
Elderly British adventurer dies in Iraq amid guided tour smuggling accusations
London election candidates urge engagement with Muslims
London election candidates urge engagement with Muslims
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up;  Seattle opens world’s first NFT museum
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up;  Seattle opens world’s first NFT museum
Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks
Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Iraq’s April oil export rises; EU leans toward Russian oil ban
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Iraq’s April oil export rises; EU leans toward Russian oil ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.