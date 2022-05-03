You are here

UK's Johnson joins final push to convince Arm to list in London: FT

UK's Johnson joins final push to convince Arm to list in London: FT
Johnson has written to SoftBank executives as part of the last-ditch effort, the report said. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • However, two people familiar with SoftBank's thinking said there was very little possibility of changing plans and listing in London
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined a final push to try to convince SoftBank Group Corp-backed chip designer Arm to list in London, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Johnson has written to SoftBank executives as part of the last-ditch effort, the report said, adding ministers and executives from the London Stock Exchange are trying to persuade the Japanese conglomerate to rethink their preference for listing in New York.

Arm declined to comment on the matter, while the LSE and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"Following last year’s record number of tech IPOs in London, we continue to work hard to support and encourage all firms to list here. We hope Arm will continue to build its business here, drawing on the UK’s unrivalled mix of skills and capital," a UK government spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Digital minister Chris Philp and Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, who lead the lobbying efforts, are expected to meet SoftBank executives in the coming weeks, according to the report.

However, two people familiar with SoftBank's thinking said there was very little possibility of changing plans and listing in London, the FT added.

SoftBank in February shelved the sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp in a deal valued at up to $80 billion, citing regulatory hurdles, and instead decided to list the company.

Topics: economy Arm SoftBank Group

Fitch cuts China's 2022 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent on COVID hit

Fitch cuts China’s 2022 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent on COVID hit
Fitch cuts China's 2022 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent on COVID hit

Fitch cuts China's 2022 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent on COVID hit
Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China’s GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country’s economy in the first two quarters of the year.

The rating agency said it stills expects a quarter-over-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.

Fitch raised its 2023 growth forecast for the country slightly higher to 5.2 percent from 5.1 percent. 

Topics: economy China GDP Inflation COVID-19

Commercial licenses issued in Saudi Arabia down 31% in 2021

Commercial licenses issued in Saudi Arabia down 31% in 2021
Commercial licenses issued in Saudi Arabia down 31% in 2021

Commercial licenses issued in Saudi Arabia down 31% in 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing issued 238,800 commercial licenses in 2021, down 31 percent from 2020, according to a report published in Argaam. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia issued 62,300 new licenses were issued, accounting for 26 percent of the total licenses issued. 

That year, 176,500 licenses were renewed, which accounts for 74% of total licenses. 

In the same year, 88,100 of total issued licenses were in the wholesale trade and retail sector. 

In addition, 73,790 licenses were issued in the electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning sector. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia GCC

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees

US SEC ramps up crypto fraud oversight by adding 20 employees
  • The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit”
The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space.

The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees.

“By nearly doubling the size of this key unit, the SEC will be better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets while continuing to identify disclosure and controls issues with respect to cybersecurity,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins.

Much of crypto trading is based in offshore jurisdictions and operates in a regulatory gray area, with no centralized system of oversight.

Trading can bypass the traditional gatekeepers of finance, such as banks and exchanges.

The expanded SEC oversight comes after Gensler in April said the agency was weighing how it could extend investor protections afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading platforms. Crypto trading platforms could also be covered, he said. 

Topics: economy SEC cryptocurrency bitcoin ether US

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2
China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

China In-Focus — Alibaba stock recovers after fall; Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2
BEIJING: Alibaba shares fell as much as 9 percent on Tuesday, after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after the report was revised, to make clear it was not the company’s founder.

State broadcaster CCTV first reported that authorities in the city of Hangzhou, Alibaba’s headquarters, had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, whose name consisted of two Chinese characters, suspected of using the Internet to engage in activities endangering national security.

The broadcaster later revised the article, to make clear that the individual in question had a three-character name, indicating that it was not billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

A spokesperson for Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the media report.

Alibaba stock dropped as much as 9.4 percent in early trading in Hong Kong, in a firmer broader market. It later pared most of its losses, and was trading down 1.1 percent by 0310 GMT.

Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

German chemicals maker Covestro expects COVID-19 lockdowns in China to significantly affect business in the second quarter, its finance chief said on Tuesday, while its 2022 energy costs could also exceed earlier estimates.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told Reuters the lockdown in Shanghai, which led the company to cut its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, would have bigger and longer effects on the group than originally thought.

Toepfer said Covestro's energy costs could more than double this year to between 1.7 billion and 2.0 billion euros ($1.8-$2.1 billion), against its previous 1.5 billion euro estimate. The group's energy costs already increased by 67 percent in 2021.

“The logistics problems and the problems of the other suppliers have worsened so much that ultimately sales drop quite sharply,” Toepfer added on the second-quarter performance.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus Alibaba Covestro

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline
NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing; Gas flow resumes in Yamal-Europe pipeline
RIYADH: The Biden administration will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding to finance electric vehicle battery manufacturing, US officials said on Monday.

The funds will be allocated by the Department of Energy from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Among the initiatives will be the processing of minerals for use in large-capacity batteries and recycling those batteries, the agency said in a statement.

Biden wants half of the vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030, a goal he hopes will boost unionized manufacturing jobs in key election battleground states, thwart Chinese competition in a fast-growing market, and reduce climate-changing carbon emissions.

The administration is also positioning the measures as a step to secure energy independence and cut long-term inflation pressures exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we face this Putin price hike on oil and gas, it’s also important to note that electric vehicles will be cheaper over the long-haul for American families,” Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator, told reporters in a briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Enough nickel, lithium for 14 million EVs in 2023 - European climate group

Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment said on Tuesday.

In a study based on Bloomberg NEF data on global maximum volumes of EV battery-grade nickel and lithium, T&E said that in 2025 there would be enough to make 21 million EVs globally.

Excluding Russian nickel, T&E said there should be sufficient raw materials for 19 million EVs in 2025.

Global EV sales more than doubled to 4.2 million vehicles in 2021 from just over 2 million in 2020.

Automotive consultancy LMC has forecast global EV sales will hit 9 million in 2023 and 14.2 million in 2025.

Prices of EV battery materials have soared over the last year, with battery-grade nickel breaking fresh records after the invasion of Ukraine as Russia is a major nickel producer.

T&E said competition for lithium and nickel was fierce and noted both China and the United States had been working to ensure access to those raw materials.

Europe needs to follow suit and establish an agency to ensure the supply of “sustainably sourced critical metals.”

“While China and the US are flexing their policy muscle to secure supplies of critical metals, European leaders are scouring the globe for more oil,” said T&E senior director Julia Poliscanova. 

She added, “Now is the time to focus on sourcing the sustainable raw materials the continent needs for our energy independence and a green future.”

Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Meanwhile,  Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. 

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

On Monday, physical flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border had dropped to zero after gas flows resumed westward from Poland to Germany at 82,233 kWh/h for a brief period. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy electric cars electric vehicles electric battery

