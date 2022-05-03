You are here

Adani Wilmar acquires rice brand Kohinoor from McCormick Switzerland
(Supplied: Kohinoor foods)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: To strengthen its presence in the food sector, Adani Wilmar, an arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has announced that it will acquire Kohinoor, a popular rice brand from McCormick Switzerland, a subsidiary of US food group McCormick, according to an Economic Times report. 

The acquisition will give Adani Wilmer exclusive rights over the brand Kohinoor Basmati rice along with ‘Ready to Cook’, ‘Ready to Eat’ curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand. 

“The Kohinoor Brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category,” said Angshu Mallick, CEO and managing director of Adani Wilmar. 

With this acquisition, the firm aims to further consolidate its market share and leverage the brand for product extension and diversification. 

Adani Group is valued at over $200 billion, and has revenues of over $20 billion. 

It was founded in 1988 by Indian billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur Gautam Adani. 

Topics: economy

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • However, two people familiar with SoftBank's thinking said there was very little possibility of changing plans and listing in London
Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined a final push to try to convince SoftBank Group Corp-backed chip designer Arm to list in London, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Johnson has written to SoftBank executives as part of the last-ditch effort, the report said, adding ministers and executives from the London Stock Exchange are trying to persuade the Japanese conglomerate to rethink their preference for listing in New York.

Arm declined to comment on the matter, while the LSE and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"Following last year’s record number of tech IPOs in London, we continue to work hard to support and encourage all firms to list here. We hope Arm will continue to build its business here, drawing on the UK’s unrivalled mix of skills and capital," a UK government spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Digital minister Chris Philp and Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, who lead the lobbying efforts, are expected to meet SoftBank executives in the coming weeks, according to the report.

However, two people familiar with SoftBank's thinking said there was very little possibility of changing plans and listing in London, the FT added.

SoftBank in February shelved the sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp in a deal valued at up to $80 billion, citing regulatory hurdles, and instead decided to list the company.

Topics: economy Arm SoftBank Group

Updated 29 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China’s GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country’s economy in the first two quarters of the year.

The rating agency said it stills expects a quarter-over-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.

Fitch raised its 2023 growth forecast for the country slightly higher to 5.2 percent from 5.1 percent. 

Topics: economy China GDP Inflation COVID-19

Updated 35 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing issued 238,800 commercial licenses in 2021, down 31 percent from 2020, according to a report published in Argaam. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia issued 62,300 new licenses were issued, accounting for 26 percent of the total licenses issued. 

That year, 176,500 licenses were renewed, which accounts for 74% of total licenses. 

In the same year, 88,100 of total issued licenses were in the wholesale trade and retail sector. 

In addition, 73,790 licenses were issued in the electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning sector. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia GCC

Updated 53 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

  • The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit”
Reuters

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it will add 20 positions to its enforcement unit for crypto markets in its push to curb fraudulent activities in the hot digital space.

The securities regulator said the division will be renamed the “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” and will have a total of 50 employees.

“By nearly doubling the size of this key unit, the SEC will be better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets while continuing to identify disclosure and controls issues with respect to cybersecurity,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

The SEC said the revamped unit will focus on preventing fraud that uses crypto asset offerings, crypto asset exchanges, crypto asset lending and staking products, decentralized finance platforms, non-fungible tokens and stablecoins.

Much of crypto trading is based in offshore jurisdictions and operates in a regulatory gray area, with no centralized system of oversight.

Trading can bypass the traditional gatekeepers of finance, such as banks and exchanges.

The expanded SEC oversight comes after Gensler in April said the agency was weighing how it could extend investor protections afforded to users of exchanges and alternative trading platforms. Crypto trading platforms could also be covered, he said. 

Topics: economy SEC cryptocurrency bitcoin ether US

Updated 03 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Alibaba shares fell as much as 9 percent on Tuesday, after a state media report that Chinese authorities had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, but recouped losses after the report was revised, to make clear it was not the company’s founder.

State broadcaster CCTV first reported that authorities in the city of Hangzhou, Alibaba’s headquarters, had taken action against an individual surnamed Ma, whose name consisted of two Chinese characters, suspected of using the Internet to engage in activities endangering national security.

The broadcaster later revised the article, to make clear that the individual in question had a three-character name, indicating that it was not billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

A spokesperson for Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the media report.

Alibaba stock dropped as much as 9.4 percent in early trading in Hong Kong, in a firmer broader market. It later pared most of its losses, and was trading down 1.1 percent by 0310 GMT.

Covestro sees China lockdown blow in Q2

German chemicals maker Covestro expects COVID-19 lockdowns in China to significantly affect business in the second quarter, its finance chief said on Tuesday, while its 2022 energy costs could also exceed earlier estimates.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told Reuters the lockdown in Shanghai, which led the company to cut its full-year earnings outlook on Monday, would have bigger and longer effects on the group than originally thought.

Toepfer said Covestro's energy costs could more than double this year to between 1.7 billion and 2.0 billion euros ($1.8-$2.1 billion), against its previous 1.5 billion euro estimate. The group's energy costs already increased by 67 percent in 2021.

“The logistics problems and the problems of the other suppliers have worsened so much that ultimately sales drop quite sharply,” Toepfer added on the second-quarter performance.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus Alibaba Covestro

