Food aid for South African families marks end of Ramadan as prices spiral

A volunteer prepares a meal as part of a tradition started nearly 40 years ago in Cape town, South Africa, May 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • On an empty rugby field stood rows of huge 130-liter pots, stirred for hours with a wooden oar-like plank
  • The food is delivered to some of Cape Town’s poorest communities and even prisons
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: Volunteers in Cape Town on Tuesday followed a tradition that took root in South Africa nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid, providing a plate of food to less fortunate families to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
This time there is an added urgency to their gesture of humanity, as spiralling inflation driven by the Ukraine conflict has pushed up staple food prices, making it tougher for cash-strapped consumers in Africa’s most advanced economy.
Normally prepared after late evening prayers on Monday, the steaming pots of aromatic akhni — a rice, potato and meat dish — will be distributed to feed more than 90,000 people across all faiths in Cape Town, the spiritual home of Islam in South Africa.




A view of cooking pots as volunteers continue a tradition started nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid in Cape town, South Africa, May 2, 2022. (Reuters)


“In the case of Islam, more specifically Ramadan, there is an increased call for generosity of spirit,” said Sheikh Sadullah Khan, one of the co-founders of Nakhlistan, a not-for-profit outfit which started in 1984.
“You can’t even celebrate your Eid unless you meet the needs of some poor person somewhere.”
Millions of Muslims worldwide celebrated the religious holiday, Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of a month-long dawn to sunset fasting period of Ramadan.




Pots lie on the ground as volunteers continue a tradition started nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid in Cape town, South Africa, May 2, 2022. (Reuters)


On an empty rugby field stood rows of huge 130-liter pots, stirred for hours with a wooden oar-like plank to cook tons of food intended for delivery to some of Cape Town’s poorest communities, and even prisons.
“I actually feel grateful because you know there’s a lot of people that don’t have (food) and this side (where we live) poverty is real,” Tamia Galant, one of the recipients in Bishop Lavis, said.
According to South Africa’s Household Affordability Index, the cost of the average household food basket increased by 8.2 percent, or 344 Rand ($21.34) year-on-year in April, to reach 4,543 Rand compared to last year’s prices.
The high cost of core staples has meant a variety of nutritious food being removed from family meals, impacting household health and stunting child development, the report released last month added. ($1 = 16.1173 rand)

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans
Arab News

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans
  • Tarek Namouz allegedly used small-business aid scheme to help terror group
  • Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay: He (Tarek Namouz) allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh”
Arab News

LONDON: A former pub landlord in the UK has been accused of using government COVID-19 support loans to donate to Daesh, The Times has reported.

To fund the terror group, 42-year-old Tarek Namouz allegedly funneled thousands of pounds in cash from the scheme, which was designed to aid small businesses over successive lockdowns in the country.

In total, the government loaned about £47 billion ($59 billion) under the program. It is now estimated that £17 billion will never be repaid, and that £4.9 billion were claimed fraudulently.

Namouz appeared in court through a video call on Monday. He also stands accused of possessing terrorist information.

He allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh,” prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said.

A plea and case management hearing was set for July 22, while a provisional two-week trial will begin on Nov. 21. Following the session, Namouz was remanded into custody.

Italian president extends ‘warmest wishes’ for Eid Al-Fitr

Italian president extends ‘warmest wishes’ for Eid Al-Fitr
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian president extends ‘warmest wishes’ for Eid Al-Fitr

Italian president extends ‘warmest wishes’ for Eid Al-Fitr
  • ‘Mutual respect’ a ‘moral obligation especially toward youngest generations’
  • ‘We must build together a resilient society able to reject any form of intolerance, discrimination’
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: President Sergio Mattarella expressed his “warmest wishes to all the people who profess the Islamic faith in Italy for a happy and peaceful Eid Al-Fitr.”

He urged all political and religious institutions in the country, including schools and families, to “commit to educate people on mutual respect and against incitement to hatred and violence, as the principles of the Italian constitution prescribe.”

This, he said, “is a moral obligation that we all have especially toward the youngest generations. With them and for them, we must build together a strong and resilient society that is able to reject and condemn any form of intolerance and discrimination.”

Mattarella added that the celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan “invite us to reflect on the decisive role that religions can play as vehicles of peace, of encounter and sharing between individuals and peoples.”

This is important for the international community, “especially as we witness every day scenes of inhumanity and desolation coming to us from war fronts and humanitarian crises.”

Sinn Fein eyes milestone election victory in push for Irish unity

Sinn Fein eyes milestone election victory in push for Irish unity
Reuters

Sinn Fein eyes milestone election victory in push for Irish unity

Sinn Fein eyes milestone election victory in push for Irish unity
  • An Irish nationalist party coming out on top for the first time in the British-run province would represent a historic moment
  • Sinn Fein is led by a younger generation of politicians with fewer links to the IRA and Northern Ireland’s ‘Troubles’
Reuters

BELFAST: Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA, is on course to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s government after Thursday’s election, a milestone in its quest for a united Ireland.
The one-time political pariah has an 8-point advantage ahead of the May 5 election for the Northern Ireland Assembly, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.
An Irish nationalist party coming out on top for the first time in the British-run province would represent a historic shift 24 years after the Good Friday peace accord ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed. It also moves Sinn Fein closer to becoming the lead party in government on both sides of the Irish border.
Though a referendum that could result in unity with the neighboring Republic of Ireland is likely to be years away, Sinn Fein senses growing momentum.
“We are in a decade of opportunity, a decade of opportunity to bring about that change,” Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill told Reuters at its ‘Time For Real Change’ election manifesto launch.
“I’m less fixated about dates (for a referendum) and more concerned about the planning, the work needs to happen and the constitutional change conversation must be had.”
Sinn Fein is led by a younger generation of politicians with fewer links to the IRA and Northern Ireland’s “Troubles” when 3,600 people were killed. They want the government in Dublin to start planning for the possibility of a border poll.
A pre-election canvass in the patchwork constituency of north Belfast suggests breaking away from Britain is not at the top of voters’ minds.
While Sinn Fein campaigners are greeted by some houses flying Irish tricolors and another with a sign reading ‘céad míle fáilte’ — the Irish for welcome — the rocketing cost of living and a struggling health service are the chief concerns.
“Sinn Fein has run quite a nuanced campaign which is a pitch to the persuadables and middle ground,” Chris Donnelly, a political commentator and former Sinn Fein candidate said of the party’s restrained push on the doorstep for a united Ireland.
Irish unity takes up just one page in the 17-page manifesto.
It is a similar case in the Republic of Ireland where an even wider Sinn Fein lead in opinion polls ahead of national elections in three years time is not a signal that Irish unity is top of the agenda.
Sinn Fein shocked the political establishment there in 2020 by securing more votes than any other party, forcing Ireland’s two dominant center-right parties to join forces for the first time to keep their left wing rivals out of power.
An exit poll showed a years-long housing crisis and problems in the health service were the most important issues for 60 percent of those who cast their vote. Pollsters did not consider it worthwhile including Irish unity as one of the 10 options in the exit poll.
Pro-British parties are nevertheless using Sinn Fein’s push to withdraw Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom of England, Scotland and Wales to galvanize support.
“I think unionists are very concerned about what a Sinn Fein victory would mean in terms of their divisive border poll plans,” Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the biggest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told Reuters.
A collapse in support over the last 18 months for the DUP is the main reason why it is poised to lose the office of Northern Ireland first minister to Sinn Fein under a structure where the main nationalist and unionist rivals are obliged to share power.
Unionists captured less than half of the seats for the first time at the last election in 2017 and polls suggest that anger over post-Brexit checks introduced between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is set to spilt that share more widely among unionist parties this time around.
Monday’s poll showed that the cross-community Alliance Party could catch the DUP, an unthinkable prospect five years ago.
While Brexit also gave the debate about a United Ireland a boost after a majority in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the European Union, the requirement to share power with unionist rivals will limit what Sinn Fein can actually do about it.
It is also solely up to the British government under the terms of the 1998 peace deal to call a referendum if they believe a “yes” majority looks likely. Opinion polls have consistently shown most voters in Northern Ireland favor the status quo.
Still, analysts believe a Sinn Fein victory on Thursday could be a watershed moment.
“It would be significant where a party committed to the change of sovereignty from the United Kingdom to a United Ireland became the largest representative party,” said Donnelly, the political commentator.

Russia unleashes rockets after Mariupol cease-fire, EU eyes oil sanctions

Russia unleashes rockets after Mariupol cease-fire, EU eyes oil sanctions
Reuters

Russia unleashes rockets after Mariupol cease-fire, EU eyes oil sanctions

Russia unleashes rockets after Mariupol cease-fire, EU eyes oil sanctions
  • Captain of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment said Russia pounded the steel works with naval and barrel artillery
  • “This is Ukraine’s finest hour, (one) that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come,” UK PM Johnson
Reuters

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Russia launched an attack on the encircled Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine’s last redoubt in the port city, after a cease-fire broke down on Tuesday with some 200 civilians trapped underground despite a UN-brokered evacuation.
In a Telegram video, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment said that Russia pounded the steel works with naval and barrel artillery through the night and dropped heavy bombs from planes.
Reuters could not independently verify his account. However, Reuters images on Monday showed volleys of rockets fired from a Russian truck-mounted launcher toward Azovstal, a sprawling Soviet-era steel works.
“As of this moment, a powerful assault on the territory of the Azovstal plant is under way with the support of armored vehicles, tanks, attempts to land on boats and a large number of infantry,” Palamar said. He added that two civilians were killed and 10 injured, without providing evidence.
Russia has turned its fire power on Ukraine’s east and south after failing to take the capital of Kyiv in the north in March. The offensive has been met with commitments by Western powers for tougher sanctions as well as supplies of heavier weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and long-range artillery.
On Tuesday, the European Commission was expected to finalize a ban on buying Russian oil in an effort to squeeze Moscow’s war chest. The US Congress is considering a $33 billion military aid package, and the United Kingdom this week vowed an additional $375 million in defense assistance.
“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, (one) that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an address to Ukraine’s parliament via videolink. He was channelling the words spoken by Winston Churchill in 1940 when Britain faced the threat of being invaded and defeated by Nazi Germany.
Russia’s defense ministry said Ukrainian forces had used the cease-fire at Azovstal to establish new firing positions, and that Russia-backed forces were now “beginning to destroy” those positions.
Further west along the Black Sea coast, high-precision missiles struck an airfield near the port of Odesa where advanced drones and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European allies were stored, according to Russia’s defense ministry. Ukraine confirmed a rocket strike in Odesa.
The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24 is also heavily focused on the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of which have been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
Russia’s troops are trying to encircle a large Ukrainian force there, attacking from three directions with massive bombardment along the front.
Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war but had not received a response. Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he was still open to dialogue with Kiev.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin’s policies were imperialistic, and that he would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO, as each is now considering.
“No one can assume that the Russian president and government will not on other occasions break international law with violence,” Scholz said.
Russian bombardments since troops invaded Ukraine have flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than five million to flee the country.
Russia calls its actions a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
Mariupol
The fighting at Azovstal followed a cease-fire around the complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape Mariupol’s last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in recent days.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said he hoped a first column of evacuees would reach the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, adding that more civilians were trapped in bunkers and tunnels under the complex and some 100,000 remained in the rest of the city.
“We will do everything possible to repel this assault...We call for immediate action to evacuate civilians from the plant’s grounds and transport them safely to Zaporizhzhia and Ukrainian-controlled territory,” Palamar said.
Under almost constant bombardment for months, Mariupol is a major target for Russia as it seeks to cut Ukraine off from the sea and connect Russian-controlled territory in the south and east.
“You wake up in the morning and you cry. You cry in the evening. I don’t know where to go at all,” said Mariupol resident Tatyana Bushlanova, sitting by a blackened apartment block and talking over the sound of shells exploding nearby.
Some other parts of Donetsk were under fire and regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline areas, the Ukrainian president’s office said.
Russian shelling killed at least nine civilians in Donetsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were trying to take the frontline town of Rubizhne.
Reuters could not independently verify Ukraine’s battlefield accounts.

EU set to shun Russian oil 
In Brussels, the European Commission was expected to approve a proposed sixth package of sanctions, including a possible embargo on Russian oil. In a major shift, Germany said it was prepared to back an immediate oil embargo.
Kyiv says Russia’s energy exports to Europe, so far largely exempt from international sanctions, are funding the Kremlin war effort.
“This package should include clear steps to block Russia’s revenues from energy resources,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
EU countries have paid more than 47 billion euros ($47.43 billion) to Russia for gas and oil since it invaded Ukraine, according to research organization the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed sanctions when they meet on Wednesday. Putin responded with a decree on Tuesday to allow retaliatory economic sanctions against “unfriendly” foreign states.

Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West – Kremlin

Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West – Kremlin
Reuters

Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West – Kremlin

Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West – Kremlin
  • According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the “unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations,” the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.
According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.
The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia’s retaliatory sanctions, and permits Russian counterparties not to fulfill obligations toward them.
Under the decree, the Russian government has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as to define “additional criteria” for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.

