LinkedIn to pay $1.8 million to settle discrimination claims

US labor investigators said LinkedIn had, between 2015 and 2017, denied 686 women equal pay. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2022
  • Last year LinkedIn female employees made $0.999 for every dollar male employees earned
LONDON: LinkedIn announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the US Department of Labor to pay $1.8 million to female employees to settle pay discrimination claims.  

US labor investigators said LinkedIn had, between 2015 and 2017, denied 686 women equal pay at its San Francisco office and at its headquarters in California.

The women — the majority of whom worked in engineering, marketing and product roles — had been paid “at a statistically significant lower rate” than their male counterparts, even after taking into account “legitimate explanatory factors,” the investigators said.

In response, LinkedIn said, “While we have agreed to settle this matter, we do not agree with the government’s claims; LinkedIn pays and has paid its employees fairly and equitably when comparing similar work.”

LinkedIn, which employs more than 19,000 people worldwide, reported that, last year, its female employees made $0.999 for every dollar its male employees earned.

While women in the US have generally been paid less than men, LinkedIn is obliged under a 1965 executive order to provide “equal opportunity” to its employees and cannot discriminate on the basis of sex, gender identity or other factors.

“Our agreement will ensure that LinkedIn better understands its obligations as a federal contractor,” Jane Suhr, a regional director of the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, said.

The settlement includes around $1.75 million in back pay and more than $50,000 in interest to be paid to the women.

LinkedIn also agreed to send the agency reports over the next three years as it evaluates its compensation policies and makes salary adjustments.

Furthermore, the company agreed to run an employee training program on “non-discrimination obligations.”

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in January that, in 2021, women working full time earned about 83 percent of what their male counterparts did.

Tech companies have faced particular scrutiny over what critics say are failures to provide equal opportunities to women and people of color.

In February 2021, Google reached a $3.8 million settlement with the Labor Department amid accusations that its hiring and compensation decisions discriminated against female and Asian employees and applicants.

Germany boosts monitoring of Facebook’s Meta

Updated 04 May 2022
  • Company owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram
BERLIN: Germany’s anti-cartel watchdog said Wednesday it has placed Meta, the company which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, under close watch for any possible abuse.
The Federal Cartel Office said it has determined Meta to be a company of “paramount significance for competition,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down “against potential competition infringements.”

Elon Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Updated 04 May 2022
  • After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features
Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook.
“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.
Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.
Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, sources told Reuters.
At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said the reach of Twitter was currently only “niche,” and he would want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it.
Musk, also the chief executive officer of top electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.
In tweets which were subsequently deleted, Musk suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.
After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

Saudi media startup connects women across Kingdom

Updated 03 May 2022
  • It is not only a storytelling platform but also an educational platform providing content creation and self-development training in order to boost women’s confidence
JEDDAH: Saudi women have a new platform for advancement, thanks to an independent media startup highlighting aspects of Saudi women’s lives rarely shown in the past, while also challenging stereotypes about their experiences in the Kingdom.

Saudi Women’s Stories, established in 2019, aims to encourage and develop Saudi women storytellers and motivate youth across the Kingdom in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms and the country’s commitment to female empowerment.

It is not only a storytelling platform but also an educational platform providing content creation and self-development training in order to boost women’s confidence.

Monthly community events organized under the title “Coffee Talk” also focus on topics affecting and involving women.

Sheikha Aldosary, CEO and founder of Saudi Women’s Stories, has been working in media locally and internationally for over 12 years, and has encountered many false perceptions about Saudi Arabia in general and Saudi women in particular.

Creating the platform was one way to counter misconceptions and provide an accurate image, she said. 

The platform provides content creation and self-development training. (Supplied)

“I always believe that storytelling/stories bring order to the chaos of life. The region is experiencing unprecedented momentum when it comes to women’s empowerment. As Saudi women, we have so much to be proud of in terms of our achievements,” Aldosary said.

“Through this platform, we seek to create opportunities for women who have less confidence and to encourage women who believe their stories are not good enough to share, and help them inspire others. We also support them to enhance their leadership and participation in every field and sector.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Women’s Stories, established in 2019, aims to encourage and develop Saudi women storytellers and motivate youth across the Kingdom in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms and the country’s commitment to female empowerment.

• The platform — a partner with the UN and a contributor to the Sustainable Development Goals, with a primary focus on SDG 5: Gender equality — organizes campaigns and events to showcase women’s stories and promote youth empowerment, while connecting them with opportunities.

The platform — a partner with the UN and a contributor to the Sustainable Development Goals, with a primary focus on SDG 5: Gender equality — organizes campaigns and events to showcase women’s stories and promote youth empowerment, while connecting them with opportunities.

Aldosary recently won the entrepreneur-woman of the year award from Arabian Business as part of its KSA excellence awards for offering unbiased news, information and stories about women and social development in Saudi Arabia in both Arabic and English.

The award honors Saudi women working to achieve success in their respective fields.

Aldosary believes the award carries with it a responsibility to establish a strong support network for women to collaborate and network, inspiring everyone with Saudi women’s empowerment stories.

“We invite young people and women to share their stories and support other people going through a similar journey or situation. The platform is looking to publish creative stories and welcome anyone to join our community event that focuses on advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment,” she added.

A new frontier: Dubai’s virtual assets regulator will be first in metaverse

Updated 03 May 2022
  • Presence in the metaverse marks Dubai’s ‘march for the future,’ says crown prince
LONDON: Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) announced on Tuesday that it would become the world’s first regulator to enter the metaverse.

The authority will establish its metaverse HQ in the virtual world “The Sandbox,” an ethereum blockchain-based application backed by Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank, that allows users to create, sell and purchase digital assets.

VARA said in a statement that its move into the metaverse is an attempt at making the regulator “accessible to its industry in their environment, and facilitate collaborative engagement between global Virtual Asset Service Providers, Industry Thought-leaders, and International Regulatory Authorities.”

Read More: DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

Established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president and ruler of Dubai, VARA is governed under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, the first law in the emirate that regulates virtual assets.

The expansion into the metaverse is part of Dubai’s strategy to create a prototype decentralized regulator model.

VARA also aims to make the model accessible to government and industry leaders, other authorities, and virtual asset service providers to help shape the future digital economy, The Executive Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

VARA’s MetaHQ will reportedly serve as the primary channel to engage global virtual asset service providers to initiate applications, welcome new licensees, share expertise and drive worldwide interoperability. 

The MetaHQ will “enable the dynamic virtual assets sector to build economic resilience, accelerate social inclusion and address environmental sustainability,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai.

“Our presence in the metaverse, therefore, marks the beginning of a new phase in the Dubai government’s march for the future, one that will have a positive impact in the long run.”

Hong Kong plummets toward bottom of press freedom ranking

Updated 03 May 2022
  • China has imposed increasingly authoritarian strictures on Hong Kong following large-scale and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests three years ago
HONG KONG: Hong Kong has plummeted down an international press freedom chart as authorities have wielded a draconian new security law to silence critical news outlets and jail journalists, a new report said on Tuesday.
For two decades, media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has ranked countries and territories around the world by how free their press is.
Hong Kong, a regional media hub for both international and local media, has been steadily slipping down the table under Chinese rule.
In the last year alone it has plunged 68 places to 148th, sandwiching the international business hub between the Philippines and Turkey.
“It is the biggest downfall of the year, but it is fully deserved due to the consistent attacks on freedom of the press and the slow disappearance of the rule of law in Hong Kong,” Cedric Alviani, head of RSF’s Taiwan-based East Asia bureau, said.
“In the past year we have seen a drastic, drastic move against journalists,” he added.
China has imposed increasingly authoritarian strictures on Hong Kong following large-scale and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests three years ago.
It implemented a sweeping national security law in 2020 that has since crushed dissent and seen dozens of democracy activists jailed as well as journalists.
Alviani said authorities initially used the law to pursue political opponents and democracy activists, but throughout 2021 it began to increasingly be deployed against local media.
Last year, Apple Daily and Stand News, two popular outlets that were critical of the government, collapsed after newsroom leaders were arrested and company assets were frozen by the security law.
Alviani said RSF’s database now lists 13 Hong Kong media workers as being in jail, a number he said was “enormous” and equivalent to almost ten percent of all known journalist detentions in China.
China has consistently been ranked by RSF as one of the world’s most hostile countries for journalists, and currently sits at 175th out of 180.
But until recently Hong Kong was a comparative oasis of free speech thanks to a “One Country, Two Systems” formula, in which Beijing promised the city could keep key freedoms and autonomy for 50 years after the 1997 handover by Britain.
When RSF published its first report in 2002, Hong Kong had some of the freest media in Asia and ranked 18th worldwide.
For now, the security law has been directed against local media but questions have swirled over the future of the international press based in the territory.
Last week, the city’s foreign press club scrapped Asia’s most prestigious human rights awards, citing the threat posed by the security law.
Multiple major news outlets — including AFP, Bloomberg, CNN, the Economist and the Financial Times — have longstanding Asia headquarters in the city.
“No media can do without correspondents in Hong Kong. But do the media need to have their regional headquarters in Hong Kong?” asked Alviani.
“Is it safe to leave your computer archive, to leave your server, to leave your management team in Hong Kong? In the current situation maybe not.”

