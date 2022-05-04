You are here

  • Home
  • UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’
Migrants arrive onboard a Border Force vessel into Dover Harbor after being rescued while crossing the English Channel in Dover, Britain, May 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jga74

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’
  • The NCA said it had arrested ‘alleged small boats kingpin’ Hewa Rahimpur, originally from Iran, at his workplace in east London
  • Rahimpur is accused of sourcing boats in Turkey and getting them delivered to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK’s National Crime Agency announced Wednesday it had arrested the suspected leader of an international criminal operation supplying small boats to people smugglers taking migrants across the Channel.
The numbers of migrants crossing the busy shipping lane from northern France is at record levels, prompting a UK crackdown, including controversial proposals to send those arriving to Rwanda.
The NCA said it had arrested “alleged small boats kingpin” Hewa Rahimpur, originally from Iran, at his workplace in east London, following a joint operation by UK and Belgian law enforcement agencies.
It said Rahimpur, 29, was wanted in Belgium on suspicion of being the leading figure in a network that prosecutors there say is involved in “supplying significant numbers of small boats to people smugglers.”
It tweeted footage of agents snapping handcuffs on the man as he sat in a black Mercedes car.
“Rahimpur stands accused of being a major player in what we would say is one of the most significant criminal networks involved in supplying boats to people smugglers,” NCA deputy director of investigations Jacque Beer said in a statement.
“Many of the criminal gangs involved in these crossings are based outside of the UK, but where we do find they have a UK footprint we will act swiftly to disrupt and dismantle them.”
Rahimpur is accused of sourcing boats in Turkey and getting them delivered to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
He then allegedly directed members of his organization to take them to the Channel coast in northern France for use by migrants.
He will appear in court in London Thursday for the start of extradition proceedings.
His arrest followed close co-operation between the NCA, the Europol Migrant Smuggling Center and its counterparts in Belgium, said the UK agency.
In West Flanders, Belgium, prosecutor Frank Demeester said: “The Belgian police and judiciary invest a lot of capacity in the fight against human smuggling, and we will continue to do so in co-operation with our partners in the neighboring countries.”
The NCA has repeatedly appealed to the UK maritime industry to look out for purchases of boats and equipment by organized criminal gangs.
“One of the ways we are seeking to disrupt these people smuggling networks is through targeting their supply of boats,” said Andrea Wilson, the NCA’s deputy director of organized immigration crime.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Hewa Rahimpur migrants English channel

Related

Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
World
Record number of migrant boats crossed Channel in 2021
4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
World
4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia

Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia
  • AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he spoke to Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye to pay his respects for the “sacrifice” of the peacekeepers who lost their lives
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: Ten Burundian peacekeepers were killed in Tuesday’s attack by Al-Shabab terrorists on an African Union base in Somalia, Burundi’s army said on Wednesday.

Twenty-five soldiers were also injured and five are missing while 20 Al-Shabab terrorists were killed, it said in a statement.

It was the first attack on a peacekeeping base since the AU Transition Mission in Somalia replaced the previous AMISOM force on April 1.

Somalia’s government condemned the “heinous” attack and appealed to the international community to do more to support Somali forces and ATMIS “in effectively combatting terrorism.”

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Twitter he spoke to Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye to pay his respects for the “sacrifice” of the peacekeepers who lost their lives.

The United States, Britain and the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development condemned the attack, with the US Embassy in Mogadishu vowing to “stand with ATMIS and Somalia’s security forces as we partner to achieve peace.”

“Our thoughts are with ATMIS, Burundian National Defense Force and all those affected. The UK stands with Somalia and partners in the fight against terrorism,” the British ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster, said on Twitter.

The executive secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu, said in a statement: “These attacks will neither deter nor alter the determination of IGAD and international partners to support the people of Somalia in their search for a lasting peace and stability.”

The bloodshed highlights the security woes in the troubled Horn of Africa country, which is also embroiled in a deep political crisis over delayed elections and faces the threat of famine due to a prolonged drought across the region.

AU forces sent in helicopter gunships after the pre-dawn attack on a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf, a village some 160 km northeast of the capital Mogadishu, military officials and witnesses said.

A local military commander, Mohammed Ali, said on Tuesday that the assault began with a car bomb before a furious firefight broke out.

A high-ranking Burundian military officer said that 400 fighters stormed the base, forcing the Burundian soldiers to retreat to a nearby hillside where they continued to fight, supported by drones and helicopters.

Two Burundian military sources said that 45 peacekeepers were reported as dead or missing, with 25 others injured.

“The provisional toll is 45 soldiers killed or missing, including a battalion commander colonel,” a Burundian military source said, while a second source backed up the figures.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had taken control of the camp and that 173 soldiers had been killed.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants have been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia’s fragile central government for more than a decade.

ATMIS — made up of troops from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda — is tasked with helping Somali forces take primary responsibility for security in a country that has been mired in conflict since 1991.

According to a UN resolution approving its creation, ATMIS is projected to gradually reduce staffing levels from nearly 20,000 soldiers, police and civilians to zero by the end of 2024.

Al-Shabab terrorists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were driven out by AU troops.

But they still hold territory in the countryside and frequently attack civilian, military and government targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Topics: BURUNDI Somalia African Union

Related

Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported
World
Al-Shabab attacks AU base in Somalia, casualties reported
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup
World
African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay
Updated 04 May 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay

Philippine police arrest suspected Daesh recruiter in Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Suspect had links with regional affiliate of Daesh, police say
  • Arrest warrant for suspect issued in relation to 2011 murder case
Updated 04 May 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday they had arrested a suspected Daesh recruiter and firearms supplier in southern Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Salikala, was seized during a raid by security forces in the municipality of Tungawan on Tuesday.

Police described him as “an ISIS-inspired supporter,” using another term for the terror group Daesh.

A warrant for Salikala’s arrest had been issued in relation to a 2011 murder case.

“He was also monitored recruiting both male and female individuals to be part of the IS/Daesh in Siocon,” police said in a statement.

According to police, Salikala had transported “undetermined numbers of high-powered firearms” from the municipality of Alicia in Zamboanga Sibugay to undisclosed locations in Siocon municipality, in neighboring Zamboanga del Norte province.

Ramboanga Sibugay police spokesperson Maj. Shellamie Chang told Arab News the suspect and some members of his family based in Zamboanga del Norte were supporters of Salahuddin Hassan of Dawlah Islamiya — also known as the Maute group — a militant organization in the southern Philippines that pledged allegiance to the Daesh in 2015.

“They are recruiting members of Daesh” Chang said. “They are connected to someone in Manila and, accordingly, the family is working together.”

The Maute group was decimated when the Philippines military stepped up a crackdown on Daesh affiliates in 2018. However, two years later, Hassan was designated leader of Daesh militants in the region.

He was killed by security forces in 2021.

Topics: Philippine Daesh

Related

Special Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections
World
Philippines to deploy 40,000 troops to secure elections
Special Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police
World
Over 5,000 former separatist fighters to join Philippine police

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease
Updated 04 May 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease

Indonesia investigates mystery outbreak of deadly liver disease
  • Severe type of acute hepatitis identified in 169 children in 11 countries
  • 3 out of 4 deaths globally have been reported in Indonesia
Updated 04 May 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian officials are investigating a mystery outbreak of liver disease in children, the health ministry said on Wednesday, after the first deaths were confirmed in the country.

The World Health Organization has been warning of a severe type of acute hepatitis of unknown cause and origin identified in at least 169 children, aged between one month and 16 years, in 11 countries as of late April.

The children have required care at specialist pediatric liver units, and some have had liver transplantation.

Prior to signs of liver inflammation, they have experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry said this week that three children had died in a hospital in the capital Jakarta after displaying some of the symptoms, raising the global death toll to at least four.

“We’re still in the process with the Jakarta Health Agency, the samples are still undergoing further investigation,” ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Arab News.

“We suspect this to be severe cases of acute hepatitis. One sample has a high probability, the other two are still being examined.”

The disease is not associated with hepatitis viruses A to E — typical infectious causes of the disease.

The ministry has requested that parents immediately take their children to hospital if they display any of the known symptoms.

The outbreak may be related to COVID-19, according to Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University, in Australia.

“A potential cause of this emergence of hepatitis has been linked to the existence of a new variant, or maybe a new sub-variant of (the virus) that caused COVID-19,” he told Arab News.

“But this is something we still have to wait for (to confirm).”

The child deaths, he added, were a signal that the mystery outbreak was “serious” and the actual number of cases in Indonesia and around the world was likely to be much higher than reported.

He said: “Amid the limitations of our detection systems, I can say that it is an iceberg phenomenon.”

Topics: Indonesia liver disease outbreak

Related

Special Millions of Indonesians stuck in huge traffic jams as annual Eid exodus returns
World
Millions of Indonesians stuck in huge traffic jams as annual Eid exodus returns
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower
World
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
  • Flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9
  • Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia’s initial drive to seize Kyiv
Updated 04 May 2022
AP

LVIV: Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia pounded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports, a crucial source of revenue.
Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor. But a Russian official denied Moscow’s troops were storming the plant, as Ukrainian commanders claimed a day earlier.
The Russian military said Wednesday it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.
The flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. The world is watching for whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a victory or expand what he calls a “special military operation.”
A declaration of all-out war would allow Putin to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation as “nonsense.”
As areas across Ukraine came under renewed attack, Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground for its invasion, announced military exercises starting Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.
The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.”
Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia’s initial drive to seize Kyiv and seems certain to play a central role in the growing battle for the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow now says is its main objective.
Ukraine has urged the West to ramp up the supply of weapons ahead of that potentially decisive clash. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, which had been slow at first to help arm Ukraine, said his government is considering supplying howitzers, in addition to Gepard anti-aircraft guns and other equipment it has agreed to send.
The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, which lies in the Donbas, said Russian attacks left 21 people dead on Tuesday, the highest number of known fatalities since April 8, when a missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk killed at least 59.
In addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, Europe and the US have sought to punish Moscow with sanctions. The EU’s top official called on the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports.
“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
The proposals need unanimous approval from EU countries and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they won’t take part in any oil sanctions. They could be granted an exemption.
The EU has also started talking about a possible embargo on Russian natural gas. The bloc has already approved a cut-off of Russian coal.
Russia’s economy, including funding for its military, is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas exports.
Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.
On Tuesday, in one of the most crucial battles of the war, Ukrainian fighters said Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol. But the Kremlin said that was not true.
“There is no assault. We see that there are cases of escalation due to the fact that the militants take up the firing positions. These attempts are being suppressed very quickly,” Peskov said.
Over the weekend, more than 100 people — including women, the elderly and 17 children — were evacuated from the plant during a cease-fire in an operation overseen by the UN and the Red Cross. But the attacks on the plant soon resumed, and no further evacuations were organized.
It was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters were still inside, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, the Ukrainian side said.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that Russian forces were targeting the plant with heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft, warships and “heavy bombs that pierce concrete 3 to 5 meters thick.”
“Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult,” he said.
His claims could not be independently verified, and he said he had lost contact with the fighters at Azovstal.
“Unfortunately, today the connection with the guys in order to understand what is happening there, whether they are safe or not, disappeared,” Boychenko said.
Mariupol, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of the city in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little or no food, water, medicine or heat.
The city’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol
World
Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol
Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine
World
Kremlin denies Russian assault on Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol
  • Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television there were ongoing ‘works’ in the city, as if the Russians were preparing for something
  • Russians celebrate Victory Day every year on May 9 with military parades and public events commemorating the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Germany
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of planning to hold a military parade in the captured city of Mariupol on May 9 to celebrate victory over the Nazis in World War II.
Kyiv said an official from Russia’s presidential administration had arrived in the strategic southern port city, which has been largely destroyed in Russia’s more than two-month invasion of Ukraine, to oversee plans for the Victory Day Parade.
“Mariupol will become a center of ‘celebration’,” Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a statement on social media.
“The central streets of the city are urgently being cleaned of debris, bodies and unexploded ordnance.”
Mariupol is one of the most battered cities in Ukraine. A group of Ukrainian forces are still holding out in its Azovstal steel plant.
“A large-scale propaganda campaign is under way. Russians will be shown stories about the ‘joy’ of locals on meeting the occupiers,” it said.
Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko later told Ukrainian television there were ongoing “works” in the city, as if the Russians were preparing for something.
“They are removing signs of the crimes they have committed,” he said.
The Ukrainian military on Tuesday said Russian troops had launched an offensive to rout troops inside Azovstal shortly after the United Nations and Red Cross confirmed the evacuation of more than 100 civilians from the site.
The Kremlin denied Russia was storming the plant on Wednesday, but Boichenko said there was “heavy fighting” there and that city officials had “lost contact” with the troops inside with no way of knowing “what’s going on, whether they are safe or not.”
In a briefing on the army’s plan for May 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made no mention of a celebratory march in Mariupol.
He said parades would take place in 28 cities, involving some 65,000 people, 2,400 pieces of military hardware and more than 400 aircraft.
Russians celebrate Victory Day every year on May 9 with military parades and public events commemorating the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Moscow has said the aim of its massive invasion was to “de-militarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol Vadym Boichenko Victory Day Parades

Related

Mariupol mayor appeals for ‘full evacuation’ of his southern Ukrainian city
World
Mariupol mayor appeals for ‘full evacuation’ of his southern Ukrainian city
On Victory Day, Putin calls for non-bloc security
World
On Victory Day, Putin calls for non-bloc security

Latest updates

Saudi and Jordanian kings exchange eid greetings
Saudi and Jordanian kings exchange eid greetings
UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’
UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’
Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia
Burundi says 10 troops killed in attack on AU base in Somalia
Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland
Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision
Saudi central bank raises interest rates in line with US Fed's decision

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.