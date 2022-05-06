You are here

UN welcomes release of Houthi prisoners by Yemen coalition

A total of 108 Houthi prisoners will be released in three phases as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting peace in Yemen. (Screenshot)
A total of 108 Houthi prisoners will be released in three phases as part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting peace in Yemen. (Screenshot)
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News







LONDON: The UN on Friday welcomed the release of Houthi prisoners by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
“I welcome the release of detainees by the Saudi-led Coalition, and the earlier releases of detainees by Ansar Allah as well as the government of Yemen,” UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said, using another name for the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Grundberg said the prisoner releases was agreed by the parties through his office last month on another exchange of detainees.
The Coalition released on Friday 163 Houthi prisoners of war and helped send them back to Aden and Sanaa as part of its initiative to pave the way for ending the conflict in the country.
“I urge the parties to agree on the details of the release, so that Yemeni families may be reunited as soon as possible,” Grundberg said,

“This will be an important step toward fulfilling commitments made in Stockholm to release all conflict-related detainees” he added, while thanking the International Committee of the Red Cross “for their valuable role.”
The ICRC is facilitating the transfer of over 100 detainees from Saudi Arabia to Yemen in three planes.
Meanwhile, US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking held talks with a number of international non-governmental organizations to hear about their experience in Yemen and discuss what is needed to reduce suffering across the country, the State Department said on Friday.
“We must seize the opportunity of the truce to overcome continued aid access issues and surge humanitarian funding,” Lenderking said.

Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Armored vehicle kills protester at anti-coup demo, say medics


  • The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said



KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed a protester when an armored vehicle ran over him during the latest rally against last year’s military coup, medics said.

The unidentified protester was killed by the “vehicle belonging to the coup forces during rallies in Khartoum” headed toward the presidential palace, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, a pro-democracy group of medics.

Anti-coup demonstrators routinely target the palace, where the ruling Sovereign Council is based along the Nile River.

The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said.

Regular rallies have taken place against Sudan’s latest coup, which derailed a political transition period set in motion after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

The military power grab drew wide international condemnation, including the suspension of vital aid, and upended a transition to civilian rule in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The UN, along with the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, have been pushing to facilitate Sudanese-led talks to resolve the crisis.

Senior officials from the US, UK and other Western countries have urged Sudanese factions to participate in the UN-AU-IGAD process and warned against any delay, according to an April 29 EU statement.

“They underscored that international financial support for the Sudanese government, including debt relief, could only follow establishment of a credible civilian government,” it said.

Otherwise, “Sudan might lose billions of dollars in development assistance from the World Bank, and that Sudan’s IMF program and $19 billion in associated debt relief would be imperiled,” it noted.

Last month, Sudanese authorities released several anti-coup civilian leaders arrested in the crackdown.

Burhan has pledged to free political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions.

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US





RABAT: Moroccan police said on Friday they had arrested a suspected Daesh member, in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, who was implicated in plotting “acts of terrorism.”
The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.
The suspect, based in the kingdom’s northeastern Berkane region, was implicated in the “preparation of a terrorist plot aimed at delivering a serious blow to public order,” Morocco’s counterterrorism police, the Central Office of Judicial Research, said in a statement.
“The outlines of his terrorist conspiracy were unmasked on the basis of research and technical investigation carried out jointly with the FBI,” it added.

FASTFACT

The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.

This operation “is further evidence of the persistent dangers of the terrorist threat that hangs” over Morocco and “the importance of bilateral cooperation ... with the United States in the fight against terrorism.”
The suspect, a 37-year-old engineer, “ran a closed user group dedicated to extremist goals and projects and aimed at recruiting and drawing in sympathisers,” the statement said.
His objective was to carry out attacks against Moroccan and foreign dignitaries on Moroccan soil, it alleged.
Morocco has been spared the extremist violence that has shaken other Middle East and North African countries in recent years but the security services regularly report arrests of suspects in operations targeting militant cells.
Since 2002, the police say they have arrested more than 3,500 suspects in terrorism-linked cases.

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread


  • Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday



BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities said one person died on Friday of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever as cases of the virus spread to the country’s north.

Iraq has registered at least six deaths from around 20 cases of the illness, also known as Congo fever, since early April, according to health ministry figures.

Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday.

The deceased was a butcher who had failed to follow health regulations, health official Ziad Khalaf said.

The disease is tick-borne and causes severe hemorrhaging, according to the World Health Organization.

People are generally infected through contact with the blood of infected animals, often after slaughtering livestock.

It can also be transmitted between humans through “close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons,” according to the WHO.

The disease has a high fatality rate of between 10 and 40 percent of all cases.

Kirkuk authorities have prohibited the transport of cattle to or from the province.

Nineveh province, also in northern Iraq, registered its first case on Thursday, while central Babil province recorded one death on April 29.

Most of the cases have been in Dhi Qar, a poor largely rural southern province known for rearing cattle, sheep and goats, all of which are potential carriers of the disease.

Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said on Friday that the country was not “in a state of epidemic.”

He said cases were “limited” but acknowledged that the infection rate was “higher than the previous year.”

Most of those infected have been cattle farmers and abattoir workers, according to the Health mMinistry.

The WHO says Congo fever is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.

Sweden says tourist traveling with group detained in Iran

Sweden says tourist traveling with group detained in Iran
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

Sweden says tourist traveling with group detained in Iran





STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday that one of its citizens traveling as a tourist has been detained in Iran, in the latest incident to worsen relations between the two countries.
In a brief comment by email, the Foreign Ministry said that the man was in his 30s, and that the embassy in Tehran was “seeking information and is in contact with local authorities.”
Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the arrest. Neither Iran’s judiciary nor its mission to the UN responded immediately to requests for comment.
Sweden’s Aftonbladet tabloid wrote late on Thursday that the man was arrested as he was about to leave Iran, where he was traveling with other Swedes. No date was given.

BACKGROUND

Swedish prosecutors have sought life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since he was arrested in Stockholm in November 2019.

The newspaper linked the arrest with the trial in Sweden of an Iranian accused of genocide. The verdict in that case is due on July 14.
Swedish prosecutors have sought life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since he was arrested in Stockholm in November 2019.
The Stockholm District Court said this week that Nouri will “remain in custody until the verdict is announced or otherwise is decided.”
Iran also is planning to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016, according to an Iranian media report.
The report semi-official ISNA news agency quoted informed Iranian officials as saying that Iran will implement the death penalty against Ahmad Reza Jalali by May 21 at the latest.

10,000 people fled northern Iraq fighting, says Kurdish official

10,000 people fled northern Iraq fighting, says Kurdish official
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

10,000 people fled northern Iraq fighting, says Kurdish official





DOHUK: More than 10,000 people have fled fighting between the Iraqi army and Yazidi fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an official from Iraq’s Kurdistan region said.

The latest figure is more than double the 4,000 which an official from the region reported on Tuesday had arrived.

The Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking non-Arab, non-Muslim minority who were massacred by Daesh in 2014.

Clashes left one Iraqi soldier dead on Monday in the northern region of Sinjar, the Yazidi minority’s heartland which is the site of frequent confrontations between security forces and local fighters allied with the separatist PKK.

The latest fighting “has driven families to flee to the Kurdistan region,” with many heading to Dohuk province, said Dayane Hamo, an official in charge of crisis response.

“In three days, their number reached 1,711 families and 10,261 people,” Hamo said, adding they had been given food and other supplies to last a week.

The latest fighting began Sunday, with each side blaming the other for starting it. A senior Iraqi army official said the clashes cost the lives of a dozen Yazidi fighters.

The army is seeking to apply an agreement reached between Baghdad and the Kurdistan region for the withdrawal of Yazidi and PKK fighters.

The Sinjar region has also been a target of Turkish air strikes on rear bases of the PKK. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization.

