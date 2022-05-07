You are here

  • Home
  • Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing

Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing

Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing
Palestinians check demolished home in the West Bank village of Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qdun

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing

Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

SILAT AL HARITHIYAH: Israeli forces on Saturday destroyed the home of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli settler last year, sparking clashes.
Explosives destroyed the apartment of Omar Jaradat in Silat Al-Harithiya village, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a statement by the Israeli army.
It said Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces, throwing stones and firebombs, which soldiers responded to with semi-automatic fire.
Two Palestinians were wounded, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
The clashes add to tensions in Israel and the West Bank as a large-scale manhunt continued for a pair of Palestinians suspected of killing three Israelis in an axe attack Thursday night near Tel Aviv.
Over the past month police and Palestinians have also clashed at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Israeli-annexed Old City.
Explosives punched a hole in the pink exterior wall of Jaradat’s apartment and blew out interior walls, leaving the floors strewn with grey rubble.
Israel accused Jaradat and two of his family members of killing religious student Yehuda Dimentman, 25, on December 16, 2021. Gunmen sprayed a car with bullets as it drove out of the wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh. Two others were wounded in the attack.
Security forces have previously demolished three other homes of Jaradat family members in Silat Al-Harithiya.
Those operations in February and March also led to clashes, in which the army shot dead a Palestinian teenager.
Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it blames for attacks on Israelis.
The practice has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.
Around 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law, alongside around 2.9 million Palestinians,
A string of anti-Israeli attacks since March 22 have killed 18 people, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.
Two of the deadly attacks were carried out in the Tel Aviv area by Palestinians.
A total of 27 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.

Topics: Israel Palestinians home demolition

Related

Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings
Middle-East
Palestinians blame Israeli policies for Elad killings
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Middle-East
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank

Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale

Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale

Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
  • UAE players secured 35 gold medals at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena to position their country ahead of Brazil and Russia on opening day
  • Palms Sports Academy secured first place while Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Emirati athletes dominated competition on the opening day of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour finale held at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena and featuring more than 1,000 male and female participants from 42 countries.

In the three-day jiu-jitsu event for participants aged under-18 the UAE’s 35 gold medals ensured they surpassed Brazil and Russia, who finished second and third respectively.

Palms Sports Academy secured first place in the clubs division, while Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively.

“Today’s competitions saw amazing technical levels and brilliant performances by young men and women who have demonstrated that they are on the right track to achieve an outstanding professional career in the coming years,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“One of the most important aspects of this tournament is the opportunity for UAE athletes to meet with their colleagues from other jiu-jitsu schools around the world. This has a positive impact on refining their talent, developing their experience and preparing them in the best possible way to compete in upcoming competitions.”

Tariq Al Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, said: “Today’s results demonstrate once again that Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournaments are gaining enormous popularity. We enjoyed large crowds cheering on the competitors, but more importantly all the participants put on fantastic performances, serving as motivation for them to continue to improve and strive for even better results in the future.”

The tournament’s first day was attended by a multinational crowd, with many travelling to support friend and family members from neighbouring countries.

“My family and I travelled from Saudi Arabia to support my son Abdul Rahman, who won the gold medal,” said Abdullah Fakih. “I am really proud of him and his accomplishment. I am here on the stands for the fourth time since my son began his international participation. Words cannot express the beautiful atmosphere and the immersive experiences that Abu Dhabi and its championships give to visitors and participants.”

Twelve-year-old Abdul Rahman, a grey belt from Saudi’s BPG Arena Academy, said: “The encouragement of friends and family pushes us to always do our best. I dedicate this victory to them and promise them more. I’m always excited to compete in the Abu Dhabi competitions since they provide a terrific opportunity to compete against top players from across the world.”

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and senior vice-president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; HE Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, Vice Chairman, UAEJJF; Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager, AJP; and several officials, guests and representatives of academies were present during the event.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi grand slam

Related

UAE-based artists address the future of food
Lifestyle
UAE-based artists address the future of food
Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’
Offbeat
Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank

US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

The United States on Friday “strongly” opposed Israel’s plans to build new settlements in occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli officials said they would approve 4,000 new housing units in the West Bank.

The State Department’s deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, said that the US was aware of Israel’s decision to advance new West Bank settlements to May 12. 

“We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements which exacerbates tensions and undermines trust between the parties. Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution,” Porter said. 

The US Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, told American news site Axios that “he and other Biden administration officials have made it clear to the Israeli government that the administration is opposed to new building in the settlements and asked it not to move ahead with it.”

Israeli officials told Biden administration officials that if no new building was approved in the settlements, the government could collapse due to the fragile state of the coalition, Axios reported.

Topics: Palestine Israel US

Armored vehicle kills protester at anti-coup demo, say medics

Armored vehicle kills protester at anti-coup demo, say medics
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Armored vehicle kills protester at anti-coup demo, say medics

Armored vehicle kills protester at anti-coup demo, say medics
  • The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces killed a protester when an armored vehicle ran over him during the latest rally against last year’s military coup, medics said.

The unidentified protester was killed by the “vehicle belonging to the coup forces during rallies in Khartoum” headed toward the presidential palace, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, a pro-democracy group of medics.

Anti-coup demonstrators routinely target the palace, where the ruling Sovereign Council is based along the Nile River.

The demonstrator’s death brings to 95 the toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protests since the October military takeover led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the doctors’ committee said.

Regular rallies have taken place against Sudan’s latest coup, which derailed a political transition period set in motion after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

The military power grab drew wide international condemnation, including the suspension of vital aid, and upended a transition to civilian rule in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The UN, along with the African Union and regional bloc IGAD, have been pushing to facilitate Sudanese-led talks to resolve the crisis.

Senior officials from the US, UK and other Western countries have urged Sudanese factions to participate in the UN-AU-IGAD process and warned against any delay, according to an April 29 EU statement.

“They underscored that international financial support for the Sudanese government, including debt relief, could only follow establishment of a credible civilian government,” it said.

Otherwise, “Sudan might lose billions of dollars in development assistance from the World Bank, and that Sudan’s IMF program and $19 billion in associated debt relief would be imperiled,” it noted.

Last month, Sudanese authorities released several anti-coup civilian leaders arrested in the crackdown.

Burhan has pledged to free political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions.

Topics: Sudan protests Khartoum

Related

Violence in Sudan’s restive Darfur kills 168: aid group
World
Violence in Sudan’s restive Darfur kills 168: aid group
Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests
Middle-East
Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US

Morocco arrests Daesh suspect in joint probe with US
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police said on Friday they had arrested a suspected Daesh member, in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, who was implicated in plotting “acts of terrorism.”
The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.
The suspect, based in the kingdom’s northeastern Berkane region, was implicated in the “preparation of a terrorist plot aimed at delivering a serious blow to public order,” Morocco’s counterterrorism police, the Central Office of Judicial Research, said in a statement.
“The outlines of his terrorist conspiracy were unmasked on the basis of research and technical investigation carried out jointly with the FBI,” it added.

FASTFACT

The announcement came ahead of the opening next Wednesday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh of a conference of member countries in the US-led coalition against Daesh.

This operation “is further evidence of the persistent dangers of the terrorist threat that hangs” over Morocco and “the importance of bilateral cooperation ... with the United States in the fight against terrorism.”
The suspect, a 37-year-old engineer, “ran a closed user group dedicated to extremist goals and projects and aimed at recruiting and drawing in sympathisers,” the statement said.
His objective was to carry out attacks against Moroccan and foreign dignitaries on Moroccan soil, it alleged.
Morocco has been spared the extremist violence that has shaken other Middle East and North African countries in recent years but the security services regularly report arrests of suspects in operations targeting militant cells.
Since 2002, the police say they have arrested more than 3,500 suspects in terrorism-linked cases.

Topics: Morocco Daesh FBI United States terrorism

Related

Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize Daesh veterans
Middle-East
Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize Daesh veterans
Daesh ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life for murdering US hostages
World
Daesh ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life for murdering US hostages

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread

Northern Iraq registers Congo fever death as infections spread
  • Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday
Updated 06 May 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities said one person died on Friday of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever as cases of the virus spread to the country’s north.

Iraq has registered at least six deaths from around 20 cases of the illness, also known as Congo fever, since early April, according to health ministry figures.

Health authorities in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, announced the province’s first death from the illness on Friday.

The deceased was a butcher who had failed to follow health regulations, health official Ziad Khalaf said.

The disease is tick-borne and causes severe hemorrhaging, according to the World Health Organization.

People are generally infected through contact with the blood of infected animals, often after slaughtering livestock.

It can also be transmitted between humans through “close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons,” according to the WHO.

The disease has a high fatality rate of between 10 and 40 percent of all cases.

Kirkuk authorities have prohibited the transport of cattle to or from the province.

Nineveh province, also in northern Iraq, registered its first case on Thursday, while central Babil province recorded one death on April 29.

Most of the cases have been in Dhi Qar, a poor largely rural southern province known for rearing cattle, sheep and goats, all of which are potential carriers of the disease.

Health Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said on Friday that the country was not “in a state of epidemic.”

He said cases were “limited” but acknowledged that the infection rate was “higher than the previous year.”

Most of those infected have been cattle farmers and abattoir workers, according to the Health mMinistry.

The WHO says Congo fever is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.

Topics: Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever Northern Iraq

Related

One dead, 5,000 others suffer from respiratory ailments as sandstorm hits Iraq photos
Middle-East
One dead, 5,000 others suffer from respiratory ailments as sandstorm hits Iraq
An Iraqi cleaner works to clean the street during a severe dust storm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 1, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraq yet again hit by dust storm

Latest updates

Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing
Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing
Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia
UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia
EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort — FT
EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort — FT

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.