Al-Ittihad’s dramatic draw with Al-Fateh puts title charge on hold

The Jeddah team are 12 points clear of Al-Hilal, who have two games in hand, with the two teams meeting next week in a vital clash. (File/AFP)
John Duerden

  • The leaders are 12 points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, with the two clubs meeting on May 15
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad drew 4-4 with Al-Fateh on Friday night in an entertaining, match that just about keeps the Saudi Professional League title race alive. The Jeddah team are 12 points clear of Al-Hilal, who have two games in hand, with the two teams meeting next week in a vital clash. The Riyadh team will have enjoyed the sight of the leaders conceding four goals — and the look of disappointment on the players’ faces at the final whistle.

The eight-goal roller coaster was certainly an excellent advert for the league, and the action was non-stop. There was some fine attacking play from both teams, though their defensive displays did raise some questions.

Brazilian midfielder Petros scored a spectacular first for the hosts after nine minutes, a rasping volley from outside the area that flew into the top corner. Al-Ittihad responded by showing why they are on course for the championship, with Romarinho squeezing the ball home to equalize. Igor Coronado scored another for Al-Ittihad, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and three minutes before the break Abderrazak Hamdallah headed the Tigers into a 3-1 lead. With Al-Hilal losing at Al-Feiha earlier in the week, a first title since 2009 looked a certainty.

But then Al-Fateh kicked into gear as Firas Al-Buraikan pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time. On the hour, not long after Al-Ittihad had a goal disallowed, Sofiane Bendebka headed the hosts level. The league leaders, who had won 14 of the previous 16 league games, hit back with 13 minutes remaining as Romarinho shot from a similar position as the opener from Petros. If Al-Ittihad thought they had the game won, however, they had not reckoned with the lively Al-Buraikan, who got his second of the game after 83 minutes to ensure that the points were shared.

It was an epic game, one that both sides could have won. Al-Fateh, who stay in eighth, had more possession and plenty of chances but it was Al-Ittihad who twice let the lead slip. “I do not know where to start,” said Romarinho. “We expected to win the game and now we are disappointed to get a point. It is a draw that feels like a loss."

Al-Ittihad coach Cosmin Contra was less than happy at his team’s defensive display. In the previous 25 games of the season, the Tigers’ backline had been tight, conceding just 20 goals, and letting in four at this stage is a cause for concern. As everyone in Saudi Arabia knows, Al-Ittihad’s next game is against Al-Hilal on May 15. If they defend as they did against Al-Fateh then the gap at the top is going to shrink.

“I am concerned that we conceded three goals from set pieces,” Contra said. “This is something that could have been avoided and this is something that we need to address and work on. The important thing is that we focus on the situation and work hard ahead of the Al-Hilal game.”

It may well be that Egyptian centre-back Ahmed Hegazi comes back for that. He has been out of action since January but his return is imminent. His calming presence and authority may be exactly what Al-Ittihad need but a first game for almost four months coming in such a major encounter is a risk.

Before that, however, Al-Hilal take on Damac on Saturday and have an opportunity to cut the lead to nine points. If they do, and then defeat Al-Ittihad a week later, they will be just six points behind with a game in hand. The coming Classico is going to be massive, though Coronado was trying to downplay that side. “Al-Hilal are a very good team with great technical ability and it is a very important match but it will not decide the league.”

It may. Time and games are running out but there is still enough of both, just, to keep the title race alive.

AP

AP

LONDON: Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.
The sale price of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) for the reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners and 2021 European champions is the most lucrative-ever for a sports team worldwide but Abramovich cannot receive the proceeds, which he hopes will go to a foundation for the victims of the war. A further 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) has been committed to invest in Chelsea’s teams and stadiums after two months of rapid negotiations to sell the west London club since Russia invaded Ukraine.
After several rival bids were rejected, Chelsea said Saturday that buyout terms had been agreed with a consortium that features Boehly along with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.
The Premier League must approve them as the new ownership and the government has to sign off under the terms of the license that allows Chelsea to continue operating as a business through May 31 while being one of Abramovich’s frozen assets.
Abramovich has said he would write off loans of more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to Chelsea but that has been complicated by the sanctions put in place by the British government as part of a crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich’s side positioned him as a potential peacemaker but that trail has gone silent publicly in recent weeks and the billionaire has not condemned the war.
Chelsea, whose ability to sell match tickets and commit to new player spending has been hampered by the sanctions, expects the sale to be completed by late May.
“Proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100 percent to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Boehly is already in London and was expected to attend Chelsea’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel’s team is third in the standings with four games remaining. The title is out of reach but Champions League qualification is nearly secured.
Chelsea has the smallest and most dated stadium of the Premier League’s most successful clubs, with plans for a rebuild of the 41,000-capacity venue put on hold by Abramovich in 2018 as British-Russian diplomatic tensions deepened.
Chelsea said the 1.75 billion pounds committed will be in funding investments in Stamford Bridge, the academy and the women’s team, which can win its league title on Sunday.
Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB franchise and he also has minority stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
The challenge will be maintaining the expectation of regular trophies produced under the expensive transformation of Chelsea, with 21 collected in 19 years.
Chelsea had won the league title only once — in 1955 — when Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Helped by expensive signings, the club won the Premier League title two years later and has added four more since then, most recently in 2017.
There is increased competition from wealthy owners to buy and retain players. In England alone, Manchester City has benefited from Abu Dhabi investment since 2008 and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought Newcastle last year.
No details have been provided about the future day-to-day leadership of Chelsea, which was the first Premier League club to benefit from mega-rich foreign investor in 2003.
Boehly, who studied at the London School of Economics, co-founded the Eldridge Industries investment firm in 2015 and serves as its chairman and CEO. The private holding company has investments in over 70 businesses, including in sports, entertainment and media.
Besides the Los Angeles teams, Boehly has minority ownership stakes in the esports organization Cloud9 and DraftKings, an American fantasy sports wagering company.
He is chairman of Security Benefit, a retirement solutions provider based in Topeka, Kansas, and MRC, an entertainment company that funds and produces film and television programming, including such major shows as the Golden Globes, the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
MRC’s other holdings include Penske Media, which owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.
Before he co-founded Eldridge, Boehly was president of Guggenheim Partners. Walter, who teamed up with Boehly to buy Chelsea, is CEO of the financial services firm.
Their first chance to see Chelsea win a trophy is next Saturday. Liverpool is the opponent in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Arab News

Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale

Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
  • UAE players secured 35 gold medals at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena to position their country ahead of Brazil and Russia on opening day
  • Palms Sports Academy secured first place while Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Emirati athletes dominated competition on the opening day of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour finale held at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena and featuring more than 1,000 male and female participants from 42 countries.

In the three-day jiu-jitsu event for participants aged under-18 the UAE’s 35 gold medals ensured they surpassed Brazil and Russia, who finished second and third respectively.

Palms Sports Academy secured first place in the clubs division, while Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively.

“Today’s competitions saw amazing technical levels and brilliant performances by young men and women who have demonstrated that they are on the right track to achieve an outstanding professional career in the coming years,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“One of the most important aspects of this tournament is the opportunity for UAE athletes to meet with their colleagues from other jiu-jitsu schools around the world. This has a positive impact on refining their talent, developing their experience and preparing them in the best possible way to compete in upcoming competitions.”

Tariq Al Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, said: “Today’s results demonstrate once again that Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournaments are gaining enormous popularity. We enjoyed large crowds cheering on the competitors, but more importantly all the participants put on fantastic performances, serving as motivation for them to continue to improve and strive for even better results in the future.”

The tournament’s first day was attended by a multinational crowd, with many travelling to support friend and family members from neighbouring countries.

“My family and I travelled from Saudi Arabia to support my son Abdul Rahman, who won the gold medal,” said Abdullah Fakih. “I am really proud of him and his accomplishment. I am here on the stands for the fourth time since my son began his international participation. Words cannot express the beautiful atmosphere and the immersive experiences that Abu Dhabi and its championships give to visitors and participants.”

Twelve-year-old Abdul Rahman, a grey belt from Saudi’s BPG Arena Academy, said: “The encouragement of friends and family pushes us to always do our best. I dedicate this victory to them and promise them more. I’m always excited to compete in the Abu Dhabi competitions since they provide a terrific opportunity to compete against top players from across the world.”

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and senior vice-president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; HE Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, Vice Chairman, UAEJJF; Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager, AJP; and several officials, guests and representatives of academies were present during the event.

Liam Kennedy

Newcastle reveal plans for training ground upgrade

Newcastle reveal plans for training ground upgrade
  • Although the new owners want to build a new training ground at another site in the next three to five years, they have decided in the meantime to refurbish the existing, out-of-date facilities
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have submitted plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of the club’s training ground to “bring it up to Premier League standard.”

Documents available for viewing on North Tyneside Council’s planning portal reveal the short-term plans of the club’s owners — the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media — to resolve ongoing issues with the training facilities.

The club’s Benton training base opened in 2002 and was described with pride by the manager at the time, Sir Bobby Robson, as “state-of-the-art.” However, with little or no subsequent investment in the facility by owner Mike Ashley, who bought the club in 2007, it has fallen far behind the levels of most, if not all, other Premier League clubs.

This issue has been recognized by the new owners and, although they want to build a new training ground at another site in the next three to five years, they have committed in the meantime to an immediate refurbishment of the existing facilities.

The application statement reads: “Modern professional football demands the provision of bespoke dedicated training facilities to enable teams to compete successfully at the highest levels nationally and internationally. The current training facilities available to NUFC fall significantly below the Premier League and perhaps even Championship standards.”

United have submitted an application for single-story side and rear extensions that include a dining room extension and landscaping works.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the plans is the addition of hydrotherapy and plunge pools. Similar pools used by Manchester City and Chelsea are cited as examples of what Newcastle want to replicate.

The planning documents state: “The layout of the existing site and buildings is designed for easy access and will remain unchanged. The existing building plan is a result of various additions dictated by short-term necessities and is not very well organized from a spatial perspective.

“Players and staff regularly cross over and the building plan feels like a ‘maze.’ NUFC need training facilities which are designed and cater for the well-being of their players and staff and hope to do so by supplying an interactive, light and usable space. The proposed extensions and renovations aim to address these issues and reorganize the building program in a far more efficient and logical manner.”

They continue: “New players’ changing room, wet areas and ancillary facilities are part of the new single-story extensions to the east side of the building plan. New doctor and physio rooms are now found next to the players’ area and the managers and coaching staff.

“Sport science team is now next to the existing gym and part of the coaching-staff cluster. The new presentation room and players’ lounge are created between the dining room and the players’ and coaching areas, and all spatially connected via new door openings.

“The dining room has been extended to be able to deal with the number of players and staff working and dining on a daily basis on site. A new kitchen is now included so that fresh and nutritious meals are served.”

AP

Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo

Jason Day handles rain, expands lead at Wells Fargo
  • Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots
AP

POTOMAC, Md.: Jason Day shook his head vigorously after holing an 11-footer for birdie on his ninth hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm — not out of disgust, but to whip the excess water off his cap. For the rest of the round, Day shed the hat entirely.
Whatever it took to get through a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain Friday to expand his lead to three shots. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds and relishing the chance to relax and watch the rest of the field try to stay dry.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s nice to be back in the mix, nice to be leading. It’s still two more days left, so I can’t get too far ahead of myself,” Day said.
The rain didn’t stop for long in the afternoon as the scoring average at par-70 TPC Potomac ballooned to 72.6, three shots higher than Thursday. More rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind were expected Saturday, followed by even colder temperatures Sunday.
Day got a tip from playing partner Max Homa, who was his closest pursuer after a 66. Homa told Day he flinched because water dripped from the bill of his cap onto his putter, causing him to ram his birdie attempt 6 feet by on the par-4 18th. Homa tossed the hat to caddie Joe Greiner before making the comebacker.
Day played his second nine holes hatless, a rare sight on the PGA Tour.
“I mean, not many times you see this hair, but hopefully this weather can kind of go away and we can have hats on for the weekend,” he said.
Day and Homa were grouped with Rickie Fowler, all past Wells Fargo champions at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament is making a one-and-done appearance at TPC Potomac because its usual venue is hosting the Presidents Cup in September.
The course is just fine by tour standards, but the weather couldn’t be much worse for early May in the mid-Atlantic. Shots from the first cut of rough sent water splashing off the clubface, and dollar bill-sized divots landed in the fairway with a loud thud.
Nobody spent much time fussing over the ball in the group of Day, Homa and Fowler, who shot 72 and was eight shots back. Day didn’t bother to take down the gallery ropes before hitting a flop shot from well left of the 17th green, and Homa efficiently took relief from an embedded lie without waiting for a rules official.
Day was pleased his retooled swing held up even when he felt out of rhythm.
“When you have conditions like this, it’s really hard to commit to a shot because you’re going in there and you’re doing it kind of a lot quicker than your normal pre-shot routine,” Day said. “You have to force yourself to hit the shot and trust that.”
Homa opened with an eagle and made five more birdies in a round he wasn’t sure he’d finish.
“I told Joe this morning I thought we might get to 8. The greens have held up really well,” Homa said. “We did just play 18 full holes in the rain, so it’s hard to say we got hooked up, but maybe, who knows. I’m just happy to be done.”
Denny McCarthy, from nearby Rockville, was the only player in the afternoon to challenge the top of the leaderboard. He had six straight one-putt greens around the turn, four of them to save par, and shot 69 to finish at 6 under, joining Luke List (66), James Hahn (68) and Kurt Kitayama (67). Keegan Bradley had the low round of the day, a 65 that left him five shots back.
Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7, shot 73 to finish at even par. Matthew Wolff, who shot an out-of-nowhere 65 on Thursday, fell back with a 73.
A day after he told a rules official he “can’t wait to leave this tour,” Sergio Garcia was 5 under at the turn but bogeyed two of his final three holes for a 71. He was eight shots back and declined to speak to reporters for the second straight day.
Morgan Hoffmann, making a long-shot bid to keep his tour card after two years away from golf because of muscular dystrophy, missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 80. He has one start remaining on a major medical extension and needs a tie for second to earn full status for the rest of the season.

Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe forced to clarify divisive comments by Saint-Maximin

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe forced to clarify divisive comments by Saint-Maximin
  • The French forward sparked controversy among fans, and some within the club, when he told So Foot magazine that he would have more assists if he had better players around him
  • Howe said: ‘Allan’s quotes didn’t come across in the way that he meant them to … We will be speaking with the squad and making sure there are no fall-outs’
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Coach Eddie Howe has defended Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin after seemingly divisive comments by the player in the French press this week about his teammates sparked controversy.

The Frenchman told So Foot magazine that he would have more assists if he had better players around him. Both Howe and the player moved quickly to clarify the potentially inflammatory statement.

Following last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool, Saint-Maximin was quoted as saying: “Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from (Liverpool winger) Sadio Mane.

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (from my assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change opinions in the people’s heads.

“Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it.”

Saint-Maximin’s comments did not go down well with the Newcastle fans, and Arab News understands some within the Magpies’ ranks did not appreciate them either. The player took steps to head off any lingering issues with teammates by explaining the comments to Howe, and providing clarity in the dressing room.

“Allan’s quotes didn’t come across in the way that he meant them to,” said Howe. “He was concerned yesterday. In no way did he mean to damage the team or unity. It wasn’t in the context that he meant, although it happened. We will be speaking with the squad and making sure there are no fall-outs.”

Howe also revealed Saint-Maximin is unlikely to face a club fine over the incident.

“Ideally, I wouldn’t want any of my players speaking about anything other than themselves or their own career,” he said. “Players don’t need to talk about other players or other players from other clubs. For me, it’s always about us and protecting the team and everything we say. It’s about giving off united and positive messages, even in difficult moments.

“(I have) no concerns over his mood. I don’t think he’ll be fined for that situation; it’s more a case of education and making sure players know what we expect.”

Saint-Maximin posted a message on Twitter to explain his comments. He said they were not intended to be negative and he was simply speaking “like any fan would.”

He wrote: “The interview I did with So Foot has been taken out of context and shortened on Twitter. I never said anything negative about my teammates, I simply said as any Newcastle fan would that I was looking forward to having an even better team so that we could progress collectively. And that as a result I could also progress individually.”

