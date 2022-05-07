Leading Tibah Airports Development Co. to newer heights

Ibrahim Suleiman Abdulaziz Al Rajhi is a board member and major shareholder of Al Rajhi Holding Group and Al Arrab Contracting Co. He is also the chairman of Tibah Airport Development Co.

Tibah Airports Development Co. builds and operates airport facilities. It provides airport management services including passenger screening, air traffic control and related services.

The company operates the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. It is a consortium led by TAV Airports with its local partners Al Rajhi and Saudi Oger.

Established in 1997, TAV Airports is based in Turkey and is a leading airport management and operations services provider in the Middle East and North Africa region.

As the world’s leading private Islamic international developer, owner and operator of airports, TAV bridges the Islamic and non-Islamic worlds.

With PMIA, TAV Airports operates 11 airports in 5 countries, handling more than 62 million passengers and 540,000 aircraft.

Sulaiman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al Rajhi holding company was founded in 2011. The holding company owns direct and indirect investments in a number of sectors inside the Kingdom and abroad.

The company is in pursuit to diversify and expand its investment asset with profitable annual revenues to fund the charity sector affiliated with the endowment. It also aims at achieving coordination and integration among its subsidiaries.