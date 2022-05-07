Seasoned leader with proven track record of developing strong relationships with clients

Joseph Stratford is responsible for delivering the Red Sea International Airport, besides planning and executing other airport and aviation assets across the Red Sea portfolio.

He is a chartered engineer and projects delivery specialist with 25 years of experience in transaction-advisory, planning, engineering design, construction, and program management responsibilities.

Stratford has experience in significant earthworks, systems, highways, rail, marine, utilities, buildings and power, with aviation at his core.

His professional background includes high-profile capital delivery programs with 15 years of residency in the Middle East, delivering projects across the Gulf region, Africa and India.

Some of the notable positions before joining The Red Sea Development Co. include the Madinah Airport expansion in the capacity of an independent engineer director; Dubai Airport capital delivery plan as a project director; and London Heathrow Airport expansion program director.

Stratford has extensive experience in project planning, project management, airport planning, design, construction supervision, asset management and commercial advice of airport facilities worldwide.

He also has a proven track record of developing strong relationships with clients as their trusted advisor and ensuring timely and cost-effective delivery of major multi-disciplinary projects on time, within budget and to the desired quality.