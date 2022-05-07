You are here

  Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka
Policemen stand guard outside the Sri Lankan president’s office in Colombo. (AFP)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka
  • Latest measure is the second time Rajapaksa has declared emergency law in five weeks
  • Police used tear gas and a water cannon at protests in Colombo on Friday
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Foreign diplomats on Saturday expressed concerns after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government strikes and protests over the country’s worst financial crisis since independence.

Sri Lanka is facing a sharp economic downturn, with many in the South Asian country struggling to afford three meals a day as prices of food items such as rice and oil have risen by up to 200 percent in a month.

Police used tear gas and a water cannon at protests in the capital Colombo on Friday, as shops, offices, and schools were closed across the country and transport came to a near standstill amid widespread strikes and demonstrations against the government.

The emergency measure was taken “in the interest of public security,” according to a statement issued by the president’s media division, which said that the continued protests “only serve to worsen the existing economic crisis.”

The announcement – the second time Rajapaksa has declared emergency law in five weeks – has been denounced by foreign diplomats and prominent groups in the country.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said she is “concerned” by the state of emergency, adding that “the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard.”

“And the very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long-term solutions to set the country back on a path toward prosperity and opportunity for all. The SOE (state of emergency) won’t help do that,” Chung said in a tweet.

The EU said the SOE “will certainly not help solving the country’s difficulties and could have a counterproductive effect,” while the UN children’s agency expressed concerns over reports of violence against children during protests.

Protesters have crowded the streets since March, as Rajapaksa and his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resist calls to resign. The president and his government, deemed responsible for the enduring crisis that includes daily blackouts and long queues for petrol, are facing a no-confidence motion in parliament.

The emergency declaration gave sweeping detention powers to the military and allowed the president to make laws without parliamentary approval.

Canadian envoy David McKinnon said the demonstrations across Sri Lanka in the past weeks “are a credit to the country’s democracy,” adding: “It’s hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.”

Sri Lanka’s influential lawyers’ body, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, said it was “gravely concerned” about the measure.

“We call upon His Excellency to revoke the proclamation declaring a state of emergency and to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people ... are respected and protected,” the BASL said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, announcing earlier this month that it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.

Topics: Sri Lanka State of emergency Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania
Reuters

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania
  • Nearly 910,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania
  • The wife of President Joe Biden was accompanied by Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis
BUCHAREST: Sitting in a classroom in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, US first lady Jill Biden met a group of Ukrainian refugee mothers and educators on Saturday, praising the women for their strength and resilience.
Svitlana Salamatova and Anna Sushko, both founders of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on women’s issues and education, fled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv soon after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.
Another of the women, Anastasiia Konovalova, left her home in Odesa with her toddler son. Svitlana Gollyak and her 8-year-old daughter hid in a basement in the bomb-shelled city of Kharkiv before heading westwards and on to neighboring Romania.
Despite their ordeal, the women quickly looked for ways to use their skills to help fellow refugees, setting up a kindergarten and several classrooms for Ukrainian children in Bucharest with help from local NGOs, volunteers and officials.
“I crossed the border with my three-year-old son and everything I was thinking about was how to save my child from a city that was bombed,” Konovalova told Biden, herself a teacher.
“Thank God the Romanian people were here. I think even the Romanians didn’t expect that they could be so wonderful, because you don’t expect that from people,” Konovalova said.
Biden, who teaches English and writing at a community college in Virginia, is on a tour of Romania and Slovakia meeting US servicemen deployed in the countries, and refugees.
Nearly 910,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia launched its invasion, with charities, local authorities and government agencies working alongside thousands of volunteers to provide food, shelter and transportation.
While many have already journeyed further, about 80,000 remain in Romania, primarily women with young children.
“Only now I understand how important an educational space, not just an education, is,” Salamatova said. “Our women have time to organize their lives.”
Konovalova said they have 900 children on waiting lists for their Ukrainian classrooms.
“They don’t want to leave this country because they want to stay close to the border and as soon as it’s safe we’re going back ... having made a good friend (Romania),” she added.
The wife of President Joe Biden was accompanied by Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis, who is also a teacher.
“I think mothers will do anything for their children,” Biden told the Ukrainian women. “I think you’re amazingly strong and resilient.”
The first ladies also met Ukrainian and Romanian children who were drawing their hand prints on paper printed in the colors of their countries’ respective flags.
“The world is so open now, that we have no borders for our hearts,” Sushko said.

UK 'turns back on' former Afghan prosecutor hunted by Taliban

UK ‘turns back on’ former Afghan prosecutor hunted by Taliban
UK ‘turns back on’ former Afghan prosecutor hunted by Taliban

UK ‘turns back on’ former Afghan prosecutor hunted by Taliban
  • Man who fled to Pakistan targeted by car bomb, threats to family
LONDON: The UK’s Afghan resettlement scheme is failing to support those looking to flee Afghanistan, a former senior prosecutor who lives in fear of his life in neighboring Pakistan has told The Independent.

The man, who is being hunted by the Taliban, has lived in Pakistan for almost 18 months after fleeing his homeland. But he is still being denied resettlement in the UK despite having family members in Britain.

He is “constantly terrified” that underground Taliban networks in the country will locate and kill him. The former director of prosecution for an Afghan province has already been targeted by a car bomb, which he escaped by switching vehicles before it detonated.

He told The Independent that family members back in Afghanistan have received threatening visits and letters.

The former prosecutor living in Pakistan said of the Taliban takeover: “Can you imagine all the prisoners that I had put in prison for their crimes escaping? All the jails were breaking down, and everyone was coming out by themselves. I was scared to death.

“Dealing with the Taliban is a nightmare for all the attorneys. It was unusual for the head of a province to speak to them directly, but I wanted to see if they had regrets for what they did, as many of them are young.

“But it was very difficult because some of them were the most dangerous people — who are proud of killing women and killing children — and they said they would never regret their crimes.

“I had worked for many years serving the people of Afghanistan and it was heartbreaking to see the Taliban takeover. I couldn’t believe what had happened. This was not only the failing of Afghanistan but the failing of our people.

The UK Home Office’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme aims to support “vulnerable people and members of minority groups at risk,” but has received significant criticism in the UK.

The program has prioritized Afghans who already traveled to the UK, leaving those still stuck in Afghanistan — including former lawyers, prosecutors, and government workers — at risk of Taliban retribution.

UK charities have warned that the scheme “still offers little or no capacity for those most at risk in Afghanistan or those who have fled into neighboring countries to come to the UK in a safe way.”

The former prosecutor’s nephew, who lives in London after migrating about seven years ago, has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Home Office for help.

He organized a phone call from an FCDO official to his uncle in Kabul during the Taliban takeover. But that effort failed when the city’s airport became crowded, preventing his uncle from boarding an aircraft to leave the country.

He said: “The Taliban have searched our two houses in Afghanistan, breaking doors and windows asking where he is. My dad and I look after him, but his life is still in danger in Pakistan. He has had to change location three times.”

MP Diane Abbott told The Independent: “We have raised this particular case multiple times, both with the Foreign Office and Home Office. We have yet to receive a reply.

“In general, the treatment of Afghan visa applicants has been appalling. Whatever your view of the Afghan war, this country was a key participant, and many of those who helped British forces are now in grave danger. Yet this government seems to have turned its back on them almost entirely.”

The former prosecutor said: “I put all my heart and my life into my country and to see it fall like that was soul-destroying. Imagine working for 20 years, building an education system, making progress on women’s rights, and then to wake up one day and see it destroyed.

“I was thinking: ‘I am dead right now.’ Me living in this world is not going to have any more meaning. We are now 20 years behind. I cannot believe it. I can never believe it.

“I am constantly terrified. I am worried that I will go to jail. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
MOSCOW: Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths, local authorities said on Saturday, adding they had placed the area under a state of emergency.
The fires in the Krasnoyarsk region covered more than 16 zones, spreading to around 200 buildings, several sawmills and a children’s playground, the regional ministry for emergencies said on Telegram.
Authorities said some 300 firefighters and 90 vehicles were battling the blazes.
“Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions — violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out,” the ministry stated.
Siberia has suffered from large scale fires for some years. Last year, they belched 16 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

Macron vows to build 'stronger France' in second term

Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term

Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to build a stronger France and use a new method of governance as he was inaugurated for a second term in office.
“I vow to build a planet that is more livable, a France that is more alive and a stronger France,” he said in a speech at the Elysee Palace, vowing a “new method” to govern after a first term that had often polarized the country.

UN decries 'shocking' Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia

UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia
UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia

UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia
GENEVA: The UN human rights chief voiced alarm Saturday at recent deadly clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia and called on authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was “deeply distressed” by the violence that erupted late last month in northern Ethiopia, reportedly killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 100 others.
The clashes began in Gondar city in the Amhara region on April 26, reportedly in connection with a land dispute, before quickly spreading to other regions and the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, she said.
The Islamic Affairs Council of Amhara said the funeral of a Muslim elder had been attacked, describing the scene as a “massacre” by heavily armed “extremist Christians.”
The cemetery where the attack occurred neighbors a mosque and church and has been the subject of an ongoing dispute between Muslims and Orthodox Christians, who are the dominant group in Ethiopia.
“I understand two mosques were burnt and another two partially destroyed in Gondar,” Bachelet said in her statement.
“In the apparent retaliatory attacks that followed, two Orthodox Christian men were reportedly burnt to death, another man hacked to death, and five churches burnt down” in the southwest of the country, she said, adding that other regions had since seen clashes.
In all, police had reportedly arrested and detained at least 578 people in at least four cities in connection with the clashes, she said.
“I call on the Ethiopian authorities to promptly initiate and conduct thorough, independent and transparent investigations into each of these deadly incidents,” Bachelet said.
Authorities should strive to “ensure that those found to be responsible are held to account,” she said, stressing that “individual accountability of perpetrators is essential to prevent further violence.”
At the same time, “those arrested must be fully accorded their due process and fair trial rights in accordance with international human rights law, without discrimination.”
The UN rights chief also called for broader action to reconcile communities in Ethiopia, where Muslims make up about a third of the population.
“To prevent further inter-religious violence, it is crucial that the underlying causes of this shocking violence are promptly addressed,” she said, urging “meaningful participation of survivors, families and affected communities.”

