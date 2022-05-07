You are here

Pope looks forward to South Sudan trip in July

Pope looks forward to South Sudan trip in July
Pope Francis
  • Last summer, Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby marked the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan by urging rival political leaders there to make the personal sacrifices necessary to consolidate peace
ROME: Pope Francis, whose mobility has been limited of late by a nagging knee problem, is looking forward to visiting South Sudan in July, according to a joint message by the pontiff, the archbishop of Canterbury and a Scottish church official.

The Vatican on Saturday released the text of the message, which refers to previously announced plans by Francis to make a July 5-7 pilgrimage to South Sudan.

The Holy See two months ago announced that the pontiff would make the latest African pilgrimage of his nine-year-old papacy, beginning with a pastoral visit in Congo on July 2.

The message was addressed to South Sudanese political leaders and signed by Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Jim Wallace, Moderator of the Church of Scotland.  The three church officials will visit South Sudan together.

Last summer, Francis and Welby marked the 10th anniversary of the independence of South Sudan by urging rival political leaders there to make the personal sacrifices necessary to consolidate peace, and the message released on Saturday elaborates on that exhortation.

The path of forgiveness and freedom, the message published on Saturday said: “leads to new life, both for us as individuals and for those we lead. It is our prayer that you will embrace afresh this way, in order to discern new avenues amid the challenges and struggles at this time.”

The message concluded:  “We pray too that your people will experience the hope of Easter through your leadership. In anticipation of our Pilgrimage of Peace this coming summer, we look forward to visiting your great country.”

On Thursday, Francis, 85, was seen for the first time in public using a wheelchair.

He has apologized for the limits a painful knee ligament ailment has caused on his activities of late.

For months, Francis has been limping badly and often leans on the arms of aides to navigate steps or to sit down or rise from chairs after delivering speeches.

The majority of South Sudan’s population is Christian. Churches helped rally international support when the South Sudanese fought for independence from Sudan, which is overwhelmingly Muslim.

Previously, the three church leaders have pressed for more work to be done to ensure peace and reconciliation in the new East African nation.

Francis has strived to use his papacy to further the cause of peace, particularly in poorer nations.

  • Most voters interviewed by Arab News say they want the new leader to cleanse the country of corruption
  • Frontrunner is Ferdinand Marcos Jr., followed by Leni Robredo, who thwarted his bid for vice presidency in 2016
MANILA: As they wait to cast their ballots on Monday to decide who will take over from President Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine voters are spelling out different hopes and expectations for the next six years.

About 67 million of the 110 million population of the Philippines are eligible to go to the polls.

It is not just the presidential post that will be decided, but also thousands of other positions across the country — from the vice presidency and Senate seats to 18,000 local positions, such as city mayors, provincial governors and councilors.

There are 10 contenders to take the top office from Duterte, who will reach the end of his six-year term in June and is constitutionally barred from running again.

The frontrunner in opinion polls is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator. His biggest challenge comes from the current vice president, Leni Robredo, who defeated Marcos in his bid for the vice presidency in 2016.

Other contestants include boxing legend Manny Pacquaio, who is now a senator; Isko Moreno, a former actor and current Manila mayor; and Panfilo Lacson, a senator and former police chief.

The winning candidate’s style of leadership will be in immediate comparison with that of Duterte, who has been criticized by rights groups at home and abroad for his intolerance of dissent and violent approach to drugs-related crime — as many as 30,000 people are estimated to have been killed in his so-called “war on drugs.”

However, Duterte’s strongman image is at odds with what some voters hope to see in their next president.

“I want to change the patronage politics culture and the macho-fascist perspectives that the Duterte administration has established,” Jose Marie Eslopor, a 24-year-old activist in Iloilo province, told Arab News.

Eslopor said he would vote for Robredo, a former human rights lawyer and the only female candidate in the race. She is pushing for public sector transparency and has pledged to strengthen the country’s medical system.

Robredo is one of Duterte’s staunchest critics. Despite being the vice president, she was not his running mate — the Philippines allows split-ticket voting, which means the president and vice president are elected separately.

Eslopor said that he was hoping for “progressive policies and programs that address the needs of the working class, programs for students and improvement of social services.”

Similar hopes were shared by Romeo Carolina, a 43-year-old from Samar province. But he will vote for Marcos.

“Life is tough nowadays. Prices of commodities are so high,” said Carolina, who for the past 10 years has been working as a taxi driver.

“Perhaps BBM (Bongbong Marcos) can do something to address this. During the time of his father, the prices of electricity and even rice were cheaper. Maybe he can do something to roll back the prices.”

Marcos’ father ruled the Philippines with an iron fist for two decades, an era marred by widespread corruption and human rights abuses, and was removed from office in a popular uprising in 1986. In the decades since his ouster, outrage over his rule has faded for many Filipinos and his time in power has been portrayed by followers as an age of prosperity — a narrative his son has been sustaining.

While Marcos is running on a platform that promises continuity of Duterte’s policies — and has his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate — some, such as educator Kathy Ramos from Manila, hope he will advance the current government’s reforms.

Ramos said that she wants him to “focus on lessening the administrative work being done by teachers and, instead, have them proceed to their traditional tasks of teaching and educating the younger generation.”

Most Filipinos who spoke to Arab News said that they wanted the new leader to cleanse the country of corruption.

Potre Dirampatan Diampusan, a doctor from Mindanao, believes Robredo is the best-qualified candidate for the task.

“She has never been involved in corruption issues or allegations,” Diampusan said, adding that the new government “must have a heart that feels for the people, yet can have the iron fist to fight corruption.”

Cye Reyes, 50, a cancer survivor, said that she wanted a government that will “genuinely address the cancers of society like corruption and poverty.”

She added: “I dream of a government that will uphold and respect human rights, end impunity and make all government officials accountable.”

While many already know their choice, it is estimated that at least two in 10 Filipino voters make up their minds only on election day.

Among them is Geraldine Tayo, a security guard and single mother, who said that she only hopes the next administration will address the problem of unemployment.

“Honestly, I’m not even sure if I will vote,” she said. “For me, they’re all just the same.”

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka

Foreign diplomats raise concerns over state of emergency in Sri Lanka
  • Latest measure is the second time Rajapaksa has declared emergency law in five weeks
  • Police used tear gas and a water cannon at protests in Colombo on Friday
COLOMBO: Foreign diplomats on Saturday expressed concerns after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government strikes and protests over the country’s worst financial crisis since independence.

Sri Lanka is facing a sharp economic downturn, with many in the South Asian country struggling to afford three meals a day as prices of food items such as rice and oil have risen by up to 200 percent in a month.

Police used tear gas and a water cannon at protests in the capital Colombo on Friday, as shops, offices, and schools were closed across the country and transport came to a near standstill amid widespread strikes and demonstrations against the government.

The emergency measure was taken “in the interest of public security,” according to a statement issued by the president’s media division, which said that the continued protests “only serve to worsen the existing economic crisis.”

The announcement – the second time Rajapaksa has declared emergency law in five weeks – has been denounced by foreign diplomats and prominent groups in the country.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said she is “concerned” by the state of emergency, adding that “the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard.”

“And the very real challenges Sri Lankans are facing require long-term solutions to set the country back on a path toward prosperity and opportunity for all. The SOE (state of emergency) won’t help do that,” Chung said in a tweet.

The EU said the SOE “will certainly not help solving the country’s difficulties and could have a counterproductive effect,” while the UN children’s agency expressed concerns over reports of violence against children during protests.

Protesters have crowded the streets since March, as Rajapaksa and his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resist calls to resign. The president and his government, deemed responsible for the enduring crisis that includes daily blackouts and long queues for petrol, are facing a no-confidence motion in parliament.

The emergency declaration gave sweeping detention powers to the military and allowed the president to make laws without parliamentary approval.

Canadian envoy David McKinnon said the demonstrations across Sri Lanka in the past weeks “are a credit to the country’s democracy,” adding: “It’s hard to understand why it is necessary, then, to declare a state of emergency.”

Sri Lanka’s influential lawyers’ body, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, said it was “gravely concerned” about the measure.

“We call upon His Excellency to revoke the proclamation declaring a state of emergency and to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people ... are respected and protected,” the BASL said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, announcing earlier this month that it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said this week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania

Jill Biden meets Ukrainian refugee mothers and teachers in Romania
  • Nearly 910,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania
  • The wife of President Joe Biden was accompanied by Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis
BUCHAREST: Sitting in a classroom in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, US first lady Jill Biden met a group of Ukrainian refugee mothers and educators on Saturday, praising the women for their strength and resilience.
Svitlana Salamatova and Anna Sushko, both founders of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on women’s issues and education, fled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv soon after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.
Another of the women, Anastasiia Konovalova, left her home in Odesa with her toddler son. Svitlana Gollyak and her 8-year-old daughter hid in a basement in the bomb-shelled city of Kharkiv before heading westwards and on to neighboring Romania.
Despite their ordeal, the women quickly looked for ways to use their skills to help fellow refugees, setting up a kindergarten and several classrooms for Ukrainian children in Bucharest with help from local NGOs, volunteers and officials.
“I crossed the border with my three-year-old son and everything I was thinking about was how to save my child from a city that was bombed,” Konovalova told Biden, herself a teacher.
“Thank God the Romanian people were here. I think even the Romanians didn’t expect that they could be so wonderful, because you don’t expect that from people,” Konovalova said.
Biden, who teaches English and writing at a community college in Virginia, is on a tour of Romania and Slovakia meeting US servicemen deployed in the countries, and refugees.
Nearly 910,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia launched its invasion, with charities, local authorities and government agencies working alongside thousands of volunteers to provide food, shelter and transportation.
While many have already journeyed further, about 80,000 remain in Romania, primarily women with young children.
“Only now I understand how important an educational space, not just an education, is,” Salamatova said. “Our women have time to organize their lives.”
Konovalova said they have 900 children on waiting lists for their Ukrainian classrooms.
“They don’t want to leave this country because they want to stay close to the border and as soon as it’s safe we’re going back ... having made a good friend (Romania),” she added.
The wife of President Joe Biden was accompanied by Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis, who is also a teacher.
“I think mothers will do anything for their children,” Biden told the Ukrainian women. “I think you’re amazingly strong and resilient.”
The first ladies also met Ukrainian and Romanian children who were drawing their hand prints on paper printed in the colors of their countries’ respective flags.
“The world is so open now, that we have no borders for our hearts,” Sushko said.

UK ‘turns back on’ former Afghan prosecutor hunted by Taliban

UK ‘turns back on’ former Afghan prosecutor hunted by Taliban
  • Man who fled to Pakistan targeted by car bomb, threats to family
LONDON: The UK’s Afghan resettlement scheme is failing to support those looking to flee Afghanistan, a former senior prosecutor who lives in fear of his life in neighboring Pakistan has told The Independent.

The man, who is being hunted by the Taliban, has lived in Pakistan for almost 18 months after fleeing his homeland. But he is still being denied resettlement in the UK despite having family members in Britain.

He is “constantly terrified” that underground Taliban networks in the country will locate and kill him. The former director of prosecution for an Afghan province has already been targeted by a car bomb, which he escaped by switching vehicles before it detonated.

He told The Independent that family members back in Afghanistan have received threatening visits and letters.

The former prosecutor living in Pakistan said of the Taliban takeover: “Can you imagine all the prisoners that I had put in prison for their crimes escaping? All the jails were breaking down, and everyone was coming out by themselves. I was scared to death.

“Dealing with the Taliban is a nightmare for all the attorneys. It was unusual for the head of a province to speak to them directly, but I wanted to see if they had regrets for what they did, as many of them are young.

“But it was very difficult because some of them were the most dangerous people — who are proud of killing women and killing children — and they said they would never regret their crimes.

“I had worked for many years serving the people of Afghanistan and it was heartbreaking to see the Taliban takeover. I couldn’t believe what had happened. This was not only the failing of Afghanistan but the failing of our people.

The UK Home Office’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme aims to support “vulnerable people and members of minority groups at risk,” but has received significant criticism in the UK.

The program has prioritized Afghans who already traveled to the UK, leaving those still stuck in Afghanistan — including former lawyers, prosecutors, and government workers — at risk of Taliban retribution.

UK charities have warned that the scheme “still offers little or no capacity for those most at risk in Afghanistan or those who have fled into neighboring countries to come to the UK in a safe way.”

The former prosecutor’s nephew, who lives in London after migrating about seven years ago, has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Home Office for help.

He organized a phone call from an FCDO official to his uncle in Kabul during the Taliban takeover. But that effort failed when the city’s airport became crowded, preventing his uncle from boarding an aircraft to leave the country.

He said: “The Taliban have searched our two houses in Afghanistan, breaking doors and windows asking where he is. My dad and I look after him, but his life is still in danger in Pakistan. He has had to change location three times.”

MP Diane Abbott told The Independent: “We have raised this particular case multiple times, both with the Foreign Office and Home Office. We have yet to receive a reply.

“In general, the treatment of Afghan visa applicants has been appalling. Whatever your view of the Afghan war, this country was a key participant, and many of those who helped British forces are now in grave danger. Yet this government seems to have turned its back on them almost entirely.”

The former prosecutor said: “I put all my heart and my life into my country and to see it fall like that was soul-destroying. Imagine working for 20 years, building an education system, making progress on women’s rights, and then to wake up one day and see it destroyed.

“I was thinking: ‘I am dead right now.’ Me living in this world is not going to have any more meaning. We are now 20 years behind. I cannot believe it. I can never believe it.

“I am constantly terrified. I am worried that I will go to jail. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
MOSCOW: Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths, local authorities said on Saturday, adding they had placed the area under a state of emergency.
The fires in the Krasnoyarsk region covered more than 16 zones, spreading to around 200 buildings, several sawmills and a children’s playground, the regional ministry for emergencies said on Telegram.
Authorities said some 300 firefighters and 90 vehicles were battling the blazes.
“Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions — violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out,” the ministry stated.
Siberia has suffered from large scale fires for some years. Last year, they belched 16 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

