Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph
Rich Strike (21) powered ahead on the final straight to snatch the victory. (AP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The colt, trained by Eric Reed and ridden by Sonny Leon, gained a place in the field when Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday morning, as owner Richard Dawson put it, “about 30 seconds before the deadline” to enter.
Breaking out of the 20th post, Rich Strike was well back in the field of 20 as they turned for home, but Leon patiently guided him through the throng on the Churchill Downs dirt track.
Epicenter, sent off as the 4-1 favorite, was dueling with Zandon in the stretch when Rich Strike burst through on the rail for the greatest upset in terms of odds since 1913, when 91-1 longshot Donerail won the first event in US flat racing’s Triple Crown.
Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, was second and Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat, was third.
For Asmussen, it was his 24th Kentucky Derby start without a victory.
“I fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire,” said Reed, who like Leon was in the US classic for the first time. “I about passed out!“
The chestnut colt’s only prior victory came at Churchill Downs in September.
But Dawson said that he wouldn’t have entered the horse if he didn’t think he had a chance.
“Never, ever would Eric and I put a horse in a race we didn’t think we could win,” he said.
“We just knew that we had a shot because every time he went longer he got better. Today he went a mile and a quarter and he just kept going.”
Indeed, the fired-up winner tried to take a bite out of his escort horse as they made their way to the winner’s circle to celebrate the victory, worth $1.86 million of the $3 million purse.
“I knew I had a horse for the race,” said Leon, who said he tried to keep the ride “nice and easy.”
“I waited for my moment and I came through on the stretch. The last 100 yards, I said, ‘I think I’ve got this race.’“
Reed called Leon’s performance “just the greatest ride that I’ve ever seen.”
“It’s the reason everybody does this,” he said of the astonishing win. “We’re not supposed to be here. But I knew this horse loved the track and he’d been training so good all year.”
Rich Strike became just the second horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the 20th post since the modern starting gate was introduced in 1930. The other was Big Brown in 2008.
The Triple Crown resumes in two weeks with the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland, and Reed indicated that Rich Strike would be there.
The coveted treble, completed by just 13 horses, concludes in June with the Belmont States in New York — the race Reed said Rich Strike would have likely next been headed for had he not gotten into the Derby.
“He’s just getting good,” Reed said of the colt that was purchased from Calumet Farm for $30,000 last autumn after his breeder and former owner entered him in a low-level claiming race.
The astonishing finish unfolded before a full house under cloudy skies at Churchill Downs, after the number of spectators were limited in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, one longtime Derby mainstay was missing was six-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert, who is serving the first year of a two year ban.
The Baffert-trained Medina Spirit won last year, but then tested positive for an anti-inflammatory not allowed on race day and was stripped of the victory.
Baffert has denied wrongdoing, and his influence was still felt as his former assistant Tim Yakteen saddled two runners who had previously been trained by Baffert: Taiba and Messier.
Taiba and Messier, who finished one-two in the Santa Anita Derby in California, received backing from bettors and went off as the second and third choices.
Taiba finished 12th and Messier 15th.

  Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is keen to level up a number of key positions in the United starting XI this season
Updated 07 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Premier League duo Jesse Lingard and James Tarkowski remain on Newcastle United’s summer transfer wishlist.

Arab News has learned the Magpies have spoken to representatives of the duo to explore revisiting failed January moves for the Manchester United and Burnley players.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is keen to level up a number of key positions in the United starting XI this season, as he sets sights on challenging the Premier League’s top eight sides.

And while United will look to sign at least four to five key players, the club’s summer transfer budget is likely to be largely funnelled into adding a top level striker and goals to the side.

For that reason, value is being sought, where it can be found. And Lingard and Tarkowski, both proven Premier League performers fit that category, with the pair set to become free agents in June.

In the winter window United were put off by the financial demands placed on their heads by their current clubs, with the Red Devils looking for more than $12million as a downpayment to secure Lingard to the end of the season.

The Magpies were also put off by Burnley’s demands for central defender Tarkowski, who the Clarets were keen to retain for their own battle against relegation. That stance hardened further when the Magpies swooped to trigger Chris Wood’s transfer release clause, much to the anger of then manager Sean Dyche.

But with fees no longer needed, both players are on Howe’s agenda heading into the summer.

The head coach is keen to sign a goalkeeper, center-half, left-back, central midfielder and two forward, one of which is likely to be a stellar name.

“I’m open minded,” Howe said when asked about what lies ahead this summer.

“It’s the right player for the position.

“You do have to have an eye on the future. I don’t think you can be blind to the fact that if you have a squad that’s at the wrong ages then you can give yourself problems one, two, three years down the line.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in that position.

“Ideally, you want experience, players that, ideally, have played in the Premier League but, as with Bruno, who’s none of those things, he was the right signing for that position at that time.

“We will take it on an individual basis while acknowledging the fact the club will always have a future and we have to protect that.”

Two players likely to play a key part in United’s future are Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, both of whom are in with a chance of getting gametime at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium tomorrow.

Wilson has not kicked a ball since December due to a calf problem, while a broken foot has kept England international Trippier sidelined since February.

“Callum has trained all week. We’re really pleased with him, he’s trained very well. He had two really tough days and he’s come through those days excellently,” said Howe.

“Physically, he looks very good, he’s put a lot of work in to get to this point. Very pleased, as always, with Callum’s attitude. He looks in a good place, so there is a good chance he’ll be involved.

“Kieran is slightly behind him this week as he hasn’t trained every day but when he has trained, he’s trained very well. We’ll make a late decision on him.”

While a place for Wilson on the bench, at least, is all but guaranteed, Trippier will be subject to a late fitness test to determine whether he will be available against the club where it all started for him.

Howe continued: “It’s incredible to have players of that quality in your squad. We’ve missed them, no doubt about that, not just as players but as personalities.

“Everyone saw the impact Kieran had on the team in a very short period of time, not just with his performances but leadership skills and his ability to help players on the pitch during the game. To have that back into the training group this week has been a brilliant lift for everyone.

“For them, it’s been a long wait. They are both competitors, both winners and want to contribute to the team, so they’ve been frustrated that their bodies haven’t quite allowed them to do that at the speed they wanted to but they’re ready now, they’ve trained very well.

“It does give everyone a lift. When you see good players on the training pitch as part of your team, it can’t fail to inspire you.”

  The leaders are 12 points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, with the two clubs meeting on May 15
Updated 07 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad drew 4-4 with Al-Fateh on Friday night in an entertaining, match that just about keeps the Saudi Professional League title race alive. The Jeddah team are 12 points clear of Al-Hilal, who have two games in hand, with the two teams meeting next week in a vital clash. The Riyadh team will have enjoyed the sight of the leaders conceding four goals — and the look of disappointment on the players’ faces at the final whistle.

The eight-goal roller coaster was certainly an excellent advert for the league, and the action was non-stop. There was some fine attacking play from both teams, though their defensive displays did raise some questions.

Brazilian midfielder Petros scored a spectacular first for the hosts after nine minutes, a rasping volley from outside the area that flew into the top corner. Al-Ittihad responded by showing why they are on course for the championship, with Romarinho squeezing the ball home to equalize. Igor Coronado scored another for Al-Ittihad, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and three minutes before the break Abderrazak Hamdallah headed the Tigers into a 3-1 lead. With Al-Hilal losing at Al-Feiha earlier in the week, a first title since 2009 looked a certainty.

But then Al-Fateh kicked into gear as Firas Al-Buraikan pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time. On the hour, not long after Al-Ittihad had a goal disallowed, Sofiane Bendebka headed the hosts level. The league leaders, who had won 14 of the previous 16 league games, hit back with 13 minutes remaining as Romarinho shot from a similar position as the opener from Petros. If Al-Ittihad thought they had the game won, however, they had not reckoned with the lively Al-Buraikan, who got his second of the game after 83 minutes to ensure that the points were shared.

It was an epic game, one that both sides could have won. Al-Fateh, who stay in eighth, had more possession and plenty of chances but it was Al-Ittihad who twice let the lead slip. “I do not know where to start,” said Romarinho. “We expected to win the game and now we are disappointed to get a point. It is a draw that feels like a loss."

Al-Ittihad coach Cosmin Contra was less than happy at his team’s defensive display. In the previous 25 games of the season, the Tigers’ backline had been tight, conceding just 20 goals, and letting in four at this stage is a cause for concern. As everyone in Saudi Arabia knows, Al-Ittihad’s next game is against Al-Hilal on May 15. If they defend as they did against Al-Fateh then the gap at the top is going to shrink.

“I am concerned that we conceded three goals from set pieces,” Contra said. “This is something that could have been avoided and this is something that we need to address and work on. The important thing is that we focus on the situation and work hard ahead of the Al-Hilal game.”

It may well be that Egyptian centre-back Ahmed Hegazi comes back for that. He has been out of action since January but his return is imminent. His calming presence and authority may be exactly what Al-Ittihad need but a first game for almost four months coming in such a major encounter is a risk.

Before that, however, Al-Hilal take on Damac on Saturday and have an opportunity to cut the lead to nine points. If they do, and then defeat Al-Ittihad a week later, they will be just six points behind with a game in hand. The coming Classico is going to be massive, though Coronado was trying to downplay that side. “Al-Hilal are a very good team with great technical ability and it is a very important match but it will not decide the league.”

It may. Time and games are running out but there is still enough of both, just, to keep the title race alive.

Updated 07 May 2022
AP

LONDON: Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.
The sale price of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) for the reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners and 2021 European champions is the most lucrative-ever for a sports team worldwide but Abramovich cannot receive the proceeds, which he hopes will go to a foundation for the victims of the war. A further 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) has been committed to invest in Chelsea’s teams and stadiums after two months of rapid negotiations to sell the west London club since Russia invaded Ukraine.
After several rival bids were rejected, Chelsea said Saturday that buyout terms had been agreed with a consortium that features Boehly along with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.
The Premier League must approve them as the new ownership and the government has to sign off under the terms of the license that allows Chelsea to continue operating as a business through May 31 while being one of Abramovich’s frozen assets.
Abramovich has said he would write off loans of more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to Chelsea but that has been complicated by the sanctions put in place by the British government as part of a crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich’s side positioned him as a potential peacemaker but that trail has gone silent publicly in recent weeks and the billionaire has not condemned the war.
Chelsea, whose ability to sell match tickets and commit to new player spending has been hampered by the sanctions, expects the sale to be completed by late May.
“Proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100 percent to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Boehly is already in London and was expected to attend Chelsea’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel’s team is third in the standings with four games remaining. The title is out of reach but Champions League qualification is nearly secured.
Chelsea has the smallest and most dated stadium of the Premier League’s most successful clubs, with plans for a rebuild of the 41,000-capacity venue put on hold by Abramovich in 2018 as British-Russian diplomatic tensions deepened.
Chelsea said the 1.75 billion pounds committed will be in funding investments in Stamford Bridge, the academy and the women’s team, which can win its league title on Sunday.
Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB franchise and he also has minority stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
The challenge will be maintaining the expectation of regular trophies produced under the expensive transformation of Chelsea, with 21 collected in 19 years.
Chelsea had won the league title only once — in 1955 — when Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Helped by expensive signings, the club won the Premier League title two years later and has added four more since then, most recently in 2017.
There is increased competition from wealthy owners to buy and retain players. In England alone, Manchester City has benefited from Abu Dhabi investment since 2008 and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund bought Newcastle last year.
No details have been provided about the future day-to-day leadership of Chelsea, which was the first Premier League club to benefit from mega-rich foreign investor in 2003.
Boehly, who studied at the London School of Economics, co-founded the Eldridge Industries investment firm in 2015 and serves as its chairman and CEO. The private holding company has investments in over 70 businesses, including in sports, entertainment and media.
Besides the Los Angeles teams, Boehly has minority ownership stakes in the esports organization Cloud9 and DraftKings, an American fantasy sports wagering company.
He is chairman of Security Benefit, a retirement solutions provider based in Topeka, Kansas, and MRC, an entertainment company that funds and produces film and television programming, including such major shows as the Golden Globes, the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
MRC’s other holdings include Penske Media, which owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.
Before he co-founded Eldridge, Boehly was president of Guggenheim Partners. Walter, who teamed up with Boehly to buy Chelsea, is CEO of the financial services firm.
Their first chance to see Chelsea win a trophy is next Saturday. Liverpool is the opponent in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

  UAE players secured 35 gold medals at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena to position their country ahead of Brazil and Russia on opening day
  Palms Sports Academy secured first place while Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively
Updated 07 May 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Emirati athletes dominated competition on the opening day of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour finale held at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena and featuring more than 1,000 male and female participants from 42 countries.

In the three-day jiu-jitsu event for participants aged under-18 the UAE’s 35 gold medals ensured they surpassed Brazil and Russia, who finished second and third respectively.

Palms Sports Academy secured first place in the clubs division, while Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third place respectively.

“Today’s competitions saw amazing technical levels and brilliant performances by young men and women who have demonstrated that they are on the right track to achieve an outstanding professional career in the coming years,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“One of the most important aspects of this tournament is the opportunity for UAE athletes to meet with their colleagues from other jiu-jitsu schools around the world. This has a positive impact on refining their talent, developing their experience and preparing them in the best possible way to compete in upcoming competitions.”

Tariq Al Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, said: “Today’s results demonstrate once again that Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournaments are gaining enormous popularity. We enjoyed large crowds cheering on the competitors, but more importantly all the participants put on fantastic performances, serving as motivation for them to continue to improve and strive for even better results in the future.”

The tournament’s first day was attended by a multinational crowd, with many travelling to support friend and family members from neighbouring countries.

“My family and I travelled from Saudi Arabia to support my son Abdul Rahman, who won the gold medal,” said Abdullah Fakih. “I am really proud of him and his accomplishment. I am here on the stands for the fourth time since my son began his international participation. Words cannot express the beautiful atmosphere and the immersive experiences that Abu Dhabi and its championships give to visitors and participants.”

Twelve-year-old Abdul Rahman, a grey belt from Saudi’s BPG Arena Academy, said: “The encouragement of friends and family pushes us to always do our best. I dedicate this victory to them and promise them more. I’m always excited to compete in the Abu Dhabi competitions since they provide a terrific opportunity to compete against top players from across the world.”

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and senior vice-president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; HE Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, Vice Chairman, UAEJJF; Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager, AJP; and several officials, guests and representatives of academies were present during the event.

  Although the new owners want to build a new training ground at another site in the next three to five years, they have decided in the meantime to refurbish the existing, out-of-date facilities
Updated 07 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have submitted plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of the club’s training ground to “bring it up to Premier League standard.”

Documents available for viewing on North Tyneside Council’s planning portal reveal the short-term plans of the club’s owners — the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media — to resolve ongoing issues with the training facilities.

The club’s Benton training base opened in 2002 and was described with pride by the manager at the time, Sir Bobby Robson, as “state-of-the-art.” However, with little or no subsequent investment in the facility by owner Mike Ashley, who bought the club in 2007, it has fallen far behind the levels of most, if not all, other Premier League clubs.

This issue has been recognized by the new owners and, although they want to build a new training ground at another site in the next three to five years, they have committed in the meantime to an immediate refurbishment of the existing facilities.

The application statement reads: “Modern professional football demands the provision of bespoke dedicated training facilities to enable teams to compete successfully at the highest levels nationally and internationally. The current training facilities available to NUFC fall significantly below the Premier League and perhaps even Championship standards.”

United have submitted an application for single-story side and rear extensions that include a dining room extension and landscaping works.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the plans is the addition of hydrotherapy and plunge pools. Similar pools used by Manchester City and Chelsea are cited as examples of what Newcastle want to replicate.

The planning documents state: “The layout of the existing site and buildings is designed for easy access and will remain unchanged. The existing building plan is a result of various additions dictated by short-term necessities and is not very well organized from a spatial perspective.

“Players and staff regularly cross over and the building plan feels like a ‘maze.’ NUFC need training facilities which are designed and cater for the well-being of their players and staff and hope to do so by supplying an interactive, light and usable space. The proposed extensions and renovations aim to address these issues and reorganize the building program in a far more efficient and logical manner.”

They continue: “New players’ changing room, wet areas and ancillary facilities are part of the new single-story extensions to the east side of the building plan. New doctor and physio rooms are now found next to the players’ area and the managers and coaching staff.

“Sport science team is now next to the existing gym and part of the coaching-staff cluster. The new presentation room and players’ lounge are created between the dining room and the players’ and coaching areas, and all spatially connected via new door openings.

“The dining room has been extended to be able to deal with the number of players and staff working and dining on a daily basis on site. A new kitchen is now included so that fresh and nutritious meals are served.”

