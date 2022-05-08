You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share
Soybeans and corn ended the week lower and extended weekly losses.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nk7xn

Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on US exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crops planted.

Meanwhile, Chicago wheat futures rose on technical buying and tight world supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade settled the day up 2 cents, at $11.08-1/2 a bushel, and posted a weekly gain of 4.99 percent.

Soybeans and corn ended the week lower and extended weekly losses.

The CBOT’s most active soybean contract slid 25 cents to $16.22 a bushel, while the most-active CBOT corn settled down 12-3/4 cents at $7.84-3/4 a bushel.

Gold prices steady

Gold prices were on track for a third straight weekly decline on Friday as investors fretted over the prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, though a slight pullback in the dollar helped the precious metal to tick higher on Friday. 

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,88.80 per ounce but was down 0.7 percent for the week. US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,883.81.

Silver fell 0.08 percent to $22.37 per ounce, while platinum is priced at $962.24. 

Palladium is currently priced at $2,051.92. 

Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share in EU amid global shortage

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, on Friday said it plans to leverage the global edible oil shortage and “political tension in Europe” to regain market share after buyers shunned the commodity over environmental concerns.

Palm oil is used to make everything from lipstick to noodles, but top producers Indonesia and Malaysia have faced boycotts after being accused of clearing rainforests and exploiting migrant workers for the rapid expansion of plantations.

Some companies have introduced “palm oil-free products” in recent years, and the EU, the world’s third-biggest palm buyer, has ruled to phase out palm oil-based biofuels by 2030.

But retailers like British supermarket chain Iceland, which removed palm oil from its own-brand food starting in 2018, have been forced to return to the controversial commodity in recent months due to a global edible oil shortage triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports.

Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysian Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities, said in a statement the government “will not want to waste a good crisis.”

“It is time we step up efforts to counter adverse propaganda to undermine palm oil’s credibility and for us to showcase the numerous health benefits the golden oil has to offer,” she said.

Zuraida said global edible oil prices are likely to remain high in the first half of 2022 and EU demand is expected to increase in the near term due to tight sunflower and soy oil supplies.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy commodities wheat CORN Gold silver Metals Mining

Related

Iraq’s crude oil exports from Basra fields rise 2.3% in April: Ministry of Oil graphic
Business & Economy
Iraq’s crude oil exports from Basra fields rise 2.3% in April: Ministry of Oil
An Egyptian delegation went to India to discuss wheat imports, visiting fields and grain stores in various regions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt approves India as new wheat supplier

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco

Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has claimed the top spot among peers in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with the highest year-to-date gain of 21.7 percent, a recent report by Kamco Invest revealed.

Backed by a rally in the oil market, the Kingdom saw its major players, especially banks, posting higher first-quarter earnings which led to stock market wins.  

Abu Dhabi and Kuwait came next, rising 18.8 and 18.75 percent, respectively, according to the latest monthly report.

It revealed that the MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indexes across the region, went up by 3.3 percent in April, thanks to strong quarterly earnings.

Dubai was the region's highest gainer, registering a monthly gain of 5.5 percent, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, all up between 0.4 and 4.9 percent.

The Omani and Bahraini bourses recorded declines of 1.1 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Topics: Tadawul stock exchange GCC

Related

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surges to $93bn
Business & Economy
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surges to $93bn
CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules
Business & Economy
CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO

Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport gets new acting CEO
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: After facing chaos during the peak season due to flight delays and mishandled luggage, the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Co. has appointed Ayman Aboabah as acting CEO of Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport. 

Aboabah will replace Ryyan Tarabzoni, according to a statement. 

The decision from Jeddah Airports Co. came after the Saudi minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser ordered an emergency probe to investigate the chaotic scenes at the airport. 

Aboabah has 28 years of experience, where he had held several leadership positions including the vice president for operations at Riyadh Airports Co. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Airports airline industry King Abdulaziz International Airport

Related

Jeddah's landmark airport witnesses chaos amid flight delays and luggage woes during Eid holiday
Business & Economy
Jeddah's landmark airport witnesses chaos amid flight delays and luggage woes during Eid holiday
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline
Corporate News
flynas to buy 250 aircraft, becoming MENA’s largest low-cost airline

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Updated 49 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia

Saudi ACWA Power wins bid for two solar projects in Indonesia
Updated 49 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility provider ACWA Power Co. has been selected as the preferred bidder to develop two solar projects in Indonesia.

The projects will be located in Sumatera and Java and will serve state-owned Indonesian electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara, according to a bourse filing.

ACWA Power will connect with the relevant stakeholders to move forward with the deals, noting that the financial impact cannot be determined at this stage, it said in the statement.

 

Topics: ACWA Power solar Indonesia

Related

Exclusive ACWA Power’s IPO grant to staff brings down 2021 profits: CEO
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s IPO grant to staff brings down 2021 profits: CEO
Exclusive ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables   video
Business & Economy
ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables  

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business
Updated 08 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business

Thanks to COVID-19, holiday homes are now open for business
  • Foreign businesses are operating out of short-term rental villas, says CEO of Luxury Explorers Collection
Updated 08 May 2022
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: It is not just holidaymakers that have contributed to the boom in the luxury holiday-home market. Foreign businesses are operating out of short-term rental villas, said Mohammed Sultan, founder and CEO of Luxury Explorers Collection, who has been helping them.

Sultan is a veteran of the luxury hospitality industry, specializing in high-level conferences and VIP travel arrangements since 2004. But when the pandemic hit — essentially bringing events and travel to a halt — he had to shift his strategy quickly. 

His company spotted an urgent need in the market for short-term, high-end vacation rentals. So, in June 2020, mere months after COVID-19 swept the world, Luxury Holiday Homes was established.

The majority of the company’s clients are from Europe and Asia, mainly China. These are not typical digital nomads; they are high-profile men and women who see the appeal of doing business in Dubai. 

Compared to the restrictive COVID-19 measures in many of Asia’s main cities and the current war in Eastern Europe, Dubai has become a safe halfway house for businesses to operate.

“Since the pandemic, China has been our biggest market,” Sultan told Arab News. 

“We see a lot of high-net-worth individuals moving their business and bringing staff members to operate out of a villa in Dubai, besides the influx of Russian businessmen holidaying in Dubai and investing here. They need a base, so they use our ultra-luxury properties to discover the market and feel settled,” he added.

Luxury in demand

The global vacation rental market is expected to reach $111.2 billion by 2030, according to a 2021 Precedence Research study. The ultra-luxury market, however, is more nuanced. 

In addition to beautifully decorated properties, often in desired destinations such as the exclusive Emirates Hills area or a penthouse in Downtown Dubai, there are amenities on offer that wealthy clients demand. 

Private chefs, butler services and high-end toiletries are expected. The company operates 20 properties in Dubai and five in Makkah. The three-bedroom unit in Makkah that overlooks the Kaaba is one of the most coveted properties in his scope.

“Most of the hotels in Makkah are old and don’t offer value for money. It’s really hard to find a large three bedroom in Makkah that fits a whole family and overlooks the holy site for prayers,” said Sultan. “It’s a spiritual experience.”

In Dubai, the company’s properties are spread between Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Downtown Dubai. The majority of holiday homes have pianos for children to continue lessons. Some come with outdoor cinemas and seaside barbeque areas. Luxury Explorer Collection’s rates per night range from 6,000 dirhams ($1,634) to 65,000 dirhams. 

“When we first started with a few properties, guests would call us at odd hours asking how to turn on the gas to cook, so we realized these need to be fully serviced to a high degree,” said Sultan. “We set an impeccable ultra-luxury standard now, and we’ve seen the highest occupancy rates.”

Shifting trends

Luxury Holiday Homes is currently planning to expand in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia to cater to rising demand. Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are on the radar. In addition, the company will soon be working with a developer to create luxury mansion experiences from scratch within the next two to five years.

“It helped that I worked in the industry and had the right connections. I knew the habits of high-net-worth individuals in the region, so when we saw that hotel bookings were slowing in 2008 and private holiday homes were on the rise, I made a note of the consumer preference and acted when the time was right,” said Sultan. 

“Even hotel brands are moving into the short-term rental space,” he added.

Brands such as Marriott International launched Homes & Villas in 2018, encouraging guests to stay for longer periods.

“Hotels are definitely moving into the holiday-homes business. We talk about it at conferences all the time,” said Sultan. “But they have restrictions; we can upgrade easily and quickly; we offer more privacy.”

New data shed fresh insights into traveler habits that he did not anticipate, affecting renovation plans in some cases.

“Our data shows that the more you renovate your bathrooms, the more value you get. We renovated all bathrooms and set aside renovations for secondary bedrooms in villas with 11 bedrooms. It paid off,” he said. “We found out strikingly that revenue increases massively the more you upgrade bathrooms.”

Other preferences include entertainment facilities, including cinemas and sea-facing barbeque areas. As the lines stay blurred between work and home life, having everything you need in one place carries a particular appeal to the luxury travel consumer and business traveler.

Topics: ATM2022 Arabian Travel Market Dubai

Related

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Business & Economy
Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Dubai businesses slapped with fines over non-compliance with coronavirus measures
Middle-East
Dubai businesses slapped with fines over non-compliance with coronavirus measures

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Updated 08 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
  • Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year
Updated 08 May 2022
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: Standing 150 meters over Zabeel Park, the largest frame in the world demonstrates that the old can coexist with the new in one place, heaving into sight a visual connection that binds the old-world charm of the Deira in the north with the towering modernity of Sheikh Zayed Road in the south.

With its opening in January 2018, Emirates News Agency, known as WAM, said that Dubai Frame had become one of the world’s most magnetic attractions. This landmark creates a link between the past and the present of the emirate.

“The Dubai Frame comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to establish Dubai as an international cultural, entertainment and tourism destination,” said Dawoud Al-Hajjri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, in a statement on WAM.

In addition to its aesthetic design and poetic views, the Dubai Frame also bagged a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records as the “Largest Building Shaped Like a Picture Frame,” according to WAM.

On the tower’s mezzanine floor is a museum that tells the story of the city’s development through the latest means of presentations, including a panoramic elevator that ascends through the ribs to the upper floors. Visitors can view the city of Dubai from all sides of the upper horizontal rib, which has glass floors and glass facades.

Dubai Frame is the latest national cultural landmark that has been completed and developed by the municipality.

“Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year and won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece that attracts the world’s attention,” said Al-Hajjri.

The building has a height of 150.24 meters and a width of 95.53 meters, making Dubai Frame a unique global architectural achievement.

The museum tells the story of Dubai over time and its ambitious plans for the future over a 360-degree panorama of immersive experience.

Topics: ATM2022 Arabian Travel Market

Related

A new frontier: Dubai’s virtual assets regulator will be first in metaverse
Business & Economy
A new frontier: Dubai’s virtual assets regulator will be first in metaverse
UAE breaks world record with Dubai Frame
Offbeat
UAE breaks world record with Dubai Frame

Latest updates

Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share
Commodities Update — Corn, soybean futures slide; Malaysia aims to regain palm oil market share
Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Saudi Arabia tops GCC stock markets with highest YTD gain: Kamco
Saudi King admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests - Saudi press agency
Saudi King admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests - Saudi press agency
Philippine police say country ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of election
Philippine police say country ‘relatively peaceful’ ahead of election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.