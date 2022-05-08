Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines

Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian Minister of Endowments, has announced the reopening of mosques across the country.

He said that a decision was taken to reopen mosques and resume lessons and Qur’anic reciters, and to allow the visiting of shrines outside prayer times, starting from today.

However, the government will continue to not allow people to stay in seclusion for extended periods in a mosque, based on what was decided by a committee managing the crisis of epidemics and health pandemics. This comes in light of the lack of commitment to preventive measures by some people.

Gomaa said that it was also decided to open the square of the Imam Hussein Mosque throughout the day, in accordance with organized instructions that the ministry will circulate.

The Minister of Endowments appealed to worshipers and mosque-goers to continue to adhere to precautionary measures, foremost of which is social distancing, and to adhere to wearing a face mask, adding that the timing of the Friday sermon will continue to be 10 minutes long.

Egypt took strict preventative measures about two years ago with the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus. It has gradually relaxed these, but it had prevented the opening of mosques outside of prayer times and stressed social distancing.

Last March, the Egyptian government announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions. It agreed to allow the opening of events attached to mosques, and to perform afternoon lessons and Tarawih prayers in leading mosques during the month of Ramadan.

A few days ago, the ministry decided to open all major and university mosques in which Friday prayers are held, and in which imams are affiliated with ministry work.

The severity of coronavirus infections in Egypt decreased after the increase in vaccination rates. The Ministry of Health announced recently that the average daily number of infections was 46 cases and 5 deaths.