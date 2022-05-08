You are here

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field's water treatment system

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system
A range of diverse projects are currently underway in the MENA region. (Shutterstock)
REEM WALID 

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system

MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system
Updated 14 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: A range of diverse projects are currently underway in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are at various stages of development. From a project tracking point of view, firms such as Algerian Energy Co. are planning for the construction of new plants. Moreover, while some firms such as Iraq's Halfaya oil field are seeking expansion, others such as Libya's National Oil Corporation are anticipating a favorable budget allocation that will help boost their activity. 

Whereas NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is due to announce the contractor for solar and wind plants as early as next week. 

Whereas NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is due to announce the contractor for solar and wind plants as early as next week. 

New Projects 

·      The Algerian Energy Co. is planning to construct three new desalination plants in the country, Meed reported. 

Each plant is projected to have a capacity capable of treating up to 300,000 cubic meters of seawater per day.

Oil 

·      The consortium responsible for developing Iraq’s Halfaya oil field has put forward an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contract in an attempt to further enlarge the field’s water treatment system.

·      Libya’s National Oil Corporation is anticipated to receive its budget in June, Meed reported. 

This will help the firm bolster its activity in the oil and gas industry. 

Renewables 

·      The Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has selected a contractor for the solar and wind plants that are projected to supply the future city’s $6.4 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia plant with electricity, Meed reported. 

While the contractor is yet to be disclosed next week, offtake agreements and financial close are anticipated to take place by the middle of 2022.

Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s Tata Steel said three contract workers had been injured in a blast at one of its coke plant units in the eastern state of Jharkhand on Saturday.

The unit was not operational and was undergoing a dismantling process, Tata, India’s largest steelmaker by revenue, said in a statement, adding that production has not been impacted.

Tata did not say what had caused the blast but some local media reported that it happened in a gas pipeline at a battery site and led to a massive fire.

“An investigation to assess the cause is underway,” Tata said.

Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of physical violence threats

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has alleged its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by India's financial crime-fighting agency, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate warned the company's former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer B.S. Rao, and their families of "dire consequences" if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi's filing dated May 4 stated.

After the Reuters story was published, the Enforcement Directorate issued a statement saying Xiaomi's allegations were "untrue and baseless" and company executives had deposed "voluntarily in the most conducive environment".

Xiaomi has been under investigation since February and last week the Indian agency seized $725 million in the company's India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad "in the guise of royalty" payments. 

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, saying its royalty payments were legitimate.

LAst week a judge heard Xiaomi lawyers and put on hold the Indian agency's decision to freeze bank assets. The next hearing is set for May 12. 

The company alleges intimidation when executives appeared for questioning multiple times in April.

Jain and Rao were on certain occasions "threatened ... with dire consequences including arrest, damage to the career prospects, criminal liability and physical violence if they did not give statements as per the dictates of" the agency, according to the filing in the High Court of southern Karnataka state.

The executives "were able to resist the pressure for some time, (but) they ultimately relented under such extreme and hostile abuse and pressure and involuntarily made some statements," it added.

In its media statement, the Enforcement Directorate said it is a "professional agency with strong work ethics and there was no coercion or threat to the officers of the company at any point of time".

Generali becomes majority shareholder in Indian non-life joint venture

Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Friday it had completed the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in its Indian non-life insurance joint venture, increasing its holding to 74 percent after receiving regulatory and competition approvals.

When it announced the deal in January, Generali said it had agreed to pay 145 million euros ($153 million) to debt-laden Future Group, its partner in Future Generali India Insurance, for the stake.

The deal, which is in line with Generali’s strategy to position itself in fast-growing markets, follows a 2021 decision by the Indian government to allow foreign companies to own up to 74 percent of a local insurance business, up from 49 percent previously.

In March, Generali also completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Indian life insurance joint venture.

Generali is the first international insurer to take a majority stake in both its Indian life and non-life insurance joint ventures since the new foreign ownership cap came into effect, it said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant

NEOM selects contractor to build solar, wind plants to electrify $6.4bn green hydrogen plant
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has selected a contractor to build solar and wind plants to supply the city’s $6.4-billion green hydrogen-based ammonia plant with electricity, Meed reported. 

The contractor is expected to be disclosed next week, offtake agreements and financial close are expected to take place by the middle of 2022.

Bidders for the contract included Energy China, Power China Huadong, China’s Sepco 3, and India’s Larsen & Toubro, amongst others. 

Together, the solar and wind plants — located in northwest Saudi Arabia — are projected to have an accumulated capacity of 4,000 MW.

In addition to the wind and solar plants, the winning contractor will also be responsible for constructing a battery energy storage system as well as a 190 km power transmission network. 

Budget airline flydubai reports 114% rise in passengers in Q1

Budget airline flydubai reports 114% rise in passengers in Q1
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Budget airline flydubai reports 114% rise in passengers in Q1

Budget airline flydubai reports 114% rise in passengers in Q1
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based airline flydubai has reported a strong performance in the first quarter of the year, as the low-cost carrier posted a 114 percent rise in passengers from the same period last year, the airline said in a statement. 

According to the statement, the airline operated 19,000 flights and carried 2.35 million passengers during the period. 

Moreover, the airline also witnessed an increase in demand for connecting traffic with 43 percent of the passengers connecting to the carrier’s network compared to 28 percent for the same period last year.

The statement added that the airline has grown its network to more than 100 destinations exceeding pre-pandemic levels. 

“We have continued our growth in 2022 capitalizing on the tremendous results we reported for 2021. We have seen the number of passengers carried in the first quarter of this year more than double compared to the previous couple of years as we welcomed the world during Expo Dubai 2020, connected underserved markets to Dubai and added more frequencies around the network,” said Ghaith Al-Ghaith, CEO of flydubai. 

The statement also said new aircraft deliveries will support flydubai’s growing network and operations in 2022. 

California lacks sufficient capacity to keep lights on; EU one step closer to sealing 2015 Iran nuclear deal: NRG matters

California lacks sufficient capacity to keep lights on; EU one step closer to sealing 2015 Iran nuclear deal: NRG matters
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
REEM WALID 

California lacks sufficient capacity to keep lights on; EU one step closer to sealing 2015 Iran nuclear deal: NRG matters

California lacks sufficient capacity to keep lights on; EU one step closer to sealing 2015 Iran nuclear deal: NRG matters
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Inconsistency globally across the energy sector prevails. On a macro level, California is looking ahead to a summer of discontent as an energy crisis threatens the state's ability to keep the lights on during the summer season given its current capacity. 

At the other end of the spectrum the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is one step closer to deadlock. On a micro level, South Africa’s Eskom has managed to curb power cuts amid a recovery. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·California has released forecasts for the electrical grid that indicate that the state lacks adequate capacity to keep the lights this summer, Reuters reported, citing energy officials.

This will be especially true if the state suffers from any heatwaves, wildfires, or other unprecedented events.

·The EU’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is set to pay the Middle Eastern country a visit on Tuesday to take a step closer to sealing the long-awaited 2015 deal, Reuters reported. 

This comes after talks to revive the deal have been on hold since March after Iran asked the US to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of US Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Through a micro lens: 

·South African public electricity utility Eskom has suspended power cuts on Saturday - 48 hours earlier than anticipated-, Bloomberg reported. 

This follows reports that the power systems have recovered to the point where rotational blackouts can come to a halt.

Saudi Aramco shares touch highest level since listing

Saudi Aramco shares touch highest level since listing
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco shares touch highest level since listing

Saudi Aramco shares touch highest level since listing
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of oil giant Saudi Aramco surged 3 percent to touch their highest level since listing of SR46.1 ($12.3) on Sunday.

Amid trading of almost 10 million shares, the stock price slightly retreated to SR45.8 later in the day at 12:07 p.m. Saudi time.

The oil major now holds the second largest market valuation globally of SR9.15 trillion.

This comes as oil prices continue to spike, beefing up energy companies even as Ukraine-Russia tensions rattle stock markets globally.

