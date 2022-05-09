You are here

Sri Lanka in talks for $100 million emergency funding from Beijing-backed bank

1 / 2
Sri Lankans block a main road in Colombo as they queue for gas on May 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
2 / 2
A woman shouts at a person for cutting in the queue line for gas at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
Reuters

  • Pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have plunged the South Asian island’s economy in crisis
COLOMBO: The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the South Asian island’s economy is in crisis, with usable foreign reserves down to $50 million, Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week.
Shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines have brought thousands onto the streets in over a month of mostly peaceful protests. Rajapaksa declared a second state emergency in five weeks on Friday.
The multilateral AIIB, founded in 2014 to promote infrastructure investing throughout Asia, draws most of its funding from China.
China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, with an outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Beijing has extended Sri Lanka a $1.3 billion syndicated loan and a $1.5 billion yuan-denominated swap to boost its reserves. The two countries are in talks for a $1.5 billion credit line and a fresh syndicated loan of up to $1 billion.
Colombo said this month that talks had started on refinancing Chinese debt after Sri Lanka suspended some of external debt repayments in April. 

 

 

 

Russia has ‘forgotten’ all that mattered to WWII victors: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP)
  • Russia will on Monday mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia has forgotten everything that mattered to the victors of World War II, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, a day before Moscow commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.
Denouncing Russia’s heavy shelling in the east of the country including one strike on a school that he says killed 60 people, he added: “Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II.”
While normal people associated the anniversary with peace and the slogan “Never again!,” Russia was continuing its attacks, said Zelensky in his nightly address.
“As a result of the Russian air strike on Bilogorivka of the Lugansk region, about 60 people were killed,” he added.
“Civilians who simply hid in the school from the shelling. It was a targeted blow to the school. Another crime of the occupiers.”
“I am sure that today Ukraine has shown that we are already a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe.”
Russia will on Monday mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.
Thousands of soldiers will march across the Red Square in Moscow followed by tanks, armored vehicles and missile launchers.

Nobel Peace Prize candidate hopes nomination will bring good name to Pakistan

  • Dr. Amjad Saqib is the founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance program Akhuwat
  • Since its inception in 2001, Akhuwat has enabled hundreds of thousands of people to become self-reliant
ISLAMABAD: When he learned about his nomination for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Pakistani philanthropist Dr. Amjad Saqib said he had never been motivated by awards but hoped the news could present a good image of his country.

The founder of Pakistan’s largest interest-free microfinance organization Akhuwat, Saqib is among 251 individuals and 92 organizations announced last month as candidates for the annual prize that comes with a medal, a diploma, 10 million Swedish crowns ($1 million) and immediate global attention.

The peace prize is one of five separate prizes funded by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel that, according to his will of 1895, are awarded to those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to Mankind.” The other four awards are in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine and literature.

The Pakistani candidate already enjoys worldwide recognition for his work in social mobilization and poverty alleviation. In 2021, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia’s Nobel Prize.

“I am doing all this work for Allah, so I am not very excited about awards,” Saqib told Arab News in a recent interview.

“But it is good news in the sense that this nomination will present a good image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.”

Saqib left his job in Pakistan’s civil service to establish Akhuwat in 2001. Since its inception, the organization has opened 800 branches across Pakistan, enabling hundreds of thousands of people to become self-reliant.

“We created this interest-free loan fund in which wealthy people would contribute and the institution (Akhuwat) would distribute it to needy people without any interest so that they can start a small business,” he said, adding that the first loan was given to a lady who purchased two sewing machines to start her business.

As of now, the charity has provided more than $870 million in 5 million interest-free loans, while retaining a recovery rate of 99.9 percent. Operational costs are covered by donations that come mostly from Pakistani citizens.

“Forty-two percent of our beneficiaries are women,” Saqib said.

“Akhuwat gives loans without any quota or discrimination to people who have skills, ideas and the will to work.”

Saqib believes the creation of businesses provides long-term dividends as it opens opportunities. 

His approach to education is similar.

The organization runs several colleges providing residential facilities for students who cannot afford quality education. They can pay for tuition 10 years later, when they have the means to do so. 

Work is underway to merge the colleges into Akhuwat University.

“Akhuwat University is an education project in which Akhuwat pays all the expenses of education like fees, boarding, food, clothes and other such things,” Saqib said.

“A few colleges of the university are already functioning, and around 1,500 students are getting an education.”

‘Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’: Trudeau in Kyiv

  • Justin Trudeau: ‘It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes’
  • Trudeau: I have ‘witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia’s illegal war’
KYIV, Ukraine: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was responsible for “war crimes,” during a visit to Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes,” Trudeau said at a news conference with the Ukrainian leader, adding that “there must be accountability” and that he had “witnessed firsthand the brutality of Russia’s illegal war.”

Justin Trudeau also made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March after fierce fighting, the town’s mayor said on Telegram.
“I’ve just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town,” Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.
He posted a picture showing Trudeau standing on a street with destroyed and burned apartment buildings in the background.
The Russian military occupied Irpin following Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion but Ukrainian forces seized back control. The town has been one of the hotspots of fighting near the capital Kyiv.
Canada, like other Western nations, has imposed broad economic sanctions on Russia and sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Trudeau’s Liberal government has also created a special scheme for Ukrainians and their families to apply for a temporary resident visa.

U2’s Bono gives ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro

  • Bono and The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv
  • Bono: ‘This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you’ll be free at last; they can take your lives, but they can never take your pride’
KYIV: Irish rock group U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.
“Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you’re fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, pressing toward Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.
Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation,” continues to carry out missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv even though air raid sirens sound regularly.
Bono rallied the crowd between songs during his performance.
“This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you’ll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride,” he said.

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

  • Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine
  • The school where they met has been turned into transitional housing for Ukrainian migrants from elsewhere in the country
UZHHOROD, Ukraine: Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show US support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.
“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the US first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”
Biden spent about two hours in Ukraine, traveling by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian village that she toured on the border.
Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today.”
The two first ladies came together in a small classroom, sitting across a table from one another and greeting each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her children have been at an undisclosed location for their safety.
The school where they met has been turned into transitional housing for Ukrainian migrants from elsewhere in the country.
The visit allowed Biden to conduct the kind of personal diplomacy that her husband would like to be doing himself.
President Joe Biden said during his visit to Poland in March that he was disappointed he could not visit Ukraine to see conditions “firsthand” but that he was not allowed, likely due to security reasons. The White House said as recently as last week that the president “would love to visit” but there were no plans for him to do so at this time.
The meeting came about after the two first ladies exchanged correspondence in recent weeks, according to US officials who declined to provide further details because they were not authorized to discuss the ladies’ private communications.
As she arrived at the school, Biden, who was wearing a Mother’s Day corsage that was a gift from her husband, embraced Zelenska and presented her with a bouquet.
After their private meeting, the two joined a group of children who live at the school in making tissue-paper bears to give as Mother’s Day gifts.
Biden’s visit follows recent stops in the war-torn country by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress, as well as a joint trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
Her visit was limited to western Ukraine; Russia is concentrating its military power in eastern Ukraine, and she was not in harm’s way. On the same day as Biden’s visit, a Russian bomb flattened a school in eastern Ukraine that had been sheltering about 90 people in its basement, with dozens feared dead.
Earlier, in the Slovakian border village of Vysne Nemecke, she toured its border processing facility, surveying operations set up by the United Nations and other relief organizations to assist Ukrainians seeking refuge. Biden attended a religious service in a tent set up as a chapel, where a priest intoned, “We pray for the people of Ukraine.”
And before that, in Kosice, Biden met and offered support to Ukrainian mothers in Slovakia who have been displaced by Russia’s war. She assured them that the “hearts of the American people” are behind them.
At a bus station in the city that is now a 24-hour refugee processing center, Biden found herself in an extended conversation with a Ukrainian woman who said she struggles to explain the war to her three children because she cannot understand it herself.
“I cannot explain because I don’t know myself and I’m a teacher,” Victorie Kutocha, who had her arms around her 7-year-old daughter, Yulie, told Biden.
At one point, Kutocha asked, “Why?” seeming to seek an explanation for Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.
’It’s so hard to understand,” the first lady replied.
The 24-hour facility is one of six refugee centers in Slovakia, providing an average of 300 to 350 people daily with food, showers, clothing, emergency on-site accommodations and other services, according to information provided by the White House.
Biden also dropped in at a Slovakian public school that has taken in displaced students.
Slovakian and Ukrainian moms were brought together at the school for a Mother’s Day event while their children made crafts to give them as gifts.
Biden went from table to table meeting the mothers and kids. She told some of the women that she wanted to come and ” say the hearts of the American people are with the mothers of Ukraine.”
“I just wanted to come and show you our support,” she said before departing for Vysne Nemecke.
In recent weeks border crossings are averaging less than 2,000 per day, down from over 10,000 per day immediately after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, and a large portion of that flow is daily cross border traffic.
Biden is on a four-day visit to Eastern Europe to highlight US support for Ukrainian refugees and for the allied countries such as Romania and Slovakia that are providing a safe haven for them.
She spent Friday and Saturday in Romania, visiting with US troops and meeting with Ukrainian refugee mothers and children.
With her trip, the American first lady followed the path of prior sitting first ladies who also traveled to war or conflict zones.
Eleanor Roosevelt visited servicemen abroad during World War II to help boost troop morale. Pat Nixon joined President Richard Nixon on his 1969 trip to South Vietnam, becoming the first first lady to visit a combat zone, according to the National First Ladies’ Library. She flew 18 miles from Saigon in an open helicopter, accompanied by US Secret Service agents.
Hillary Clinton visited a combat zone, stopping in Bosnia in 1996. Four years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and during the US-led war in Afghanistan, Laura Bush went to Kabul in 2005 and Melania Trump accompanied President Donald Trump to Iraq in December 2018.

