Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector; launch world class airline: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser

Saudi Arabia aims to obtain $100bn investment in aviation sector; launch world class airline: Minister Saleh Al-Jasser
Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser, speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh
  • “We will also launch an additional national carrier to be among the world’s best airlines”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to obtain an investment of $100 billion in the aviation sector by the end of this decade, Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser told the inaugural ceremony of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 09.

Talking about the “great aviation reform” in Saudi Arabia aimed at turning the nation into the Middle East’s aviation hub, the minister added that the Saudi Arabian government has ambitious plans to launch a new national carrier which could emerge as one of the best in the world in the coming years. 

“We will also launch an additional national carrier to be among the world’s best airlines and we will upgrade all our facilities, infrastructure, and airports led by our hubs namely Riyadh and Jeddah,” said Al-Jasser. 

He went on to say that the Kingdom aims to host 300 million passengers, and five million tons of freight reaching 250 destinations by 2030. 

Talking about the vitality of the Future Aviation Forum, the minister added: “Through this forum, we can establish a strong global voice to contribute to the global wellbeing, sustainability and prosperity, and if we are successful, and I believe we will be, today will mark the start of a golden era for aviation.”

Topics: FAF2022

Mashreq Bank goes nuts over Cashew Payments with $10m investment

RIYADH: Spurring a growing trend of traditional banks making investments in fintech, Dubai-based Mashreq Bank announced a $10 million investment in Cashew, one of the leading “buy now, pay later” service providers to consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“It’s the first such investment from a traditional bank in a fintech company in the region. It’s a very strategic investment as well. It’s not only about money; it’s a lot more than that,” Cashew Payments Co-founder and CEO Ammar Afif told Arab News.

As part of the strategic investment, Mashreq will integrate Cashew Payments as an option on NEOPAY, the payments subsidiary of Mashreq, and provide support for the launch of Cashew in Egypt.

“We will offer Cashew BNPL as a payment option for NEOPAY merchants. This will help our merchants give the customers a wider choice of payment options, thereby increasing their business,” Vibhor Mundhada, the CEO of NEOPAY, told Arab News.

He added: “We will build a seamless payment experience for our online and offline merchants to accept Cashew as a payment option. We will also work on building longer tenure BNPL options.”

New products

The deal with Mashreq is unique in the region’s fintech space because it goes beyond just a processing relationship between two financial institutions. 

Cashew and Mashreq will also collaborate and offer new products to the market, including longer tenure and higher ticket-size BNPL options for consumers and introducing the first-of-its-kind point of sale lending options in the region later this year. 

Additionally, Mashreq would offer Cashew services and products to its merchants and business banking customers.

Launched in 2020, Cashew has more than 200 retailers on the platform and is currently doing $1 million per month in transactions. “This is expected to grow tenfold by the end of the year as a result of the partnership with Mashreq,” Afif informed.

“We are the only BNPL in the region collecting data such as Emirates IDs and tying into banks to get more information to score better so that consumers who are likely to default will be rejected,” he added.

The new partnership will bring a new product to the market with key features.

“Mashreq will bring our customers many benefits as we grow our service offerings,” Afif explained. “This partnership will give consumers the largest merchant network to shop at, larger ticket size and the ability to pay over longer terms. We can only accomplish these goals for our customers by partnering with respected financial institutions like Mashreq that understand and want to be a part of the growing BNPL segment.”

Value-added services

NEOPAY wants to focus on adding more payment options and value-added services for its merchants, and the Cashew deal fits well with its strategy for growth.

“The focus is on using the payment data to drive business outcomes for the company’s merchants, adding more payment options from across the globe, strengthening the omnichannel payment offerings, and providing VAS bundles like enterprise resource management solutions with our payment offerings,” Mundhada said.

“Saudi Arabia obviously is the absolute right market for us to launch POS finance, which is done in a Shariah-compliant manner,” Afif informed while adding that they would offer this service in the Kingdom over the next few months.

Talking about his plans for the Saudi market, Afif reiterated that “there is a big opportunity as there are a lot of people that don’t have credit cards today because they believe credit cards may not be Shariah-compliant.”

With a mission to provide consumers with smart instant financing solutions through an intuitive and frictionless checkout experience, Cashew aims to tap segments such as education, travel, and healthcare that remain largely untapped.

Afif went on to add that he is targeting young millennials, who essentially do not have credit yet. “They have graduated from school; they have their first job; they’re trying to build their credit, but banks won’t give them a loan to buy something over 12 months or so,” he said. 

“That’s where Cashew will help fill that void. Again, the ultimate relationship will be between the consumer, Cashew and the bank. So once they pay off this, they will start to establish credit. Therefore, buying a car or a house one day will become much easier.” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: banking GCC BNPL Mashreq Bank Shariah-compliant

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years

Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market broke the 13,900 level for the first time in 16 years, amid a trading value of almost SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) on Monday.

TASI, as the main index is known, surged over 100 points to hit 13,930, up 0.8 percent two hours into the trading session.

With the latest gain, the index is up as much as 23.4 percent year-to-date.

The rise was mainly buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank, which saw its shares soar to a record high earlier in the day.

Shares in the bank touched a record high of SR117.4 as of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time, in response to shareholders' approval to increase capital to SR40 billion through a bonus issue.

Later in the day, the stock price slightly retreated to SR114.8.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi stock exchange Bank

Japanese carmaker Toyota to allocate $624m to produce EV parts in India

Japanese carmaker Toyota to allocate $624m to produce EV parts in India
RIYADH: Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota is planning to allocate 48 billion rupees ($624 million) to make electric vehicle components through its joint venture company in India. 

This happens in line with Toyota’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Bloomberg reported. 

The carmaker plans to create around 3,500 direct new jobs, the report stated citing Toyota Kirloskar executive vice president Vikram Gulati.

“As the supply chain system builds, we expect much more to come in later,” he added. 

According to data from BloombergNEF, 53 percent of new automobile sales in India will be electric by 2040, compared with 77 percent in China. 

Topics: Toyota kirloskar India EV

Low-carbon fuel for aviation could be transitionary fuel of the future: Saudi energy minister

Low-carbon fuel for aviation could be transitionary fuel of the future: Saudi energy minister
RIYADH: Highlighting the importance of going green and sustainability, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that a low-carbon fuel for aviation could emerge as the transitionary fuel for the future. 

The energy minister made the remark while speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 9. 

The minister noted that achieving sustainability cannot be done by just relying on biofuels. Instead, he made it clear that all options including hydrogen should be considered to ensure a better low-carbon future. 

“You can’t make a conclusion by saying I will do this and that. You have got quite a few choices, you have got to look at all those choices including working hard on land and aviation operations. 

“You could use electric cars and even greening airports by itself, every component you could enhance in this holistic approach, the circular carbon economy approach can help,” said the minister. 

The circular carbon approach is the process by which carbon dioxide is captured from hydrocarbon production, coal, and natural gas power plants.

 The prince added that synthetic fuel will be produced from the collected carbon dioxide. 

He also noted that the gap between crude oil prices and prices for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline is down to the lack of refining capacity. 

Topics: FAF2022

Commodities Update — Gold prices slip; Wheat climbs; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold prices slip; Wheat climbs; Copper dips
RIYADH: Gold dropped on Monday as the dollar scaled a two-decade high, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while elevated US Treasury yields further weighed on prices.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,871.96 per ounce, as of 0509 GMT, while US gold futures also slipped 0.5 percent to $1,873.20.

Silver falls, palladium up 

Spot silver slipped 0.5 percent to $22.24 per ounce, and platinum fell 1.6 percent to $948. 

Palladium gained 0.1 percent to $2,048.69. 

Wheat up

Chicago wheat futures rose 1.5 percent on Monday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine curbed wheat exports from the Black Sea region — a key supplier — and fueled concerns over tight global supply, while corn and soybeans lost ground.

The most active Chicago Board of Trade wheat was up 1.5 percent at $11.25-1/4 a bushel, as of 0402 GMT. Corn dropped 0.9 percent to 7.77-1/2 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.7 percent to $16.10-3/4 a bushel.

Copper, aluminum dip

Copper and aluminum prices dropped on Monday, as tightening COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China stoked worries about demand, with a stronger dollar further weighing on the market.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $9,354 a ton, as of 0405 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 in early Asian trade.

LME aluminum slipped 0.6 percent to $2,826 a ton, its lowest since Jan. 5.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold siliver wheat export

