Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event

RIYADH: The first day of the inaugural Future Aviation Forum has started in Saudi Arabia, with more than 2,000 attendees expected.

The two-day event, being held in Riyadh, will see leaders from the public and business sectors mix with international CEOs and regulators as the aviation industry aims to resolve post-pandemic issues and shape future international air travel.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, also known as GACA, will feature more than 120 speakers.

UPDATES

Future Fuel: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that a low-carbon fuel for aviation could emerge as the transitionary fuel for the future.

The minister noted that achieving sustainability cannot be done by just relying on biofuels. Instead, he made it clear that all options including hydrogen should be considered to ensure a better low-carbon future.

Special Riyadh Zone: In a bid to attract more multinational companies from the logistics and cargo sector, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has started working on a special economic zone in Riyadh.

GACA president Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej revealed this new special zone will have economic and legislative packages capable of driving up more multinational entities in the future.

New national airline: Saudi Arabia is aiming to obtain an investment of $100 billion in the aviation sector by the end of this decade, Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser told the inaugural ceremony of the forum.

He also added that the Saudi Arabian government has ambitious plans to launch a new national carrier which could emerge as one of the best in the world in the coming years.







Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser, speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh



New travel rules: In a bid to smooth the process of international air travel, Saudi Arabia has announced a new Global Air Travel policy.

The new framework is expected to make international journeys simpler, by avoiding the confusion over travel requirements currently discouraging millions of people from booking flights.







The event will last for two days (Arab News)

