Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event

Future Aviation Forum: Industry leaders gather for inaugural global event
The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation will feature more than 120 speakers (Arab News)
RIYADH: The first day of the inaugural Future Aviation Forum has started in Saudi Arabia, with more than 2,000 attendees expected.

The two-day event, being held in Riyadh, will see leaders from the public and business sectors mix with international CEOs and regulators as the aviation industry aims to resolve post-pandemic issues and shape future international air travel.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, also known as GACA, will feature more than 120 speakers.

Future Fuel: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that a low-carbon fuel for aviation could emerge as the transitionary fuel for the future. 

The minister noted that achieving sustainability cannot be done by just relying on biofuels. Instead, he made it clear that all options including hydrogen should be considered to ensure a better low-carbon future. 

Special Riyadh Zone: In a bid to attract more multinational companies from the logistics and cargo sector, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has started working on a special economic zone in Riyadh.

GACA president Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej revealed this new special zone will have economic and legislative packages capable of driving up more multinational entities in the future.

New national airline: Saudi Arabia is aiming to obtain an investment of $100 billion in the aviation sector by the end of this decade, Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser told the inaugural ceremony of the forum. 

He also added that the Saudi Arabian government has ambitious plans to launch a new national carrier which could emerge as one of the best in the world in the coming years. 




Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser, speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh

New travel rules: In a bid to smooth the process of international air travel, Saudi Arabia has announced a new Global Air Travel policy. 

The new framework is expected to make international journeys simpler, by avoiding the confusion over travel requirements currently discouraging millions of people from booking flights.




The event will last for two days

 

 

Topics: Toyota kirloskar India EV

Low-carbon fuel for aviation could be transitionary fuel of the future: Saudi energy minister

Low-carbon fuel for aviation could be transitionary fuel of the future: Saudi energy minister
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Low-carbon fuel for aviation could be transitionary fuel of the future: Saudi energy minister

Low-carbon fuel for aviation could be transitionary fuel of the future: Saudi energy minister
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Highlighting the importance of going green and sustainability, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that a low-carbon fuel for aviation could emerge as the transitionary fuel for the future. 

The energy minister made the remark while speaking at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 9. 

The minister noted that achieving sustainability cannot be done by just relying on biofuels. Instead, he made it clear that all options including hydrogen should be considered to ensure a better low-carbon future. 

“You can’t make a conclusion by saying I will do this and that. You have got quite a few choices, you have got to look at all those choices including working hard on land and aviation operations. 

“You could use electric cars and even greening airports by itself, every component you could enhance in this holistic approach, the circular carbon economy approach can help,” said the minister. 

The circular carbon approach is the process by which carbon dioxide is captured from hydrocarbon production, coal, and natural gas power plants.

 The prince added that synthetic fuel will be produced from the collected carbon dioxide. 

He also noted that the gap between crude oil prices and prices for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline is down to the lack of refining capacity. 

Commodities Update — Gold prices slip; Wheat climbs; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold prices slip; Wheat climbs; Copper dips
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices slip; Wheat climbs; Copper dips

Commodities Update — Gold prices slip; Wheat climbs; Copper dips
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold dropped on Monday as the dollar scaled a two-decade high, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders, while elevated US Treasury yields further weighed on prices.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,871.96 per ounce, as of 0509 GMT, while US gold futures also slipped 0.5 percent to $1,873.20.

Silver falls, palladium up 

Spot silver slipped 0.5 percent to $22.24 per ounce, and platinum fell 1.6 percent to $948. 

Palladium gained 0.1 percent to $2,048.69. 

Wheat up

Chicago wheat futures rose 1.5 percent on Monday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine curbed wheat exports from the Black Sea region — a key supplier — and fueled concerns over tight global supply, while corn and soybeans lost ground.

The most active Chicago Board of Trade wheat was up 1.5 percent at $11.25-1/4 a bushel, as of 0402 GMT. Corn dropped 0.9 percent to 7.77-1/2 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.7 percent to $16.10-3/4 a bushel.

Copper, aluminum dip

Copper and aluminum prices dropped on Monday, as tightening COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China stoked worries about demand, with a stronger dollar further weighing on the market.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $9,354 a ton, as of 0405 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 in early Asian trade.

LME aluminum slipped 0.6 percent to $2,826 a ton, its lowest since Jan. 5.

(With input from Reuters)

China In-Focus — Yuan falls to 18-month low; Meat imports fall; Coal imports soar

China In-Focus — Yuan falls to 18-month low; Meat imports fall; Coal imports soar
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Yuan falls to 18-month low; Meat imports fall; Coal imports soar

China In-Focus — Yuan falls to 18-month low; Meat imports fall; Coal imports soar
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s yuan extended losses to a new 18-month low against a firmer dollar on Monday, breaching key thresholds, as sluggish April trade data reaffirmed market worries that COVID-19 induced lockdowns across the country are taking a toll on the economy.

China’s export growth slowed to single digits last month, while imports were unchanged as tighter and wider pandemic-related curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China, also known as PBOC, set the midpoint rate at 6.68 per dollar, 567 pips or 0.85 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.63, the weakest since Nov. 3, 2020.

In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan fell below the psychologically important 6.7 per dollar to a low of 6.71, the softest level since Nov. 4, 2020.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.70 per dollar, 444 pips weaker than the previous late session close. 

Meat imports drop 36 percent on year in April

China imported 592,000 tons of meat in April, down 35.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as a surge in domestic pork output curbed appetite for shipments from abroad.

Imports have also been impacted by strained logistics caused by an extended COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Meat imports for the first four months of the year were down 36 percent from a year before at 2.26 million tons, according to the data, released by the General Administration of Customs.

Demand for imported pork has slumped this year after Chinese hog farmers increased breeding to compensate for the losses caused by African swine fever in recent years.

The surge in supply has come as demand has suffered from the closure of restaurants across the country to contain China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

Soybean imports rise

China’s soybean imports in April climbed from a month ago, helped by the arrival of cargoes previously delayed by poor weather and slow harvests in South America, customs data showed on Monday.

China, the world’s top soybean importer, brought in 8.08 million tons of the oilseed in April, up 27 percent from 6.35 million tons in March, according to data from the GAC. The figures were also up from 7.45 million tons in the same month a year earlier.

In the first four months of the year, China imported 28.36 million tons of soybeans, down 0.8 percent from 28.59 million tons in the previous year, according to the data.

Imports of beef have also slowed due to the lockdown in Shanghai, the country’s key port for beef arrivals.

Coal imports soar over panic orders

China’s coal imports surged 43 percent in April from March, driven by panic buying over concerns of supply disruption in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has dropped off as traders turn to cheap domestic supply.

China shipped in 23.55 million tons of coal last month, data from the GAC showed on Monday. That compares with 16.42 million tons in March and 21.73 million tons in April 2021.

For the period January to April, China brought in a total of 75.41 million tons of coal, down 16 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Rare earth exports rise

China’s exports of rare earths in April rose 17.8 percent from the corresponding month a year earlier, data from the GAC showed on Monday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world’s largest producer were 4,427 tons last month, versus 3,757 tons in April 2021 and 4,845 tons in March 2022, the data showed.

In the first four months of the year, China exported 17,107 tons of the minerals, up 9.4 percent on an annual basis.

(With input from Reuters)

TASI holds positive momentum; oil prices ease: Opening bell

TASI holds positive momentum; oil prices ease: Opening bell
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI holds positive momentum; oil prices ease: Opening bell

TASI holds positive momentum; oil prices ease: Opening bell
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stock exchange’s main index opened higher for its second trading day, as investors witnessed a positive earnings season and watched the energy market edge lower early Monday morning.

TASI opened 0.51 percent higher to reach 13,890, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened nearly unchanged at 23,536 at 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Crude oil prices decreased in the early morning hours of Monday, with Brent crude reaching $111.30 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $108.58 per barrel, at 10:21 a.m. Saudi time.

Atheeb Telecom recorded an increase of 4.59 percent as the top gainer, while Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 3.20 percent as the top faller.

In the financial sector, Bank Aljazira was down by 0.95 percent, while Saudi National Bank and Alinma Bank advanced by 0.12 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

Al Rajhi Bank climbed 2.31 percent after shareholders approved the recommendation to increase capital to SR40 billion ($10.6 billion).

Halwani Bros. Co. slipped 0.61 percent, after recording a 22 percent drop in profit to SR19.7 million in the first quarter.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance was down 0.12 percent, after reporting a 40.5 percent drop in net profit to SR40 million in the first quarter.

Among the biggest players in the Kingdom’s oil market, Saudi Aramco opened today's trading 0.22 percent higher.

