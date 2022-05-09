You are here

Saudi prisons directorate begins release process for pardoned inmates

King Salman. (SPA)
King Salman. (SPA)
Arab News

  • King Salman pardoned a number of prisoners as a gesture of goodwill
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Salman has instructed the General Directorate of Prisons to begin release processes for a number of male and female prisoners granted pardons.
The acting director-general of prisons said that Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif had ordered the immediate implementation of the royal decree.

He pointed out that the monarch’s decision was a gesture of goodwill toward the prisoners and their families.
The General Directorate of Prisons is responsible for organizing prison work, administering and providing prison guards. 

 

 

Related

Jeddah Yacht Club opens with thrilling performances and fireworks

A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 34 min 51 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Jeddah Yacht Club opens with thrilling performances and fireworks

A professional artist enthrall visitors at the inaugural day of the Jeddah Yacht Club on Sunday. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
  • More than 12 different water activities like jet boats, sailing lessons, diving with dolphins among others on offer for visitors
Updated 34 min 51 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Jeddah Yacht Club zone was launched on Sunday as part of Jeddah Season 2022.

Located at the marina area of Jeddah Waterfront, which is the Kingdom’s first tourist marina, the opening day began with a parade of live theatrical performances featuring more than 100 costumed entertainers.

The zone entrance offers people a breathtaking view of the sea and of a fleet of luxurious yachts from around the world.

Beautiful fireworks light up the Jeddah skies.

Visitors can enjoy shopping from well-known high-end brands, enjoy delicacies at the finest restaurants and cafes, and take part in family-friendly water sports.

Jamal Al-Ghamdi, operation manager at Jeddah Yacht Club Marina, told Arab News: “Since the yacht club is a direct international port, we have received quite a good number of participating boats from around the globe. During Jeddah Season, we are focusing on providing fun and entertaining water activities, including sailboat activities, rather than only yacht shows. There will be more than 12 different water (activities) such as water theater, jet boats, sailing lessons, experience diving with sharks, dolphins, and more.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The zone entrance offers people a breathtaking view of the sea and of a fleet of luxurious yachts from around the world.

• Visitors can enjoy shopping from well-known high-end brands, enjoy delicacies at the finest restaurants and cafes, and take part in family-friendly water sports.

Jeddah Yacht Club was considered Saudi Arabia’s first sailing school, said Ahmad Bajuaid, a senior coordinator from the marina.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“No one is familiar with the idea of sailing here since it is not a common sport among the Saudi community, although we have a wonderful sea,” he told Arab News. “We have established a sailing academy where we will be offering sailing training sessions as we have a group of sailing boats from Holland. Many of the club’s foreign visitors have told me that they have heard a lot about our beautiful famous Corniche in Jeddah, and now they are more than pleased to enjoy visiting us.”

The club can accommodate more than 100 yachts 135 meters in length and 8 meters in depth. There is also an exclusive beach for its members.

The opening day closed with the Jeddah skies lighting up with a fireworks display.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Saudi social media influencer Faisal Al-Ghazzawi and others were at the event.

"Such an event is a quantum leap for Jeddah Corniche. I believe more wonderful activities are coming. Jeddah Season is a way to show the world how fantastic Jeddah city is,” said Al-Ghazzawi.

Jeddah Season is part of the Saudi Seasons initiative, which was launched to enrich the lives of people in the Kingdom and introduce the country as an important world tourist destination.

The initiative is aimed at highlighting culture, entertainment, and sports in the Kingdom.

Activities at the Jeddah Yacht Club zone run from May 8 until June 19 from 4. p.m until 3. a.m.

Jeddah Season's nine zones will hold events related to their historical and cultural aspect of their location and function.

Tickets are available at https://jeddahseason.sa/index.html.

 

Topics: Jeddah Yacht Club Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince receives phone calls from Kuwait’s crown prince, Turkish, Egyptian presidents

Saudi crown prince receives phone calls from Kuwait’s crown prince, Turkish, Egyptian presidents
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives phone calls from Kuwait’s crown prince, Turkish, Egyptian presidents

Saudi crown prince receives phone calls from Kuwait’s crown prince, Turkish, Egyptian presidents
  • During the phone calls, the leaders were reassured of the health of King Salman
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received phone calls from Kuwait’s crown prince Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
During the phone calls, the leaders were reassured of the health of King Salman and they, in turn, wished him constant good health.
Erdogan also expressed thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality during his visit to the Kingdom last month.
King Salman underwent a colonoscopy at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on Sunday.
The results came back fine and the king has been advised by doctors to stay in hospital for some time to rest.
GCC leaders also sent cables congratulating the king following the procedure.
Crown Prince Mohammed thanked them for their sincere feelings.

Topics: King Salman Cronw Prince Mohammed bin Salman Kuwait Turkey Egypt Saudi Arabia

Dashcams gaining popularity among Saudi Arabia’s motorists

Majed Al-Shikhi, an auto expert and car reviewer, demonstrates how dashcams can be installed and used by motorists. (Supplied)
Majed Al-Shikhi, an auto expert and car reviewer, demonstrates how dashcams can be installed and used by motorists. (Supplied)
Updated 48 min 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Dashcams gaining popularity among Saudi Arabia’s motorists

Majed Al-Shikhi, an auto expert and car reviewer, demonstrates how dashcams can be installed and used by motorists. (Supplied)
  • “Yes, dashcams are allowed in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “That is a sort of evidence nowadays, Najm for insurance services requires in case of road accidents — it’s the right thing to do”
Updated 48 min 12 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With Saudi Arabia’s high rate of road fatalities and the alarming rise in road rage incidents, motorists in the Kingdom are joining the dashcam revolution, installing them in their vehicles to gather evidence in case of traffic accidents, road violations, theft and fraud.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health for the number of injuries and deaths caused by traffic accidents for 2019 and 2020, 5,754 deaths were recorded in 2019, and 4,618 deaths in 2020 — with almost 90 percent of them men.

Ahmed Eid Al-Attawi, the owner of the Jeddah-based Dashcams store, told Arab News he has sold dashboard cameras for a long time to motorists concerned about vandalism, and now about accidents.

“Now dash cams are becoming more popular because motorists want to film where they’re driving, to prove they weren’t speeding, or if there’s an accident,” he said.

Vehicle owners can now be assured of their safety while on the road. Indeed, a dashcam is a great investment in your family’s and vehicle’s safety that can not only save you time and money but also offers you peace of mind, if any accident/mishap occurs.

Majed Al-Shikhi, Auto expert and car reviewer

“Dashboard cameras, or dashcams, are beginning to be seen on the road in increasing numbers. In the public sector, they are known (for their use) in police vehicles and ambulances. Nowadays, these dashcams have been installed by regular drivers for some very practical and useful reasons.”

Al-Attawi believes that almost one in five drivers currently uses a dashcam.

“Over the years, dashcam usage has been adopted in many countries. In Saudi Arabia, dashcam usage is still less and the market is at a somewhat an early stage, however, as more drivers and/or car owners are educated about the significance of dash cams and their unparalleled safety features, the demand and use of these safety devices is likely to grow in the years to come.”

Al-Attawi also revealed that women want to be more proactive than men in reporting reckless driving on Saudi roads, saying: “We are witnessing more women are coming forward to install these tech devices to protect their rights.”

He explained that the small camera, which can be mounted on the windshield, can be positioned to record the interior of the vehicle or pointed forward to capture whatever is going on in front of the car.

“The number of hours it records depends on the size of the SD card, and the car does not need to be running for the unit to work. Prices of the camera can range from SR700 ($186) to SR2600, with the more expensive cameras including a GPS feature that can also record the speed of the vehicle.”

Sales of dashcams are booming, increasingly recognized as a vital tool in insurance claims and as evidenced by the traffic authorities.

According to lawyer Khalid Al-Mhmadai, dashcams are just as good as any other approved footage.

“Yes, dashcams are allowed in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “That is a sort of evidence nowadays, Najm for insurance services requires in case of road accidents — it’s the right thing to do.”

He added that as long as the vision is clear and the footage was taken in a public place, then it can be used in legal proceedings.

Auto expert and car reviewer, Majed Al-Shikhi, believes dashcams will one day be in every car.

“Innovation is having a huge impact on all aspects of our lives, and driving is no exception,” he said. “Vehicle owners can now be assured of their safety while on the road. Indeed, a dashcam is a great investment in your family’s and vehicle’s safety that can not only save you time and money but also offers you peace of mind, if any accident/mishap occurs.

“With more and more dashcams now on the road, if you’re doing something silly or illegal, chances are you’re going to be caught,” Al-Shikhi added, pointing out that demand for dashcams increased in Saudi Arabia after women were allowed to drive.

“I believe placing a dashboard camera helps motorists and traffic police, as long as it is used to film the road ahead and to help keep drivers out of trouble, and to determine fault and liability for motor vehicle accidents,” he said.

“It also enables motorists to capture footage of drivers whose reckless actions can put citizens and residents in danger.”

Topics: Dashcams

Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference

The International Conference and Exhibition for education is being held in Riyadh. (AN Photo by Hebshi Alshasmmari)
The International Conference and Exhibition for education is being held in Riyadh. (AN Photo by Hebshi Alshasmmari)
Updated 32 min 58 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Top UN official lauds success of Saudi e-learning platform at global conference

The International Conference and Exhibition for education is being held in Riyadh. (AN Photo by Hebshi Alshasmmari)
  • Delegates in Riyadh told how Saudi digital education initiative excelled in confronting coronavirus pandemic crisis
  • ‘The event captures the spirit of what we need today’
Updated 32 min 58 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Education’s national Madrasati e-learning platform was on Monday hailed by a top UN official as a shining example to the world of a successful distance learning scheme.

Speaking at the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022, Prof. Stefania Giannini, assistant director general for education at the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, praised the initiative and described it as important in developing digital learning opportunities for students and teachers.

During Monday’s session, being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, delegates discussed the use of technology in education, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence, and its vital role in the future development of the education sector.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Delegates in Riyadh told how Saudi digital education initiative excelled in confronting coronavirus pandemic crisis.

• UAE minister calls for Arab world to unite on education system plan to keep pace with technology.

Giannini said: “The exhibition captures the spirit of what we need today for education and for addressing many challenges and taking the opportunities.”

Dr. Fengchun Miao, Chief of Unit for Technology and AI in Education, UNESCO speaking about the role of AI as a common good for education and for humanity during the International Conference and Exhibition for Education. (AN photo by Hebshi Alshammari)

She pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic had triggered an explosion of innovation to an unprecedented degree that had led to new alliances to ensure learning continuity.

“Our mission now is to reimagine our futures together by forging a new social contract for education that leaves no one behind and equips every child, youth, and adult with the knowledge and skills to flourish throughout life and create a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world for all,” she added.

Speaking at the four-day gathering, Prof. Steve Smith, the UK prime minister’s special representative to Saudi Arabia for education, said that technology was an essential part of the solution.

Addressing the conference, Emirati Minister of Education Hussain Al-Hammadi noted that now was the perfect time for the Arab world to consider a national education system that kept pace with technology, satisfying the needs of a knowledge-based economy.

Egyptian Minister of Education Dr. Tarek Shawki highlighted the pivotal role that technology had played during the pandemic, while the Saudi Ministry of Education’s general supervisor of e-learning, Dr. Auhood Alfaries, spoke about innovative solutions from an international perspective.

She said recent global trends indicated an urgent need to accelerate the adoption of e-learning to support digital sustainability in public education.

Meanwhile, Prof. Hend Al-Khalifa, of King Saud University’s information technology department, highlighted the importance of AI in education and its growing use in daily life.

And Prof. Wendy Purcell, from Harvard University, talked about digital transformation and innovation in e-education and how the pandemic had speeded up the shift toward online learning and digital teaching methods.

Topics: Madrasati e-learning platform Saudi education ministry

Saudi Yoga Committee hosts first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference

Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
Updated 09 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Yoga Committee hosts first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference

Nouf Marwaai. (Supplied)
  • The conference is part of the committee’s participation in the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign launched by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under India’s Ministry of Ayush
Updated 09 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Yoga Committee, in collaboration with the Asian Yoga Therapy Association in Singapore, will convene the first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference in Saudi Arabia on June 1.

The three-day conference will highlight and discuss the therapeutic and scientific aspects of yoga practice on the body and mind.

It will bring together experts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, India, Japan, the US, and Europe to discuss the benefits of yoga for many issues, including mental health, neurological disorders, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular health, women’s health, and rheumatic disease.

Committee president Nouf Marwaai said: "We are delighted to announce our first virtual International Yoga Therapy Conference from 1-3 June 2022. There would be eminent speakers and dignitaries from around the world gracing this occasion. Through multiple academic plenary sessions and panel discussions spread over three days, the physicians, scientists, and yoga experts (will) present medical and scientific studies and discuss the modalities and the practice of yoga for health and quality of life.”

The conference is part of the committee’s participation in the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign launched by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under India’s Ministry of Ayush.

Earlier this year on April 1, the committee held a half-day virtual yoga event as part of its commitment to the countdown.  

This event opened with a message from Marwaai and MDNIY director Ishwar Basavareddi. It was followed by demonstrations of yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation classes to improve physical, mental, and emotional health.

On April 8, during the holy month of Ramadan, there was an interactive scientific virtual lecture about the benefits of practicing yoga during fasting.

It was held and presented by Dr. Rasha Al-Raddadi, an endocrinologist and yoga practitioner, with the participation of 100 people.

Topics: Saudi Yoga Committee Nouf Marwaai

