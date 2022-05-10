You are here

  • Home
  • Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7mfn7

Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
  • The foreign ministry said the emergency grant aid will provide food assistance to Yemenis through the World Food Program
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people. 

In support of its move, the government noted that Yemen “has endured more than seven years of conflict and facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” including severe food shortages. 

The foreign ministry said the emergency grant aid will provide food assistance to Yemenis through the World Food Program (WFP), amid growing concerns that the humanitarian situation in Yemen could deteriorate further due to the impact of rising food prices caused by the situation in Ukraine. 

The aid is to be implemented as part of Japan’s efforts to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs as well as to support the truce agreement which was achieved by the mediation efforts of Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen. 

“The government of Japan is calling on all parties to abide by the truce agreement, and will remain committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen,” the foreign ministry said. 

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Yemen Japan

Related

Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy in Riyadh
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen
Middle-East
GCC Sec-Gen reaffirms support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Updated 15 sec ago

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Updated 15 sec ago
GENEVA: More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Tuesday.
The figure for the number of internally displaced persons as of May 3, issued by the UN’s International Organization for Migration, is up from the 7.7 million estimate that the IOM gave as of April 17.

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
Updated 43 sec ago
AP

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
  • Top intelligence agency has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists
  • Paz Esteban became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019
Updated 43 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s government fired the director of the country’s top intelligence agency Tuesday following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones, including the devices of the prime minister and several supporters of the Catalonia region’s secession.
The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been under fire for its role in spying on Catalan separatists and for taking a full year to discover that the handsets of the prime minister and leading defense and security officials were infiltrated, possibly by a foreign power.
Defense Minister Margarita Robles, who was among the hacking targets, announced after Cabinet meeting that Paz Esteban would be relieved as CNI director.
“That (the hacks of government phones) took a year to discover, well, it is clear there are things that we need to improve,” Robles said. “We are going to try to ensure that these attacks don’t happen again, even though there is no way to be completely safe.”
Esteban’s replacement will be Esperanza Casteleiro, “a woman who has worked for almost 40 years” at the intelligence agency, Robles said.
Esteban acknowledged during a closed-door parliamentary committee hearing last week that with judicial permission, her agency had hacked the phones of several Catalan separatists.
In a separate case, the government recently revealed that an “external” power infected the cellphones of Robles and of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the Pegasus spyware last year.
The phone of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the head of Spain’s police and border control agencies, also was infected with the spyware at the same time as the defense minister’s phone.
Sánchez’s minority left-wing coalition has often had to rely on votes Parliament from Catalan separatist parties, which have threatened to withdraw their support if the government does not accept responsibility for the hacking.
The leader of Spain’s opposition conservatives, Popular Party president Alberto Nuñez Feijóo slammed the decision to remove Esteban. He said the government had sacrificed her to the Catalan separatists.
“It is a monstrosity that Sánchez offers the head of the CNI director to the separatists, once again weakening the state to assure his survival,” Popular Party President Alberto Nuñez Feijóo wrote on Twitter.
Esteban, 64, became the first woman to head the CNI in July 2019, initially on an interim basis. Her appointment was made permanent in February 2020.
The previous CNI director had received criticism for failing in 2017 to stop preparations by Catalan separatists to hold an independence referendum that had been deemed illegal by Spain’s top courts.
The alleged phone hacks of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists was denounced last month in a report by the Canada-based digital rights group Citizen Lab.
The list of phones that were allegedly infected by Pegasus spyware, which the Israeli company NSO says it only sells to government agencies, includes the current regional head of Catalonia. The Citizen Lab report said the hacks started in late 2019, with Esteban in charge of the CNI.
Robles has defended the targeting of Catalan politicians for their involvement in a separatist plot that tried and failed to separate Catalonia from the rest of Spain five years ago.
Gabriel Rufián, the parliamentary spokesman for the Catalan party ERC, said that dismissal of Esteban was not about appeasing the separatists. He noted that the CNI has also been accused of neglecting the tech security of top government officials.
“It seems logical, with all my respects to Esteban, that in a country that admits that the phones of the prime minister and defense minister have been illegally spied upon, for the head of the CNI to assume the responsibility,” Rufián said.

Topics: Spain

Related

Spain breaks up cybercrime gang after $1.2 billion spree
World
Spain breaks up cybercrime gang after $1.2 billion spree
WikiLeaks reveals CIA trove alleging wide-scale hacking
World
WikiLeaks reveals CIA trove alleging wide-scale hacking

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha
Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random. (AFP)
Updated 21 min 20 sec ago
AP

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

Germany’s FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha
  • Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation
Updated 21 min 20 sec ago
AP

BUCHA: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged Tuesday that the international community would hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during Russia’s war.
Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation.
Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street after their withdrawal on March 31.
“We owe it to the victims that we don’t just commemorate them here, but that we hold the perpetrators to account,” Baerbock said. “And we as the international community will do this. That’s the promise we can and must make here in Bucha.”
Baerbock is the first member of the German government to travel to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. The trip comes days after Berlin and Kyiv set aside a diplomatic spat concerning Ukraine’s unwillingness to invite the German president because of his past close dealings with Russia.
Baerbock visited Bucha together with Ukraine’s prosecutor general, saying the international community would help Ukraine to collect evidence of war crimes.
Speaking to reporters at a damaged church, Baerbock said she heard accounts from those who had lost loved ones during the occupation, including people killed in a supermarket while they were going shopping, and a woman and her two children shot dead while they were trying to flee.
“Nobody can take away the pain (of the survivors),” she said. “The pain of fathers and mothers, of aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and colleagues. But we can ensure there is justice.”
The head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said Tuesday that it had received reports of more than 300 men, women and children being unlawfully killed in Bucha during the occupation.
Across Ukraine, the global body has corroborated 3,381 civilian deaths since the beginning of the war.
“The actual figures are higher and we are working to corroborate every single incident,” Bogner said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany

Related

US President Joe Biden signs into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on May 9, 2022. (AFP)
World
Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40 billion aid, in Putin rejoinder
Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely
World
Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port

Indonesian sailors seize $82 million of cocaine floating off port
  • Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic
  • The UN drug office says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

JAKARTA: Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday made Indonesia’s biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea, the navy said.
Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.
The four black packages containing 179 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) of cocaine worth $82.6 million (1.2 trillion rupiah) were found floating near Merak port on Java island on Sunday, the navy’s deputy chief of staff said at a news conference Monday.
Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic, Vice Adm. Ahmadi Heri Purwono said. Smugglers likely put the drugs in the water near a port for them to be moved by a speedboat and were monitoring the packages when they were seized by the navy, he said.
“This is a spectacular seizure of cocaine, considering its huge value and the impact on the people as a result of the illicit drugs,” Purwono said. No one has been arrested, and authorities are still investigating, he said.
The officers who spotted the package were among 5,000 navy personnel deployed to secure Eid Al-Fitr homecomings. Millions of Indonesians celebrate the holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by traveling to see their families across the vast archipelago.
The UN drug office says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part because international drug syndicates target its young population. Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency estimates there are 5.6 million drug users in the country of 270 million people.
Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners. Its last executions were in 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Indonesia sentences eight Taiwanese drug smugglers to death
World
Indonesia sentences eight Taiwanese drug smugglers to death
Indonesia says convict organized major drug trafficking ring
World
Indonesia says convict organized major drug trafficking ring

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack
  • Militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO suspected to be behind the attack
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

BUNIA, DR Congo: Fourteen civilians were killed in an attack on a displaced persons’ camp in Ituri province in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.
The attack occurred on Monday, according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected monitor of violence in the region.
It added that it suspected militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO to be behind the attack.
CODECO — the name for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo — is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.
It is considered one of the deadliest militias operating in the east of the country, blamed for a number of ethnic massacres in Ituri.
Jules Tsuba, president of an association of civil society groups in the region, said most of the victims in Monday’s attack were children and stressed the death toll was provisional.
Photos seen by AFP showed children splayed on the ground, covered in blood.
Ituri and neighboring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year in a bid to stem attacks, but massacres have continued.

Topics: DR Congo

Related

In this file photo taken on December 10, 2021 a soldier with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is seen at a checkpoint on the Mbau-Kamango road in the territory of Beni. (AFP)
World
Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo
At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources
World
At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

Latest updates

El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value: Crypto Moves
El Salvador buys 500 Bitcoins despite steep decline in its value: Crypto Moves
More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
More than 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals
Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Airbus to manufacture brand new zero-emission aircraft by 2035
Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Miral launches strategic roadmap during ATM 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.