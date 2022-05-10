You are here

G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader

G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks with Chief Executive-elect John Lee during a meeting at the Central Government Complex on May 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader

G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader
  • Hong Kong’s leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city’s top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists
Reuters

LONDON/HONG KONG: The selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong is a source of grave concern and underscores wider worries about fundamental freedoms there, a Group of Seven statement said on Monday, prompting a rebuke from China.
Hong Kong’s leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city’s top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval.
Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee, whose members have been vetted for their loyalty to the central government.
The rest of the city’s 7.4 million people had little say in choosing their leader, despite China’s promises to one day grant full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
“The current nomination process and resulting appointment are a stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage and further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented,” a joint G7 statement published on the British government’s website said.
The Central Government’s Liaison Office in the city said in a statement on Tuesday G7’s “so-called statement” was “full of arrogance and bias,” adding the Hong Kong election process was legal and fair.
The Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong said late on Monday it opposed G7’s “irresponsible remarks,” which smeared Hong Kong’s new electoral system and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs.
It said Lee was elected by a high margin and the vote was a practice of “whole process democracy with Hong Kong characteristics.”

Topics: G7 Hong Kong Carrie Lam John Lee

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen

Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
  • The foreign ministry said the emergency grant aid will provide food assistance to Yemenis through the World Food Program
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people. 

In support of its move, the government noted that Yemen “has endured more than seven years of conflict and facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” including severe food shortages. 

The foreign ministry said the emergency grant aid will provide food assistance to Yemenis through the World Food Program (WFP), amid growing concerns that the humanitarian situation in Yemen could deteriorate further due to the impact of rising food prices caused by the situation in Ukraine. 

The aid is to be implemented as part of Japan’s efforts to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs as well as to support the truce agreement which was achieved by the mediation efforts of Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen. 

“The government of Japan is calling on all parties to abide by the truce agreement, and will remain committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen,” the foreign ministry said. 

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Yemen Japan

Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40 billion aid, in Putin rejoinder

US President Joe Biden signs into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on May 9, 2022. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden signs into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on May 9, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40 billion aid, in Putin rejoinder

US President Joe Biden signs into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on May 9, 2022. (AFP)
  • The Pentagon has already sent or committed all but $100 million of the $3.5 billion in weapons and equipment that it can send to Ukraine from its existing stockpiles
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Washington sought to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program, which helped defeat Nazi Germany, to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.
The signing comes as the US Congress is poised to unleash billions more to fight the war against Russia — with Democrats preparing $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid, larger than the $33 billion package Biden has requested.
It all serves as a rejoinder to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has seized on Victory in Europe Day — the anniversary of Germany’s unconditional surrender in 1945 and Russia’s biggest patriotic holiday — to rally his people behind the invasion.
“This aid has been critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden said it was urgent that Congress approve the next Ukraine assistance package to avoid any interruption in military supplies being sent to help fight the war, with a crucial deadline coming in 10 days.
“We cannot allow our shipments of assistance to stop while we await further Congressional action,” he said. He urged Congress to act — and “to do so quickly.”
In a letter delivered to Capitol Hill on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out. The Pentagon has already sent or committed all but $100 million of the $3.5 billion in weapons and equipment that it can send to Ukraine from its existing stockpiles. And that final $100 million is expected to be used no later than May 19, they said.
“In short, we need your help,” they said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press. “The ability to draw upon existing DoD stocks has been a critical tool in our efforts to support the Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression, allowing us to quickly source equipment and ensure a sustained flow of security assistance to Ukraine.”
The resolve from Biden and Congress to maintain support for Ukraine has been lasting, but also surprising. Still, as the months-long war with Russia grinds on, the bipartisan showing for Ukraine will be tested as the US and allies are drawn closer toward the conflict.
The House could vote as soon as this week on the bolstered Ukraine aid package, sending the legislation to the Senate, which is working to confirm Biden’s nominee Bridget Brink as the new Ukrainian ambassador. The House’s Tuesday schedule mentioned the Ukraine legislation, but it was unclear how firm that was.
With the president’s party holding only the slimmest majorities in the House and Senate, Republican cooperation is preferred, if not vital in some cases, for passage of the president’s strategy toward the region.
“I think we will be able to do it as quickly as possible,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said over the weekend about an emerging aid package. “We have great bipartisanship in terms of our support for the fight for democracy that the people of Ukraine are making.”
Despite their differences over Biden’s approach to foreign policy and perceived missteps in confronting Russia, when it comes to Ukraine the members of the House and Senate have held together to support the president’s strategy.
The lend-lease bill that Biden signed into law Monday revives the World War II era strategy to more quickly send military equipment to Ukraine. Launched under during World War II, it signaled the US would become what Franklin D. Roosevelt called he “arsenal of democracy” helping Britain and the allies fight Nazi Germany.
Before signing the bill, Biden said “Putin’s war” was “once more bringing wanton destruction of Europe,” drawing reference to the significance of the day.
Flanked by two Democratic lawmakers and one Republican, Biden signed the bill, which had widespread bipartisan support. It sailed through the Senate last month with unanimous agreement, without even the need for a formal roll call vote. It passed overwhelmingly in the House, drawing opposition from just 10 Republicans.
“It really matters,” Biden said of the bipartisan support for Ukraine. “It matters.”
One of the bill’s chief Republican sponsors, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, said in a statement the measure will give Ukraine “the upper hand against Russia, and I’m glad America could act as the arsenal of democracy for this critical partner.”
Other measures, including efforts to cut off Russian oil imports to the US and calls to investigate Putin for war crimes, have also gained widespread support, though some lawmakers have pushed Biden to do even more.
“While President Putin and the Russian people celebrated Victory Day today, we’re seeing Russian forces commit war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, as they engage in a brutal war that is causing so much suffering and needless destruction,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said Putin was “perverting” history to attempt to “justify his unprovoked and unjustified war.”
Biden acknowledged his request for more in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine would have to be separated from money he also sought from Congress to address the COVID-19 crisis at home.
Decoupling the two funding requests would be a setback for the president’s push for more COVID-19 spending, but a nod to the political reality of the Congress.
Republicans in Congress are resisting spending more money at home as the pandemic crisis shifts to a new phase, and Biden did not want to delay money for Ukraine by trying to debate the issue further.
Biden said he was told by congressional leaders in both parties that keeping the two spending packages linked would slow down action.
“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort,” Biden said in the statement. “Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away.”
As the now bolstered Ukraine package makes its way through the House and Senate, with votes possible soon, lawmakers are showing no signs of flinching. Countless lawmakers have made weekend excursions to the region to see firsthand the devastation of the war on Ukraine and surrounding countries, as more than 5 million refugees flee the country.
Rather than fight the spending overseas — as had been an increasingly popular viewpoint during the Trump era — some lawmakers in both parties want to boost the amount of US aid being sent to Ukraine.

Philippines election win returns Marcos to power, and polarization

Philippines election win returns Marcos to power, and polarization
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

Philippines election win returns Marcos to power, and polarization

Philippines election win returns Marcos to power, and polarization
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines woke to a new but familiar political dawn on Tuesday, after an election triumph by Ferdinand Marcos Jr paved the way for a once unimaginable return to the country’s highest office for its most notorious political dynasty.
Marcos, better known as “Bongbong,” trounced bitter rival Leni Robredo to become the first candidate in recent history to win a Philippines presidential election majority, marking a stunning comeback by the son and namesake of an ousted dictator that has been decades in the making.
Marcos fled into exile in Hawaii with his family during a 1986 “people power” uprising that ended his father’s autocratic 20-year rule, and has served in congress and the senate since his return to the Philippines in 1991.
Marcos’s runaway victory in Monday’s election looked certain when early results of an unofficial vote poured in and with 95 percent of the eligible ballots counted, he had more than 30 million votes, double that of Robredo.
An official result is expected around the end of the month.

Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. celebrate on May 9, 2022 as partial results of the 2022 national elections show him with a wide lead over rivals. (REUTERS)

Marcos refused to celebrate, offering instead what he called a statement of gratitude.
“There are thousands of you out there, volunteers, parallel groups, political leaders that have cast their lot with us because of our belief in our message of unity,” he said, standing beside a national flag, in remarks streamed on Facebook.
“Any endeavour as large as this does not involve one person, it involves very, very many people working in very, very many different ways.”
Though Marcos, 64, campaigned on a platform of unity, political analysts say his presidency is unlikely to foster that, despite the huge margin of victory.
Many among the millions of Robredo voters are angered by what they see as a brazen attempt by the disgraced former first family to use its mastery of social media to reinvent historical narratives of its time in power.
Thousands of opponents of Marcos senior suffered persecution during a brutal 1972-1981 era of martial law, and the family name became synonymous with plunder, cronyism and extravagant living, with billions of dollars of state wealth disappearing.
The Marcos family has denied wrongdoing and many of its supporters, bloggers and social media influencers say historical accounts are distorted.

'Detestable image'
Human rights group Karapatan called on Filipinos to reject the new Marcos presidency, which it said was built on lies and disinformation “to deodorize the Marcoses’ detestable image.”
“Marcos Jr has not publicly acknowledged the crimes of his father and his family’s role, as direct beneficiaries,” it said in a statement.
“Marcos Jr continues to spit on the graves and sufferings endured by all the Marcos martial law victims by feigning ignorance on the numerous documented atrocities.”

Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. celebrate on May 9, 2022 as partial results of the 2022 national elections show him with a wide lead over rivals. (REUTERS)

Marcos, who shied away from debates and interviews during the campaign, recently praised his father as a genius and a statesman but has also been irked by questions about the martial law era.
As the vote count showed the extent of the Marcos win, Robredo told her supporters to continue their fight for truth until the next election.
“It took time to build the structures of lies. We have time and opportunity to fight and dismantle these,” she said.
Marcos gave few clues on the campaign trail of what his policy agenda would look like, but is widely expected to closely follow outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who targeted big infrastructure works, close ties with China and strong growth. Duterte’s tough leadership style won him big support.
Aries Arugay, a political science professor, said Marcos has much to do to prove he is sincere about unity.
“This polarization will happen regardless,” he said.
“Under a Marcos presidency, perhaps it will become more pernicious because I don’t think the unity slogan will be implemented, meaning reaching out to the other side.”
“It will be a tough sell because it is not credible.”

Ecuador prison riot leaves 43 dead, 108 on the run

Ecuador prison riot leaves 43 dead, 108 on the run
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

Ecuador prison riot leaves 43 dead, 108 on the run

Ecuador prison riot leaves 43 dead, 108 on the run
  • Authorities said a fight broke out between the rival Los Lobos and R7 gangs inside the Bellavista prison
  • Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso blames violence on feuding drug gangs
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

SANTO DOMINGO DE LOS COLORADOS, Ecuador: At least 43 inmates died on Monday in Ecuador’s latest grisly prison riot, the public prosecutor said, as another 100 prisoners managed to escape.
Authorities said a fight broke out between the rival Los Lobos and R7 gangs inside the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo de los Colorados, in the center of Ecuador some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Quito.
“For now there are 43 inmates dead,” said the public prosecutor’s office on Twitter, adding that the situation was “developing.”
During the riot, dozens of inmates tried to escape.
Police chief Fausto Salinas told reporters that 108 were missing after another 112 escaped prisoners were recaptured.
The South American country’s prison authority SNAI said it has activated “security protocols” to contain the “disturbances to order.”
Interior minister Patricio Carrillo initially told reporters that two inmates had been killed before later increasing that figure to 41 in a press conference.
However, he also said “13 people have been taken to hospital, several with serious injuries, and it is possible the number (of dead) will rise.”
The public prosecutor’s office then tweeted the latest death toll.
Carrillo had initially claimed authorities were in control of the situation and that all escaped prisoners had been recaptured.
Inmates with facial injuries were taken by truck and ambulance to medical facilities while family members of those incarcerated gathered at the prison looking for information, AFP reporters at the scene said.
Salinas said “200 police, 200 soldiers and additional reinforcements are on their way.”

Prior to this one, around 350 inmates had been killed in five separate prison riots since February 2021.
Just last month, at least 20 inmates died inside the El Turi prison in Cuenca, southern Ecuador.
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso insists the problem inside the facilities mirrors that outside, where drug gangs are vying for control of trafficking routes.
Those rivalries among inmates sometimes explode into violence, with some prisoners hacked to death or beheaded with machetes.
“The majority of victims, if not almost 100 percent, were killed with knives and not guns,” said Carrillo.
“Their mutilated bodies were left where they were.”
The prisoners were killed in their cells and common rooms, after which inmates then used guns to try to escape the facility.
Authorities have said they will carry out a search for weapons and transfer gang leaders to a different prison in Guayas province.
“This is the unfortunate result of gang violence,” Lasso, who is on a state visit to Israel, wrote on Twitter.
He also expressed “condolences to relatives” of the victims.
Even with greater investment in the prison system, the creation of a commission to pacify facilities and new policies such as the holding of the most dangerous prisoners at a single penitentiary, have not reduced the bloody violence.
Overcrowding is another problem, with 35,000 detainees in 65 prisons that only have a capacity for 30,000 inmates.
The 1,200-capacity Bellavista prison houses 1,700 inmates.
Ecuador has also seen a rise in street crime and drug trafficking which the government has tried to tackle by declaring a state of emergency in the three worst affected provinces: Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas.
The country seized a record 210 tons of drugs in 2021 and has already seized another 82 tons this year.
Ecuador, which borders the world’s two largest producers of cocaine, Colombia and Peru, is often used as a jumping off point to export the white powder to the United States and Europe.

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara

More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara
  • There was no immediate confirmation from authorities in Morocco, which sees the disputed Western Sahara as an integral part of the North African kingdom
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

RABAT: At least 44 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the coast of the Western Sahara, migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras said.

Twelve others survived the tragedy, which happened when the boat sunk off the coast of Cap Boujdour, the agency’s Helena Maleno tweeted.

The survivors were arrested, Maleno wrote.

The bodies of seven victims were brought back to shore but the others could not be retrieved, she added.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities in Morocco, which sees the disputed Western Sahara as an integral part of the North African kingdom.

It was not clear where the boat was heading, but usually migrants leaving from that area try to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

Morocco is a key transit point on routes taken by migrants hoping for better lives in Europe.

On Friday, Morocco and Spain said in a joint statement they were committed to strengthening cooperation on irregular migration.

More than 14,700 attempted irregular departures were prevented and 52 human smuggling networks broken up in Morocco during the first three months of this year, according to interior ministry figures.

Moroccan authorities stopped more than 63,120 crossings last year and shut down 256 smuggling networks.

According to the Spanish Interior ministry, more than 40,000 migrants arrived in the country by sea in 2021.

That same year, according to Caminando Fronteras, 4,404 migrants died or went missing as they tried to reach Spain.

