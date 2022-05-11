Miami, Phoenix seize control with blowout victories

You are here

Top seeds Miami and Phoenix moved to within one win of the NBA conference finals. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

  • Both the Heat and Suns now lead their respective series 3-2, needing just one win from their final two games to advance to the conference finals
AFP

MIAMI: Top seeds Miami and Phoenix moved to within one win of the NBA conference finals on Tuesday after scoring blowout victories against Philadelphia and Dallas.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 23 points in a balanced offensive effort as the Heat thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 to seize control of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series.

It was a similar story in Phoenix, where the Suns overwhelmed the Mavericks to score a 110-80 win in the Western Conference playoffs.

Both Miami and Phoenix now lead their respective series 3-2, needing just one win from their final two games to advance to the conference finals.

Dallas had roared back into contention to level the series at 2-2 on Sunday after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix last week.

But normal service resumed as Phoenix reasserted themselves emphatically in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix scoring with 28 points while Deandre Ayton had 20 points with nine rebounds.

Dallas had led by as much as eight points during an even first half that saw the Suns lead by three at the break.

But Phoenix erupted in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas by 33-14 to take a stranglehold on the contest.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds with Jalen Brunson providing support with 21 points.

In the Eastern Conference, Miami look poised to punch their ticket to the next round after dominating a subdued Philadelphia.

Few would bet against Miami closing out the series in game six on Thursday against a Philadelphia team who were outplayed in every department.

Butler was one of seven Miami players who finished in double figures, with Max Strus contributing 19 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Vincent adding 15 points. Victor Oladipo added 13 off the bench while Bam Adebayo had 12.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, struggled to get going at any stage, with Joel Embiid, wearing a protective facemask once more to shield a fractured orbital bone, clearly not firing on all cylinders.

Embiid finished with 17 points to lead the Sixers scoring, while James Harden had just 14. Overall Philadelphia shot just 31 of 85 from the field.

“We did what we were supposed to do once again, we won at home,” Butler said.

“We’re a different team when we make shots. But I don’t like that, I want us to get stops no matter what and then worry about making shots.”

Asked what it will take to clinch the series in Game 6 on Thursday, Butler replied: “Us to continue to play basketball the right way, us to get stops and not rely on making shots.

“I promise you if we don’t give a damn about making shots and just concentrate on defense, we will win.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers was at a loss to explain his team’s failure to show up.

“They were just so much more engaged, more physical,” Rivers said of Miami.

“There’s a lot of disappointment from all of us tonight.

“We played at a snail’s pace, had just 85 shots, turned the ball over. Everything they did tonight was harder and better than us.

“Their energy was better, their toughness was better.”

Asked what aspects of the game had gone wrong, Rivers replied: “I’ll have to watch the tape — or burn the tape. Probably watch it because I have to, and then I’ll burn it.

“But we’ll be ready next game because we have to be.”

Topics: sports basketball NBA

Updated 11 May 2022
AP

  • The Bundesliga club said the 20-year-old Adeyemi signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination
AP

DORTMUND, Germany: Erling Haaland out, Karim Adeyemi in.

Borussia Dortmund completed a busy day of transfer activity on Tuesday by signing Germany forward Adeyemi from Austrian champions Salzburg to soften the blow of losing their star player to Manchester City.

Dortmund and City said earlier Tuesday that they had agreed in principle to a transfer for the 21-year-old Haaland on July 1, subject to the player agreeing personal terms.

The Bundesliga club then said the 20-year-old Adeyemi signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination earlier in the day.

“Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international who through his strong finishing and incredible pace will make a valuable addition to our attacking play,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “After the transfers of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck, we are getting another very exciting player for next season.”

Sebastian Kehl, who will take over from Zorc next season, noted that Adeyemi was a Dortmund fan in his youth and that he decided to sign for the club despite “several offers from Europe’s top leagues.”

Adeyemi leads the Austrian Bundesliga with 19 goals, and he has scored three for Salzburg in the Champions League. He made his Germany debut in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia and scored his first international goal last September.

He won’t be expected to match Haaland’s impressive goals haul after following the same path. Haaland scored 84 goals in 86 games across the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League since joining Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020.

Haaland’s departure is just the latest in what has become a Dortmund trend of attacking stars leaving the club. Robert Lewandowski left for Bayern Munich in 2014, Ousmane Dembele for Barcelona in 2017, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal a year later, then Christian Pulisic for Chelsea in 2019 before Jadon Sancho switched to Manchester United last year.

The Munich-born Adeyemi came through the youth setups at Bayern Munich and SpVgg Unterhaching before joining Salzburg in 2018. He benefited from Patson Daka’s transfer to Leicester before the 2021-22 season to become an undisputed starter for Salzburg.

“It was quickly clear to me that I wanted to switch to Dortmund when I found out about the club’s interest,” Adeyemi said. “I deliberately signed for the long term because I’m convinced that we’ll be an exciting team that will be able to play for and win titles in the medium term.”

Topics: football Dortmund

Updated 11 May 2022
John Duerden

  • With Al-Ahly likely to face Wydad Casablanca in final, Egyptian FA set to take matter to arbitration court
John Duerden

RIYADH: Africa has not yet finished the semifinals of its Champions League but the announcement on Monday that the final will take place in Morocco has not gone down well with Egypt whose football governing body is ready to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Last weekend, Cairo giants Al-Ahly defeated ES Setif of Algeria 4-0 in the first leg at home to put more than one foot in the final and stay on course for a third successive continental title providing they avoid disaster in Algiers on Saturday (though Setif prepared for the return leg by thrashing Relizane 7-0 in the league on Tuesday).

In the other last-four clash, Wydad Casablanca won 3-1 away at Petro de Luanda of Angola and returning to Morocco for the second leg on Friday, are odds-on to book their spot in the final which will take place on May 30.

On Monday, just 48 hours after the first legs had been played, the Confederation of African Football announced that Morocco would be the host country for the final for the second year in succession.

A CAF spokesman said: “CAF received bids from Senegal and Morocco, and, after the subsequent withdrawal of the Senegalese bid, Morocco has been awarded the hosting rights.”

With the final likely to be between Al-Ahly and Morocco’s Wydad, there was widespread anger at the decision in Egypt. In a letter to CAF, Al-Ahly called for the game to be played elsewhere.

In a statement, the club said: “Al-Ahly highlighted in the letter that the final should not be hosted by one of the countries of the four teams competing in the CAF Champions League semifinals and a neutral venue will provide equal chances for the four teams.

“Al-Ahly stressed that the game should be held in a neutral venue, since CAF did not choose the hosting country in an earlier stage, noting that giving one of the four teams the home advantage in the final contradicts the fair play standards.

“Al-Ahly expressed their full trust in CAF’s professionalism and fairness and their commitment to preserving equal rights for the four competing teams.”

Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has led the team to the past two continental titles and took to social media to comment on the decision.

In a post, he said: “When the CAF Champions League group stages games were finished, rumors were saying SA (South Africa) is hosting. After the semifinals games were decided, there was a loud silence on the country to host the final. Then, after the first leg of the semifinals, suddenly Morocco is hosting.”

The club’s stance has been backed by the Egyptian Football Association.

EFA board member, Amer Hussein, said: “The decision to choose the venue came late, after playing the semifinal first-leg matches, and this is strange. It would have been better to hold the final in a neutral stadium or announce it early during the tournament.

“The timing of the match itself is illogical. How can the Champions League final take place shortly before national teams are in international action?”

Egypt are scheduled to take on Guinea in Cairo on June 2 in the opening game of qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, just 48 hours after the Champions League final. Several Al-Ahly players are members of the national team.

Behind the scenes, CAF officials have been briefing that they had no choice in the matter as only Morocco was left after Senegal had withdrawn. Unlike Europe, where final venues are announced years in advance and there are usually a number of interested parties, Africa has struggled to attract neutral venues.

The confederation is considering a return to the old home and away two-legged format to avoid such controversies in the future.

Understandably, Wydad AC coach Walid Regragui was at pains to point out that his team had not yet booked their place in the final and equally keen to stress that the two-time champions did not mind where it took place.

He said: “We are ready to play anywhere. The CAF decided to play the final in Morocco, and we should respect their decision. It is not important for us where the final will take place. We are ready to play in Dakar, in Istanbul, or in any other place. We earned four away wins in this edition, and we are ready to grab a fifth.”

Assuming that both Al-Ahly and Wydad get through the second legs, there is sure to be more wrangling to come before the end of the month.

Topics: football Egypt African Champions League Al Ahly

Updated 11 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

  • The Argentine legend was hosted by Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister of tourism, and joined by club and national teammate Leandro Paredes
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: New Saudi tourism ambassador and football legend Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Jeddah’s historic area, as part of his visit to showcase the country’s burgeoning industry.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine footballer, a family member and Leandro Paredes, a teammate at his club and national team, were hosted and accompanied by Princess Haifa Al-Saud, assistant minister of tourism.

Messi landed in the Kingdom on Monday night and was welcomed by Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, as part of his new role for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

On Tuesday Princess Haifa wrote on her Twitter account: “Earlier today, I had a great time showing Messi and his friends around the historic area of Jeddah. I am glad that he was mesmerized by its essence, heritage and beauty.”

Messi and his friends toured various parts of old Jeddah, becoming acquainted with its ancient landmarks which are registered on the heritage list of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Topics: football Lionel Messi tourism Saudi Arabia

Updated 11 May 2022
AP

  • The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rivals' home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday
AP

MADRID: Barcelona moved a step closer to securing second place in the Spanish league by defeating 10-man Celta Vigo 3-1 on Tuesday despite defender Ronald Araujo leaving the field in an ambulance with a head injury after colliding with a teammate.

Barcelona said Araujo “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing” after he and Gavi Paez hit their heads while going for a ball near midfield in the 61st minute at the Camp Nou Stadium. The Uruguay defender seemed OK at first but collapsed after taking a few steps.

“It’s scary when something like this happens,” said forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice for Barcelona.

The game was interrupted for nearly eight minutes as Araujo received medical assistance and the ambulance was brought onto the field to transport him to the hospital.

“It looked bad at first, with him being put on a stretcher,” Celta striker Iago Aspas said. “After a while they said he was doing better.”

Memphis Depay put Barcelona ahead in the 30th and Aubameyang added to the lead in the 41st and 48th minutes. Aspas pulled the visitors closer in the 50th. The goal came after Araujo misplayed a pass by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, allowing the ball to be stolen by Celta.

Celta defender Jeison Murillo was sent off in the 58th for a foul to stop a Barcelona breakaway.

The victory left Barcelona seven points in front of Sevilla ahead of the rivals' home match against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. The Catalan club was eight points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which visits Elche on Wednesday.

Finishing second is important because it guarantees a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

There will be two rounds left after the mid-week games are completed.

Real Madrid, who host Levante on Thursday, clinched the title two rounds ago.

BETIS STAY ALIVE

Real Betis defeated Valencia 3-0 to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

It was a rematch of the Copa del Rey final won by Betis in a penalty shootout last month.

Willian Jose, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias scored a goal each in the second half to move fifth-place Betis within three points of Atletico and four of city rivals Sevilla.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis had been near the top most of the season but lost ground recently as they focused on the final stages of the Copa del Rey. They were coming off two losses and two draws in its last four league matches, including a 2-1 home defeat against Barcelona after conceding four minutes into stoppage time.

Betis last played in the Champions League in 2005-06, after they finished fourth in the Spanish league. They ended sixth in the league in two of the last four seasons, with their lone title coming in 1934-35.

“While there is still a mathematical chance, we have to keep believing,” Pellegrini said. “All we can do is win our last two matches, even though we know it will be difficult for the other teams to lose points.”

GRANADA WIN AGAIN

Granada defeated mid-table Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to move five points from the relegation zone ahead of the other mid-week games.

Alex Collado scored a 35th-minute winner for 16th-place Granada, which were coming off a 6-2 victory at 18th-place Mallorca.

Granada are unbeaten in four matches, since a 4-1 home loss to Levante in April.

Eighth-place Athletic played a man down from the 85th after Mikel Vesga was sent off with a second yellow card.
 

Topics: La Liga Barcelona Celta Vigo Ronald Araujo

Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

  • Jurgen Klopp: We just know we have to win, that didn’t change and now we have to recover to play the FA Cup final. There is no mercy.
AFP

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Liverpool are still “chasing like mad” after Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, said Jurgen Klopp after coming from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday.

The top two are now level on points, but City stay top on goal difference and have a game in hand away to Wolves on Wednesday.

Liverpool could ill-afford another slip up after being held 1-1 at home by Tottenham at the weekend and got off to the worst possible start when Douglas Luiz fired Villa in front after three minutes.

But Joel Matip quickly leveled and Sadio Mane’s fine header 25 minutes from time kept the Reds in contention for a historic quadruple of trophies.

“We are still chasing like mad,” said Klopp. “We just know we have to win, that didn’t change and now we have to recover to play the FA Cup final. There is no mercy.”

However, victory came at a cost as Fabinho limped off with a muscle injury that makes him a major doubt for both Saturday’s FA Cup final and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

“He felt a muscle, not too much,” added Klopp. “He is quite positive but I’m not sure what I can make of that to be honest.”

With one eye on Wembley, Klopp rolled the dice with his team selection as Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara were left on the bench, while there was no place in the squad for Andy Robertson.

The visitors looked like a much-changed side as Villa sprang out of the traps and caught them cold.

Alisson Becker had already denied Ollie Watkins by the time Steven Gerrard’s men took the lead on three minutes.

Luiz’s header was parried by Alisson, but only back into the path of his Brazilian international teammate to hammer the rebound high into the net.

Villa won this fixture 7-2 last season, but Liverpool this time bounced straight back from the early blow of conceding.

The hosts did not deal with a free-kick into the box and the ball eventually broke for Virgil van Dijk to square for his center-back partner Matip to apply the finishing touch.

Chances continued to come at both ends in a frantic first half.

Mane headed inches wide and Naby Keita missed his kick with the goal gaping for Liverpool, while, at the other end, Danny Ings just failed to keep his header down from Lucas Digne’s inviting cross.

Liverpool’s heavy schedule began to show physically when Fabinho limped off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.

However, Liverpool shifted to high gear in the second period to show the gulf in class between the sides.

“We’ve got to take the big moments we created in the game,” said Gerrard. “I’m frustrated we didn’t score more than once.

“We were ambitious, brave and courageous against one of the best teams in the world.”

Luis Diaz’s arrival in January has played a huge part in keeping Klopp’s men in contention for four trophies.

The Colombian created the winner as he teased Tyrone Mings before delivering a pinpoint cross for Mane to head in his 22nd goal of the season.

There were still nervy moments for Liverpool to see out in the final quarter as Villa sought to expose their high line.

Twice Ings failed to capitalize when played through on goal before being flagged offside when he did finally put the ball in the net.

But Liverpool held on and will hope Gerrard can finally come to their rescue in a title race.

Gerrard famously never won a league title during his decorated playing career at Anfield, but will take Villa to face City at the Etihad on the final day of the season.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Manchester city Aston Villa Jurgen Klopp

