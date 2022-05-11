You are here

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens
Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens

Sri Lankan opposition prepares to form new government as crisis worsens
  • Main opposition alliance has nominated opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to lead a new government
  • Once-peaceful protests turned violent on Monday, when at least seven people were killed in clashes with pro-government supporters
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s opposition announced on Wednesday it was preparing to form a new government following the resignation of the country’s prime minister, as the country plunged into political turmoil.

For over a month, protesters have been taking to the streets across the country, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down. While the president remains in office, his prime minister and brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit on Monday, as once-peaceful protests turned violent and at least seven people were killed in clashes.

Troops were deployed to the streets of the capital Colombo on Wednesday with an order to shoot those deemed to be participating in the violence, as acts of arson and vandalism continued despite a nationwide curfew.

The main opposition alliance, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has nominated Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition in parliament, to form a new government.

“We are prepared to form the government with Sajith Premadasa as the prime minister provided the president steps down from his post,” the SJB said in a statement.

Premadasa is the son of Ranasinghe Premadasa, who served as the country’s president from 1989 to 1993. He contested the 2019 presidential election, in which he lost to Rajapaksa.

Premadasa’s bid to take over the country’s premiership has also been endorsed by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, a former government coalition member.

The party’s secretary general, Dayasiri Jayasekara, said in a statement that if Premadasa is “willing to accept the Premiership, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is prepared to support him.”

He called on the opposition leader to accept the office without waiting for the president to step down to prevent the situation from further deteriorating into a “state of anarchy.”

The opposition, which has rejected the president’s calls for a unity government, does not have the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament to impeach him.

The current absence of a prime minister further complicates the situation, as a president’s resignation must be followed with a takeover by the prime minister under the country’s constitution, before a new person is nominated to complete the unexpired presidential term.

Sri Lanka is also likely to face difficulties in negotiations for foreign aid without a premier, as it continues discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. 

“Once the premier is appointed, the president also could be appointed by the legislature following Rajapaksa’s withdrawal from his post,” Hussein Mohamed, former Colombo mayor and ex-ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“Any delay in taking over the premiership by Sajith Premadasa would lead the country to anarchy.”  

Sri Lankans blame the Rajapaksas, the country’s most influential political dynasty, for a meltdown in the island nation that reduced reserves to around $50 million, stalling most imports and bringing massive shortages of fuel and key food items and medicines.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Britain pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday.
Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Johnson is later expected to make a similar defense commitment to Finland, where he will meet with President Sauli Niinisto.
The agreement will “fortify northern Europe’s defenses, in the face of renewed threats,” Johnson said in a statement, adding it “is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations.”
“These are not a short-term stop-gap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defenses for generations to come,” Johnson said in the statement. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) land border with Russia.
“And whether it’s in the event of a disaster or a military attack, what we’re saying today is that upon request from the other party, we would come to the other parties’ assistance,” Johnson told a joint news conference. He said that the war in Ukraine is Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s bloodthirsty campaign against a sovereign nation.”
Andersson said: “Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever.”
The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland decide to join NATO. Andersson said that Russia would increase its “military presence in this region if Sweden and, or, Finland sends in an application.”
Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members’ parliaments have ratified it. The two Nordic countries are expected to announce their positions on NATO membership in the coming days.
“If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo Wednesday. “Joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values.”
Johnson met with Andersson in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, which is located about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Stockholm. He is set to hold talks with Niinisto, who has a significant role in Finland’s foreign and security policy decisions, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki later Wednesday.
Johnson, who said Putin was “a 21st-century tyrant,” also offered during his one-day visit to increase the deployments of British troops and military assets to the region.
“And in times of crisis, cooperation becomes even more important. And this applies not least for our international defense partnerships. And Sweden’s partnerships with the UK and with NATO have been crucial during these exceptional times,” Andersson said.
Britain is already present in the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, which consists of 10 Northern European nations: the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.
In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led military rapid reaction force, which is designed to be more flexible and respond more quickly than the larger NATO alliance. It uses NATO standards and doctrine, so it can operate in conjunction with NATO, UN or other multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the force has held a number of exercises both independently and in cooperation with NATO.
French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools

French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools

French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools
  • The admission of swimmers in burkinis must be approved by the council next week
  • Piolle and his Green Party argue women should be allowed to dress as they like and swim topless or fully clothed
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A French local authority that allowed women to swim in pools either topless or wearing burkinis has outraged both conservatives and left-wing feminists.

Grenoble mayor Eric Piolle has been accused of “surrendering to Islamist ideology” following a decision to change the rules in the city’s municipal pools to allow Muslim women to swim in bathing suits that cover their hair and bodies, The Times reported.

The admission of swimmers in burkinis must be approved by the council next week, and was described by Piolle as “an act of social progress” because it broke with “injunctions by the authorities on the clothing worn by women.”

Piolle and his Green Party argue that women should be allowed to dress as they like and swim topless or fully clothed.

A left-wing pro-Muslim campaign group called Citizen Alliance has been holding protests in Grenoble and elsewhere over the ban on burkinis enforced by the majority of town councils.

Traditional French feminists and mainstream politicians back the burkini ban, arguing that Muslim women should not be subject to male religious diktats on modesty.

The conservative president of the Rhone-Alpes region, Laurent Wauquiez, was angered by the decision and accused Piolle of “making deals with political Islam.”

He threatened to cut off millions of euros of regional council subsidies to Grenoble if the city went ahead with the new rules allowing burkinis. “Not one centime . . . will finance your submission to Islamism,” Wauquiez tweeted.

Piolle accused Wauquiez of racism and sexism, and compared him to Marine Le Pen, France’s anti-immigrant presidential candidate who was defeated last month.

Le Pen promised to ban women from wearing the hijab in public if she was elected.

“Where will this witch hunt for French women who wear the hijab end?” Piolle said.

Last year, Wauquiez cut subsidies from a Grenoble university after a series of rows over its application of US-inspired “woke” doctrines on gender and race.

President Macron’s government has attacked the Grenoble-based Citizen Alliance and called it a “front for Islamist indoctrination.”

The Council of the Wise on Laicite, an advisory ministerial body set up by Macron’s administration, ruled that burkinis could be outlawed from municipal pools in April.

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law

India’s top court suspends British-era sedition law
  • Critics say that the law has been abused by his government against many journalists, activists and students
  • Chief justice N.V Ramana asks government not to file any new sedition cases and pause ongoing sedition investigations
Updated 11 May 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended a colonial-era sedition law that activists say is often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to target free speech and dissent.
Modi’s critics say that the law, which was once used by Britain to target independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, has been abused by his government against many journalists, activists and students.
Section 124A of the Indian penal code gives wide-ranging powers to the police to arrest people, who can even face life imprisonment, for an act or speech that “brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection toward the government.”
“The rigours of Section 124A (are) not in tune with the current social milieu, and was intended for a time when this country was under the colonial regime,” India’s chief justice N.V Ramana, part of a three-judge bench hearing a petition against the law, said.
Ramana asked the government not to file any new sedition cases and pause ongoing sedition investigations.
“All pending trials, appeals and proceedings” under sedition, the court said, “be kept in abeyance” until the “re-examination of the provision is complete.”
The government had said Monday that it had decided to “re-examine and reconsider” the law but it remained in force.
The top court also urged people jailed for sedition to approach local courts for bail.
India’s official crime data says 236 people faced sedition charges between 2018 and 2020.
The law has long been misused by all Indian political parties in power but critics say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has widened its scope, including to target minorities and ideological dissenters.
The government of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, led by firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath from the BJP, has been an especially enthusiastic user of the law.
Police there last year jailed three students from Indian-administered Kashmir for sedition after they celebrated India’s defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in a cricket match.
India sparked global outrage last year after 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi was arrested for sedition for allegedly creating a “toolkit” to aid anti-government farmer protests.

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO

Nearly 5 million jobs lost in Ukraine as war pummels economy — ILO
  • The job losses, which account for around 30 percent of Ukraine’s workforce before the invasion, could climb to 7 million if hostilities continue
  • The war could also drive up unemployment in neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Around 4.8 million jobs have been lost in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February, as the conflict shut down businesses, strangled exports and drove millions to flee, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.
The job losses, which account for around 30 percent of Ukraine’s workforce before the invasion, could climb to 7 million if hostilities continue, the ILO said in a study, adding that 3.4 million jobs could return rapidly in the event of a cease-fire.
The war could also drive up unemployment in neighboring countries hosting millions of refugees and hit Central Asian economies as migrant workers in Russia lose their jobs and return home.
Russian forces have pounded Ukrainian cities in a war that has killed thousands, forced more than 5 million people — mainly women, children and older people — to flee and could cause Ukraine’s economy to contract by at least one-third in 2022.
“Economic disruptions, combined with heavy internal displacement and flows of refugees, are causing large-scale losses in terms of employment and incomes,” the study said.
“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, triggering the fastest forced population movement since the Second World War,” it said.
Neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania have absorbed the bulk of the refugees, an estimated 1.2 million of whom were working prior to the invasion.
A protracted conflict will put sustained pressure on labor markets and welfare systems in those countries, likely driving up unemployment, the study said.
“As a hypothetical exercise, adding these refugees to the number of unemployed would raise the unemployment rate in Poland from 3 percent to 5.3 percent,” it said.
The war could also have a spillover effect on countries in Central Asia that are heavily dependent on remittances sent by migrants working in Russia.
An economic downtown in Russia, squeezed by Western sanctions and the costs of the war, could lead to migrant workers losing their jobs and returning home, the study said.
Globally, the war in Ukraine is exacerbating rising food and energy prices, threatening jobs and real wage growth particularly in low and middle income countries that are still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

UN chief Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon
  • ‘This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place’
Updated 11 May 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday the time would come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he did not see that time in the immediate future.
“This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place,” Guterres told a news conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.
“I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up,” he added, in remarks translated into German by an official translator.

