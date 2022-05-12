You are here

Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA

Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA
The report added that the increase in investment income helped offset the impact of operational losses.
Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA

Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA
The insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4 percent in 2021, according to the 15th annual report on the insurance market released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. 

According to the report, the total written premium in 2021 stands at SR42 billion (11.2 billion). 

The report further stated that the contribution of insurance sector to non-oil GDP decreased slightly by -0.01 percent to reach 1.91 percent, while the overall loss ratio increased to reach 83.4 percent in 2021 compared to 76.7 percent in 2020

The net loss in the insurance sector after zakat and tax now stands at SR47 million in 2021 compared to a net profit of SR1.38 billion in the previous year.

The report added that the increase in investment income helped offset the impact of operational losses. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi insurance sector

SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record $26bn loss as tech stocks take a beating

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts record $26bn loss as tech stocks take a beating
Updated 17 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

SoftBank's Vision Fund posts record $26bn loss as tech stocks take a beating

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts record $26bn loss as tech stocks take a beating
  • Investors are now increasingly questioning whether many of the once high-flyers it has invested in have a clear path to profitability
Updated 17 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. reported a record $26.2 billion loss at its Vision Fund investment arm on Thursday, as rising interest rates and political instability have whiplashed high-growth tech stocks.

The loss was in stark contrast to a year earlier when SoftBank delivered a record annual profit, and it put founder and CEO Masayoshi Son’s strategy of concentrating heavily on riskier, high-growth stocks under more scrutiny.

Investors are now increasingly questioning whether many of the once high-flyers it has invested in have a clear path to profitability.

South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang is trading 70 percent below its listing price.

Ridehailers Didi Global Inc. and Grab Holdings, also tumbled during the January-March quarter.

Son, at a briefing following the earnings announcement, said SoftBank needed to take a defensive position by improving its cash position through asset monetization and stricter investment criteria.

Vision Fund has around 450 companies in its portfolio and made 43 investments during the fourth quarter. It is slowing the pace of investment in the current quarter as private prices lag the fall in public markets.

While 20 portfolio companies raised funds at higher valuations during the quarter, SoftBank also marked down some of its unlisted assets, contributing to the record loss, in sectors such as consumer, fintech and transportation.

Son, 64, has described SoftBank as a goose laying golden eggs but the pace of listings has slowed with one notable recent exception, Indonesia’s GoTo, sliding since going public last month.

The group’s annual net loss was 1.7 trillion yen ($13.15 billion). The Vision Fund unit’s assets, including the Latin American funds, were worth $175.6 billion at March-end. That compared to an acquisition cost of $141.6 billion.

SoftBank also recorded, in its non-consolidated earnings, a 669.5 billion yen loss due to its SB Northstar trading arm, which had placed bets on listed stocks and derivatives.

To raise cash SoftBank is targeting a US listing of chip designer Arm following the collapse of the sale to chipmaker Nvidia.

Topics: economy SoftBank japam ARM Holding

Here's what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 45 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 45 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stocks extended losses for another day on Wednesday, as oil prices continued to fall.

The main TASI index fell 1 percent to 13,379 after it reached its highest level since 2006 on Monday, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.8 percent to 22,674.

In line with the Saudi index, the stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kuwait lost between 1.2 and 2.1 percent.

However, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Egypt bourses edged higher, led by a 1.2 percent gain for Bahrain’s BAX.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures slipped $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $106.26 a barrel by 08.00 AM Saudi time. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2 percent, to $104.47 a barrel.

Stock news

Chemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp., better known as SABIC, saw a 33 percent increase in first-quarter profits, buoyed by 40-percent growth in sales to SR53 billion ($14 billion)

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. swung from losses into profits amounting to SR35 million in the first quarter

Food chain owner Herfy posted a profit surge of 12 percent in the first quarter due to a rise in sales of 5.5 percent

Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. reported a 10 percent increase in quarterly profits to SR87 million

Takween Advanced Industries Co. turned into losses of almost SR9 million in the first quarter of the current year even as revenue increased

Profits of United Wire Factories, known as Aslak, rose by 61 percent in the first quarter to SR26 million on the back of higher sales

Jarir Marketing Co. completed the sale of a building in Al Khobar at a value of SR178 million

Naseej International Trading Co. got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce capital from SR212 million to SR109 million

Calendar

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock Saudi Arabia

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions
Updated 12 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether plummets; TerraUSD announces recovery plan; Brazilian bank allows virtual currency transactions
Updated 12 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, down 11.60 percent to $27,194 as of 08:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,853, down 21.11 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD announces recovery plan

TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin which plunged in price this week, will be backed by reserves in the future, its co-founder said in a tweet on Wednesday, in an attempt to steady the cryptocurrency by adjusting its complex pegging mechanism.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the US dollar. They are popular in times of turmoil in crypto markets and are a common medium of exchange, often used by traders to move funds around and speculate on other cryptocurrencies.

TerraUSD, also known as ‘UST’, slipped below its 1:1 peg to the dollar this week, roiling cryptocurrency markets already under pressure alongside tumbling stock markets. It dropped further to as low as 30 cents on Wednesday, before recovering to around 60 cents, according to the price website Coingecko.

Prior to Monday, TerraUSD had a market cap of more than $18.5 billion and was the tenth-largest cryptocurrency. It has since lost more than half of that value and is now the twelfth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap hovering around $8.6 billion.

Nubank to allow cryptocurrency transactions for clients

Fintech Nubank will allow Brazilian customers to make cryptocurrency transactions on its banking app starting in May and said the company bought bitcoin of about 1 percent of its cash holding.

The new bank service will allow bitcoin and ether transactions starting at 1 real ($0.1950), the company said on Wednesday.

The feature will begin rolling out in May and will be available to all of the digital bank’s 50 million customers by June. Nubank said it has plans to add other cryptocurrencies in the long term.

Nubank did not disclose the exact amount of bitcoin it bought. According to the company’s latest earnings report, its cash and equivalents position at the end of December was $2.7 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin Market trading

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Updated 12 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending

Oil Updates — Crude down; US scraps oil drilling auctions; Norway cuts oil fund spending
Updated 12 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday in a volatile week as economic concerns and recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures slipped $1.25, or 1.2 percent, to $106.26 a barrel by 0303 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.24, or 1.2 percent, to $104.47 a barrel.

US scraps three offshore oil and gas drilling auctions

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would scrap three planned sales of offshore oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.

In a statement, the Department of Interior said it was not moving forward with an auction for drilling rights in the Cook Inlet off the coast of Alaska “due to lack of industry interest in leasing in the area.”

It also said two sales in the Gulf of Mexico would be canceled due to “conflicting court rulings.”

The three sales were the last to be held under a five-year plan for leasing in federal waters on the outer continental shelf. That plan expires in June, and the administration has not finalized a new program.

President Joe Biden paused drilling auctions shortly after taking office pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers. Last June, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a resumption of auctions.

Norway cuts 2022 oil fund spending to $36 billion

The Norwegian government on Thursday trimmed its projected fiscal spending for 2022 as it sought to rein in public expenses at a time of rising inflation and interest rates.

The center-left minority coalition now plans to spend 352.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.90 billion) from the country’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, down from 355.1 billion planned in January.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT

Aramco explores hydrogen energy cooperation with Thailand's PTT
Updated 12 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Aramco, has joined hands with Thailand's national oil company PTT, as it expands its footprints in Asia. 

Both the companies will work together in areas of blue and green hydrogen and various clean energy initiatives, according to a statement.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on May 11, aimed at strengthening cooperation across crude oil sourcing and the marketing of refining and petrochemical products and liquefied natural gas. 

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco VP of Sales, Trading and Supply Planning, said: “Today represents an important step forward as we deepen and broaden this relationship to achieve greater cooperation across a wide range of activities, from sourcing crude oil and marketing refining and petrochemical products and LNG, to exploring blue and green hydrogen and progressing other clean energy initiatives.”

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT President & CEO said: “Today marks a significant milestone for PTT and Aramco as we look to the future and extend our collaboration beyond conventional energy. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to the security of supply as we embrace the energy transition.”

Topics: Aramco Green hydrogen

