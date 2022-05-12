Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 

RIYADH: Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. reported a 41 percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company registered a net profit of SR35 million ($9 million) for the first three months of the year, from a profit of SR60 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit resulted from higher raw materials prices and lower sales in the construction segment.