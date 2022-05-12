You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 
The decrease in net profit resulted from higher raw materials prices and lower sales in the construction segment (Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgbb4

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. reported a 41 percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The company registered a net profit of SR35 million ($9 million) for the first three months of the year, from a profit of SR60 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decrease in net profit resulted from higher raw materials prices and lower sales in the construction segment.

Topics: Al-Yamamah Steel

Related

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide
Business & Economy
Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide

Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue

Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue

Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Southern Province Cement Co. reported a decline in profit of 49 percent in the first quarter, due to lower sales revenue. 

The Saudi-listed company earned a net profit of SR87 million ($23.2 million), down from SR169 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline was mainly due to a fall in sales revenue resulting from a decrease in sales volume and an increase in general and administrative expenses. 

The company's revenue stood at SR330 million, down 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

Topics: Saudi cement TASI Profit

Related

Tadawul index down 0.2%, with Southern Cement rising to 4 year high
Business & Economy
Tadawul index down 0.2%, with Southern Cement rising to 4 year high

Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1

Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1

Italy’s Lamborghini sees its best-ever quarter sales, profits in Q1
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Italian car brand Automobili Lamborghini has recorded its best-ever performance in terms of turnover and profitability during the first quarter of 2022, it said in a statement.

It sold 2,539 cars to break the record seen a year earlier, achieving a 13.3 percent growth in revenues, amounting to 592 million euros ($616 million). 

“The first quarter was the best ever for all major indicators, both business and financial,” said chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“This is a result driven by a highly attractive product range, and a strategy that aims to deliver less supply than demand to keep desirability high, combined with a balanced distribution of sales in the three main regions of the world,” he added. 

The sports cars manufacturer’s operating profit also showed a 25 percent increase during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year, achieving 178 million euros. 

Favorable trends in exchange rates and an increase in volumes have driven the higher profits, according to the statement.

Topics: Lamborghini

Related

Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter
Business & Economy
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Updated 8 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1

Saudi-listed Petro Rabigh posts $173m profits as oil prices soar in Q1
Updated 8 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. has posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly profits on the back of rising oil prices.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, managed to boost profit from SR649 million ($173 million) to SR725 million year-on-year, it said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.

Revenues soared by 42 percent to SR14.4 billion during the quarter, compared to SR10 billion a year earlier.

Petro Rabigh attributed the results to “favorable market conditions for refined products, which was driven by the increase of crude oil prices resulting in higher refining margins.”

Topics: pertrochemical Saudi

Related

Petro Rabigh's $2.1bn rights issue approved as it seeks to bolster equity
Business & Economy
Petro Rabigh's $2.1bn rights issue approved as it seeks to bolster equity
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week

Lucid to sign contract for EV factory in KAEC next week
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US electric car maker, Lucid, will sign a contract to start building an electric vehicle factory in King Abdullah Economic City, known as KAEC, on May 18, Argaam reported. 

The contract will be signed in the presence of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Investment, Public Investment Fund, Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Emaar The Economic City. 

Last March, Lucid signed agreements with the Ministry of Investment, SIDF and KAEC to build a car manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, Argaam earlier reported.

The company expects to manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles annually at the KAEC facility.

Topics: Lucid EV Saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Electric Vehicles from Lucid
Riyadh to see its 30% EVs target possible with Kingdom's 1st Lucid plant
Business & Economy
Riyadh to see its 30% EVs target possible with Kingdom's 1st Lucid plant

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell

Saudi Stocks plunge for a fourth day: Closing bell
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower for the fourth straight day in the final trading session of the week as traders struggled to gain ground and energy prices fluctuated.

Oil price volatility continued with Brent crude reaching $105.38 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $103.61 per barrel, at 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, was down 4.06 percent at 12,835, while the parallel market, Nomu, also dropped 0.12 percent to 22,646.

The Saudi Industrial Export Co. soared 9.98 percent to lead the gainers, following its shareholders approval to increase its capital by 800 percent to SR194 million ($51 million).

The financial sector continued to struggle as Banque Saudi Fransi slipped 9.96 percent to lead the fallers, while Alinma and Al Rajhi fell 7.09 and 6.53 percent, respectively.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the dominant player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.76 percent.
 
Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, fell 1.63 percent, despite reporting a 33 percent increase in profit for the first quarter.

Herfy Food Services Co. slid 8.27 percent, despite the company posting a profit surge of 11.5 percent in the first quarter.

In the healthcare sector, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. shed 5.02 percent, after it reported a 10 percent increase in quarterly profits, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged 5.81 percent down.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 
Business & Economy
Saudi pharma operator Al-Dawaa’s profit rises to $23m in Q1 
Demand concerns send chemical giant SABIC’s shares down despite profit jump
Business & Economy
Demand concerns send chemical giant SABIC’s shares down despite profit jump

Latest updates

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 
Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel sees profits slip to $9m in Q1 
Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development
Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development
Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Israel advances plans for nearly 4,500 West Bank settler homes
Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue
Saudi Southern Cement’s profits drop 49% in Q1 on lower sales revenue
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call
Saudi, Indian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations during call

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.