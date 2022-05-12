MENA project tracker— Abu Dhabi allocates $10bn to utilities; Iraq completes reconstruction projects despite setbacks 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi plans to set aside $10 billion for utilities transmission and distribution infrastructure, while Iraq shows continued reconstruction efforts despite setbacks.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has revealed its plans to allocate $10 billion to utilities transmission and distribution infrastructure over the next decade, according to MEED.

Diversification of electricity generation sources has to be accompanied by initiatives to avoid bottlenecking the infrastructure and enable efficient transmission of electrons, the report added.

Iraq

Despite setbacks, Iraq’s Fund for the Reconstruction of Areas Affected by Terrorist Operations completed 97 projects valued at $59.5 million during 2021, according to MEED.

Pandemic repercussions coupled by oil price risks remain major influences on project spending in Iraq, but the government has pushed ahead with its reconstruction efforts over the past 12 months.

Saudi Ports Authority

Saudi Ports Authority, also known as MAWANI, has extended the deadline to bid for the works to upgrade and expand the Dammam-based King Abdulaziz port’s Terminals 1 and 2 by three weeks to May 31.

Bids were previously due May 10, MEED reported.

Kuwait

State-owned Kuwait Oil Co. has tendered a project to upgrade water management facilities at its South Tank Farm, located in Ahmadi, MEED reported.

The project is supposed to cover the construction and commissioning of water facilities.