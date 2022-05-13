Saudi delegation reviews opportunities for cooperation in the Netherlands

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation currently visiting the Netherlands held meetings and joint working sessions with Dutch counterparts to enhance partnership and economic cooperation between the two countries as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The delegation is being headed by the Deputy Minister of Commerce and CEO of the National Competitiveness Center, Dr. Eiman Al-Mutairi, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The agenda included holding several meetings with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jan-Kees Goet, the Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency Dr. Hilde van der Meer, and the Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb.
The delegation traveled to Rotterdam to complete joint working sessions hosted by the Foreign Investment Agency with the participation of major Dutch companies, during which they focused on promising opportunities and prospects for cooperation and partnership in the areas of waste management, e-health, hydrogen production, water and agriculture.
The delegation also concluded a field tour with the Director of International Affairs at the Port of Rotterdam, Rene van der Plas, to review the Netherlands’ expertise in the areas of port planning and development, and its role in facilitating business and increasing the effectiveness of logistics services, in addition to reviewing the port’s vocational training academy.
The Saudi delegation included leaders from the ministries of energy, investment, environment, water and agriculture, the General Authority for Ports, the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, the National Competitiveness Center, Jeddah Islamic Port, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers, in addition to representatives of the most prominent national companies, such as Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company.
