Saudi delegation reviews opportunities for cooperation in the Netherlands

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA advances its green hydrogen projects

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA, is in the technological feasibility stage of its two green hydrogen projects, Emirates News agency reported citing a senior executive.

Green hydrogen will constitute an important role in the utility firm’s portfolio of renewables, Farid Al-Awlaqi added.

It is a significant part of the firm’s 2030 growth strategy, which entails increasing its gross power capacity to 30 gigawatts from 18 GW in the UAE and adding up to 15 GW internationally.

The capacity growth will focus on renewable energy to include over 30 percent of its generation portfolio by 2030, compared to 5 percent currently.

The two green hydrogen projects are TAQA’s partnership with Emirates Steel to develop the first green steel production in the Middle East and North African region.

The second one is the development of an industrial-scale green ammonia manufacturing and export facility in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports.