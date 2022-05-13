You are here

Italian president offers condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Khalifa

A local channel displays the portrait of late UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, during a state mourning in Abu Dhabi on May 13, 2022. (AFP)
A local channel displays the portrait of late UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, during a state mourning in Abu Dhabi on May 13, 2022. (AFP)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Mattarella praises former leader’s “tenacity and farsightedness” in message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel convey their sympathies
ROME: Italian President Sergio Mattarella offered his condolences to the UAE on Friday upon the death of its former president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, remembering him for his “tenacity and farsightedness.”

In a message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and the acting president of the UAE, Mattarella said he “learned with sadness the news of the passing of His Highness Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” who, he added, had led his country on “an important path” of growth and development.

“Please accept, Your Highness, the expressions of the most sincere condolences of the Italian Republic and my own personal condolences, which I beg you to extend to the Royal Family and to the whole people the UAE,” Mattarella added.

Mattarella was joined in his condolences by leaders from across Europe and from the EU.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: “I offer my condolences to the people of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. The sheikh devoted his life to his country, working for the welfare and future of the Emirates.

“With him, the UAE became prosperous, tolerant and open to the world. His legacy will live on,” she added.

European Council President Charles Michel added in a message: “The EU honours Sheikh Khalifa’s legacy and leadership, under which the UAE became a frontrunner of sustainable development and economic diversification.”

Syrian interpreter left in asylum limbo for two years attempted suicide

Syrian interpreter left in asylum limbo for two years attempted suicide
LONDON: A Syrian interpreter abandoned by the UK’s asylum system attempted suicide after waiting nearly two years for a decision on his claim.
Ali, not his real name, arrived on a Tier 2 Highly Skilled Worker visa in 2020 and with permission to work as a translator for the Syrian White Helmets. He told The Guardian that fear of his application being rejected had severely impacted his mental health.
“I can’t sleep. It’s affecting everything – my mental health, my appetite. I can’t eat, I keep getting cramps and feeling really sick,” said Ali. “But as I was telling the Home Office guy all this, I said, ‘Please, give me a timeframe.’ ‘No, you have to wait.’ I said, ‘What can I do? Please help me. Help me to help myself.’ They said, ‘Write to me about what you’re telling me now.’
“It’s even more frustrating to go through even more bureaucracy when I’ve done everything they have asked me to do.”
With the Home Office refusing to provide him with any updates, timeframes, or assurances about his application despite repeated requests, Ali, who worked for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in Istanbul, said his mental health had drastically deteriorated.
Compounding his anxiety was knowing that his work had left his family in Syria as targets. His mother has been arrested and interrogated in a regime prison.
Ali added: “She’s now too terrified to speak to me, worried the line is being monitored. She’s traumatized and feels she is being watched, and I have no security here, which makes it even worse.”
He has been prescribed the strongest dose of antidepressants permissible by his doctor and is also seeing a psychiatrist and being offered urgent care.
A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian: “The government is committed to ensuring asylum claims are considered without unnecessary delay, but we are currently prioritising cases involving unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. Asylum seekers have access to health and social care services, we take every step to prevent self-harm or suicide.”

German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack

German police investigate possible terrorism in knife attack
VIENNA: Police have arrested an Iraqi-born man and are investigating a possible extremist motive after five passengers received knife wounds on a regional train in western Germany, authorities said Friday.
The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen Friday morning when a man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.
There were approximately 270 passengers on the train, Reul said. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police confirmed.
Reul described the incident as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage.”
In total, five people were wounded, Reul said. Police confirmed the casualties were being treated at local hospitals and that none of them was in critical condition.
Reul said the suspect was already known to authorities. However, he added that authorities have not confirmed that the suspect had an Islamist motive for the attack.

Queen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks

Queen attends horse show in first public appearance in weeks
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, watching her beloved equines from the comfort of a Range Rover before walking to her box in her first public appearance in person in weeks.
The monarch sat in the front passenger seat and spoke to a small group through the window after pulling up to the parade ground near Windsor Castle, where she has spent much of the past two years. The queen seemed relaxed and smiled while dozens of photographers a few feet away tried to capture the moment.
The queen’s public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities June 2-5.
Elizabeth, 96, has curtailed her schedule in recent months as she recovered from COVID-19 and coped with unspecified difficulties in moving around.
On Tuesday, she asked Prince Charles to preside over the state opening of Parliament and deliver the Queen’s Speech, which lays out the government’s legislative program. The event is one of the queen’s most important public appearances, highlighting her constitutional role as head of state.
Buckingham Palace didn’t elaborate on what prompted the queen to delegate her role to Prince Charles, but she has experienced what the palace calls “episodic mobility problems″ in recent months. Elizabeth has used a cane during some recent public appearances, and Prince Andrew escorted the queen into Westminster Abbey during last month’s memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk

Swedish policy review says joining NATO would reduce conflict risk
STOCKHOLM: Swedish membership in NATO would have a stabilizing effect and would benefit countries around the Baltic sea, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday, the day after neighbour Finland committed to applying to join the 30-nation alliance.
"Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe," Linde told reporters when presenting a parliament report on security.
Sweden is widely expected to follow Finland's lead and Stockholm could apply for NATO membership as early as Monday.

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin

Britain, France urge allies to keep pressure on Putin
Britain urged allies to keep arming Ukraine and to ramp up sanctions against Russia. (File/AFP)
G7 industrialized nations are “strongly united” in backing Ukraine until its “victory” against Russia, France said Friday, as Britain urged more weapons for Kyiv to keep up the pressure against Vladimir Putin.

“It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine, by increasing the sanctions,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as she arrived for a second day of talks with her Group of Seven counterparts.

“G7 unity has been vital during this crisis,” she added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the G7 countries were “very strongly united” in their will to “continue in the long term to support Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty until Ukraine’s victory.”

The foreign ministers are meeting over three days in the resort of Wangels in Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the group.

The war in Ukraine is set to be the main topic on the agenda, with Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Nicu Popescu also on the guest list.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 but Ukrainian forces managed to push Moscow’s forces back from Kyiv, and the conflict is now well into its third month.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with weapons, including artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and other powerful materiel, but Kyiv has been pushing allies for more support.

Le Drian also pointed to the global effects of what he called a “lasting conflict... particularly in the area of food security.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also on Thursday highlighted the growing impact of the war on poorer countries.

“We as the strongest industrialized democracies have a special responsibility” to help poorer nations weather the food and energy squeezes caused by the war, the minister said.

