Palmer shoots 62, joins lead at low-scoring Byron Nelson

Ryan Palmer pumps his fist after finishing the 9th hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on May 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

  • The Nelson was the only 2020-21 tournament with more than 2,000 birdies (2,007)
  • There were 38 eagles in the first round Thursday, the most for a single round this season
AP

McKINNEY, Texas: Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season.

The three-time major winner says he couldn’t have been more wrong, and is frankly surprised over how little he thinks was done the first two days to make TPC Craig Ranch a stiffer test.

Ryan Palmer, one of the Dallas-area players in the shadow of Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns.

Muñoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season — a first on the PGA Tour — before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63.

Justin Lower, another older tour rookie at 33, was alone in fourth, a shot behind the leaders after a 66.

“I mean, a 60 yesterday and a lot of 8s (under) and 7s all over the board,” said Spieth, who shot 65 and was three shots off the lead in a group that includes defending champion K.H. Lee.

“It’s just, a lot of tees are up, it was very surprising,” Spieth said. “I think they were looking at the weekend as a lot less wind and so they used more of the easier pins the first two days because I can only name one or two pins on this golf course that were not the easiest two locations that are on the greens. I’m a little surprised at how, on a not-so-difficult golf course they have also set it up a little easier for us, too.”

The Nelson was the only 2020-21 tournament with more than 2,000 birdies (2,007). There were 38 eagles in the first round Thursday, the most for a single round this season.

Charl Schwartzel had one of the Friday eagles in a round of 65 that put him at 13 under. The 2011 Masters winner drove into a greenside bunker on the 316-yard, par-4 14th and holed out from there.

The top-ranked Scheffler, who came in with four wins in six individual events capped by the Masters victory, shot a 68 and was 9 under after two rounds alongside his fellow former Texas Longhorns in Spieth and Lee.

Palmer, who finished his opening round with an eagle on the par-5 18th, started on the back nine and birdied six of the last seven holes on that side, then added four more on the front in a bogey-free round.

The 45-year-old hasn’t won an individual event since 2010 in Hawaii. Palmer lives in nearby Colleyville and is a member at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, where the tour returns in two weeks after the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Palmer had a two-shot lead halfway through his last Texas stop in San Antonio in early April before shooting 7 over on the weekend. He is a four-time winner, including the 2019 Zurich team event in New Orleans with Jon Rahm.

“I spent 19 years doing this, unbelievable that I’ve been here that long, and these young guys ... you got to play such great golf to beat ‘em,” Palmer said. “We’re in position again and we’ll learn from what we learned in San Antonio and try and do it here.”

Lee won the rain-plagued Craig Ranch debut at 25 under while Spieth tied for ninth, his personal best in a tournament he badly wants to win because of his remarkable pro debut at the Nelson as a 16-year-old Sunday contender in 2010.

There’s no hint of rain this time in McKinney, about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas, and the wind was brisk the first two days. Combine that with the expectation of the rough being more of a factor a year after a February deep freeze wiped it out, and Spieth figured scores would be higher.

Instead, he found himself calling out the moved-up tee box on the par-5 ninth, which played just 474 yards and an average nearly three-quarters of a stroke below par Friday. It was the easiest hole on the course.

The Tom Weiskopf-designed course also has wide fairways and large greens.

“Some familiarity to me with some of the courses I played back in South Africa,” said Schwartzel, who tied for third at 21 under last year. “I don’t feel claustrophobic off the tee. It gives me a bit of space, and once I can get it in play, iron play is not much of a problem. So just really comfortable.”

Skinns, an Englishman with no top-25 finishes in 20 PGA Tour appearances spread out over nearly a decade, had five consecutive birdies starting on the par-3 seventh in his career-best round.

Lower hasn’t finished higher than tied for 15th in an individual event. He paired with Dylan Wu to tie for 10th in the team event in New Orleans.

The ninth-ranked Spieth and No. 17 Joaquin Niemann, also at 12 under, lead the list of 10 among the world’s top 30 in the field.

No. 13 Hideki Matsuyama was 11 under, a shot better than eighth-ranked Justin Thomas, who spent the first two days in the group ahead of Spieth, his good friend and house guest for this week.

No. 11 Dustin Johnson was 7 under, and 12th-ranked Xander Schauffele rallied from 3 over for the tournament early in the second round with eight birdies over 10 holes to make the cut on the number at 5 under.

The rest of the top 30 players missed the cut: 10th-ranked Sam Burns, the runner-up to Lee at the Nelson last year; Will Zalatoris (28th), another player in his hometown event; and Kevin Kisner (30th).

Topics: Jordan Spieth Byron Nelson PGA Tour

Minjee Lee takes 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

Minjee Lee takes 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup
AP

Minjee Lee takes 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

  • Lee, who entered the week with a scoring averaging of 69.167, flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 
AP

CLIFTON, New Jersey: The only only thing missing from Minjee Lee’s resume this year is a victory and the best scorer on the LPGA Tour took a big step toward that in the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Lee flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the event that honors the 13 founding members of the women’s tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club.

“Hitting it close really helps you, just like I said before, really just frees you up,” said Lee, who has two top-five finishes in six events. “Even with the short putts, it’s just like a little more confidence boost.”

First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing shared second after the round played under a cloudy sky with sporadic light rain less than 10 miles from New York City. Sagstrom had a 70, while Thompson and Ewing had 66s in finishing at 11 under .

Lee got to 10 under with three holes to play but bogeyed the 16th and failed to tie the tour’s low round of 62 by Yuka Saso of Japan in the Honda event in Thailand.

Lee, who entered the week with a scoring averaging of 69.167, tied for second in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March and shared third in the Los Angeles Open last month.

“Maybe this will be the first one and it’ll kick start the rest of the year,” she said.

Sagstrom, who had a 63 on Thursday, got off to a slow start trying to go low again.

“A lot of things can happen,” Sagstrom said. “A lot of the things can happen to the golf course, the way they set it up and all that. So just giving myself a chance is all I can about myself, and my best today was 2 under, so I was really pleased.”

The 27-year-old Thompson has won 11 LPGA titles, including a major, but she has not won on tour since the ShopRite Classic in New Jersey three years ago.

She was not happy being asked about the drought.

“The talent out here is truly amazing. I mean, it’s tough to win,” she said. “All I can do is control my emotions and how much hard work I put in, and I know the amount of work that I put into it, so if it doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen. It’s not the end of my life.”

Ewing, who has missed the cut in three of seven events, said she tends to start the season slow. She had bogey and seven birdies, with four coming on her first five holes.

“It’s exciting to see that my game has been trending, and just overall I’m just looking forward to the weekend and hopefully I can keep producing the same results,” said Ewing, who has won twice on tour.

Sanna Nuutinen, a 31-year-old Finn playing her first season on the LPGA Tour, had a 68 and was alone in fifth at 135.

Carlota Ciganda, Paula Reto and Megan Khang, who was a shot behind Sagstrom after the opening round, were tied at 136.

Nasa Hataoka, who had an opening round 65, had a 73 and was in a big group at 6-under, a shot ahead of two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea, who had in another large group at 5-under after a second-round 70.

Anna Davis, the 16-year-old who won the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur, made her second straight cut playing on a sponsor’s exemption. She was at 140 after two straight 70s.

Eighty players in the field of 144 made the cut at 1-under. Among those missing it were Marina Alex, the New Jersey native who won at Palos Verdes last month, Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis and Leona Maguire of Ireland, who won this year at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Topics: Min Ji Lee LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup

Salem Al-Dawsari’s enduring excellence draws attention from Europe

Salem Al-Dawsari’s enduring excellence draws attention from Europe
John Duerden

Salem Al-Dawsari’s enduring excellence draws attention from Europe

  • The Al-Hilal winger has been the standout performer for club and country in recent seasons, and now one of Asia’s best players
John Duerden

There were plenty of reasons to be pleased with Saudi Arabia’s successful qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup.

These include winning the group above Japan and Australia, the fact that two local strikers Saleh Al-Shehri and Firas Al-Buraikan finished in the top two places for goals scored in the third round, and the way that the team have developed since coach Herve Renard arrived in 2019.

One more reason is just how impressive Salem Al-Dawsari has been. The winger was a standout all the way along the road to Qatar. It’s not just when he pulls on his country’s famous green shirt that it happens either, the 30-year-old claimed the Best Player award as Al-Hilal won the 2021 Asian Champions League. He was also outstanding when Al-Hilal won Saudi Arabian title number 17.

Most would agree that Al-Dawsari was the best Asian player in Asia in 2021. Chinese media giant Titan Sports ranked the star fourth in their annual Best Footballer in Asia award last year, behind only European-based stars Son Heung-min of South Korea and Iran’s deadly duo Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun, who play for FC Porto and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. Had the Asian Football Confederation not canceled their annual award then it is likely that the Saudi Arabian international would have been named Asian Player of the Year.

It is not a surprise then that there is interest from Europe. It is also not a surprise that Al-Hilal don’t want to lose their star. It is natural and has been the case in much of West Asia for some time. Local talents emerge but their clubs are reluctant to let them go. Over in the eastern side of the continent in countries like South Korea, Japan and China, a big star attracting even a hint of European interest immediately gets people and the media excited. Clubs there generally are happy to let their best players head to the best leagues in the world and see it as good for the country’s and player’s development. Not only that, it can be hard to attract top young talent in the first place if they think that a possible route to Europe will be blocked.

I remember talking to UAE star Ismail Matar in 2015 after he finished training with Al-Wahda. The man who was named the most-valuable player of the 2003 U-20 World Cup had been linked to Europe for much of his career and had been told by all manner of coaches, agents and journalists that he should go, but never did. By the time we met in Abu Dhabi, such links were a thing of the past. He told me that he had wanted to try his luck but his club just wouldn’t let him go. It would have been fascinating to see what he could have done on and off the pitch in Europe.

Al-Hilal see Al-Dawsari in a similar light and just last December handed him a new four-year contract which is reported to be worth around $3.5 million (SR13 million) a year. That’s a lucrative deal anywhere in the world and it shows just how the player, who has been with the Riyadh club since 2011, is viewed. Foreign stars come and go in football but to have such a player for such a long time, and one that is in the form of his life, is hugely important. He is a talisman.

Al-Dawsari was one of several Saudi Arabian players who went to Spain back in 2018 and impressed more than most with Villarreal and actually made a league appearance against Real Madrid. Soon after he was scoring the winning goal in a World Cup game against Egypt. He has since gone from strength to strength.

That is why there are reports and rumors of interest from the same Spanish club, as well as Almeria, with apparently more in the mix. The important point is that any move gives Al-Dawsari a good chance of regular playing time. There is no point going to Villarreal, who have just appeared in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, and never getting a game.

Such a move may be possible for a youngster who has time on his side and would benefit from the experience and opportunity but for a 30-year-old senior international, it is not the right option. A move to Europe would be great for the player but it has to be for the right reasons to the right club and the right coach.

There is something bigger at play too. At some point Saudi Arabia will have stars in the big leagues of Europe, it is only a matter of time. That is what needs to happen because the top European leagues still represent the pinnacle of the club game and it is where the country’s best should test themselves.

At some point, there needs to be a pioneer who shows people overseas and his colleagues at home that it can be done and that pioneer could be Al-Dawsari. The sooner it happens the better. If an offer comes and it is one that provides genuine opportunity to play, and the man himself has the desire to try his luck abroad, then Al-Hilal should do the rest of football in Saudi Arabia, as well as much of West Asia, a big favor and let their star go.

Topics: Al-Hilal Salem Al-dawsari 2022 World Cup

Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Updated 46 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

  • The 51-year-old American becomes just the third PGA champion not to defend his title after Tiger Woods in 2008 and Ben Hogan in 1949, both of whom bowed out due to injury
Reuters

NEW YORK: Phil Mickelson said on Friday he will not defend his PGA Championship title after having stepped away from the game in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league.

Mickelson had kept golf fans guessing about whether he would be at Southern Hills Country Club next week but the speculation ended with the PGA of America confirming he would not be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 51-year-old American becomes just the third PGA champion not to defend his title after Tiger Woods in 2008 and Ben Hogan in 1949, both of whom bowed out due to injury.

“We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship,” the PGA of America said. “Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

“We wish Phil and Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf.”

Mickelson became golf’s oldest major champion at last year’s PGA Championship when, less than a month shy of turning 51, he held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to triumph by two shots at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course.

Last month Mickelson filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event, to be held June 9-11 near London, and also registered for the PGA Championship and June 16-19 US Open.

The PGA Tour on Tuesday rejected requests from several players, including Mickelson, for clearance to play the LIV opener. 

Topics: Phil Mickelson golf PGA Championship PGA Tour

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
Arab News

Stoffel Vandoorne on his recent victory and future in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

  • Mercedes driver stormed to the top of the driver standings with a victory at the Monaco E-Prix
Arab News

RIYADH: Stoffel Vandoorne is gearing up for the rest of the season and discussing his racing future after the Mercedes driver stormed to the top of the driver standings with a victory at the Monaco E-Prix, where he finished ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne in second and Mitch Evans in third. 

The Monaco race weekend was a successful one for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, with Vandoorne claiming his first win of the season, and Nyck de Vries securing further points and finishing in 10th place, giving the team a clear lead in the team championship with 120 points.

1. Victory in Monaco must have been special. Can you let us know more about your experience winning in Monaco compared with the usual races?

Monaco races are special in any series and in any category. I’ve raced here in the past for a couple of different series, such as the World Series by Renault GP2, and Formula 1 as well. I won in the GP2 in 2015, which was quite a special feeling as well.

Last weekend was my first win in Formula E, which was also my first one of this season, which makes it a very special one. I think this is definitely a race that everyone wants to have in their racing career, with all the hype around it as well as the circuit’s history. I was obviously extremely very happy and so was everyone in the team.

2. What are your feelings on the upcoming race in Berlin? How do you like the Berlin track and what are your experiences so far there?

Berlin is a home race for us, and I’m looking forward to being back on track. 

Berlin historically has been quite good to us. It’s where I had my first victory in Formula E. It’s also a very particular one. Maybe it’s because of the way the track is over there with the concrete — it’s on an old airfield. The concrete is very abrasive and aggressive, which means we need to maneuver carefully and get the car in at the right window to be able to perform there. Though we’ve had some good races, we have also had some races where we have struggled a little. It’s a challenging race, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s a track that suits me as well, and hopefully we manage to get it right again.

3. Are there any tracks more suited to Mercedes in the rest of the season?

When you look at all the circuits that we have to race in, there are certain circuits where our performance has been stronger and yet other circuits where we have struggled. The championship is a bit different now with the different qualification format. It provides a little more opportunity to equalize the field and to play at the front.

I don’t really know if there are any tracks in particular that suit us. It’s just the nature of the championship and the competition being so intense, that if you miss out by a tiny bit, it’s very easy to find yourself on the back foot. I believe it’s all about maximizing every weekend and gain an edge to fight at the forefront on any circuit.

4. How important is it in the first half of a race to hold back and conserve energy?

In the past few days, we’ve seen the drivers who hold back end up winning.

It’s always a difficult balance to make obviously, because in an ideal situation you don’t want to fight too much. But when you’re in the top position, you also don’t want to lose out on that position, requiring you to strike a very delicate balance. 

For example, in Rome when I was leading the race and competing with Robin, we ended up wasting energy and then Mitch came through with the energy. I think it’s just the nature of the championship right now, where it’s so competitive, and it’s more about being efficient initially. 

5. Since Mercedes is going to retire from Formula E, do you believe you will be part of the team’s future plans once the season is over?

There’s still nothing confirmed on the team’s side, but I think a lot of people know regarding what’s coming. From my side, I would say that there is a lot to analyze in terms of what the best and most competitive package will be, and there are quite a few opportunities out there.

In the end, I have to decide what is going to be the best for my future and what is going to get me the most competitive package in order for me to be able to continue racing and winning the races, which is the most important thing for me.

6. Coming back to Monaco, in recent times there was some discussion that Monaco should not be in the calendar anymore. What is your take on this, and could you please compare a little bit between Formula E and Formula 1?

I don’t know if I should be involved in a discussion on whether Monaco should stay on in the calendar or not because, ultimately, it’s not in my power. Though the hype and the iconic nature of the event make it a great race and a great experience. Compared to Formula 1, I believe Formula E is better as in Formula 1, overtaking abilities are so limited and there’s not as much action. This year, Formula E has been quite a good race, with a lot of overtaking at the front and a lot of changes for the lead. We had a great race here last year as well.

7. Are you thinking about winning the championship this season, or do you think it’s still too early to say?

It is still way too early, though we are almost halfway through. In Formula E, things can change very quickly and turn around quite drastically, so I’m not really focusing on being the championship lead at the moment and am just taking it race by race, which is what I’ve been doing since the start of the year. 

The key is to just be consistent, which will also enable me to score the points at every race. This is my main focus at the moment, and we’ll see where we end up later. 

8. I know a lot of people in the media say that last year you drove well enough to be a world champion and it was only bad luck that prevented you from winning the title. Do you think last year you were good enough to be world champion, and is that driving you this year?

Yes, I think so. Last year was obviously quite a random season in terms of interpreting what happened. There were definitely a couple of occasions where I had my share of bad luck and lost out on big points during the default group qualifying formats. One of them was in Valencia, where I qualified on pole, but then was disqualified, and there was the other race in Rome where Lucas had a problem, and both myself and Nyck were out of the race. This also happened in Rome, where I was leading the race and then got taken out. If you look at the gap in the end, I didn’t really need that much to just jump to the top of the tables.

This year, I want to leave no stone unturned, as I just want to make sure that I do everything right from my side and the things I have under my control. 

9. You drove well in Rome also. Can you tell us about your team dynamics?

We all have a very good relationship with each other and I wouldn’t say that anything has changed us, though I think Nyck is just going through a bit of a rough patch. As it’s such a competitive championship, as soon as you’re not trying hard enough to put all of the little pieces together, it’s very likely to affect your standings a little bit. I think Nyck has got the speed; he’s got everything he needs to be fighting at the front again. I think he’s just going through a little bit of a tricky phase, but I’m convinced he will turn things around and strike back in his own way.

10. Considering the success you have had in Formula E in recent years, are you happy to be a part of this championship?

Yes, of course. It is now my fourth season and I have been transferred to Mercedes since, and I think we’ve had a pretty successful time together so far. I think this championship is one of the most challenging in terms of the drivers and how close the competition is. As a race car driver, you want to be in a very competitive championship because when you do well, it is very rewarding and gives you the best feeling. 

11. Regarding the Gen3, what are the features that you like the most and what do you like aesthetically?

Well, there are always changes to the rules, no matter what series it is, and it’s always quite interesting because the cars look very different. The Gen3 is quite a big upgrade on the technical side, with a lot more power. I think that some of the best things about the car is its performance, the handling and the feeling of the car due to the reduction in weight, which I think will be very noticeable to us drivers and will help improve the handling, as well as the ability, of the car. I believe the front region is also probably going to change a lot.

I’m looking forward to trying it out, and although we are a couple of months away, I think we’ll get there quite quickly. It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to trying it out and experiencing the car’s performance for myself. 

12. Will you be racing at Formula E next year? If yes, what team will you be with?

I want to be in Formula E next year, and that is my mindset for where I want to be in the future. Like I said before, there are a lot of changes happening within our own team at the moment, and the most important thing is to have a competitive package and a competitive car that will enable me to fight for victories and championships. 

13. Do you think that the entry experience in the category is important, or is the fact that everyone is starting from zero an advantage for the less experienced drivers?

In Formula E, the experience is always important, though the fundamentals of it and the way you drive the car will be unchanged on the most part. 

The new rules level out the field a little bit. And I think it might be a little easier for the less experienced drivers to get up to speed and not have that delay, as there are so many new things that we have to learn about, though I still do think that experienced drivers have a bit more of an advantage due to experience.

14. Mercedes joined Formula E a couple of years ago and managed to win the championship last season. How has the team evolved in that time from a technical point of view?

There have been quite a lot of changes in the four years that I’ve been with the team now. Obviously the first year we were a private team and, back then, all the technical team was based in Germany for the first two seasons. This winter, it’s moved away from Germany, which again was a big change operationally as a lot of the personnel had to move from Germany

We had to rebuild a completely new simulator and it’s definitely not been an easy ride, but I think in terms of the mentality within the team, it’s been great. We have a very good team culture where everyone is accepting of mistakes, as we’re all human. This is one of the key points as to why this team is so strong.

Whether it’s from a driver’s point of view, an engineering point of view, or strategy, mistakes happen, unfortunately, but we’re not afraid to take them to the table, discuss them and learn from them. 

15. How difficult is it to swap between the simulation for Formula 1 to Formula E and back?

To be honest, right now it’s actually something that comes naturally to me. I think it was a little bit strange in the very beginning when I had just joined Formula E after leaving Formula 1. The Formula E car is unique in terms of how you have to drive it, which didn’t feel natural to me in the beginning. I had to take a little bit of time to get used to the driving style and fine tune my own driving style. As I’ve now been in Formula E for a while, the driving feels very natural to me.

16. What is the main difference in racing between you and your teammates, and what is the secret to your success?

I don’t think there are any secrets to my success. Nyck has obviously been very successful in Formula E over the years — he’s one of the reference drivers and he also won the championship last year. He’s definitely got a lot of speed, and we keep pushing each other very hard. For Nyck, things may not be going 100 percent his way at the moment, though I’m feeling quite confident and I’m going to take advantage of that to do my best each race weekend.

I want to get the best for myself and for the team, and get the best result possible. I have no doubt that they’ll be able to turn things around and that Nyck will be striking back in his own way very soon.

17. Would it be important for you to stay a Mercedes driver for a long time, or would you be open to other teams/manufacturers?

When I joined Formula E with Mercedes, I was imagining being with Mercedes and Formula E for a very long time. Obviously with the decision being made last year that they are leaving the championship, everyone knows that I have to look for a different solution for the next season. 

I would love to stay part of the Mercedes family as I have a great relationship with them and I hope to continue with them in some way or form.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari. (Reuters)
AFP

Djokovic into Rome semis to extend reign  as world No. 1, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur mounts fightback to advance

  • Djokovic is top of the bill again on Saturday night for his clash with Casper Ruud where he can claim his 1,000th career victory on the way to the final
  • Jabeur is in the semis of the women’s draw after bouncing back from being a game away from defeat to beat Maria Sakkari 1-6, 7-5, 6-1
AFP

ROME: Novak Djokovic took his place in the Italian Open semifinals on Friday with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime which guaranteed that he would remain world No. 1 for a 370th week.

Top seed Djokovic is chasing a sixth title in Rome ahead of Roland Garros later this month, and needed more than two hours win a match which featured some magnificent tennis from big-hitting Auger-Aliassime.

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime crashed in serves of over 200km/h, hitting 11 aces, and showed a wide range of bold shots in his first-ever match against the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

The 21-year-old, who won his first ATP tournament in Rotterdam in February, even went toe-to-toe in rallies with Djokovic, even drawing applause from the Serb early in the match with one particularly deft drop shot.

Djokovic showed touches of class, exemplified by a lob at the end of a thrilling rally which broke Auger-Aliassime’s serve in game six of the second set to move the 35-year-old 4-2 ahead.

Auger-Aliassime brought the crowd to their feet by fighting back to take the set to a tie-break, where his brave resistance finally met its end.

Djokovic is top of the bill again on Saturday night for his clash with Casper Ruud where he can claim his 1,000th career victory on the way to the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made the semis by beating local hero Jannick Sinner 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 in a clash which was stopped for over 10 minutes at match point after a spectator fell ill.

Next up Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev, who comfortably saw off Cristian Garin, the only unseeded player left in the tournament, 7-5, 6-2.

It will be the third time in the space of a month that the German will meet the Greek in the last four, with the pair sharing the honors from clashes in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Ons Jabeur is in the semis of the women’s draw after bouncing back from being a game away from defeat to beat Maria Sakkari 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Tunisian Jabeur made history last weekend by winning in Madrid to become the first Arab or African player to claim a WTA 1000 title and let out a roar of delight after a magnificent win at the Foro Italico.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari. (Reuters) 

The 27-year-old looked certain to be heading out after being hammered by world No. 4 Sakkari in the first set and going down 5-2 in the second.

Greece’s Sakkari was serving for what appeared to be a routine win but from nowhere Jabeur pushed back, breaking serve in game eight before winning the next seven to go three ahead in set three, a lead which she never relinquished.

“In my head at 5-2 I said, You cannot finish those two weeks, those amazing almost three weeks, like this,” Jabeur told reporters.

“To back up the performance from Madrid, it’s very important for me... It’s one of the reasons why I’m here, why I want to continue showing myself on the court.”

In the last four Jabeur will face Daria Kasatkina, who went through after Switzerland’s Jil Tiechmann retired injured while the Russian was leading 6-4, 3-2.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 26 matches after a straight-sets victory over Bianca Andreescu, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

The world No. 1, bidding for a fifth consecutive tournament triumph, will face Aryna Sabalenka after the third seed won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Amanda Anisimova.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Novak Djokovic Italian Open

